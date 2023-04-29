Day 2 of the 2023 NFL Draft always surprise and you can find out what I thought of each selection Friday as I graded all the Round 3 picks as well as the Round 2 selections below. Be sure to refresh this page throughout the night to get the latest grades.

If you want to do all that plus track the best available prospects and get access to every pick in the draft on one page, you can in our draft tracker.

Grades: Round 1 • Round 2 • Round 3 • Round 4 • Round 5 • Round 6 • Round 7

64. Bears: Zacch Pickens, DT, South Carolina

Grade: B-

Long, sleek interior rusher who plays with his hair on fire. Oily hips and slippery. Big-time athlete who didn't produce to the level his athleticism as a pass rusher. More DT help was needed in Chicago. Overachiever.

65. Eagles: Tyler Steen, OL, Alabama

Grade: D+

A widely-liked prospect I never understood. Certainly versatile and athletic, but defenders slipped off him with relative ease and he's not powerful or well-balanced. Philadelphia type redshirt trench pick.

66. Eagles: Sydney Brown, S, Illinois

Grade: A-

Explosive, in-the-box safety with tackling deficiencies. Finds the football awesomely underneath and at intermediate level. Compact frame. Experience galore. Gardner-Johnson replacement.

67. Broncos: Drew Sanders, LB, Arkansas

Grade: A

If deployed in a Micah Parsons-role, he can be special. Major instinct/tackling issues as classic off-ball linebacker. Length and athleticism for days. Fun pick with major upside.

68. Lions: Hendon Hooker, QB, Tennessee

Grade: B-

This is closer to where I had him graded. Pocket passer with some athleticism but won't run away from NFL defenders. Accuracy and arm strength are good, not great. Threw to many wide open receivers in college. Somewhat of a strange long-term option at QB given his age. Exudes leadership. Teddy Bridgewater type.

69. Texans: Nathaniel Dell, WR, Houston

Grade: B-

Tiny, ultra-twitchy, productive wideout who runs sharp routes and is a fun but not otherworldly WR after the catch. Serious Diontae Johnson vibes. I'm all for loading up at WR for C.J. Stroud.

70. Raiders: Byron Young, EDGE, Alabama

Grade: D

Classic Alabama DL. Two-gap specialist who uses his hands well. Average-at-best athlete who doesn't provide much pass-rush ability. Round 3 DLs need to give some of that. I like the position addressed but this is much too early for Young.

71. Saints: Kendre Miller, RB, TCU

Grade: C

High-running but agile power back with some deceptive juice. Contact balance is good but not a serious elusive type. Surprised it wasn't a few other RBs.

72. Cardinals: Garrett Williams, CB, Syracuse

Grade: C+

Injured, twitch-up CB who plays with natural ball skills and is a quality albeit unspectacular tackler. His 2021 was much better than 2022 before the injury. Smaller-ish frame. Like the position addressed, but a little early for him.

73. Giants: Jalin Hyatt, WR, Tennessee

Grade: B+

Burner who actually plays faster than his 40 time of 4.40. I like adding another field-stretcher to this team for Daniel Jones. He'll lighten boxes for Saquon Barkley. Doesn't have a well-rounded game now and is not great after the catch. This is about the right position in the draft for him to land.

74. Browns: Cedric Tillman, WR, Tennessee

Grade: B+

Classic, old-school perimeter WR. Ultra-physical. Nasty. Back-shoulder, rebounder type. Great, not amazing athlete and doesn't excel after the catch. Hampered by injuries in 2022. I like the addition for Deshaun Watson.

75. Falcons: Zach Harrison, EDGE, Ohio State

Grade: A-

Crazy, long, thick, advanced rusher and has to get stronger. Best football in front of him. Need filled.

76. Patriots: Marte Mapu, LB, Sacramento State

Grade: B-

Safety who'll play LB in the NFL. Found the football often in coverage too. Big hitter with range. Plus athlete. A little redundant with Kyle Dugger on that defense. And still no offense?

77. Rams: Byron Young, EDGE, Tennessee



Grade: D+

Young is super fun on film. One of the best, most explosive outside speed rushers in the class. Gumby-like around the corner. But that's really all he can lean on. He's a much older prospect who wasn't all that productive from a pressure perspective. Like the position addressed, but this is a round or two too early.

78. Packers: Tucker Kraft, TE, South Dakota State

Grade: A-

Not freaky specimen but is a moose in the open field. YAC specialist. Strong in contested-catch scenarios but some easy drops appear on film. I like him more than Musgrave.

79. Colts: Josh Downs, WR, North Carolina

Grade: A

Best pure underneath, possession slot WR in the class. Super-nimble. Flashes awesome ball-tracking skills in tight quarterbacks. Despite his route-running chops and sudden feet, he's not a YAC weapon. Will be Anthony Richardson's best friend early.

80. Panthers: DJ Johnson, EDGE, Oregon

Grade: D

Explosive, thick athlete. Very developmental type with his pass-rush move arsenal. Much better and more assertive against the run. I like the athletic profile, but this is not worth a trade up in Round 3

81. Titans: Tyjae Spears, RB, Tulane

Grade: B+

Genuinely elusive, explosive RB with major long speed. Quality pass catcher. Highlight-reel maker.

82. Buccaneers: YaYa Diaby, EDGE, Louisville

Grade: C

Looks like an NFL DE today. And he's explosive. Could be better as a pass rusher with more pure outside rush opportunities than what he had in college. But a project right now with his hands and play-recognition.

83. Broncos: Riley Moss, CB, Iowa

Grade: A

Adore this player. Hyper-twitchy. Instinctive. Ball skills are awesome. Fast too. Super experienced. Overachiever. Some misses on film. Older prospect.

84. Dolphins: Devon Achane, RB, Texas A&M

Grade: B+

Pure burner. Not incredibly elusive and smaller but once he's in the open field, he's gone. Exact Mike McDaniel type.

85. Chargers: Daiyan Henley, LB, Washington St.

Grade: A

One of the safer, three-down off-ball linebackers in the class. Super-smooth athlete and instinctive. Just a very old prospect. Very experienced though. Won't miss many tackles. This is a starter found in the third round.

86. Ravens: Trenton Simpson, LB, Clemson

Grade: B+

Explosive, in-space linebacker who's a better athlete than a LB right now. Minimal ball production and misses plenty of tackles. Super fast. This is the right range for him.

87. 49ers: Ji'Ayir Brown, S, Penn State

Grade: B

Magnet to the football. Plays much more explosively than his timed workout. Misses a fair amount of tackles but will lay the lumber. One of the best pure ball hawks in the class.

88. Jaguars: Tank Bigsby, RB, Auburn

Grade: B

Dynamic athlete at the RB spot who's deceptively elusive because he can win through tackles or subtly avoid them. Plenty good enough as a receiver. Fast too. Was a feature back in college and remained efficient throughout. Fun addition to this offense.

89. Rams: Kobie Turner, DT, Wake Forest

Grade: A

Blast to watch on film. Quick, relentless inside rusher. Hand work and first-step winner. Could become a star learning from Aaron Donald.

90. Cowboys: DeMarvion Overshown, LB, Texas

Grade: B-

Long, athletic off-ball linebacker who has a major tackling issue. Will find the football though in coverage and that's vital. Good, not great explosiveness and range.

91. Bills: Dorian Williams, LB, Tulane

Grade: A

Shorter, but incredibly long and decently rangy. But quicker than fast in general. Plus ball skills and awareness in coverage. Tireless worker to beat blocks and does it frequently. Sure tackler. Fills a need and keeps Buffalo athletic at LB.

92. Chiefs: Wanya Morris, OT, Oklahoma

Grade: B+

Athletic, incredibly long blocker. Nastiness to his game but has to get stronger. Occasionally lost at the second level. Not a classic Oklahoma masher. Has starting RT ability. Got injured during the pre-draft process.

93. Steelers: Darnell Washington, TE, Georgia

Grade: A-

Tall, thick, young ultra-powerful TE. Will be the 6th OL when he's on the field. That good of a blocker. Low-volume receiver in college but flashed bulldozer YAC talent and has an enormous catch radius though there are some drops on film. All-Pro upside.

94. Cardinals: Michael Wilson, WR, Stanford

Grade: B

Incredibly injury plagued career. Low-volume producer. But a big, physical, twitchy outside WR who can get open with decent regularity and win in traffic or after the catch. Like the roll of the dice here for Arizona. Older prospect.

95. Bengals: Jordan Battle, S, Alabama

Grade: B-

Jack of all trades, master of none. High-ish floor. Average athlete. Instinctive. Super experienced. A little surprised they went DB again.

96. Lions: Brodric Martin, DT, Western Kentucky

Grade: D+

Huge, overwhelming NT with crazy length he knows how to use well. Very limited athleticism and juice up the field but he will overwhelm with power at times. Gets off blocks well against the run. Very old prospect too. High pad level saps some of his power. The trade up lowers this grade more.

97. Commanders: Ricky Stromberg, C, Arkansas

Grade: B-

Masher who's athletic and can grow roots in pass pro. Run-blocking is solid but balance is a major concern. Has starter upside if he gets stronger.

98. Browns: Siaki Ika, DT, Baylor

Grade: C-

Super large. Light feet. Bull-rush only pass-rush arsenal. Actually not great vs. doubles but a very wide body. Low-level athlete who's not much of a rusher. Understandable add for Browns though.

99. 49ers: Jake Moody, K, Michigan

Grade: C-

Very accurate and made a lot of big kicks in his career but does not have a huge leg. Round 3 kicker?

100. Raiders: Tre Tucker, WR, Cincinnati

Grade: A-

Tiny but elusive and speedy pure slot. Can make some difficult grabs away from his frame despite a tiny catch radius. Sneaky good pick here.

101. 49ers: Cameron Latu, TE, Alabama

Grade: D+

Methodical, slower TE who tries to win with subtle change of pace rather than explosiveness or pure speed. Will occasionally force a missed tackle but not a specialist. Older prospect.

102. Vikings: Mekhi Blackmon, CB, USC

Grade: A-

Chippy, sticky outside CB with a tiny, spindly frame. Always around the football. Was a big-time sleeper. Can play inside or on the perimeter. Great pick.