The top of the NFL draft order is typically reserved for the league's worst teams, but this year is a bit different. Three teams that fall inside that range are there as a result of trades with other teams. CBSSports.com explores which teams are best positioned for success in the next few years.

Here are our rankings of the teams with the top 10 picks in the 2023 NFL Draft, based on assets and future outlook:

1. Philadelphia Eagles

The list of potential free agents for the Super Bowl runner-ups is lengthy. It includes key contributors such as safety Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, running back Miles Sanders, offensive guard Isaac Seumalo, cornerback James Bradberry, defensive tackle Javon Hargrave and many others. The team has a projected -$2.75 million in salary cap space this offseason so tough decisions will have to be made.

The active roster is not the only aspect of the team that will suffer this offseason, however. The team has already lost offensive coordinator Shane Steichen and defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon to head coaching vacancies. Those coaches will undoubtedly take other assistants with them in elevated roles.

Despite all of the changes, Philadelphia is in a position to absorb those losses because of general manager Howie Roseman's foresight. The Eagles hold the No. 10 and No. 31 overall selections.

As long as the Eagles have a strong offensive line and quarterback Jalen Hurts, wide receivers Devonta Smith and A.J. Brown, and tight end Dallas Goedert should have plenty of opportunities to make game-changing plays down the field. They also have key defenders like cornerback Darius Slay, edge rusher Josh Sweat and defensive tackle Jordan Davis returning.

2. Chicago Bears

Chicago holds the No. 1 overall selection and that is an opportunity for them to compile draft capital necessary to rebuild the roster. While they could add a high quality defender with the first pick, they could theoretically land the same player in certain trade down situations. The Bears are being evaluated here on the pick itself, however, rather than the hypothetical trade.

Chicago does not hold the first pick in the second round because it was shipped to Pittsburgh for wide receiver Chase Claypool. They do have a pick later in the second round acquired from Baltimore for linebacker Roquan Smith.

The jury is out on Justin Fields' future as an NFL quarterback. He showed improvement this past season so it should inspire some hope within the organization. A hypothetical trade would set the team up to draft his replacement in the coming years should he not continue his upward trajectory.

There are not many other blue-chip players on the roster. The idea is that the addition of Georgia defensive Jalen Carter or Alabama edge rusher Will Anderson Jr. would theoretically require shorter time in coverage for the young secondary of Jaylon Jones, Kyler Gordon and Jaquan Brisker. Although the offensive line showed improvement, the offense surrounding Fields should be a focal point of the team's off-season efforts.

Fortunately, they are projected to have the most salary cap space -- roughly $98 million -- this offseason, according to Spotrac.com. For perspective, the league average salary cap space is roughly $5.8 million.

3. Houston Texans

Houston is still reaping the rewards of its trade with the Browns for quarterback Deshaun Watson. In addition to the No. 2 overall selection, the Texans hold the No. 12 overall choice in the 2023 NFL Draft. They also had an extra first round pick a year ago and will hold two additional picks inside of the top 100 next season. It all adds up to be a substantial rebuild window for the AFC South franchise. The success or failure of that plan will be determined by whether or not the team hits on the quarterback position this year.

The Texans could theoretically receive even more draft assets in a trade of wide receiver Brandin Cooks. The team does not have any high leverage free agents so its plan revolves around addition rather than retention. They also have an extra third-round pick in this year's NFL draft as well as $37.1 million in salary space.

The offensive line has a few competent pieces and running back Dameon Pierce emerged as a great value pick from last year's draft class. Houston needs more from last year's first-round picks: offensive guard Kenyon Green, cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. and safety Jalen Pitre. If those three players can take the next step in their respective careers and the Texans find a franchise quarterback, then a turnaround could happen quickly under first year head coach DeMeco Ryans. Fans need not look further than their own division, where the Jaguars went from No. 1 overall selection to a playoff win in the span of nine months.

4. Seattle Seahawks

Seattle holds the No. 5 and No. 20 overall selections as a result of the Russell Wilson trade. Geno Smith played above expectation this season and may have extended his stay in the Pacific Northwest. However, it is entirely possible that the team could still take a quarterback in the first round.

The health of the roster is much better now than it had been this time last year. Smith is a viable option at the game's most important position. Running back Kenneth Walker III, cornerback Tariq Woolen, offensive tackles Charles Cross and Abraham Lucas and other rookies played key roles for the NFC West franchise last season and all are on rookie contracts. There is room to upgrade the interior offensive line but the rest of the offense is ready to compete.

The Seahawks are young on defense and still have some holes to fill, particularly along the defensive line. General manager John Schneider is well-equipped with roughly $31.3 million in salary cap space, as well as an additional second round pick from Denver.

5. Detroit Lions

Similar to Seattle, Detroit is faced with a decision to add a rookie quarterback or stick with the incumbent; Jared Goff in this case. The Lions have added wide receivers Jameson Williams and Amon-Ra St. Brown in back-to-back drafts but also parted with tight end T.J. Hockenson. The offensive line is among the best in the NFC when healthy. A handful of defensive rookies were given ample playing time in 2022 -- safety Kerby Joseph, linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez and edge rushers Aidan Hutchinson, Josh Paschal -- and that should benefit the team long-term. They could still sprinkle in upgrades at positions like cornerback, defensive tackle and edge rusher, but that team played hard for head coach Dan Campbell. Have they reached their ceiling with Goff or will last year's momentum carry forward?

Detroit has roughly $15.9 million in salary cap space. The Lions also have two first-round picks by way of the Matthew Stafford trade. Quarterback or otherwise, they should be able to add a blue-chip talent at No. 6 overall. General manager Brad Holmes also had pick No. 18 overall and an additional second-round pick from Minnesota at his disposal.

6. Indianapolis Colts

Indianapolis has chased an answer at quarterback ever since Andrew Luck abruptly retired, but the chase has not rewarded them. The Colts may finally be in a position to add a star rookie quarterback with the No. 4 overall selection. If that happens, the quarterback will be walking into an intriguing situation.

Shane Steichen is an offensive-minded head coach who has been revered for his ability to maximize Jalen Hurts' skillset. The Colts have quality offensive linemen like Braden Smith, Quenton Nelson and Ryan Kelly. Rookie left tackle Bernhard Raimann showed improvement as the season progressed. The team may not have a wealth of pass-catching options outside of wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. but running back Jonathan Taylor should relieve some of the pressure.

On the defensive side of the ball, the team has entrenched leaders like defensive tackle DeForest Buckner, linebacker Shaquille Leonard and others. Indianapolis is without its own third-round pick but does have a third-round pick from Washington as part of the Carson Wentz trade.

General manager Chris Ballard has roughly $10.95 million in salary cap space to work with this offseason. The biggest opportunity to improve the roster is through the draft and it all begins with the No. 4 overall selection.

7. Las Vegas Raiders

Las Vegas has roughly $46.3 million in salary cap space as well as the No. 7 overall selection. If the top quarterbacks in the 2023 NFL Draft are gone before the Raiders take the clock, who will be under center off the strip next season? Jarrett Stidham? Wide receiver Davante Adams and tight end Darren Waller are 30-years-old; a rebuild helps no one in this situation.

Offensive tackle Kolton Miller and wide receiver Hunter Renfrow are also key pieces on offense with Josh Jacobs potentially hitting free agency. Chandler Jones and Maxx Crosby are among the most productive pass rushing duos in the league, but the former just turned 32-years-old.

There is little else going for the Las Vegas roster. If they do not solve the quarterback dilemma, then nothing else will matter as the AFC West boasts one of the most talented and accomplished quarterback rosters in the league.

8. Carolina Panthers

Carolina does not have a bad roster, but it is not one that justifies being $9.56 million in the hole this offseason. Desperation cost them a third-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft when they decided they had to have Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral. Now, they are no closer to answering the biggest question mark at quarterback, but they did recoup some of those lost draft assets in the Christian McCaffrey trade. San Francisco sent the Panthers second, third and fourth round picks in this draft class.

The Panthers have offensive tackles Taylor Moton and Ikem Ekwonu to build around on the offensive line. Wide receiver D.J. Moore is a dynamic player but the situation has not exactly fostered growth. On defense, the team has cornerback Jaycee Horn, defensive tackle Derrick Brown, edge rusher Brian Burns and others. There are pieces to build around but resources are limited.

Can Carolina nab its quarterback at No. 9 overall or would they need to trade up, further depleting its resources?

9. Atlanta Falcons

Atlanta is similar to Las Vegas but most of their hope lies on the offensive side of the ball. There is no obvious solution to the quarterback woes on the roster. Wide receiver Drake London flashed the ability to be excellent with a quality quarterback. Tight end Kyle Pitts has other-worldly potential for his position. The Falcons have a solid offensive line.

Cornerback A.J. Terrell is a building block on defense. Defensive tackle Grady Jarrett will turn 30-years-old prior to the upcoming season. Edge rusher Arnold Ebiketie showed some promise. The resources allocated towards re-building the roster include $55.78 million in salary cap space as well as the No. 8 overall selection.

10. Arizona Cardinals

First year head coach Jonathan Gannon has his work cut out for him. Aside from the development of quarterback Kyler Murray, the franchise is tasked with filling the roles vacated by edge rushers Chandler Jones and J.J. Watt over the past calendar year. Four of Arizona's five starting offensive linemen are free agents this off-season, as well as kicker Matt Prater, punter Andy Lee and edge rusher Zach Allen. They have several decisions to make and even more holes to fill. One pressing question: will they move wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins?

The Cardinals have roughly $13.6 million in salary cap space. They have their own draft picks, including the No. 3 overall selection, but do not have additional resources to accelerate the roster development.