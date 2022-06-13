The 2023 NFL Draft is still more than ten months away but it is never too early to spotlight some of the talent for the upcoming football season. Ryan Wilson, Chris Trapasso and I compiled an early list of talent eligible for the 2023 NFL Draft, which should serve more as a watch list than stock projection. Here is the top 50:
1. Will Anderson Jr., EDGE, Alabama
2. C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State
3. Jalen Carter, DT, Georgia
4. Bryce Young, QB, Alabama
5. Myles Murphy, EDGE/DL, Clemson
6. Will Levis, WR, Kentucky
7. Kayshon Boutte, WR, LSU
8. Trenton Simpson, LB, Clemson
9. Antonio Johnson, S, Texas A&M
10. Bryan Bresee, DL, Clemson
At this time of year, early rankings are often littered with power programs like Alabama, Ohio State, Georgia and Clemson because they dominated the recruiting rankings for such a long period of time and it is so early in the process that the smaller school prospects are not evaluated until later. The upcoming draft class is no exception. Those four schools combined for seven of the top ten with SEC schools Kentucky, Texas A&M and LSU slipping one in as well.
As much as these quarterbacks are talked up, there is not a player that is just a slam dunk No. 1 overall selection like Trevor Lawrence, Andrew Luck or John Elway before him. Each has talent, but also deficiencies. Stroud and Young are also, in fact, young and still have time to work out some aspects of the game. Levis has more natural talent than any other at the position but needs to iron out some lower body mechanics. In addition to those quarterbacks, there is a talented list of defenders like Alabama's Anderson, Georgia's Carter, Clemson's Murphy and Simpson, and more. Boutte is the top rated wide receiver because it is easy to draw comparisons to his former teammate, Ja'Marr Chase.
11. Noah Sewell, LB, Oregon
12. Michael Mayer, TE, Notre Dame
13. Peter Skoronski, OT, Northwestern
14. Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Ohio State
15. Felix Anudike-Uzomah, EDGE, Kansas State
16. Kelee Ringo, CB, Georgia
17. Paris Johnson Jr., OL, Ohio State
18. Arik Gilbert, TE, Georgia
19. BJ Ojulari, EDGE, LSU
20. Bijan Robinson, RB, Texas
It is worth noting that these early rankings -- which, again, should serve more as a watch list -- are based off of projection and what the trajectory players appear to be on for the upcoming season. There is no better example of that premise that Ohio State's Johnson and Georgia's Gilbert. The former will be moving from offensive guard to tackle this season following the defection of Nicholas Petit-Frere and the latter is a once highly-regarded recruit that did not play for the Bulldogs last season. Gilbert is also the first player to have transferred on this list; he began his collegiate career at LSU. Mayer is a consistent producer that does everything well but the testing will be very important for him. Robinson is the top rated running back rather easily. He should be higher on the list, in my opinion, because his evaluation does not require projection. Onlookers do not have to squint hard to recognize how special of a talent he has already become.
21. Eli Ricks, CB, Alabama
22. Zion Tupuola-Fetui, EDGE, Washington
23. Cam Smith, CB, South Carolina
24. Nolan Smith, EDGE, Georgia
25. Josh Downs, WR, North Carolina
26. Henry To'oTo'o, LB, Alabama
27. Jordan Addison, WR, USC
28. Tony Grimes, CB, North Carolina
29. Tyler Van Dyke, QB, Miami
30. Anton Harrison, OL, Oklahoma
Cornerbacks and wide receivers dominated this group with half of the selections. Addison only recently transferred to USC. Ricks transferred from LSU. To'oTo'o is in his second season with the Crimson Tide after transferring from Tennessee. Downs is a personal favorite. Although slim in frame, he does a good job setting up breaks and maintaining speed.
31. Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Alabama
32. Jaquelin Roy, DL, LSU
33. Jordan Battle, S, Alabama
34. Isaiah Foskey, EDGE, Notre Dame
35. Zay Flowers, WR, Boston College
36. Zach Harrison, EDGE, Ohio State
37. Tykee Smith, S, Georgia
38. Zion Nelson, OT, Miami
39. Noah Daniels, CB, TCU
40. Clark Phillips III, CB, Utah
Gibbs transferred from Georgia Tech this off-season. He just does everything well on the football field. None of the offensive linemen are a finished product but there is a lot of talent to cultivate. A few that are not mentioned in this listing but are worth monitoring include BYU's Blake Freeland, USC's Courtland Ford and Maryland's Jaelyn Duncan.
41. Sam LaPorta, TE, Iowa
42. Brenton Cox Jr., EDGE, Florida
43. Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida
44. Brandon Joseph, S, Notre Dame
45. Devin Leary, QB, N.C. State
46. Andre Carter II, EDGE, Army
47. Sean Tucker, RB, Syracuse
48. Tanner McKee, QB, Stanford
49. Darnell Wright, OL, Tennessee
50. Jordan Morgan, OL, Arizona
Richardson will be saddled with a larger workload this season after the transfer of Emory Jones to Arizona State. Joseph transferred from Northwestern and is tasked with filling the shoes of first-round selection Kyle Hamilton. Syracuse offensive tackle Matthew Bergeron and Morgan would be in a similar category of linemen that may lack the top end athleticism but are calm and get the job done, like a Christian Darrisaw.