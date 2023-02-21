The NFL combine is less than a week ago, so it's time for my first Top 25 Big Board of draft season. There are a few surprise names high, and a few "consensus" top prospects further down my rankings or not included at all. That's just how everything worked out with my grading system.

As for that grading system, one key element to keep in mind for every prospect: I assign extra points based on how valuable I view the position they play, and running backs are at the bottom, with no "Position Addition." That explains why you won't see Bijan Robinson below. Conversely, quarterbacks get the biggest boost. For example, a quarterback can have a lower "raw grade" than a linebacker but Position Addition will bump the quarterback higher than said linebacker on my Big Board.

Let's get to it.

1. Will Anderson Jr., EDGE, Alabama

Anderson has looked the part of a future top-five pick type at the edge rusher spot since his true freshman season in 2020. His length, burst, handwork, speed-to-power conversion and motor are all elite level. Had he built a legendary sophomore campaign in 2021, there would more legitimate chatter about Anderson going at No. 1 overall right now.

2. C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State

I'll get the negative out of the way first -- Stroud isn't the sudden, super-fast, run-game capable athlete that has begun to pop across the league over the past five years. Everything else screams franchise quarterback. He throws with pinpoint accuracy to all levels of the field, isn't timid as a passer, glides through his reads and maneuvers calmly away from pressure inside the pocket. There's functional athleticism to get out of the pocket, too, and he routinely keeps his eyes up to hit targets on the run.

3. Bryce Young, QB, Alabama

Ever so slightly behind Stroud in my scouting gradebook is Young, a ultra-poised, calm, cool and collected improviser with RB-like navigation skills as an athlete and two years of high-level passing efficiency in the SEC on his resume. He's tiny and doesn't have a rocket arm -- two elements of his profile that are worrisome -- but otherwise checks the boxes of a franchise quarterback.

4. Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida

Richardson is a project. One worth undertaking. He is large, comes equipped with a bazooka arm and a freakishly twitched up athlete. He's not as raw as Malik Willis was a year ago, and did have some amazingly high highs in 2022 at Florida. The draft is so much about traits and Richardson has traits galore. If you were building a quarterback for today's NFL, you would mimic everything Richardson possesses physically.

5. Jalen Carter, DL, Georgia

Carter's long, athletic, as strong as a bull and devours blocks and running backs inside. He was the best defender on Georgia's unfairly loaded defense in 2021 and after returning from injury in 2022 was essentially unblockable on the inside. He is the exact type of versatile defensive lineman teams should be prioritizing to disrupt the line of scrimmage in the modern game.

6. Will Levis, QB, Kentucky

Levis did lose NFL talent from his high-powered offense in 2021, which never helps. But with a prime opportunity to raise the level of play for those around him, that unfortunately never happened in his final collegiate season. From a traits-perspective, Levis is close to Richardson. Big, serious scrambling skill, rocket arm. It's all there. And he did operate a genuine NFL offense under Liam Coen during his breakout season. But the decision-making skill needs to be sharpened once he's a professional.

7. Devon Witherspoon, CB, Illinois

When Witherspoon clips on his chin strap, it's game on. Every play. Doesn't matter where or who he's playing. I love that about his game. And he's not just a no-nonsense corner without major talent. He's long, aggressive at the line, closes on the ball in a hurry at all levels and tackles outstandingly. This is a plus athlete with loads of production in college ready to man CB1 duties in the NFL.

8. Lukas Van Ness, EDGE, Iowa

Van Ness should've gotten more playing time in 2022 on Iowa's defense. It felt like every time he appeared on the field, he generated a pressure. Of course he didn't have a 100% pressure-creation rate, but with his burst, immense length, bull rush and array of counters, it feels like he can win every rep as a pass rusher. And he doesn't turn 22 until July.

9. Joey Porter Jr., CB, Penn State

Porter's not quite as physically imposing or sculpted as Witherspoon. Other than that, I view them as two very comparable cornerbacks capable of handling on-an-island duties early in their NFL careers and routinely finding the football. Porter is capable is zone, too, because of suddenness.

10. Tyree Wilson, EDGE, Texas Tech

Wilson is very similar to Van Ness -- a towering presence on the edge with a solid collection of go-to pass-rushing moves to beat blockers when he's not simply winning around the corner or with decent bend for someone with his height. He brings the heat as a run defender, too, but projects as a uniquely sized pass-rush specialist early in his pro career.

11. Darnell Wright, OT, Tennessee

Wright was one of my first legitimate draft crushes when evaluating this class. He's enormous at 6-foot-5, 342 pounds. He moves like he's closer to 310 or 320 and is a handwork magician. Constantly resetting his hands in pass protection. Swatting down the arms of edge rushers. He's a bulldozer in space as a run-blocker, too, but I'm most enamored with his blend of size, power and refinement as a pass protector. That's what matters most today.

12. Quentin Johnston, WR, TCU

Johnston would be a first-round-caliber prospect if he was simply a go-route weapon. He excelled in that area during his legendary career at TCU. I'm this high on the tall, long-striding speedster because he's a stud after the catch too! Serious YAC ability to his game. Now, he didn't run a full route tree with the Horned Frogs. That's my only main concern.

13. Felix Anudike-Uzomah, EDGE, Kansas State

Anudike-Uzomah's efficiency as a rusher peaked in 2021, yet the bendy, ultra-flexible style mixed with strong hands at the point of attack make him such a fascinating prospect. He erupts off the snap too. I'm very curious to see how measures in at the combine. Huge weigh-in.

14. BJ Ojulari, EDGE, LSU

Another underclassmen edge rusher with massive pass-rush capability. Name a move to beat a blocker, Ojulari has used it successfully 50 times in a game and, like his brother Azeez, has first-round level explosiveness and bend. Like Anudike-Uzomah, Ojulari's combine measurements will be integral to his draft profile.

15. Olusegun Oluwatimi, IOL, Michigan

Yes, I'm a huge proponent of athleticism during the pre-draft process. And Oluwatimi is probably not going to be as athletic as some of the other top center prospects in the class, a few of whom resided in the Big Ten, like Minnesota's John Michael Schmitz and Wisconsin's Joe Tippmann. But Oluwatimi is an ox on the interior. Good luck moving him off his spot. He's built, balance, and plays with well-timed accurate punches. Plus, there's just enough athleticism in the tank to recover if initially beaten.

16. Andre Carter II, EDGE, Army

Carter isn't much different than Van Ness and Wilson. He's tall, crazy, long and plays with a full collection of pass-rush moves around the corner. What I really like about Carter -- his bend at just over 6-foot-6. That can't be taught. If he gets stronger at the point of attack, he can be a nightmare of a three-down edge rusher to defend in the NFL.

17. John Michael Schmitz, IOL, Minnesota

Schmitz is ready to start tomorrow for an NFL team at center. He played over 2,500 snaps at Minnesota, has a pro-caliber body and quality athleticism. There's strong grip strength to his game, and he's cognizant of every type of stunt and delayed blitz a defensive coordinator could throw at him.

18. Derick Hall, EDGE, Auburn

Hall has one of the most unique frames I've seen at the edge rusher position. He's a rocked up 256 pounds at just under 6-foot-3 and has telephone poles for arms. There's awesome pop to his bull rush, I'd just like to see him deploy counter moves a tick more frequently. From a physical perspective, Hall is a DUDE.

19. Zay Flowers, WR, Boston College

Flowers is short. Other than that, I adore his game. YAC, long speed, contact balance, vision in space, sure hands -- it's all there with the Boston College star. I really hope he runs at the combine. How he tests overall will go a long way in determining where he lands. First round or early Round 2?

20. Jordan Addison, WR, USC

Addison is a less-lanky version of DeVonta Smith in my eyes. Sleek, flexible, route-running maestro who catches everything and has just enough speed to threaten defenses down the field. And he only turned 21 in January. He has a bright future in the NFL.

21. Cam Smith, CB, South Carolina

Some are absolutely enamored by Smith. I like him but don't think he's an elite-level cornerback prospect. Now for the positives -- he's a feisty, in-your-face man corner with quality ball skills and above-average athleticism and size.

22. Trenton Simpson, LB, Clemson

Simpson looks like he was created in a lab to play linebacker in today's NFL. Sleek, long-limbed, smooth athleticism, explosive to the football. His 2022 was slightly disappointing after a monstrous 2021. He has three-down tools all day.

23. Paris Johnson Jr., OT, Ohio State

Johnson needs some technical reworking to his game -- like not opening the gate so early -- but otherwise looks like a future, decade-long franchise left tackle. He's quick, decently balance, plenty powerful and was sensational in his final season with the Buckeyes.

24. Jayden Reed, WR, Michigan State

To me, Reed is currently the most underrated receiver prospect in the 2023 class. And it's because quarterback play held him back during his career at Michigan State, particularly in 2022. He has everything I look for in a receiver -- he's lightning-quick, plays with impressive downfield speed, runs crisp routes with shoulder/head fakes galore, and is a ball-tracking monster.

25. Parker Washington, WR, Penn State

Washington won't be for everyone -- I love his game. He's in the Deebo Samuel, A.J. Brown, D.J. Moore mold at the wideout position, and those YAC authorities are becoming exponentially more important in the modern-day game. His vision, cutting skills and unshakable equilibrium make him such an efficient wideout.

Next seven: Myles Murphy, EDGE, Clemson; Anton Harrison, OT, Oklahoma; Will McDonald, EDGE, Iowa State; Calijah Kancey, DT, Pittsburgh; Brian Branch, S, Alabama; Deonte Banks, CB, Maryland; Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Ohio State