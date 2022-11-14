Ohio State's C.J. Stroud didn't have much competition in a Buckeyes blowout win, while Will Levis and the Kentucky offense were stifled by Vanderbilt. As a result, the quarterback stock watch was opened up this week to examine other signal callers. Here's a look at whose 2023 NFL Draft stock is rising and whose is falling:

Jake Haener, Fresno State: Stock Up

Stats: (37-30 win at UNLV): 28-of-34 passes completed, 313 yards, 3 TD; 1 carry, -7 yards

Haener was a personal favorite when the studying college football's quarterbacks last year. He is not a physically-imposing player (6-foot-1, 200 pounds), but he is tough and efficient running the Fresno State offense. Expectations were relatively low coming into this game because there has been little buzz about him this season. He missed four games earlier this year and the Bulldogs are 6-4. When Haener has started, the team has gone 4-2 with the lone losses coming against Power 5 programs USC and Oregon State.

Against UNLV this weekend, Haener carried over his impressive play from last season. He does a good job of throwing with touch and anticipation. He is willing to stand up to pressure and deliver a pass downfield. His arm strength is not going to stack up well against other top quarterbacks in this class, but not every NFL quarterback needs to be Patrick Mahomes. There is a place for Haener at the next level even if it means being that consistent reserve option like a Colt McCoy or Case Keenum. His very first throw against UNLV was an example of an NFL-quality throw and it only continued from there.

Bo Nix, Oregon: Stock Up

Stats: (37-34 loss vs. No. 25 Washington): 19-of-27 passes completed, 280 yards, 2 TD; 9 carries, 59 yards, 1 TD

Nix has the fifth-highest passer efficiency among all quarterbacks, according to TruMedia. The film backs up the analytics. He is an efficient player who is not taking chances this season. The Auburn transfer has the second-highest completion percentage (72.8%), in addition to being sacked just three times all year.

Nix took several check-downs with 9.96 air yards per target against Washington. Of his 280 passing yards, 131 were created after the catch, according to TruMedia, but Nix is responsible for that as he puts the ball on his target and leads them to open space. On 2nd-and-15 and trailing by three points late in the third quarter, he rolled to his right and threw a pass roughly 50 air yards to wide receiver Troy Franklin.

Aidan O'Connell, Purdue: Stock Down

Stats: (31-24 win at No. 21 Illinois): 25-of-40 passes completed, 237 yards, 3 TD, 1 INT; 2 carries, 33 yards

It has been a bit disappointing to watch O'Connell this season because expectations were so much higher for him. He is a tall quarterback (6-3) with a slender lower body. Part of his struggles are related to the wide receivers failing to create separation, but throwing into coverage and a lack of touch contributed to O'Connell having 18 touchdowns and 11 interceptions this season. The slow adaptation should not be totally unexpected given that Purdue lost leading receivers David Bell and Milton Wright from last year's team. He has the arm strength to push the ball downfield but needs improved decision-making in the short to intermediate game.

Clayton Tune, Houston: Stock Up

Stats: (36-43 win vs. Temple): 29-of-40 passes completed, 289 yards, 3 TD, 1 INT; 11 carries, 29 yards, 1 TD

Tune has good size (6-3, 220 pounds) for the quarterback position and average top end speed. He displays good pocket awareness and is able to get up to speed quickly when the pocket breaks down. When mobile, the Texas native must do a better job of protecting the football. He is tied for the 13th most fumbles (7) this season, according to TruMedia.

His downfield accuracy was inconsistent but he has the arm strength to keep the football down and attack all three levels of the field. Trailing by one-point with 48 seconds left, Tune dropped back to pass and found wide receiver Matthew Golden for a game-winning touchdown on 2nd-and-7.

Bryce Young, Alabama: Stock Stagnant

Stats: (30-24 win a No. 11 Ole Miss): 21-of-33 passes completed, 209 yards, 3 TD; 7 carries, 10 yards

Young continued to show the traits that make him one of the most coveted quarterback prospects available in the 2023 NFL Draft: pocket presence, pocket mobility, leadership and mobility. When pressured, the California native does a good job of keeping his eyes downfield to find scrambling outlets.

His accuracy was a bit off relative to normal expectations, but Young was able to drive the ball to all three levels of the field. He did throw into triple coverage on one play, but was fortunate not to register an interception in that instance. There was a second prayer ball that also fell haplessly to the turf.