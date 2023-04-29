draft-stage-us.jpg
The 2023 NFL Draft kicked off Thursday night in Kansas City, and quarterbacks went early and often, with Bryce Young starting the party as the No. 1 overall pick by the Panthers. C.J. Stroud followed suit as the No. 2 pick of the Texans, and the Colts got their own quarterback of the future two spots later.

Now we're onto Day 2 with Rounds 2 and 3 on Friday night. Check out every pick below.

Round 2

32. Pittsburgh Steelers (via Bears): CB Joey Porter Jr.

  • First-round pick: Georgia OT Broderick Jones (No. 14)

Team needs: OT, CB, LB, DL, S, WR, EDGE
Free agents signed: DL Larry Ogunjobi, CB Patrick Peterson, OG Nate Herbig, LB Cole Holcomb
Free agents lost: CB Cam Sutton, LB Robert Spillane

33. Tennessee Titans (via Cardinals): QB Will Levis

Team needs: OT, OG, WR, RB, LB, C, EDGE
Free agents signed: OT Andre Dillard, EDGE Arden Key, OT Daniel Brunskill, LB Luke Gifford
Free agents lost: OG Nate Davis, EDGE DeMarcus Walker, WR Robert Woods, LB David Long

34. Detroit Lions (via Cardinals): TE Sam LaPorta

Team needs: TE, CB, DL, OG, WR, QB
Free agents signed: CB Cam Sutton, RB David Montgomery, CB Emmanuel Moseley, LB Alex Anzalone
Free agents lost: RB Jamaal Williams, S Deshon Elliott

35. Las Vegas Raiders (via Colts): TE Michael Mayer

Team needs: OT, OG, C, CB, DL, LB, S
Free agents signed: QB Jimmy Garoppolo, WR Jakobi Meyers, LB Robert Spillane, DL Jerry Tillery
Free agents lost: QB Derek Carr, QB Jarrett Stidham, EDGE Clelin Ferrell

36. Los Angeles Rams: IOL Steve Avila

  • First-round pick: None

Team needs: OG, EDGE, CB, DL, TE, QB, OT, S, LB
Free agents signed: ---
Free agents lost: K Matt Gay, QB Baker Mayfield, LS Mathew Orzech

37. Seattle Seahawks (via Broncos): EDGE Derick Hall

Team needs: EDGE, S, LB, DL, WR, OG
Free agents signed: DL Dre'Mont Jones, DL Jarran Reed
Free agents lost: RB Travis Homer, RB Rashaad Penny, LB Cody Barton

38. Atlanta Falcons (via Colts): OT Matthew Bergeron

Team needs: QB, EDGE, LB, CB, S, DL, OG
Free agents signed: S Jessie Bates III, OT Kaleb McGary, QB Taylor Heinicke, EDGE Kaden Elliss
Free agents lost: CB Isaiah Oliver

39. Carolina Panthers: WR Jonathan Mingo

  • First-round pick: Alabama QB Bryce Young (No. 1 overall)

Team needs: WR, CB, EDGE, TE, OG, DL
Free agents signed: RB Miles Sanders, S Vonn Bell, TE Hayden Hurst, DL Shy Tuttle, QB Andy Dalton
Free agents lost: QB Sam Darnold, QB P.J. Walker

40. New Orleans Saints: EDGE Isaiah Foskey

  • First-round pick: Clemson DL Bryan Bresee (No. 29 overall)

Team needs: LB, EDGE, CB, LB, OG, WR
Free agents signed: QB Derek Carr, DL Nathan Shepherd, RB Jamaal Williams, DL Khalen Saunders
Free agents lost: EDGE Kaden Elliss, DL Shy Tuttle, EDGE Marcus Davenport, QB Andy Dalton

41. Arizona Cardinals (via Titans): EDGE BJ Ojulari

Team needs: DL, EDGE, RB, TE, OG, C, CB, WR
Free agents signed: EDGE Kyzir White, OG Will Hernandez, OT Kelvin Beachum, K Matt Prater
Free agents lost: EDGE Zach Allen, CB Byron Murphy

42. Green Bay Packers (via Jets): TE Luke Musgrave

Team needs: WR, TE, S, DL, OG, LB
Free agents signed: CB Keisean Nixon, LS Matthew Orzech
Free agents lost: WR Allen Lazard, DL Jarran Reed

43. New York Jets: Joe Tippmann

Team needs: OG, OT, TE, LB, S, C, DL
Free agents signed: WR Allen Lazard, DL Solomon Thomas, K Greg Zuerlein
Free agents lost: DL Nathan Shepherd, DL Sheldon Rankins, RB James Robinson, OG Nate Herbig

44. Indianapolis Colts (via Falcons): CB Julius Brents

Team needs: CB, WR, EDGE, OG, S, LB
Free agents signed: EDGE Samson Ebukam, DL Taven Bryan, LB E.J. Speed, WR Ashton Dulin
Free agents lost: LB Bobby Okereke, CB Brandon Facyson

45. Detroit Lions (via Packers): S Brian Branch

Team needs: TE, CB, DL, OG, WR, QB
Free agents signed: CB Cam Sutton, RB David Montgomery, CB Emmanuel Moseley, LB Alex Anzalone
Free agents lost: RB Jamaal Williams, S Deshon Elliott

46. New England Patriots: EDGE Keion White

Team needs: OT, TE, WR, LB, EDGE, S, DL
Free agents signed: WR Juju Smith-Schuster, S Jabrill Peppers, RB James Robinson, OT Riley Reiff
Free agents lost: WR Jakobi Meyers

47. Washington Commanders: S Jartavius Martin

  • First-round pick: Mississippi State CB Emmanuel Forbes (No. 16)

Team needs: TE, QB, C, OG, LB, S
Free agents signed: OT Andrew Wylie, OG Nick Gates, QB Jacoby Brissett, CB Danny Johnson
Free agents lost: QB Taylor Heinicke, LB Cole Holcomb

48. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (via Packers): OT Cody Mauch

Team needs: OT, OG, S, LB, WR, TE, EDGE
Free agents signed: CB Jamel Dean, EDGE Anthony Nelson, LB Lavonte David, QB Baker Mayfield
Free agents lost: DL Rakeem Nunez-Roches

49. Pittsburgh Steelers: DL Keanu Benton

  • First-round pick: Georgia OT Broderick Jones (No. 14)

Team needs: OT, CB, LB, DL, S, WR, EDGE
Free agents signed: DL Larry Ogunjobi, CB Patrick Peterson, OG Nate Herbig, LB Cole Holcomb
Free agents lost: CB Cam Sutton, LB Robert Spillane

50. Green Bay Packers (via Buccaneers): WR Jayden Reed

Team needs: WR, TE, S, DL, OG, LB
Free agents signed: CB Keisean Nixon, LS Matthew Orzech
Free agents lost: WR Allen Lazard, DL Jarran Reed

51. Miami Dolphins: CB Cam Smith

  • First-round pick: None

Team needs: DL, OG, TE, WR, RB, LB
Free agents signed: LB David Long, QB Mike White, RB Jeff Wilson, RB Raheem Mostert, EDGE Duke Riley
Free agents lost: ---

52. Seattle Seahawks: RB Zach Charbonnet

Team needs: EDGE, S, LB, DL, WR, OG
Free agents signed: DL Dre'Mont Jones, DL Jarran Reed
Free agents lost: RB Travis Homer, RB Rashaad Penny, LB Cody Barton

53. Chicago Bears (via Ravens): DL Gervon Dexter Sr.

Team needs: DL, EDGE, C, CB, TE, RB
Free agents signed: LB Tremaine Edmunds, OG Nate Davis, LB T.J. Edwards, EDGE DeMarcus Walker
Free agents lost: RB David Montgomery, OT Riley Reiff

54. Los Angeles Chargers: DL Tuli Tuipulotu

Team needs: DL, LB, OT, EDGE, RB, S
Free agents signed: OT Trey Pipkins, LB Eric Kendricks, DL Morgan Fox
Free agents lost:  ---

55. Kansas City Chiefs (via Lions): WR Rashee Rice

Team needs: DL, OT, RB, WR, TE, S
Free agents signed: OT Jawaan Taylor, EDGE Charles Omenihu
Free agents lost: OT Orlando Brown Jr., WR Juju Smith-Schuster, OT Andrew Wylie, S Juan Thornhill

56. Chicago Bears (via Jaguars): CB Tyrique Stevenson

Team needs: DL, EDGE, C, CB, TE, RB
Free agents signed: LB Tremaine Edmunds, OG Nate Davis, LB T.J. Edwards, EDGE DeMarcus Walker
Free agents lost: RB David Montgomery, OT Riley Reiff

57. New York Giants: IOL John Michael Schmitz

Team needs: WR, C, OG, S, LB, EDGE, CB
Free agents signed: LB Bobby Okereke, DL Rakeem Nunez-Roches, RB Matt Breida, WR Jeff Smith
Free agents lost: OG Nick Gates

58. Dallas Cowboys: TE Luke Schoonmaker

  • First-round pick: Michigan DL Mazi Smith (No. 26 overall)

Team needs: OG, S, LB, RB, C, TE
Free agents signed: S Donovan Wilson, LB Leighton Vander Esch
Free agents lost: C Connor McGovern, LB Luke Gifford, WR Noah Brown

59. Buffalo Bills: IOL O'Cyrus Torrence

Team needs: OG, C, DL, CB, LB, S, OT
Free agents signed: C Connor McGovern, WR Deonte Harty, QB Kyle Allen, S Jordan Poyer
Free agents lost: LB Tremaine Edmunds, QB Case Keenum

60. Cincinnati Bengals: CB DJ Turner

  • First-round pick: Clemson EDGE Myles Murphy (No. 28 overall)

Team needs: OT, OG, DL, CB, TE, S
Free agents signed: OT Orlando Brown Jr., LB  Germaine Pratt, RB Trayveon Williams
Free agents lost: S Jessie Bates III, S Vonn Bell, TE Hayden Hurst, RB Samaje Perine

61. Jacksonville Jaguars (via Bears): TE Brenton Strange

Team needs: CB, S, DL, OG, EDGE, TE
Free agents signed: S Andrew Wingard
Free agents lost: OT Jawaan Taylor, EDGE Arden Key, TE Chris Manhertz

62. Houston Texans (via Eagles): IOL Juice Scruggs

  • First-round picks: Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud (No. 2 overall) and Alabama EDGE Will Anderson Jr. (No. 3 overall)

Team needs: DL, C, WR, S, LB, EDGE
Free agents signed: WR Robert Woods, S Jimmie Ward, DL Sheldon Rankins, QB Case Keenum
Free agents lost: EDGE Obo Okoronkwo, CB Tremon Smith, WR Phillip Dorsett, QB Kyle Allen

63. Denver Broncos (via Lions): WR Marvin Mims

First-round picks: None

Team needs: C, OG, CB, LB, S, DL
Free agents signed: OT Mike McGlinchey, OG Ben Powers, EDGE Zach Allen, LB Alex Singleton
Free agents lost: DL Dre'Mont Jones, FB Andrew Beck, RB Mike Boone, TE Eric Saubert


Round 3

64. Chicago Bears: EDGE Zacch Pickens

Team needs: DL, EDGE, C, CB, TE, RB
Free agents signed: LB Tremaine Edmunds, OG Nate Davis, LB T.J. Edwards, EDGE DeMarcus Walker
Free agents lost: RB David Montgomery, OT Riley Reiff

65. Philadelphia Eagles (via Texans)

Team needs: S, RB, LB, WR, OG, CB
Free agents signed: RB Rashaad Penny, CB James Bradberry, C Jason Kelce, DL Fletcher Cox
Free agents lost: OT Andre Dillard, RB Miles Sanders, DT Javon Hargrave, S Marcus Epps, EDGE Kyzir White

66. Philadelphia Eagles (via Cardinals)

Team needs: S, RB, LB, WR, OG, CB
Free agents signed: RB Rashaad Penny, CB James Bradberry, C Jason Kelce, DL Fletcher Cox
Free agents lost: OT Andre Dillard, RB Miles Sanders, DT Javon Hargrave, S Marcus Epps, EDGE Kyzir White

67. Denver Broncos (via Colts)

First-round picks: None

Team needs: C, OG, CB, LB, S, DL
Free agents signed: OT Mike McGlinchey, OG Ben Powers, EDGE Zach Allen, LB Alex Singleton
Free agents lost: DL Dre'Mont Jones, FB Andrew Beck, RB Mike Boone, TE Eric Saubert

63. Detroit Lions (via Broncos)

Team needs: TE, CB, DL, OG, WR, QB
Free agents signed: CB Cam Sutton, RB David Montgomery, CB Emmanuel Moseley, LB Alex Anzalone
Free agents lost: RB Jamaal Williams, S Deshon Elliott

69. Los Angeles Rams

  • First-round pick: None

Team needs: OG, EDGE, CB, DL, TE, QB, OT, S, LB
Free agents signed: ---
Free agents lost: K Matt Gay, QB Baker Mayfield, LS Mathew Orzech

70. Las Vegas Raiders

Team needs: OT, OG, C, CB, DL, LB, S
Free agents signed: QB Jimmy Garoppolo, WR Jakobi Meyers, LB Robert Spillane, DL Jerry Tillery
Free agents lost: QB Derek Carr, QB Jarrett Stidham, EDGE Clelin Ferrell

71. New Orleans Saints

  • First-round pick: Clemson DL Bryan Bresee (No. 29 overall)

Team needs: LB, EDGE, CB, LB, OG, WR
Free agents signed: QB Derek Carr, DL Nathan Shepherd, RB Jamaal Williams, DL Khalen Saunders
Free agents lost: EDGE Kaden Elliss, DL Shy Tuttle, EDGE Marcus Davenport, QB Andy Dalton

72. Arizona Cardinals (via Titans)

Team needs: DL, EDGE, RB, TE, OG, C, CB, WR
Free agents signed: EDGE Kyzir White, OG Will Hernandez, OT Kelvin Beachum, K Matt Prater
Free agents lost: EDGE Zach Allen, CB Byron Murphy

73. Houston Texans (via Browns)

  • First-round picks: Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud (No. 2 overall) and Alabama EDGE Will Anderson Jr. (No. 3 overall)

Team needs: DL, C, WR, S, LB, EDGE
Free agents signed: WR Robert Woods, S Jimmie Ward, DL Sheldon Rankins, QB Case Keenum
Free agents lost: EDGE Obo Okoronkwo, CB Tremon Smith, WR Phillip Dorsett, QB Kyle Allen

74. Cleveland Browns (via Jets)

  • First-round pick: None

Team needs: DL, LB, EDGE, RB, OT, TE
Free agents signed: EDGE Obo Okoronkwo, DL Dalvin Tomlinson, S Juan Thornhill, LB Sione Takitaki
Free agents lost: QB Jacoby Brissett, OG Hjalte Froholdt, DL Taven Bryan, EDGE Chase Winovich

75. Atlanta Falcons

Team needs: QB, EDGE, LB, CB, S, DL, OG
Free agents signed: S Jessie Bates III, OT Kaleb McGary, QB Taylor Heinicke, EDGE Kaden Elliss
Free agents lost: CB Isaiah Oliver

76. New England Patriots (via Panthers)

Team needs: OT, TE, WR, LB, EDGE, S, DL
Free agents signed: WR Juju Smith-Schuster, S Jabrill Peppers, RB James Robinson, OT Riley Reiff
Free agents lost: WR Jakobi Meyers

77. Los Angeles Rams (via Dolphins)

  • First-round pick: None

Team needs: OG, EDGE, CB, DL, TE, QB, OT, S, LB
Free agents signed: ---
Free agents lost: K Matt Gay, QB Baker Mayfield, LS Mathew Orzech

78. Green Bay Packers

Team needs: WR, TE, S, DL, OG, LB
Free agents signed: CB Keisean Nixon, LS Matthew Orzech
Free agents lost: WR Allen Lazard, DL Jarran Reed

79. Indianapolis Colts (via Commanders)

Team needs: CB, WR, EDGE, OG, S, LB
Free agents signed: EDGE Samson Ebukam, DL Taven Bryan, LB E.J. Speed, WR Ashton Dulin
Free agents lost: LB Bobby Okereke, CB Brandon Facyson

80. Pittsburgh Steelers

  • First-round pick: Georgia OT Broderick Jones (No. 14)

Team needs: OT, CB, LB, DL, S, WR, EDGE
Free agents signed: DL Larry Ogunjobi, CB Patrick Peterson, OG Nate Herbig, LB Cole Holcomb
Free agents lost: CB Cam Sutton, LB Robert Spillane

81. Tennessee Titans (via Cardinals)

Team needs: OT, OG, WR, RB, LB, C, EDGE
Free agents signed: OT Andre Dillard, EDGE Arden Key, OT Daniel Brunskill, LB Luke Gifford
Free agents lost: OG Nate Davis, EDGE DeMarcus Walker, WR Robert Woods, LB David Long

82. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Team needs: OT, OG, S, LB, WR, TE, EDGE
Free agents signed: CB Jamel Dean, EDGE Anthony Nelson, LB Lavonte David, QB Baker Mayfield
Free agents lost: DL Rakeem Nunez-Roches

83. Seattle Seahawks

Team needs: EDGE, S, LB, DL, WR, OG
Free agents signed: DL Dre'Mont Jones, DL Jarran Reed
Free agents lost: RB Travis Homer, RB Rashaad Penny, LB Cody Barton

84. Miami Dolphins

  • First-round pick: None

Team needs: DL, OG, TE, WR, RB, LB
Free agents signed: LB David Long, QB Mike White, RB Jeff Wilson, RB Raheem Mostert, EDGE Duke Riley
Free agents lost: ---

85. Los Angeles Chargers

Team needs: DL, LB, OT, EDGE, RB, S
Free agents signed: OT Trey Pipkins, LB Eric Kendricks, DL Morgan Fox
Free agents lost:  ---

86. Baltimore Ravens

  • First-round pick: Boston College WR Zay Flowers (No. 22)

Team needs: CB, RB, OG, LB, EDGE, OT
Free agents signed: RB Justice Hill, CB Trayvon Mullen
Free agents lost: OG Ben Powers, TE Josh Oliver

87. Minnesota Vikings

  • First-round pick: USC WR Jordan Addison (No. 23)

Team needs: CB, OG, LB, S, DL, QB
Free agents signed: TE Josh Oliver, CB Byron Murphy, C Garrett Bradbury, EDGE Marcus Davenport
Free agents lost: DL Dalvin Tomlinson, CB Patrick Peterson, LB Eric Kendricks

88. Jacksonville Jaguars

Team needs: CB, S, DL, OG, EDGE, TE
Free agents signed: S Andrew Wingard
Free agents lost: OT Jawaan Taylor, EDGE Arden Key, TE Chris Manhertz

89. New York Giants

Team needs: WR, C, OG, S, LB, EDGE, CB
Free agents signed: LB Bobby Okereke, DL Rakeem Nunez-Roches, RB Matt Breida, WR Jeff Smith
Free agents lost: OG Nick Gates

90. Dallas Cowboys

  • First-round pick: Michigan DL Mazi Smith (No. 26 overall)

Team needs: OG, S, LB, RB, C, TE
Free agents signed: S Donovan Wilson, LB Leighton Vander Esch
Free agents lost: C Connor McGovern, LB Luke Gifford, WR Noah Brown

91. Buffalo Bills

Team needs: OG, C, DL, CB, LB, S, OT
Free agents signed: C Connor McGovern, WR Deonte Harty, QB Kyle Allen, S Jordan Poyer
Free agents lost: LB Tremaine Edmunds, QB Case Keenum

92. Cincinnati Bengals

  • First-round pick: Clemson EDGE Myles Murphy (No. 28 overall)

Team needs: OT, OG, DL, CB, TE, S
Free agents signed: OT Orlando Brown Jr., LB  Germaine Pratt, RB Trayveon Williams
Free agents lost: S Jessie Bates III, S Vonn Bell, TE Hayden Hurst, RB Samaje Perine

93. Carolina Panthers (via 49ers)

  • First-round pick: Alabama QB Bryce Young (No. 1 overall)

Team needs: WR, CB, EDGE, TE, OG, DL
Free agents signed: RB Miles Sanders, S Vonn Bell, TE Hayden Hurst, DL Shy Tuttle, QB Andy Dalton
Free agents lost: QB Sam Darnold, QB P.J. Walker

94. Arizona Cardinals (via Eagles)

Team needs: DL, EDGE, RB, TE, OG, C, CB, WR
Free agents signed: EDGE Kyzir White, OG Will Hernandez, OT Kelvin Beachum, K Matt Prater
Free agents lost: EDGE Zach Allen, CB Byron Murphy

95. Kansas City Chiefs

Team needs: DL, OT, RB, WR, TE, S
Free agents signed: OT Jawaan Taylor, EDGE Charles Omenihu
Free agents lost: OT Orlando Brown Jr., WR Juju Smith-Schuster, OT Andrew Wylie, S Juan Thornhill

96. Arizona Cardinals

Team needs: DL, EDGE, RB, TE, OG, C, CB, WR
Free agents signed: EDGE Kyzir White, OG Will Hernandez, OT Kelvin Beachum, K Matt Prater
Free agents lost: EDGE Zach Allen, CB Byron Murphy

97. Washington Commanders

  • First-round pick: Mississippi State CB Emmanuel Forbes (No. 16)

Team needs: TE, QB, C, OG, LB, S
Free agents signed: OT Andrew Wylie, OG Nick Gates, QB Jacoby Brissett, CB Danny Johnson
Free agents lost: QB Taylor Heinicke, LB Cole Holcomb

98. Cleveland Browns 

  • First-round pick: None

Team needs: DL, LB, EDGE, RB, OT, TE
Free agents signed: EDGE Obo Okoronkwo, DL Dalvin Tomlinson, S Juan Thornhill, LB Sione Takitaki
Free agents lost: QB Jacoby Brissett, OG Hjalte Froholdt, DL Taven Bryan, EDGE Chase Winovich

99. San Francisco 49ers

  • First-round pick: None

Team needs: OT, OG, S, CB, WR, TE
Free agents signed: DL Javon Hargrave, C Jake Brendel, QB Sam Darnold, CB Isaiah Oliver, EDGE Clelin Ferrell
Free agents lost: OT Mike McGlinchey, QB Jimmy Garoppolo, EDGE Samson Ebukam, EDGE Charles Omenihu

100. Las Vegas Raiders (via Giants)

Team needs: OT, OG, C, CB, DL, LB, S
Free agents signed: QB Jimmy Garoppolo, WR Jakobi Meyers, LB Robert Spillane, DL Jerry Tillery
Free agents lost: QB Derek Carr, QB Jarrett Stidham, EDGE Clelin Ferrell

101. San Francisco 49ers

  • First-round pick: None

Team needs: OT, OG, S, CB, WR, TE
Free agents signed: DL Javon Hargrave, C Jake Brendel, QB Sam Darnold, CB Isaiah Oliver, EDGE Clelin Ferrell
Free agents lost: OT Mike McGlinchey, QB Jimmy Garoppolo, EDGE Samson Ebukam, EDGE Charles Omenihu

102. San Francisco 49ers

  • First-round pick: None

Team needs: OT, OG, S, CB, WR, TE
Free agents signed: DL Javon Hargrave, C Jake Brendel, QB Sam Darnold, CB Isaiah Oliver, EDGE Clelin Ferrell
Free agents lost: OT Mike McGlinchey, QB Jimmy Garoppolo, EDGE Samson Ebukam, EDGE Charles Omenihu