Week 15 of the NFL season is nearly complete. A handful of teams, for all intents and purposes, are out of the playoff hunt and others hold strong position. Whether your favorite team falls into the former or the latter category, CBSSports.com breaks down positioning in the draft order, team needs and notable free agents:

Team needs: OG, C, TE, LB, DL, EDGE

Notable free agents: TE O.J. Howard, EDGE Ogbonnia Okoronkwo, DL Rasheem Green, TE Jordan Akins

Team needs: WR, OT, LB, DT, EDGE

Notable free agents: RB David Montgomery, C Sam Mustipher, WR N'Keal Harry, WR Dante Pettis

3. Seattle Seahawks (via trade with 4-10 Broncos)

Team needs: C, S, LB, DT, WR, OG

Notable free agents: QB Geno Smith, RB Rashaad Penny, DL Poona Ford, OG Phil Haynes, QB Drew Lock

4. Detroit Lions (via trade with 4-10 Rams)

Team needs: TE, CB, DL, OG, QB

Notable free agents: WR DJ Chark, RB Jamaal Williams, LB Alex Anzalone, OG Evan Brown, CB Mike Hughes

Team needs: OG, C, EDGE, CB, LB, RB, OT

Notable free agents: EDGE J.J. Watt, WR A.J. Green, OT Kelvin Beachum, CB Byron Murphy, C Rodney Hudson

Team needs: QB, OT, CB, WR, EDGE, TE

Notable free agents: EDGE Yannick Ngakoue, WR Parris Campbell, OG Matt Pryor, LB Bobby Okereke, E.J. Speed

Team needs: QB, CB, LB, S, DT, EDGE

Notable free agents: OT Kaleb McGary, WR Olamide Zaccheaus, EDGE Lorenzo Carter, LB Rashaan Evans

Team needs: QB, CB, EDGE, WR, C

Notable free agents: QB Baker Mayfield, QB Sam Darnold, DL Matthew Ioannidis, C Bradley Bozeman, LB Cory Littleton

9. Philadelphia Eagles (via trade with 5-9 Saints)

Team needs: CB, RB, S, LB, WR

Notable free agents: DL Javon Hargrave, CB James Bradberry, RB Miles Sanders, C Jason Kelce, DL Fletcher Cox

Team needs: OT, OG, C, S, DL, LB

Notable free agents: RB Josh Jacobs, CB Rock Ya-Sin, LB Denzel Perryman, WR Mack Hollins, EDGE Clelin Ferrell

Team needs: TE, OT, CB, S, DT

Notable free agents: TE Evan Engram, OT Jawaan Taylor, EDGE Arden Key, EDGE Dawuane Smoot, CB Tre Herndon

12. Houston Texans (via trade with 6-8 Browns)



Team needs: OT, CB, LB, DL, QB

Notable free agents: DL Larry Ogunjobi, LB Devin Bush, DL Chris Wormley, CB Cam Sutton, QB Mason Rudolph

Team needs: WR, TE, S, DT, EDGE, OG

Notable free agents: WR Allen Lazard, TE Robert Tonyan Jr., OT Elgton Jenkins, S Adrian Amos, DL Dean Lowry

15. Seattle Seahawks (7-7)



Team needs: OT, TE, WR, LB, EDGE

Notable free agents: OT Isaiah Wynn, RB Damien Harris, CB Myles Bryant, CB Jonathan Jones, WR Jakobi Meyers

Team needs: OG, OT, TE, LB, S

Notable free agents: RB James Robinson, C Connor McGovern, QB Joe Flacco, DL Sheldon Rankins, OT George Fant

Team needs: S, LB, OT, WR, DT

Notable free agents: QB Tom Brady, LB Lavonte David, DL Akiem Hicks, WR Julio Jones, CB Sean Bunting, S Mike Edwards

Team needs: OT, OG, WR, TE, LB

Notable free agents: TE Austin Hooper, OG Nate Davis, TE Geoff Swaim, LB David Long, DL Teair Tart

Team needs: QB, C, CB, OG, TE, LB

Notable free agents: DL Daron Payne, QB Taylor Heinicke, OG Wes Schweitzer, LB Cole Holcomb, OG Trai Turner

Team needs: OG, OT, DT, TE, EDGE

Notable free agents: DL Jerry Tillery, S Nasir Adderley, RB Sony Michel, LB Drue Tranquill, TE Donald Parham

23. Pick forfeited by Dolphins (8-6)

Team needs: CB, WR, C, OG, S, LB, DT

Notable free agents: QB Daniel Jones, RB Saquon Barkley, DL Dalvin Tomlinson, WR Sterling Shepard, WR Darius Slayton

Team needs: WR, OG, CB, LB, EDGE

Notable free agents: LB Roquan Smith, CB Marcus Peters, QB Lamar Jackson, OT Ja'Wuan James, CB Kyle Fuller

26. Denver Broncos (via trade with 10-4 49ers)



Team needs: C, OG, OT, CB, LB, QB

Notable free agents: RB Melvin Gordon, OG Dalton Risner, OT Cameron Fleming, S Kareem Jackson, DL Dre'Mont Jones

Team needs: OG, OT, CB, TE, DT

Notable free agents: S Jessie Bates III, TE Hayden Hurst, CB Eli Apple, S Vonn Bell, RB Samaje Perine

Team needs: CB, OG, WR, S, DT, LB, EDGE

Notable free agents: TE Dalton Schultz, RB Tony Pollard, OT Terence Steele, WR Noah Brown, LB Leighton Vander Esch

Team needs: OT, WR, TE, EDGE, S, DT

Notable free agents: OT Orlando Brown Jr., WR Mecole Hardman, WR Juju Smith-Schuster, S Juan Thornhill

Team needs: CB, WR, OG, LB, S

Notable free agents: TE Irv Smith Jr., RB Alexander Mattison, CB Patrick Peterson, C Garrett Bradbury, WR Olabisi Johnson

Team needs: TE, OG, C, DT, S

Notable free agents: S Jordan Poyer, LB Tremaine Edmunds, QB Case Keenum, OG Rodger Saffold

32. Philadelphia Eagles (13-1)



Teams without a first-round pick

Cleveland Browns (6-8)

Team needs: DT, LB, WR, EDGE, S

Notable free agents: OT Jack Conklin, RB Kareem Hunt, EDGE Jadeveon Clowney, LB Deion Jones, QB Jacoby Brissett

Los Angeles Rams (4-9)

Team needs: OG, TE, EDGE, CB, DT, QB

Notable free agents: S Taylor Rapp, DL A'Shawn Robinson, CB Troy Hill, RB Darrell Henderson, DL Greg Gaines

Miami Dolphins (8-6)

Team needs: OT, OG, TE, RB, LB

Notable free agents: TE Mike Gesicki, QB Teddy Bridgewater, RB Raheem Mostert, RB Jeff Wilson, EDGE Trey Flowers

New Orleans Saints (5-9)

Team needs: QB, OG, WR, RB, S, DT

Notable free agents: DL David Onyemata, EDGE Marcus Davenport, WR Jarvis Landry, RB Mark Ingram, QB Andy Dalton

San Francisco 49ers (10-4)

Team needs: C, OG, S, DT, WR

Notable free agents: QB Jimmy Garoppolo, OT Mike McGlinchey, CB Emmanuel Moseley, EDGE Charles Omenihu