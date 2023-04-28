The 2023 NFL Draft kicked off Thursday night in Kansas City, and quarterbacks went early and often, with Bryce Young starting the party as the No. 1 overall pick by the Panthers. C.J. Stroud followed suit as the No. 2 pick of the Texans, and the Colts got their own quarterback of the future two spots later.

Now we're onto Day 2 with Rounds 2 and 3 on Friday night. Check out every pick below.

Join us for live 2023 NFL Draft analysis from CBS Sports and an updating NFL Draft tracker. Also check out Pete Prisco's NFL Draft grades for every first-round pick and subscribe to the "With the First Pick" podcast for nightly recaps, winners and losers and more from Kansas City.

Round 2



32. Pittsburgh Steelers(via Bears): CB Joey Porter Jr.

First-round pick: Georgia OT Broderick Jones (No. 14)

Team needs: OT, CB, LB, DL, S, WR, EDGE

Free agents signed: DL Larry Ogunjobi, CB Patrick Peterson, OG Nate Herbig, LB Cole Holcomb

Free agents lost: CB Cam Sutton, LB Robert Spillane

33. Tennessee Titans (via Cardinals): QB Will Levis



First-round pick: Northwestern OT Peter Skoronski (No. 11 overall)

Team needs: OT, OG, WR, RB, LB, C, EDGE

Free agents signed: OT Andre Dillard, EDGE Arden Key, OT Daniel Brunskill, LB Luke Gifford

Free agents lost: OG Nate Davis, EDGE DeMarcus Walker, WR Robert Woods, LB David Long

34. Detroit Lions (via Cardinals): TE Sam LaPorta



First-round picks: Alabama RB Jahmyr Gibbs (No. 12 overall) and Iowa LB Jack Campbell (No. 18 overall)

Team needs: TE, CB, DL, OG, WR, QB

Free agents signed: CB Cam Sutton, RB David Montgomery, CB Emmanuel Moseley, LB Alex Anzalone

Free agents lost: RB Jamaal Williams, S Deshon Elliott

38. Las Vegas Raiders (via Colts): TE Michael Mayer



First-round pick: Texas Tech EDGE Tyree Wilson (No. 7)

Team needs: OT, OG, C, CB, DL, LB, S

Free agents signed: QB Jimmy Garoppolo, WR Jakobi Meyers, LB Robert Spillane, DL Jerry Tillery

Free agents lost: QB Derek Carr, QB Jarrett Stidham, EDGE Clelin Ferrell

36. Los Angeles Rams: IOL Steve Avila



First-round pick: None

Team needs: OG, EDGE, CB, DL, TE, QB, OT, S, LB

Free agents signed: ---

Free agents lost: K Matt Gay, QB Baker Mayfield, LS Mathew Orzech

First-round picks: Illinois CB Devon Witherspoon (No. 5 overall) and Ohio State WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba (No. 20 overall)

Team needs: EDGE, S, LB, DL, WR, OG

Free agents signed: DL Dre'Mont Jones, DL Jarran Reed

Free agents lost: RB Travis Homer, RB Rashaad Penny, LB Cody Barton

38. Atlanta Falcons (via Colts): OT Matthew Bergeron



Team needs: QB, EDGE, LB, CB, S, DL, OG

Free agents signed: S Jessie Bates III, OT Kaleb McGary, QB Taylor Heinicke, EDGE Kaden Elliss

Free agents lost: CB Isaiah Oliver

First-round pick: Alabama QB Bryce Young (No. 1 overall)

Team needs: WR, CB, EDGE, TE, OG, DL

Free agents signed: RB Miles Sanders, S Vonn Bell, TE Hayden Hurst, DL Shy Tuttle, QB Andy Dalton

Free agents lost: QB Sam Darnold, QB P.J. Walker

First-round pick: Clemson DL Bryan Bresee (No. 29 overall)

Team needs: LB, EDGE, CB, LB, OG, WR

Free agents signed: QB Derek Carr, DL Nathan Shepherd, RB Jamaal Williams, DL Khalen Saunders

Free agents lost: EDGE Kaden Elliss, DL Shy Tuttle, EDGE Marcus Davenport, QB Andy Dalton

First-round pick: Ohio State OT Paris Johnson Jr. (No. 6)

Team needs: DL, EDGE, RB, TE, OG, C, CB, WR

Free agents signed: EDGE Kyzir White, OG Will Hernandez, OT Kelvin Beachum, K Matt Prater

Free agents lost: EDGE Zach Allen, CB Byron Murphy

First-round pick: Iowa EDGE Lukas Van Ness (No. 13)

Team needs: WR, TE, S, DL, OG, LB

Free agents signed: CB Keisean Nixon, LS Matthew Orzech

Free agents lost: WR Allen Lazard, DL Jarran Reed

First-round pick: Iowa State EDGE Will McDonald IV (No. 15)

Team needs: OG, OT, TE, LB, S, C, DL

Free agents signed: WR Allen Lazard, DL Solomon Thomas, K Greg Zuerlein

Free agents lost: DL Nathan Shepherd, DL Sheldon Rankins, RB James Robinson, OG Nate Herbig

First-round pick: Florida QB Anthony Richardson (No. 4)

Team needs: CB, WR, EDGE, OG, S, LB

Free agents signed: EDGE Samson Ebukam, DL Taven Bryan, LB E.J. Speed, WR Ashton Dulin

Free agents lost: LB Bobby Okereke, CB Brandon Facyson

First-round pick: Iowa EDGE Lukas Van Ness (No. 13)

Team needs: WR, TE, S, DL, OG, LB

Free agents signed: CB Keisean Nixon, LS Matthew Orzech

Free agents lost: WR Allen Lazard, DL Jarran Reed

First-round pick: Oregon CB Christian Gonzalez (No. 17)

Team needs: OT, TE, WR, LB, EDGE, S, DL

Free agents signed: WR Juju Smith-Schuster, S Jabrill Peppers, RB James Robinson, OT Riley Reiff

Free agents lost: WR Jakobi Meyers

First-round pick: Mississippi State CB Emmanuel Forbes (No. 16)

Team needs: TE, QB, C, OG, LB, S

Free agents signed: OT Andrew Wylie, OG Nick Gates, QB Jacoby Brissett, CB Danny Johnson

Free agents lost: QB Taylor Heinicke, LB Cole Holcomb

48. Detroit Lions



First-round picks: Alabama RB Jahmyr Gibbs (No. 12 overall) and Iowa LB Jack Campbell (No. 18 overall)

Team needs: TE, CB, DL, OG, WR, QB

Free agents signed: CB Cam Sutton, RB David Montgomery, CB Emmanuel Moseley, LB Alex Anzalone

Free agents lost: RB Jamaal Williams, S Deshon Elliott

First-round pick: Georgia OT Broderick Jones (No. 14)

Team needs: OT, CB, LB, DL, S, WR, EDGE

Free agents signed: DL Larry Ogunjobi, CB Patrick Peterson, OG Nate Herbig, LB Cole Holcomb

Free agents lost: CB Cam Sutton, LB Robert Spillane

First-round pick: Pittsburgh DL Calijah Kancey (No. 19 overall)

Team needs: OT, OG, S, LB, WR, TE, EDGE

Free agents signed: CB Jamel Dean, EDGE Anthony Nelson, LB Lavonte David, QB Baker Mayfield

Free agents lost: DL Rakeem Nunez-Roches

51. Miami Dolphins

First-round pick: None

Team needs: DL, OG, TE, WR, RB, LB

Free agents signed: LB David Long, QB Mike White, RB Jeff Wilson, RB Raheem Mostert, EDGE Duke Riley

Free agents lost: ---

First-round picks: Illinois CB Devon Witherspoon (No. 5 overall) and Ohio State WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba (No. 20 overall)

Team needs: EDGE, S, LB, DL, WR, OG

Free agents signed: DL Dre'Mont Jones, DL Jarran Reed

Free agents lost: RB Travis Homer, RB Rashaad Penny, LB Cody Barton

First-round pick: Tennessee OT Darnell Wright (No. 10 overall)

Team needs: DL, EDGE, C, CB, TE, RB

Free agents signed: LB Tremaine Edmunds, OG Nate Davis, LB T.J. Edwards, EDGE DeMarcus Walker

Free agents lost: RB David Montgomery, OT Riley Reiff

First-round pick: TCU WR Quentin Johnston (No. 21)

Team needs: DL, LB, OT, EDGE, RB, S

Free agents signed: OT Trey Pipkins, LB Eric Kendricks, DL Morgan Fox

Free agents lost: ---

55. Detroit Lions (via Vikings)



First-round picks: Alabama RB Jahmyr Gibbs (No. 12 overall) and Iowa LB Jack Campbell (No. 18 overall)

Team needs: TE, CB, DL, OG, WR, QB

Free agents signed: CB Cam Sutton, RB David Montgomery, CB Emmanuel Moseley, LB Alex Anzalone

Free agents lost: RB Jamaal Williams, S Deshon Elliott

First-round pick: Oklahoma OT Anton Harrison (No. 27)

Team needs: CB, S, DL, OG, EDGE, TE

Free agents signed: S Andrew Wingard

Free agents lost: OT Jawaan Taylor, EDGE Arden Key, TE Chris Manhertz

First-round pick: Maryland CB Deonte Banks (No. 24)

Team needs: WR, C, OG, S, LB, EDGE, CB

Free agents signed: LB Bobby Okereke, DL Rakeem Nunez-Roches, RB Matt Breida, WR Jeff Smith

Free agents lost: OG Nick Gates

First-round pick: Michigan DL Mazi Smith (No. 26 overall)

Team needs: OG, S, LB, RB, C, TE

Free agents signed: S Donovan Wilson, LB Leighton Vander Esch

Free agents lost: C Connor McGovern, LB Luke Gifford, WR Noah Brown

First-round pick: Utah TE Dalton Kincaid (No. 25 overall)

Team needs: OG, C, DL, CB, LB, S, OT

Free agents signed: C Connor McGovern, WR Deonte Harty, QB Kyle Allen, S Jordan Poyer

Free agents lost: LB Tremaine Edmunds, QB Case Keenum

First-round pick: Clemson EDGE Myles Murphy (No. 28 overall)

Team needs: OT, OG, DL, CB, TE, S

Free agents signed: OT Orlando Brown Jr., LB Germaine Pratt, RB Trayveon Williams

Free agents lost: S Jessie Bates III, S Vonn Bell, TE Hayden Hurst, RB Samaje Perine

First-round pick: Tennessee OT Darnell Wright (No. 10 overall)

Team needs: DL, EDGE, C, CB, TE, RB

Free agents signed: LB Tremaine Edmunds, OG Nate Davis, LB T.J. Edwards, EDGE DeMarcus Walker

Free agents lost: RB David Montgomery, OT Riley Reiff

First-round picks: Georgia DL Jalen Carter (No. 9 overall) and Georgia EDGE Nolan Smith (No. 30 overall)

Team needs: S, RB, LB, WR, OG, CB

Free agents signed: RB Rashaad Penny, CB James Bradberry, C Jason Kelce, DL Fletcher Cox

Free agents lost: OT Andre Dillard, RB Miles Sanders, DT Javon Hargrave, S Marcus Epps, EDGE Kyzir White

First-round pick: Kansas State EDGE Felix Anudike-Uzomah (No. 31)

Team needs: DL, OT, RB, WR, TE, S

Free agents signed: OT Jawaan Taylor, EDGE Charles Omenihu

Free agents lost: OT Orlando Brown Jr., WR Juju Smith-Schuster, OT Andrew Wylie, S Juan Thornhill

With The First Pick Newsletter With The First Pick Newsletter Prepare for the upcoming NFL Draft with the day’s big stories + mock drafts, big board updates and more. I agree to receive the "With The First Pick Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

Round 3

First-round pick: Tennessee OT Darnell Wright (No. 10 overall)

Team needs: DL, EDGE, C, CB, TE, RB

Free agents signed: LB Tremaine Edmunds, OG Nate Davis, LB T.J. Edwards, EDGE DeMarcus Walker

Free agents lost: RB David Montgomery, OT Riley Reiff

First-round picks: Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud (No. 2 overall) and Alabama EDGE Will Anderson Jr. (No. 3 overall)

Team needs: DL, C, WR, S, LB, EDGE

Free agents signed: WR Robert Woods, S Jimmie Ward, DL Sheldon Rankins, QB Case Keenum

Free agents lost: EDGE Obo Okoronkwo, CB Tremon Smith, WR Phillip Dorsett, QB Kyle Allen

First-round picks: Georgia DL Jalen Carter (No. 9 overall) and Georgia EDGE Nolan Smith (No. 30 overall)

Team needs: S, RB, LB, WR, OG, CB

Free agents signed: RB Rashaad Penny, CB James Bradberry, C Jason Kelce, DL Fletcher Cox

Free agents lost: OT Andre Dillard, RB Miles Sanders, DT Javon Hargrave, S Marcus Epps, EDGE Kyzir White

First-round picks: None



Team needs: C, OG, CB, LB, S, DL

Free agents signed: OT Mike McGlinchey, OG Ben Powers, EDGE Zach Allen, LB Alex Singleton

Free agents lost: DL Dre'Mont Jones, FB Andrew Beck, RB Mike Boone, TE Eric Saubert

First-round picks: None



Team needs: C, OG, CB, LB, S, DL

Free agents signed: OT Mike McGlinchey, OG Ben Powers, EDGE Zach Allen, LB Alex Singleton

Free agents lost: DL Dre'Mont Jones, FB Andrew Beck, RB Mike Boone, TE Eric Saubert

First-round pick: None

Team needs: OG, EDGE, CB, DL, TE, QB, OT, S, LB

Free agents signed: ---

Free agents lost: K Matt Gay, QB Baker Mayfield, LS Mathew Orzech

First-round pick: Texas Tech EDGE Tyree Wilson (No. 7)

Team needs: OT, OG, C, CB, DL, LB, S

Free agents signed: QB Jimmy Garoppolo, WR Jakobi Meyers, LB Robert Spillane, DL Jerry Tillery

Free agents lost: QB Derek Carr, QB Jarrett Stidham, EDGE Clelin Ferrell

First-round pick: Clemson DL Bryan Bresee (No. 29 overall)

Team needs: LB, EDGE, CB, LB, OG, WR

Free agents signed: QB Derek Carr, DL Nathan Shepherd, RB Jamaal Williams, DL Khalen Saunders

Free agents lost: EDGE Kaden Elliss, DL Shy Tuttle, EDGE Marcus Davenport, QB Andy Dalton

First-round pick: Ohio State OT Paris Johnson Jr. (No. 6)

Team needs: DL, EDGE, RB, TE, OG, C, CB, WR

Free agents signed: EDGE Kyzir White, OG Will Hernandez, OT Kelvin Beachum, K Matt Prater

Free agents lost: EDGE Zach Allen, CB Byron Murphy

First-round picks: Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud (No. 2 overall) and Alabama EDGE Will Anderson Jr. (No. 3 overall)

Team needs: DL, C, WR, S, LB, EDGE

Free agents signed: WR Robert Woods, S Jimmie Ward, DL Sheldon Rankins, QB Case Keenum

Free agents lost: EDGE Obo Okoronkwo, CB Tremon Smith, WR Phillip Dorsett, QB Kyle Allen

First-round pick: None

Team needs: DL, LB, EDGE, RB, OT, TE

Free agents signed: EDGE Obo Okoronkwo, DL Dalvin Tomlinson, S Juan Thornhill, LB Sione Takitaki

Free agents lost: QB Jacoby Brissett, OG Hjalte Froholdt, DL Taven Bryan, EDGE Chase Winovich

Team needs: QB, EDGE, LB, CB, S, DL, OG

Free agents signed: S Jessie Bates III, OT Kaleb McGary, QB Taylor Heinicke, EDGE Kaden Elliss

Free agents lost: CB Isaiah Oliver

First-round pick: Oregon CB Christian Gonzalez (No. 17)

Team needs: OT, TE, WR, LB, EDGE, S, DL

Free agents signed: WR Juju Smith-Schuster, S Jabrill Peppers, RB James Robinson, OT Riley Reiff

Free agents lost: WR Jakobi Meyers

First-round pick: None

Team needs: OG, EDGE, CB, DL, TE, QB, OT, S, LB

Free agents signed: ---

Free agents lost: K Matt Gay, QB Baker Mayfield, LS Mathew Orzech

First-round pick: Iowa EDGE Lukas Van Ness (No. 13)

Team needs: WR, TE, S, DL, OG, LB

Free agents signed: CB Keisean Nixon, LS Matthew Orzech

Free agents lost: WR Allen Lazard, DL Jarran Reed

First-round pick: Florida QB Anthony Richardson (No. 4)

Team needs: CB, WR, EDGE, OG, S, LB

Free agents signed: EDGE Samson Ebukam, DL Taven Bryan, LB E.J. Speed, WR Ashton Dulin

Free agents lost: LB Bobby Okereke, CB Brandon Facyson

First-round pick: Georgia OT Broderick Jones (No. 14)

Team needs: OT, CB, LB, DL, S, WR, EDGE

Free agents signed: DL Larry Ogunjobi, CB Patrick Peterson, OG Nate Herbig, LB Cole Holcomb

Free agents lost: CB Cam Sutton, LB Robert Spillane

First-round pick: Northwestern OT Peter Skoronski (No. 11 overall)

Team needs: OT, OG, WR, RB, LB, C, EDGE

Free agents signed: OT Andre Dillard, EDGE Arden Key, OT Daniel Brunskill, LB Luke Gifford

Free agents lost: OG Nate Davis, EDGE DeMarcus Walker, WR Robert Woods, LB David Long

First-round pick: Pittsburgh DL Calijah Kancey (No. 19 overall)

Team needs: OT, OG, S, LB, WR, TE, EDGE

Free agents signed: CB Jamel Dean, EDGE Anthony Nelson, LB Lavonte David, QB Baker Mayfield

Free agents lost: DL Rakeem Nunez-Roches

First-round picks: Illinois CB Devon Witherspoon (No. 5 overall) and Ohio State WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba (No. 20 overall)

Team needs: EDGE, S, LB, DL, WR, OG

Free agents signed: DL Dre'Mont Jones, DL Jarran Reed

Free agents lost: RB Travis Homer, RB Rashaad Penny, LB Cody Barton

84. Miami Dolphins

First-round pick: None

Team needs: DL, OG, TE, WR, RB, LB

Free agents signed: LB David Long, QB Mike White, RB Jeff Wilson, RB Raheem Mostert, EDGE Duke Riley

Free agents lost: ---

First-round pick: TCU WR Quentin Johnston (No. 21)

Team needs: DL, LB, OT, EDGE, RB, S

Free agents signed: OT Trey Pipkins, LB Eric Kendricks, DL Morgan Fox

Free agents lost: ---

First-round pick: Boston College WR Zay Flowers (No. 22)

Team needs: CB, RB, OG, LB, EDGE, OT

Free agents signed: RB Justice Hill, CB Trayvon Mullen

Free agents lost: OG Ben Powers, TE Josh Oliver

First-round pick: USC WR Jordan Addison (No. 23)

Team needs: CB, OG, LB, S, DL, QB

Free agents signed: TE Josh Oliver, CB Byron Murphy, C Garrett Bradbury, EDGE Marcus Davenport

Free agents lost: DL Dalvin Tomlinson, CB Patrick Peterson, LB Eric Kendricks

First-round pick: Oklahoma OT Anton Harrison (No. 27)

Team needs: CB, S, DL, OG, EDGE, TE

Free agents signed: S Andrew Wingard

Free agents lost: OT Jawaan Taylor, EDGE Arden Key, TE Chris Manhertz

First-round pick: Maryland CB Deonte Banks (No. 24)

Team needs: WR, C, OG, S, LB, EDGE, CB

Free agents signed: LB Bobby Okereke, DL Rakeem Nunez-Roches, RB Matt Breida, WR Jeff Smith

Free agents lost: OG Nick Gates

First-round pick: Michigan DL Mazi Smith (No. 26 overall)

Team needs: OG, S, LB, RB, C, TE

Free agents signed: S Donovan Wilson, LB Leighton Vander Esch

Free agents lost: C Connor McGovern, LB Luke Gifford, WR Noah Brown

First-round pick: Utah TE Dalton Kincaid (No. 25 overall)

Team needs: OG, C, DL, CB, LB, S, OT

Free agents signed: C Connor McGovern, WR Deonte Harty, QB Kyle Allen, S Jordan Poyer

Free agents lost: LB Tremaine Edmunds, QB Case Keenum

First-round pick: Clemson EDGE Myles Murphy (No. 28 overall)

Team needs: OT, OG, DL, CB, TE, S

Free agents signed: OT Orlando Brown Jr., LB Germaine Pratt, RB Trayveon Williams

Free agents lost: S Jessie Bates III, S Vonn Bell, TE Hayden Hurst, RB Samaje Perine

First-round pick: Alabama QB Bryce Young (No. 1 overall)

Team needs: WR, CB, EDGE, TE, OG, DL

Free agents signed: RB Miles Sanders, S Vonn Bell, TE Hayden Hurst, DL Shy Tuttle, QB Andy Dalton

Free agents lost: QB Sam Darnold, QB P.J. Walker

First-round pick: Ohio State OT Paris Johnson Jr. (No. 6)

Team needs: DL, EDGE, RB, TE, OG, C, CB, WR

Free agents signed: EDGE Kyzir White, OG Will Hernandez, OT Kelvin Beachum, K Matt Prater

Free agents lost: EDGE Zach Allen, CB Byron Murphy

First-round pick: Kansas State EDGE Felix Anudike-Uzomah (No. 31)

Team needs: DL, OT, RB, WR, TE, S

Free agents signed: OT Jawaan Taylor, EDGE Charles Omenihu

Free agents lost: OT Orlando Brown Jr., WR Juju Smith-Schuster, OT Andrew Wylie, S Juan Thornhill

First-round pick: Ohio State OT Paris Johnson Jr. (No. 6)

Team needs: DL, EDGE, RB, TE, OG, C, CB, WR

Free agents signed: EDGE Kyzir White, OG Will Hernandez, OT Kelvin Beachum, K Matt Prater

Free agents lost: EDGE Zach Allen, CB Byron Murphy

First-round pick: Mississippi State CB Emmanuel Forbes (No. 16)

Team needs: TE, QB, C, OG, LB, S

Free agents signed: OT Andrew Wylie, OG Nick Gates, QB Jacoby Brissett, CB Danny Johnson

Free agents lost: QB Taylor Heinicke, LB Cole Holcomb

First-round pick: None

Team needs: DL, LB, EDGE, RB, OT, TE

Free agents signed: EDGE Obo Okoronkwo, DL Dalvin Tomlinson, S Juan Thornhill, LB Sione Takitaki

Free agents lost: QB Jacoby Brissett, OG Hjalte Froholdt, DL Taven Bryan, EDGE Chase Winovich

99. San Francisco 49ers



First-round pick: None

Team needs: OT, OG, S, CB, WR, TE

Free agents signed: DL Javon Hargrave, C Jake Brendel, QB Sam Darnold, CB Isaiah Oliver, EDGE Clelin Ferrell

Free agents lost: OT Mike McGlinchey, QB Jimmy Garoppolo, EDGE Samson Ebukam, EDGE Charles Omenihu

First-round pick: Texas Tech EDGE Tyree Wilson (No. 7)

Team needs: OT, OG, C, CB, DL, LB, S

Free agents signed: QB Jimmy Garoppolo, WR Jakobi Meyers, LB Robert Spillane, DL Jerry Tillery

Free agents lost: QB Derek Carr, QB Jarrett Stidham, EDGE Clelin Ferrell

101. San Francisco 49ers



First-round pick: None

Team needs: OT, OG, S, CB, WR, TE

Free agents signed: DL Javon Hargrave, C Jake Brendel, QB Sam Darnold, CB Isaiah Oliver, EDGE Clelin Ferrell

Free agents lost: OT Mike McGlinchey, QB Jimmy Garoppolo, EDGE Samson Ebukam, EDGE Charles Omenihu

102. San Francisco 49ers



First-round pick: None

Team needs: OT, OG, S, CB, WR, TE

Free agents signed: DL Javon Hargrave, C Jake Brendel, QB Sam Darnold, CB Isaiah Oliver, EDGE Clelin Ferrell

Free agents lost: OT Mike McGlinchey, QB Jimmy Garoppolo, EDGE Samson Ebukam, EDGE Charles Omenihu