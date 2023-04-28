The first night of the NFL Draft is complete. While several pieces to the puzzle were put into place, there are many other questions that remain unanswered.

Here are the burning questions entering Friday's action:

How long will Will Levis, Hendon Hooker wait to hear their names called?

Most considered the possibility that Hooker would be taken in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft, but few expected Levis to still be available at night's end. Various media reports have stated multiple teams have inquired about the possibility of trading up in the second round with the expectation that Levis is the target. His stay could be short-lived or the speculation could be misguided, but that is one of the draft's most intriguing storylines on Day 2. One would think that Levis is not going to stay and partake in the festivities another day.

Then, there is Hooker. If the Tennessee quarterback is not going to go before Levis, then it is beneficial for the Kentucky quarterback to be taken quickly so that Hooker comes into play. Outwardly, those appear to be the only two quarterbacks likely taken on Day 2.

Seattle, Tampa Bay, Minnesota and Detroit stand out as teams that could consider adding a younger quarterback to the roster.

Will D'Andre Swift or any other veterans be traded?

Detroit's selection of Jahmyr Gibbs in the first round leads many to wonder if Swift is susceptible to being traded. The former second-round pick is entering the final year of his rookie contract. Running backs Dalvin Cook, Derrick Henry and Austin Ekeler have all been mentioned as possible trade candidates at some point.

Arizona has publicly stated that they do not intend to trade wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins but that could theoretically change. Could Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans or someone else be a surprise candidate?

Does Pittsburgh take the legacy at No. 32 overall?

Pittsburgh filled one pressing need in the first round through the selection of Georgia offensive tackle Broderick Jones. The Steelers are now in a position to take Penn State cornerback Joey Porter Jr. with the first pick of the second round; a position no one could have expected. Porter, of course, is the son of former Steelers linebacker Joey Porter, who played eight seasons with the organization after being selected in the third round of the 1999 NFL Draft. The linebacker was involved in several pivotal postseason moments.

Porter Jr. was CBSSports' No. 12-ranked prospect coming into last night's festivities.

When will the next running back be selected?

There is a big gap between the top two running backs and whoever is considered third. Texas' Bijan Robinson, who was taken No. 8 overall, and Alabama's Jahmyr Gibbs, who was taken No. 12 overall, were top-10 overall prospects on my personal board. There are no others held in a similarly high regard but several teams are looking for contributors in that role.

