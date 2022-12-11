Week 14 of the NFL season is underway with early window of games now over. A handful of teams, for all intents and purposes, are out of the playoff hunt and others hold strong position. Whether your favorite team falls into the former or the latter category, CBSSports.com breaks down positioning in the draft order, team needs and notable free agents:
1. Houston Texans (1-11-1)
Team needs: OG, C, TE, LB, DL, EDGE
Notable free agents: TE O.J. Howard, EDGE Ogbonnia Okoronkwo, DL Rasheem Green, TE Jordan Akins
2. Chicago Bears (3-10)
Team needs: WR, OT, LB, DT, EDGE
Notable free agents: RB David Montgomery, C Sam Mustipher, WR N'Keal Harry, WR Dante Pettis
3. Seattle Seahawks (via trade with 3-9 Broncos)
Team needs: C, S, LB, DT, WR, OG
Notable free agents: QB Geno Smith, RB Rashaad Penny, DL Poona Ford, OG Phil Haynes, QB Drew Lock
4. Detroit Lions (via trade with 4-9 Rams)
Team needs: TE, CB, DL, OG, QB
Notable free agents: WR DJ Chark, RB Jamaal Williams, LB Alex Anzalone, OG Evan Brown, CB Mike Hughes
5. Philadelphia Eagles (via trade with 4-9 Saints)
Team needs: CB, RB, S, LB, WR
Notable free agents: DL Javon Hargrave, CB James Bradberry, RB Miles Sanders, C Jason Kelce, DL Fletcher Cox
6. Carolina Panthers (4-8)
Team needs: QB, CB, EDGE, WR, C
Notable free agents: QB Baker Mayfield, QB Sam Darnold, DL Matthew Ioannidis, C Bradley Bozeman, LB Cory Littleton
7. Arizona Cardinals (4-8)
Team needs: OG, C, EDGE, CB, LB, RB, OT
Notable free agents: EDGE J.J. Watt, WR A.J. Green, OT Kelvin Beachum, CB Byron Murphy, C Rodney Hudson
8. Indianapolis Colts (4-8-1)
Team needs: QB, OT, CB, WR, EDGE, TE
Notable free agents: EDGE Yannick Ngakoue, WR Parris Campbell, OG Matt Pryor, LB Bobby Okereke, E.J. Speed
9. Las Vegas Raiders (5-8)
Team needs: OT, OG, C, S, DL, LB
Notable free agents: RB Josh Jacobs, CB Rock Ya-Sin, LB Denzel Perryman, WR Mack Hollins, EDGE Clelin Ferrell
10. Atlanta Falcons (5-8)
Team needs: QB, CB, LB, S, DT, EDGE
Notable free agents: OT Kaleb McGary, WR Olamide Zaccheaus, EDGE Lorenzo Carter, LB Rashaan Evans
11. Jacksonville Jaguars (5-8)
Team needs: TE, OT, CB, S, DT
Notable free agents: TE Evan Engram, OT Jawaan Taylor, EDGE Arden Key, EDGE Dawuane Smoot, CB Tre Herndon
13. Pittsburgh Steelers (5-8)
Team needs: OT, CB, LB, DL, QB
Notable free agents: DL Larry Ogunjobi, LB Devin Bush, DL Chris Wormley, CB Cam Sutton, QB Mason Rudolph
14. Green Bay Packers (5-8)
Team needs: WR, TE, S, DT, EDGE, OG
Notable free agents: WR Allen Lazard, TE Robert Tonyan Jr., OT Elgton Jenkins, S Adrian Amos, DL Dean Lowry
15. Detroit Lions (6-7)
Team needs: TE, CB, DL, OG, QB
Notable free agents: WR DJ Chark, RB Jamaal Williams, LB Alex Anzalone, OG Evan Brown, CB Mike Hughes
16. Los Angeles Chargers (6-6)
Team needs: OG, OT, DT, TE, EDGE
Notable free agents: DL Jerry Tillery, S Nasir Adderley, RB Sony Michel, LB Drue Tranquill, TE Donald Parham
17. New England Patriots (6-6)
Team needs: OT, TE, WR, LB, EDGE
Notable free agents: OT Isaiah Wynn, RB Damien Harris, CB Myles Bryant, CB Jonathan Jones, WR Jakobi Meyers
18. New York Giants (7-5-1)
Team needs: CB, WR, C, OG, S, LB, DT
Notable free agents: QB Daniel Jones, RB Saquon Barkley, DL Dalvin Tomlinson, WR Sterling Shepard, WR Darius Slayton
19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-6)
Team needs: S, LB, OT, WR, DT
Notable free agents: QB Tom Brady, LB Lavonte David, DL Akiem Hicks, WR Julio Jones, CB Sean Bunting, S Mike Edwards
20. Tennessee Titans (7-6)
Team needs: OT, OG, WR, TE, LB
Notable free agents: TE Austin Hooper, OG Nate Davis, TE Geoff Swaim, LB David Long, DL Teair Tart
21. New York Jets (7-6)
Team needs: OG, OT, TE, LB, S
Notable free agents: RB James Robinson, C Connor McGovern, QB Joe Flacco, DL Sheldon Rankins, OT George Fant
22. Washington Commanders (7-5-1)
Team needs: QB, C, CB, OG, TE, LB
Notable free agents: DL Daron Payne, QB Taylor Heinicke, OG Wes Schweitzer, LB Cole Holcomb, OG Trai Turner
23. Seattle Seahawks (7-5)
Team needs: C, S, LB, DT, WR, OG
Notable free agents: QB Geno Smith, RB Rashaad Penny, DL Poona Ford, OG Phil Haynes, QB Drew Lock
24. Pick forfeited by Dolphins (8-4)
25. Denver Broncos (via trade with 8-4 49ers)
Team needs: C, OG, OT, CB, LB, QB
Notable free agents: RB Melvin Gordon, OG Dalton Risner, OT Cameron Fleming, S Kareem Jackson, DL Dre'Mont Jones
26. Baltimore Ravens (9-4)
Team needs: WR, OG, CB, LB, EDGE
Notable free agents: LB Roquan Smith, CB Marcus Peters, QB Lamar Jackson, OT Ja'Wuan James, CB Kyle Fuller
27. Cincinnati Bengals (9-4)
Team needs: OG, OT, CB, TE, DT
Notable free agents: S Jessie Bates III, TE Hayden Hurst, CB Eli Apple, S Vonn Bell, RB Samaje Perine
28. Dallas Cowboys (10-3)
Team needs: CB, OG, WR, S, DT, LB, EDGE
Notable free agents: TE Dalton Schultz, RB Tony Pollard, OT Terence Steele, WR Noah Brown, LB Leighton Vander Esch
29. Kansas City Chiefs (9-3)
Team needs: OT, WR, TE, EDGE, S, DT
Notable free agents: OT Orlando Brown Jr., WR Mecole Hardman, WR Juju Smith-Schuster, S Juan Thornhill
30. Minnesota Vikings (10-3)
Team needs: CB, WR, OG, LB, S
Notable free agents: TE Irv Smith Jr., RB Alexander Mattison, CB Patrick Peterson, C Garrett Bradbury, WR Olabisi Johnson
31. Buffalo Bills (10-3)
Team needs: TE, OG, C, DT, S
Notable free agents: S Jordan Poyer, LB Tremaine Edmunds, QB Case Keenum, OG Rodger Saffold
32. Philadelphia Eagles (12-1)
Team needs: CB, RB, S, LB, WR
Notable free agents: DL Javon Hargrave, CB James Bradberry, RB Miles Sanders, C Jason Kelce, DL Fletcher Cox
Teams without a first-round pick
Cleveland Browns (5-8)
Team needs: DT, LB, WR, EDGE, S
Notable free agents: OT Jack Conklin, RB Kareem Hunt, EDGE Jadeveon Clowney, LB Deion Jones, QB Jacoby Brissett
Los Angeles Rams (4-9)
Team needs: OG, TE, EDGE, CB, DT, QB
Notable free agents: S Taylor Rapp, DL A'Shawn Robinson, CB Troy Hill, RB Darrell Henderson, DL Greg Gaines
Miami Dolphins (8-4)
Team needs: OT, OG, TE, RB, LB
Notable free agents: TE Mike Gesicki, QB Teddy Bridgewater, RB Raheem Mostert, RB Jeff Wilson, EDGE Trey Flowers
New Orleans Saints (4-9)
Team needs: QB, OG, WR, RB, S, DT
Notable free agents: DL David Onyemata, EDGE Marcus Davenport, WR Jarvis Landry, RB Mark Ingram, QB Andy Dalton
San Francisco 49ers (8-4)
Team needs: C, OG, S, DT, WR
Notable free agents: QB Jimmy Garoppolo, OT Mike McGlinchey, CB Emmanuel Moseley, EDGE Charles Omenihu