Ahead of his final season in Columbus, eventual NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Garrett Wilson proclaimed that Jaxon Smith-Njigba was probably the best wide receiver on Ohio State's roster despite the presence of Wilson and Chris Olave, who recorded 1,042 receiving yards in his rookie season with the Saints.

It did not take long for Smith-Njigba to support those remarks.

Over the final five games of the 2021 season, the Texas native accumulated 60 receptions for 958 yards and six touchdowns. He burst onto the national scene in a Rose Bowl shootout against Utah when he recorded 15 receptions for 347 yards and three touchdowns.

Smith-Njigba was humbled by Wilson's support.

"I think those guys are the best. ...They are proving it. They are pushing the bar. There is no pressure. I just try to be myself and that is really what they tell me; just be yourself and everything will take care of itself. ... A lot of guys from the receiver room that I was in are ballers. Those guys are the best right now and it is fun to chase greatness," he told CBSSports.com in an interview ahead of Super Bowl weekend.

After a dazzling conclusion to the 2021 season, the hype began to build in preparation for his encore performance. An unfortunate reality set in as injury limited the pass catcher to just three games played.

"One of the most difficult things that I had to go through as a player and just sitting on the sideline and watching your team play and not being able to and trying to fight back so hard and not knowing what the next day was going to hold; just a lot of things coming at you at once that you really can't control," he explained.

"At the end of the day, I feel blessed that I went through this hardship and I don't take anything for granted. Definitely wanted to be out there and compete. You can only control what you can control and I just leave it up to God. I'm blessed at the end of the day. I still have my dreams right in front of me, so I'm just ready to attack."

Smith-Njigba, who likes to study league greats like Stefon Diggs, Ja'Marr Chase and Cooper Kupp, has a lot of confidence in himself and now must convince 32 prospective employers to match that level of confidence in him.

"I definitely believe that I am the best wide receiver available in this draft but I'm all about proving it. No matter what happens, I'm just ready to go out there and prove it."

The pass catcher is not the only Buckeye hoping to hear his name called on Thursday night of the 2023 NFL Draft. Quarterback C.J. Stroud is expected to be one of the first players taken regardless of position.

One of Stroud's favorite outlets provided some insight into his leadership style.

"In the beginning of the 2021 season, he was getting a lot of people in his ear and he wasn't getting the love and praise that he was getting later in that season. He had to really get it out of the mud. I was super proud of him.

"His mind, his willingness to be great and push and lead is unmatched. It was an honor to play with him. He is a competitor like the rest of us. He wants to win and just having him in that huddle and the confidence that he brings in that huddle is really remarkable. I haven't really been around quarterbacks like that. He is definitely a special talent as we all see. He is going to go early and wherever he goes, he is going to be great for that team," he finished.

In the expanded interview, which can watched above or on YouTube, Smith-Njigba, who joined CBSSports.com from Panini America's Prizm VIP event ahead of Super Bowl weekend, talked about the next great Ohio State wide receivers, how offensive coordinator Brian Hartline has fostered an environment that brings out the best in its pass catchers and more.

Smith-Njigba is currently the No. 26 overall prospect in CBSSports.com's prospect rankings.

The 2023 NFL Draft will be held April 27-29 from Kansas City, Missouri.