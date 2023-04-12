Bijan Robinson is one of the top prospects in the 2023 NFL Draft. The Texas running back is so well regarded, in fact, that he might become the latest at his position to go inside the top 10 -- a rarity in the last half-decade. But football isn't the only career Robinson wants, with the All-American ball carrier telling NFL Network recently that he also dreams of becoming an actor.

"I love to act," Robinson said. "I like to be in front of the camera. I want to be an actor."

Not only that, but the projected first-round pick already has an Academy Award winner as a mentor.

"Matthew McConaughey, he's a huge Texas fan," Robinson explained. "I met him my junior year of high school on an unofficial visit, and we talked for a little bit. But then, my freshman year, our relationship just grew. It's a blessing, because now to this day, I'll go over to his house, I'll see his family, and he'll give me some notes and teaching moments on how to be an actor. So it's really cool to have him in my corner."

Robinson wouldn't be the first notable running back to also branch into Hollywood. John David Washington, the eldest son of Denzel Washington, briefly played for the Rams, competing behind Pro Bowler Steven Jackson, before transitioning to full-time acting. Greg "Tarzan" Davis, star of last summer's box-office smash "Top Gun: Maverick," played running back at the same high school that produced NFL talent like Patrick Surtain Sr. And Jim Brown, the Cleveland Browns great who retired as one of the best to ever play the position, went on to star in dozens of films, including the Oscar-winning "The Dirty Dozen."