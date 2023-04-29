Want to know what I think of every pick made in the sixth round of the 2023 NFL Draft? You can follow along throughout the day Saturday as I grade all the Round 6 picks below. Be sure to refresh this page throughout the night to get the latest grades.

178. Cowboys: Eric Scott Jr., DB, Southern Miss

Grade: C-

Long, explosive cornerback who's best as a linear athlete. Stiffness pops when changing directions. The Cowboys like picking some obscure CBs at time. Wasn't firmly on the draft radar.

179. Packers: Karl Brooks, DL, Bowling Green

Grade: B+

Tested poorly but plays with much lighter feet. Had most pressures among prospects in this class in 2022. Inside out versatility makes him fascinating. Hand work and first-step quickness are impressive. Nice value here. More pass-rush help.

180. Cardinals: Kei'Trel Clark, CB, Louisville

Grade: B+

Arguably the twitchiest CB in the class. Tenacious but tiny. Built to play in the slot and thrive. Finds the football with decent regularity. Hard hitter but will slip off tackle attempts at times. Smart addition this late. Can outplay his position.

181. Buccaneers: Josh Hayes, S, Kansas State

Grade: C-

Has limited long speed but will get to the football in the air if it's in his vicinity. Smaller framed corner who could bump inside. Surprised he was picked.

182. Rams: Tre'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson, CB, TCU

Grade: A-

Very short, compact, short-armed nickel CB who erupts to the football. Had plenty of ball production across multiple seasons. Has problems carrying verticals down the field but needs to be inside at the next level. Can outplay his draft position.

183. Broncos: JL Skinner, S, Boise

Grade: A

Didn't work out but looks like an athletic freak on film in a sizable frame. Coverage instincts galore and has plenty of range in coverage and stopping outside runs. This is awesome value.

184. Jets: Zaire Barnes, LB, Western Michigan

Grade: C-

Run-and-chase LB with some coverage chops that likely got him drafted. Very productive in college in his last two seasons. Has to get better beating blocks.

185. Jaguars: Parker Washington, WR, Penn State

Grade: A

Draft crush of mine. Short but stocky, Deebo Samuel-like YAC monster. Balance is unreal. Absorbs contact outstandingly well. Not a major separator or speed threat. Wins underneath and with the ball in his hands. Can outplay this draft position.

186. Titans: Jaelyn Duncan, OT, Maryland

Grade: A-

One of the more pro-ready OTs in the class from a technical and experience prediction. Blocked on an island often at Maryland and his wins are Pro Bowl caliber. Just has to work to keep his edges from getting softened too easily. There were some balance issues in 2022.

187. Patriots: Kayshon Boutte, WR, LSU

Grade: B+

Boutte's testing numbers were bad, which is likely why he sunk this far. After the catch, he combines balance with plus cutting skill to knife through the defense. Not a major separator. Low-risk, possibly high-reward WR for Patriots who works best underneath.

188. Eagles: Tanner McKee, QB, Stanford

Grade: C

Weird-release QB who's stoic in the pocket, but does have the ability to rip it through tight windows. Dealt with bad OL in college, but has minimal escapability. Strange fit in Philly.

189. Rams: Ochaun Morris, EDGE, Nebraska

Grade: C

Looks like a physical specimen and has high-level flashes as a pass-rusher but they're few and far between. Gets stuck to blocks frequently. Fights hard back to the inside in the run game, but nothing stands out about his game.

190. Browns: Luke Wypler, IOL, Ohio State

Grade: A-

This is a future starter. Does a lot of things well from a technical standpoint and has plus athleticism. Weight and power must be added to his game.

191. Buccaneers: Trey Palmer, WR, Nebraska

Grade: B

Track speed but doesn't necessarily play to that speed on the field. Not much of a YAC type and his route-running ability is average at best. But this is good value.

192. Patriots: Bryce Baringer, P, Michigan State

Grade: B-

Arguably the best punting prospect in the class. Big, booming leg, which occasionally leads to him outkicking his coverage. Lacks touch on shorter kicks. (Josh Edwards)

193. Commanders: Chris Rodriguez Jr., RB, Kentucky

Grade: B

Chris Rodriguez is a bigger, physical back that rarely gets tackled behind the line of scrimmage. He showed surprisingly average speed at his Pro Day but is a magnet for contact. Rodriguez can wear down defenses in a backup role with Washington. (Josh Edwards)

194. Chiefs: Keondre Coburn, DL, Texas

Grade: C

Fun nose tackle on film who has high-level flashes as a pass-rusher. They just don't happen very frequently. Poor testing numbers are probably why he's available this late. Wide-bodied player who was needed in Kansas City.

195. Saints: A.T. Perry, WR, Wake Forest

Grade: A

Long, sleek bendy outside WR who flashed in combat-catch scenarios and tested well. Routinely plucks the ball at its highest point. Not a major separator. Nice value here.

196. Buccaneers: Jose Ramirez, EDGE, Eastern Michigan

Grade: A-

Decently long, pass-rush plan type on the edge. Can string moves together. Quality athlete, too. Decent strength. This is fine value for the Bucs, who clearly want to retool the DL. Older prospect with minimal upside.

197. Dolphins: Elijah Higgins, WR/TE, Stanford

Grade: B+

Big, sculpted WR/TE hybrid who rocks after the catch. Don't ask him to get open on twitch alone but against zone and on high-percentage throws he can be a weapon because there's so much power and subtle juking skills after the catch.

198. Seahawks: Jerrick Reed II, S, New Mexico

Grade: C+

Smaller, athletic safety/slot defender hybrid with NFL-caliber speed. Plus run defender, Chippy. Misses some tackles and will get overwhelmed by bigger WRs and blockers at next level. Athletic flier.

199. Ravens: Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu, OL, Oregon

Grade: A-

College OT who probably kicks inside at the next level. Classic Ravens pick. Mauler in the run game and very accurate in combo block situations. Flashes of brilliance in pass pro but opens the gate too early and isn't quite as powerful moving backward. I like this pick.

200. Chargers: Scott Matlock, DT, Boise

Grade: B

High-energy, non-stop motor DT who really gets after it. Not many pass-rush moves, but has higher-level explosiveness so he can win with his first step in the NFL. Thick frame to play DE in three-man fronts. Gets off blocks against the run. He's what the Chargers need.

201. Texans: Jarrett Patterson, IOL, Notre Dame

Grade: B-

Versatile guard-center with flashes of athleticism, but not an exceptional athlete. Lack of balance really stands out on film. Lower grip strength and not overly powerful. Understands angles and positioning well.

202. Jaguars: Christian Braswell, DB, Rutgers

Grade: D+

Big-time tester who'll man the nickel spot at the next level. Exactly the type worth selecting here. Decent productivity in coverage and will flash range as a tackler, but not consistent in the latter regard.

203. Raiders: Amari Burney, LB, Florida

Grade: C-

Burney is better playing space but can provide occasional pass rush by slipping gaps. He needs to do a better job of breaking his feet down in space and lacks top end recovery speed. A probable role player at the next level. (Josh Edwards)

204. Jets: Jarrick-Bernard Converse, CB, LSU

Grade: A-

Deep sleeper with starter traits. Click-and-close is impressive. Long frame. Not a major run support type, but sure tackler when he's around the ball. Doesn't mirror routes awesomely but can recover. Decent ball skills.

205. Texans: Xavier Hutchinson, WR, Iowa State

Grade: A-

Was the obvious No. 1 at Iowa State this season and thrived despite the attention. Well-rounded more so than someone with a specialty. Rebounder type in the red zone and for being a bigger wideout, he's fun after the catch.

206. Bengals: Andrei Iosivas, WR Princeton

Grade: A

Of course faced smaller-school competition, but dominated it. Linear, fluid athlete who's great in end-around game and down the field. Tracks it awesomely and plays to his larger size. Think Christian Watson Lite. Awesome pick this late.

207. Packers: Anders Carlson, K, Auburn

Grade: B

Anders Carlson is the second NFL kicker from his family joining his brother, Daniel. He has a strong leg and inconsistent accuracy. He fills a roster spot late in the draft and that is valuable. (Josh Edwards)

208. Jaguars: Erick Hallett II, DB, Pittsburgh

Grade: C+

Versatile defensive back who excels playing downhill in zone coverage. He lacks ideal top end speed and is known to take the bait on double moves. He was valued in this range. (Josh Edwards)

209. Giants: Tre Hawkins III, CB, Old Dominion

Grade: B

Hawkins is a classic man coverage cornerback with the size and speed to mirror match up the boundary. He gets stuck at the stem and struggles transitioning across the field, but is a worthwhile flyer late in the draft, similar to Christian Benford a year ago. (Josh Edwards)

210. Patriots: Demario Douglas, WR, Liberty

Grade: A-

Small, decently compact slot WR who runs good, not amazing routes. Explosive after the catch. Very tough to corral. Flashes a bigger catch radius than his size would indicate. Very Patriots pick.

211. Colts: Titus Leo, LB, Wagner

Grade: C+

High-energy LB who plays bigger than his smaller frame. Gets engulfed at times. Useful blitzer because of his athleticism. Must develop in coverage. Project-y type.

212. Cowboys: Deuce Vaughn, RB, Kansas State

Grade: B

Darren Sproles Lite. Not as explosive. But similar super-tiny frame. Glides around the field. Can't find him among the trees. Highlight-reel jukes at times but not ridiculously elusive. Useful in the pass game. Impressive pass pro reps.

213. Cardinals: Dante Stills, DL, West Virginia

Grade: B+

Older prospect who plays like he has loads of experience. Was mostly a base DE in a three-man front in college but understands a variety of ways to get to the quarterback. Plenty of pop on contact. Works IOLs edges very well. Sturdy against the run, too.

214. Patriots: Ameer Speed, CB, Michigan State

Grade: D+

Oversized outside CB who wins with physicality at the line. Decent explosiveness. Long speed is an issue.

215. Rams: Zach Evans, RB, Mississippi

Grade: B+

Smooth, deceptively fast zone-blocking type. Not overly elusive or powerful but has some home run-hitting ability. Perfect fit in Sean McVay's offense.

216. 49ers: Dee Winters, LB, TCU

Grade: B

Linebacker in a safety's body. Made some big plays in big moments. Plus range and suddenness to the football. Instincts are good. Very limited tackling radius and gets overwhelmed a lot. Not a super consistent coverage type.

217. Bengals: Brad Robbins, P, Michigan

Grade: C+

Robbins gets good hang-time on his punts, which allows coverage to get downfield. He lacks ideal touch and placement, but is capable of holding for the kicker as well. Cincinnati needed a punter and Robbins is a worthy flyer.