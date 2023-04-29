The 2023 NFL Draft kicked off Thursday night in Kansas City, and quarterbacks went early and often, with Bryce Young starting the party as the No. 1 overall pick by the Panthers. C.J. Stroud followed suit as the No. 2 pick of the Texans, and the Colts got their own quarterback of the future two spots later.
Now we're onto Day 2 with Rounds 2 and 3 on Friday night. Check out every pick below.
Join us for live 2023 NFL Draft analysis from CBS Sports and an updating NFL Draft tracker.
Round 2
32. Pittsburgh Steelers (via Bears): CB Joey Porter Jr.
- First-round pick: Georgia OT Broderick Jones (No. 14)
Team needs: OT, CB, LB, DL, S, WR, EDGE
Free agents signed: DL Larry Ogunjobi, CB Patrick Peterson, OG Nate Herbig, LB Cole Holcomb
Free agents lost: CB Cam Sutton, LB Robert Spillane
33. Tennessee Titans (via Cardinals): QB Will Levis
- First-round pick: Northwestern OT Peter Skoronski (No. 11 overall)
Team needs: OT, OG, WR, RB, LB, C, EDGE
Free agents signed: OT Andre Dillard, EDGE Arden Key, OT Daniel Brunskill, LB Luke Gifford
Free agents lost: OG Nate Davis, EDGE DeMarcus Walker, WR Robert Woods, LB David Long
34. Detroit Lions (via Cardinals): TE Sam LaPorta
- First-round picks: Alabama RB Jahmyr Gibbs (No. 12 overall) and Iowa LB Jack Campbell (No. 18 overall)
Team needs: TE, CB, DL, OG, WR, QB
Free agents signed: CB Cam Sutton, RB David Montgomery, CB Emmanuel Moseley, LB Alex Anzalone
Free agents lost: RB Jamaal Williams, S Deshon Elliott
35. Las Vegas Raiders (via Colts): TE Michael Mayer
- First-round pick: Texas Tech EDGE Tyree Wilson (No. 7)
Team needs: OT, OG, C, CB, DL, LB, S
Free agents signed: QB Jimmy Garoppolo, WR Jakobi Meyers, LB Robert Spillane, DL Jerry Tillery
Free agents lost: QB Derek Carr, QB Jarrett Stidham, EDGE Clelin Ferrell
36. Los Angeles Rams: IOL Steve Avila
- First-round pick: None
Team needs: OG, EDGE, CB, DL, TE, QB, OT, S, LB
Free agents signed: ---
Free agents lost: K Matt Gay, QB Baker Mayfield, LS Mathew Orzech
37. Seattle Seahawks (via Broncos): EDGE Derick Hall
- First-round picks: Illinois CB Devon Witherspoon (No. 5 overall) and Ohio State WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba (No. 20 overall)
Team needs: EDGE, S, LB, DL, WR, OG
Free agents signed: DL Dre'Mont Jones, DL Jarran Reed
Free agents lost: RB Travis Homer, RB Rashaad Penny, LB Cody Barton
38. Atlanta Falcons (via Colts): OT Matthew Bergeron
Team needs: QB, EDGE, LB, CB, S, DL, OG
Free agents signed: S Jessie Bates III, OT Kaleb McGary, QB Taylor Heinicke, EDGE Kaden Elliss
Free agents lost: CB Isaiah Oliver
39. Carolina Panthers: WR Jonathan Mingo
- First-round pick: Alabama QB Bryce Young (No. 1 overall)
Team needs: WR, CB, EDGE, TE, OG, DL
Free agents signed: RB Miles Sanders, S Vonn Bell, TE Hayden Hurst, DL Shy Tuttle, QB Andy Dalton
Free agents lost: QB Sam Darnold, QB P.J. Walker
40. New Orleans Saints: EDGE Isaiah Foskey
- First-round pick: Clemson DL Bryan Bresee (No. 29 overall)
Team needs: LB, EDGE, CB, LB, OG, WR
Free agents signed: QB Derek Carr, DL Nathan Shepherd, RB Jamaal Williams, DL Khalen Saunders
Free agents lost: EDGE Kaden Elliss, DL Shy Tuttle, EDGE Marcus Davenport, QB Andy Dalton
41. Arizona Cardinals (via Titans): EDGE BJ Ojulari
- First-round pick: Ohio State OT Paris Johnson Jr. (No. 6)
Team needs: DL, EDGE, RB, TE, OG, C, CB, WR
Free agents signed: EDGE Kyzir White, OG Will Hernandez, OT Kelvin Beachum, K Matt Prater
Free agents lost: EDGE Zach Allen, CB Byron Murphy
42. Green Bay Packers (via Jets): TE Luke Musgrave
- First-round pick: Iowa EDGE Lukas Van Ness (No. 13)
Team needs: WR, TE, S, DL, OG, LB
Free agents signed: CB Keisean Nixon, LS Matthew Orzech
Free agents lost: WR Allen Lazard, DL Jarran Reed
43. New York Jets: Joe Tippmann
- First-round pick: Iowa State EDGE Will McDonald IV (No. 15)
Team needs: OG, OT, TE, LB, S, C, DL
Free agents signed: WR Allen Lazard, DL Solomon Thomas, K Greg Zuerlein
Free agents lost: DL Nathan Shepherd, DL Sheldon Rankins, RB James Robinson, OG Nate Herbig
44. Indianapolis Colts (via Falcons): CB Julius Brents
- First-round pick: Florida QB Anthony Richardson (No. 4)
Team needs: CB, WR, EDGE, OG, S, LB
Free agents signed: EDGE Samson Ebukam, DL Taven Bryan, LB E.J. Speed, WR Ashton Dulin
Free agents lost: LB Bobby Okereke, CB Brandon Facyson
45. Detroit Lions (via Packers): S Brian Branch
- First-round picks: Alabama RB Jahmyr Gibbs (No. 12 overall) and Iowa LB Jack Campbell (No. 18 overall)
Team needs: TE, CB, DL, OG, WR, QB
Free agents signed: CB Cam Sutton, RB David Montgomery, CB Emmanuel Moseley, LB Alex Anzalone
Free agents lost: RB Jamaal Williams, S Deshon Elliott
46. New England Patriots: EDGE Keion White
- First-round pick: Oregon CB Christian Gonzalez (No. 17)
Team needs: OT, TE, WR, LB, EDGE, S, DL
Free agents signed: WR Juju Smith-Schuster, S Jabrill Peppers, RB James Robinson, OT Riley Reiff
Free agents lost: WR Jakobi Meyers
47. Washington Commanders: S Jartavius Martin
- First-round pick: Mississippi State CB Emmanuel Forbes (No. 16)
Team needs: TE, QB, C, OG, LB, S
Free agents signed: OT Andrew Wylie, OG Nick Gates, QB Jacoby Brissett, CB Danny Johnson
Free agents lost: QB Taylor Heinicke, LB Cole Holcomb
48. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (via Packers): OT Cody Mauch
- First-round pick: Pittsburgh DL Calijah Kancey (No. 19 overall)
Team needs: OT, OG, S, LB, WR, TE, EDGE
Free agents signed: CB Jamel Dean, EDGE Anthony Nelson, LB Lavonte David, QB Baker Mayfield
Free agents lost: DL Rakeem Nunez-Roches
49. Pittsburgh Steelers: DL Keanu Benton
- First-round pick: Georgia OT Broderick Jones (No. 14)
Team needs: OT, CB, LB, DL, S, WR, EDGE
Free agents signed: DL Larry Ogunjobi, CB Patrick Peterson, OG Nate Herbig, LB Cole Holcomb
Free agents lost: CB Cam Sutton, LB Robert Spillane
50. Green Bay Packers (via Buccaneers): WR Jayden Reed
- First-round pick: Iowa EDGE Lukas Van Ness (No. 13)
Team needs: WR, TE, S, DL, OG, LB
Free agents signed: CB Keisean Nixon, LS Matthew Orzech
Free agents lost: WR Allen Lazard, DL Jarran Reed
51. Miami Dolphins: CB Cam Smith
- First-round pick: None
Team needs: DL, OG, TE, WR, RB, LB
Free agents signed: LB David Long, QB Mike White, RB Jeff Wilson, RB Raheem Mostert, EDGE Duke Riley
Free agents lost: ---
52. Seattle Seahawks: RB Zach Charbonnet
- First-round picks: Illinois CB Devon Witherspoon (No. 5 overall) and Ohio State WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba (No. 20 overall)
Team needs: EDGE, S, LB, DL, WR, OG
Free agents signed: DL Dre'Mont Jones, DL Jarran Reed
Free agents lost: RB Travis Homer, RB Rashaad Penny, LB Cody Barton
53. Chicago Bears (via Ravens): DL Gervon Dexter Sr.
- First-round pick: Tennessee OT Darnell Wright (No. 10 overall)
Team needs: DL, EDGE, C, CB, TE, RB
Free agents signed: LB Tremaine Edmunds, OG Nate Davis, LB T.J. Edwards, EDGE DeMarcus Walker
Free agents lost: RB David Montgomery, OT Riley Reiff
54. Los Angeles Chargers: DL Tuli Tuipulotu
- First-round pick: TCU WR Quentin Johnston (No. 21)
Team needs: DL, LB, OT, EDGE, RB, S
Free agents signed: OT Trey Pipkins, LB Eric Kendricks, DL Morgan Fox
Free agents lost: ---
55. Kansas City Chiefs (via Lions): WR Rashee Rice
- First-round pick: Kansas State EDGE Felix Anudike-Uzomah (No. 31)
Team needs: DL, OT, RB, WR, TE, S
Free agents signed: OT Jawaan Taylor, EDGE Charles Omenihu
Free agents lost: OT Orlando Brown Jr., WR Juju Smith-Schuster, OT Andrew Wylie, S Juan Thornhill
56. Chicago Bears (via Jaguars): CB Tyrique Stevenson
- First-round pick: Tennessee OT Darnell Wright (No. 10 overall)
Team needs: DL, EDGE, C, CB, TE, RB
Free agents signed: LB Tremaine Edmunds, OG Nate Davis, LB T.J. Edwards, EDGE DeMarcus Walker
Free agents lost: RB David Montgomery, OT Riley Reiff
57. New York Giants: IOL John Michael Schmitz
- First-round pick: Maryland CB Deonte Banks (No. 24)
Team needs: WR, C, OG, S, LB, EDGE, CB
Free agents signed: LB Bobby Okereke, DL Rakeem Nunez-Roches, RB Matt Breida, WR Jeff Smith
Free agents lost: OG Nick Gates
58. Dallas Cowboys: TE Luke Schoonmaker
- First-round pick: Michigan DL Mazi Smith (No. 26 overall)
Team needs: OG, S, LB, RB, C, TE
Free agents signed: S Donovan Wilson, LB Leighton Vander Esch
Free agents lost: C Connor McGovern, LB Luke Gifford, WR Noah Brown
59. Buffalo Bills: IOL O'Cyrus Torrence
- First-round pick: Utah TE Dalton Kincaid (No. 25 overall)
Team needs: OG, C, DL, CB, LB, S, OT
Free agents signed: C Connor McGovern, WR Deonte Harty, QB Kyle Allen, S Jordan Poyer
Free agents lost: LB Tremaine Edmunds, QB Case Keenum
60. Cincinnati Bengals: CB DJ Turner
- First-round pick: Clemson EDGE Myles Murphy (No. 28 overall)
Team needs: OT, OG, DL, CB, TE, S
Free agents signed: OT Orlando Brown Jr., LB Germaine Pratt, RB Trayveon Williams
Free agents lost: S Jessie Bates III, S Vonn Bell, TE Hayden Hurst, RB Samaje Perine
61. Jacksonville Jaguars (via Bears): TE Brenton Strange
- First-round pick: Oklahoma OT Anton Harrison (No. 27)
Team needs: CB, S, DL, OG, EDGE, TE
Free agents signed: S Andrew Wingard
Free agents lost: OT Jawaan Taylor, EDGE Arden Key, TE Chris Manhertz
62. Houston Texans (via Eagles): IOL Juice Scruggs
- First-round picks: Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud (No. 2 overall) and Alabama EDGE Will Anderson Jr. (No. 3 overall)
Team needs: DL, C, WR, S, LB, EDGE
Free agents signed: WR Robert Woods, S Jimmie Ward, DL Sheldon Rankins, QB Case Keenum
Free agents lost: EDGE Obo Okoronkwo, CB Tremon Smith, WR Phillip Dorsett, QB Kyle Allen
63. Denver Broncos (via Lions): WR Marvin Mims
First-round picks: None
Team needs: C, OG, CB, LB, S, DL
Free agents signed: OT Mike McGlinchey, OG Ben Powers, EDGE Zach Allen, LB Alex Singleton
Free agents lost: DL Dre'Mont Jones, FB Andrew Beck, RB Mike Boone, TE Eric Saubert
Round 3
64. Chicago Bears: EDGE Zacch Pickens
- First-round pick: Tennessee OT Darnell Wright (No. 10 overall)
Team needs: DL, EDGE, C, CB, TE, RB
Free agents signed: LB Tremaine Edmunds, OG Nate Davis, LB T.J. Edwards, EDGE DeMarcus Walker
Free agents lost: RB David Montgomery, OT Riley Reiff
65. Philadelphia Eagles (via Texans)
- First-round picks: Georgia DL Jalen Carter (No. 9 overall) and Georgia EDGE Nolan Smith (No. 30 overall)
Team needs: S, RB, LB, WR, OG, CB
Free agents signed: RB Rashaad Penny, CB James Bradberry, C Jason Kelce, DL Fletcher Cox
Free agents lost: OT Andre Dillard, RB Miles Sanders, DT Javon Hargrave, S Marcus Epps, EDGE Kyzir White
66. Philadelphia Eagles (via Cardinals)
- First-round picks: Georgia DL Jalen Carter (No. 9 overall) and Georgia EDGE Nolan Smith (No. 30 overall)
Team needs: S, RB, LB, WR, OG, CB
Free agents signed: RB Rashaad Penny, CB James Bradberry, C Jason Kelce, DL Fletcher Cox
Free agents lost: OT Andre Dillard, RB Miles Sanders, DT Javon Hargrave, S Marcus Epps, EDGE Kyzir White
67. Denver Broncos (via Colts)
First-round picks: None
Team needs: C, OG, CB, LB, S, DL
Free agents signed: OT Mike McGlinchey, OG Ben Powers, EDGE Zach Allen, LB Alex Singleton
Free agents lost: DL Dre'Mont Jones, FB Andrew Beck, RB Mike Boone, TE Eric Saubert
63. Detroit Lions (via Broncos)
- First-round picks: Alabama RB Jahmyr Gibbs (No. 12 overall) and Iowa LB Jack Campbell (No. 18 overall)
Team needs: TE, CB, DL, OG, WR, QB
Free agents signed: CB Cam Sutton, RB David Montgomery, CB Emmanuel Moseley, LB Alex Anzalone
Free agents lost: RB Jamaal Williams, S Deshon Elliott
69. Los Angeles Rams
- First-round pick: None
Team needs: OG, EDGE, CB, DL, TE, QB, OT, S, LB
Free agents signed: ---
Free agents lost: K Matt Gay, QB Baker Mayfield, LS Mathew Orzech
70. Las Vegas Raiders
- First-round pick: Texas Tech EDGE Tyree Wilson (No. 7)
Team needs: OT, OG, C, CB, DL, LB, S
Free agents signed: QB Jimmy Garoppolo, WR Jakobi Meyers, LB Robert Spillane, DL Jerry Tillery
Free agents lost: QB Derek Carr, QB Jarrett Stidham, EDGE Clelin Ferrell
71. New Orleans Saints
- First-round pick: Clemson DL Bryan Bresee (No. 29 overall)
Team needs: LB, EDGE, CB, LB, OG, WR
Free agents signed: QB Derek Carr, DL Nathan Shepherd, RB Jamaal Williams, DL Khalen Saunders
Free agents lost: EDGE Kaden Elliss, DL Shy Tuttle, EDGE Marcus Davenport, QB Andy Dalton
72. Arizona Cardinals (via Titans)
- First-round pick: Ohio State OT Paris Johnson Jr. (No. 6)
Team needs: DL, EDGE, RB, TE, OG, C, CB, WR
Free agents signed: EDGE Kyzir White, OG Will Hernandez, OT Kelvin Beachum, K Matt Prater
Free agents lost: EDGE Zach Allen, CB Byron Murphy
73. Houston Texans (via Browns)
- First-round picks: Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud (No. 2 overall) and Alabama EDGE Will Anderson Jr. (No. 3 overall)
Team needs: DL, C, WR, S, LB, EDGE
Free agents signed: WR Robert Woods, S Jimmie Ward, DL Sheldon Rankins, QB Case Keenum
Free agents lost: EDGE Obo Okoronkwo, CB Tremon Smith, WR Phillip Dorsett, QB Kyle Allen
74. Cleveland Browns (via Jets)
- First-round pick: None
Team needs: DL, LB, EDGE, RB, OT, TE
Free agents signed: EDGE Obo Okoronkwo, DL Dalvin Tomlinson, S Juan Thornhill, LB Sione Takitaki
Free agents lost: QB Jacoby Brissett, OG Hjalte Froholdt, DL Taven Bryan, EDGE Chase Winovich
75. Atlanta Falcons
Team needs: QB, EDGE, LB, CB, S, DL, OG
Free agents signed: S Jessie Bates III, OT Kaleb McGary, QB Taylor Heinicke, EDGE Kaden Elliss
Free agents lost: CB Isaiah Oliver
76. New England Patriots (via Panthers)
- First-round pick: Oregon CB Christian Gonzalez (No. 17)
Team needs: OT, TE, WR, LB, EDGE, S, DL
Free agents signed: WR Juju Smith-Schuster, S Jabrill Peppers, RB James Robinson, OT Riley Reiff
Free agents lost: WR Jakobi Meyers
77. Los Angeles Rams (via Dolphins)
- First-round pick: None
Team needs: OG, EDGE, CB, DL, TE, QB, OT, S, LB
Free agents signed: ---
Free agents lost: K Matt Gay, QB Baker Mayfield, LS Mathew Orzech
78. Green Bay Packers
- First-round pick: Iowa EDGE Lukas Van Ness (No. 13)
Team needs: WR, TE, S, DL, OG, LB
Free agents signed: CB Keisean Nixon, LS Matthew Orzech
Free agents lost: WR Allen Lazard, DL Jarran Reed
79. Indianapolis Colts (via Commanders)
- First-round pick: Florida QB Anthony Richardson (No. 4)
Team needs: CB, WR, EDGE, OG, S, LB
Free agents signed: EDGE Samson Ebukam, DL Taven Bryan, LB E.J. Speed, WR Ashton Dulin
Free agents lost: LB Bobby Okereke, CB Brandon Facyson
80. Pittsburgh Steelers
- First-round pick: Georgia OT Broderick Jones (No. 14)
Team needs: OT, CB, LB, DL, S, WR, EDGE
Free agents signed: DL Larry Ogunjobi, CB Patrick Peterson, OG Nate Herbig, LB Cole Holcomb
Free agents lost: CB Cam Sutton, LB Robert Spillane
81. Tennessee Titans (via Cardinals)
- First-round pick: Northwestern OT Peter Skoronski (No. 11 overall)
Team needs: OT, OG, WR, RB, LB, C, EDGE
Free agents signed: OT Andre Dillard, EDGE Arden Key, OT Daniel Brunskill, LB Luke Gifford
Free agents lost: OG Nate Davis, EDGE DeMarcus Walker, WR Robert Woods, LB David Long
82. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- First-round pick: Pittsburgh DL Calijah Kancey (No. 19 overall)
Team needs: OT, OG, S, LB, WR, TE, EDGE
Free agents signed: CB Jamel Dean, EDGE Anthony Nelson, LB Lavonte David, QB Baker Mayfield
Free agents lost: DL Rakeem Nunez-Roches
83. Seattle Seahawks
- First-round picks: Illinois CB Devon Witherspoon (No. 5 overall) and Ohio State WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba (No. 20 overall)
Team needs: EDGE, S, LB, DL, WR, OG
Free agents signed: DL Dre'Mont Jones, DL Jarran Reed
Free agents lost: RB Travis Homer, RB Rashaad Penny, LB Cody Barton
84. Miami Dolphins
- First-round pick: None
Team needs: DL, OG, TE, WR, RB, LB
Free agents signed: LB David Long, QB Mike White, RB Jeff Wilson, RB Raheem Mostert, EDGE Duke Riley
Free agents lost: ---
85. Los Angeles Chargers
- First-round pick: TCU WR Quentin Johnston (No. 21)
Team needs: DL, LB, OT, EDGE, RB, S
Free agents signed: OT Trey Pipkins, LB Eric Kendricks, DL Morgan Fox
Free agents lost: ---
86. Baltimore Ravens
- First-round pick: Boston College WR Zay Flowers (No. 22)
Team needs: CB, RB, OG, LB, EDGE, OT
Free agents signed: RB Justice Hill, CB Trayvon Mullen
Free agents lost: OG Ben Powers, TE Josh Oliver
87. Minnesota Vikings
- First-round pick: USC WR Jordan Addison (No. 23)
Team needs: CB, OG, LB, S, DL, QB
Free agents signed: TE Josh Oliver, CB Byron Murphy, C Garrett Bradbury, EDGE Marcus Davenport
Free agents lost: DL Dalvin Tomlinson, CB Patrick Peterson, LB Eric Kendricks
88. Jacksonville Jaguars
- First-round pick: Oklahoma OT Anton Harrison (No. 27)
Team needs: CB, S, DL, OG, EDGE, TE
Free agents signed: S Andrew Wingard
Free agents lost: OT Jawaan Taylor, EDGE Arden Key, TE Chris Manhertz
89. New York Giants
- First-round pick: Maryland CB Deonte Banks (No. 24)
Team needs: WR, C, OG, S, LB, EDGE, CB
Free agents signed: LB Bobby Okereke, DL Rakeem Nunez-Roches, RB Matt Breida, WR Jeff Smith
Free agents lost: OG Nick Gates
90. Dallas Cowboys
- First-round pick: Michigan DL Mazi Smith (No. 26 overall)
Team needs: OG, S, LB, RB, C, TE
Free agents signed: S Donovan Wilson, LB Leighton Vander Esch
Free agents lost: C Connor McGovern, LB Luke Gifford, WR Noah Brown
91. Buffalo Bills
- First-round pick: Utah TE Dalton Kincaid (No. 25 overall)
Team needs: OG, C, DL, CB, LB, S, OT
Free agents signed: C Connor McGovern, WR Deonte Harty, QB Kyle Allen, S Jordan Poyer
Free agents lost: LB Tremaine Edmunds, QB Case Keenum
92. Cincinnati Bengals
- First-round pick: Clemson EDGE Myles Murphy (No. 28 overall)
Team needs: OT, OG, DL, CB, TE, S
Free agents signed: OT Orlando Brown Jr., LB Germaine Pratt, RB Trayveon Williams
Free agents lost: S Jessie Bates III, S Vonn Bell, TE Hayden Hurst, RB Samaje Perine
93. Carolina Panthers (via 49ers)
- First-round pick: Alabama QB Bryce Young (No. 1 overall)
Team needs: WR, CB, EDGE, TE, OG, DL
Free agents signed: RB Miles Sanders, S Vonn Bell, TE Hayden Hurst, DL Shy Tuttle, QB Andy Dalton
Free agents lost: QB Sam Darnold, QB P.J. Walker
94. Arizona Cardinals (via Eagles)
- First-round pick: Ohio State OT Paris Johnson Jr. (No. 6)
Team needs: DL, EDGE, RB, TE, OG, C, CB, WR
Free agents signed: EDGE Kyzir White, OG Will Hernandez, OT Kelvin Beachum, K Matt Prater
Free agents lost: EDGE Zach Allen, CB Byron Murphy
95. Kansas City Chiefs
- First-round pick: Kansas State EDGE Felix Anudike-Uzomah (No. 31)
Team needs: DL, OT, RB, WR, TE, S
Free agents signed: OT Jawaan Taylor, EDGE Charles Omenihu
Free agents lost: OT Orlando Brown Jr., WR Juju Smith-Schuster, OT Andrew Wylie, S Juan Thornhill
96. Arizona Cardinals
- First-round pick: Ohio State OT Paris Johnson Jr. (No. 6)
Team needs: DL, EDGE, RB, TE, OG, C, CB, WR
Free agents signed: EDGE Kyzir White, OG Will Hernandez, OT Kelvin Beachum, K Matt Prater
Free agents lost: EDGE Zach Allen, CB Byron Murphy
97. Washington Commanders
- First-round pick: Mississippi State CB Emmanuel Forbes (No. 16)
Team needs: TE, QB, C, OG, LB, S
Free agents signed: OT Andrew Wylie, OG Nick Gates, QB Jacoby Brissett, CB Danny Johnson
Free agents lost: QB Taylor Heinicke, LB Cole Holcomb
98. Cleveland Browns
- First-round pick: None
Team needs: DL, LB, EDGE, RB, OT, TE
Free agents signed: EDGE Obo Okoronkwo, DL Dalvin Tomlinson, S Juan Thornhill, LB Sione Takitaki
Free agents lost: QB Jacoby Brissett, OG Hjalte Froholdt, DL Taven Bryan, EDGE Chase Winovich
99. San Francisco 49ers
- First-round pick: None
Team needs: OT, OG, S, CB, WR, TE
Free agents signed: DL Javon Hargrave, C Jake Brendel, QB Sam Darnold, CB Isaiah Oliver, EDGE Clelin Ferrell
Free agents lost: OT Mike McGlinchey, QB Jimmy Garoppolo, EDGE Samson Ebukam, EDGE Charles Omenihu
100. Las Vegas Raiders (via Giants)
- First-round pick: Texas Tech EDGE Tyree Wilson (No. 7)
Team needs: OT, OG, C, CB, DL, LB, S
Free agents signed: QB Jimmy Garoppolo, WR Jakobi Meyers, LB Robert Spillane, DL Jerry Tillery
Free agents lost: QB Derek Carr, QB Jarrett Stidham, EDGE Clelin Ferrell
101. San Francisco 49ers
- First-round pick: None
Team needs: OT, OG, S, CB, WR, TE
Free agents signed: DL Javon Hargrave, C Jake Brendel, QB Sam Darnold, CB Isaiah Oliver, EDGE Clelin Ferrell
Free agents lost: OT Mike McGlinchey, QB Jimmy Garoppolo, EDGE Samson Ebukam, EDGE Charles Omenihu
102. San Francisco 49ers
- First-round pick: None
Team needs: OT, OG, S, CB, WR, TE
Free agents signed: DL Javon Hargrave, C Jake Brendel, QB Sam Darnold, CB Isaiah Oliver, EDGE Clelin Ferrell
Free agents lost: OT Mike McGlinchey, QB Jimmy Garoppolo, EDGE Samson Ebukam, EDGE Charles Omenihu