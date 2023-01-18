CBSSports.com's Ryan Wilson, Chris Trapasso and myself compiled our aggregate prospects rankings as the 2023 NFL Draft draws one step closer. Will Alabama edge rusher Will Anderson Jr. go end-to-end as the top prospect?
The list is going to change as more time to evaluate 2022 performances is allowed and it becomes clear which seniors are foregoing their final season rather than using a COVID year. When the league releases its list of NFL Scouting Combine invites, that will be telling as to who NFL teams view as being legitimate players at that level.
In the meantime, here is the updated top 250 prospects:
For more extensive draft content, check out our latest prospect rankings and mock drafts, as well as our new weekly podcast, "With the First Pick," featuring former Vikings general manager Rick Spielman. Listen to the latest episode below:
|1. Will Anderson Jr., EDGE, Alabama
|2. Jalen Carter, DL, Georgia
|3. Bryce Young, QB, Alabama
|4. C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State
|5. Myles Murphy, DL, Clemson
|6. Will Levis, QB, Kentucky
|7. Cam Smith, CB, South Carolina
|8. Peter Skoronski, OT, Northwestern
|9. Michael Mayer, TE, Notre Dame
|10. Brian Branch, CB, Alabama
|11. Jordan Addison, WR, USC
|12. Christian Gonzalez, CB, Oregon
|13. Devon Witherspoon, CB, Illinois
|14. Antonio Johnson, S, Texas A&M
|15. O'Cyrus Torrence, IOL, Florida
|16. Tyree Wilson, EDGE, Texas Tech
|17. Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Alabama
|18. Bijan Robinson, RB, Texas
|19. Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida
|20. Joey Porter Jr., CB, Penn State
|21. Paris Johnson, OT, Ohio State
|22. Kelee Ringo, CB, Georgia
|23. Drew Sanders, EDGE, Arkansas
|24. Siaki Ika, DL, Baylor
|25. Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Ohio State
Despite the quarterback position generating all of the buzz during the pre-draft cycle, it is Alabama edge rusher Will Anderson Jr. and Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter sitting atop the rankings. Anderson is one of four Crimson Tide prospects in the top 25, which was the most by any program.
Three quarterbacks were inside the top 10 with Alabama's Bryce Young leading the pack. Florida's Anthony Richardson was the only other quarterback in the top 25. Two running backs (Texas' Bijan Robinson and Alabama's Jahmyr Gibbs) landed in the top 25, with Gibbs shockingly being higher ranked.
The most well-represented position in the top grouping was cornerback (five).
|26. Broderick Jones, OT, Georgia
|27. Quentin Johnston, WR, TCU
|28. Anton Harrison, OT, Oklahoma
|29. Darnell Washington, TE, Georgia
|30. Blake Freeland, OT, BYU
|31. Matthew Bergeron, OT, Syracuse
|32. Bryan Bresee, DL, Clemson
|33. Kayshon Boutte, WR, LSU
|34. Dawand Jones, OT, Ohio State
|35. Josh Downs, WR, North Carolina
|36. Felix Anudike-Uzomah, EDGE, Kansas State
|37. Isaiah Foskey, EDGE, Notre Dame
|38. Clark Phillips III, CB, Utah
|39. Dalton Kincaid, TE, Utah
|40. Zay Flowers, WR, Boston College
|41. Jaylon Jones, CB, Texas A&M
|42. Karl Brooks, DL, Bowling Green
|43. Trenton Simpson, LB, Clemson
|44. Gervon Dexter, DL, Florida
|45. BJ Ojulari, EDGE, LSU
|46. Andre Carter II, EDGE, Army
|47. Calijah Kancey, DL, Pittsburgh
|48. Andrew Vorhees, IOL, USC
|49. Nolan Smith, EDGE, Georgia
|50. Kobie Turner, DL, Wake Forest
Three positions had five representatives apiece: offensive tackle, edge rusher and defensive line. Georgia had a historic draft haul in 2022, yet still has five of CBSSports.com's top-50 prospects in January. It may come as a surprise to see Clemson defensive tackle Bryan Bresee and linebacker Trenton Simpson ranked so highly.
Army edge rusher Andre Carter II would be the highest-drafted service academy player since Army running back Glenn Davis went No. 2 overall in 1947.
|51. Mazi Smith, DL, Michigan
|52. Adetomiwa Adebawore, DL, Northwestern
|53. Emmanuel Forbes, CB, Mississippi State
|54. Cody Mauch, OT, North Dakota State
|55. Jalin Hyatt, WR, Tennessee
|56. Garrett Williams, CB, Syracuse
|57. Jordan Battle, S, Alabama
|58. Henry Bainivalu, IOL, Washington
|59. Braeden Daniels, OT, Utah
|60. Rashee Rice, WR, SMU
|61. Byron Young, DL, Alabama
|62. Luke Musgrave, TE, Oregon State
|63. Devon Achane, RB, Texas A&M
|64. Lukas Van Ness, EDGE, Iowa
|65. Marvin Mims, WR, Oklahoma
|66. DeWayne McBride, RB, UAB
|67. Richard Gouraige, OT, Florida
|68. Will McDonald IV, EDGE, Iowa State
|69. Zach Harrison, EDGE, Ohio State
|70. Zion Nelson, OT, Miami
|71. Hendon Hooker, QB, Tennessee
|72. Henry To'oTo'o, LB, Alabama
|73. John Michael Schmitz, IOL, Minnesota
|74. Durell Nchami, EDGE, Maryland
|75. Nick Hampton, EDGE, Appalachian State
|76. Kingsley Eguakun, IOL, Florida
|77. Derick Hall, EDGE, Auburn
|78. JL Skinner, S, Boise State
|79. Luke Schoonmaker, TE, Michigan
|80. Ji'Ayir Brown, CB, Penn State
|81. Roschon Johnson, RB, Texas
|82. Chris Smith II, S, Georgia
|83. DJ Turner, CB, Michigan
|84. Zacch Pickens, DL, South Carolina
|85. Byron Young, EDGE, Tennessee
|86. Jaquelin Roy, DL, LSU
|87. Eli Ricks, CB, Alabama
|88. Keion White, DL, Georgia Tech
|89. Jeremiah Martin, EDGE, Washington
|90. Tyrique Stevenson, CB, Miami
|91. Jalen Redmond, DL, Oklahoma
|92. Yaya Diaby, EDGE, Louisville
|93. Laiatu Latu, EDGE, UCLA
|94. Brandon Joseph, S, Notre Dame
|95. Jakorian Bennett, CB, Maryland
|96. Olusegun Oluwatimi, IOL, Michigan
|97. Luke Wypler, IOL, Ohio State
|98. Anthony Johnson, CB, Virginia
|99. Trey Palmer, WR, Nebraska
|100. Daniel Scott, S, California
There are some elite edge rushers at the top of the class, but teams not fortunate enough to get one of those players will find a bevy of options on Day 2. In the pile of prospects No. 51-100, there are TEN edge rushers. A few personal favorites on this list (regardless of position) include Utah offensive tackle Braeden Daniels, Oklahoma wide receiver Marvin Mims and Oregon State tight end Luke Musgrave.
Coming into the year, Alabama cornerback Eli Ricks' presence on this portion of the list would have come as a surprise. Following his freshman season at LSU, he was anointed as the next great man coverage cornerback, but he had to earn his spot in Tuscaloosa this season.
|101. Noah Sewell, LB, Oregon
|102. Connor Galvin, OT, Baylor
|103. Jaelyn Duncan, OT, Maryland
|104. Tank Bigsby, RB, Auburn
|105. Jay Ward, CB, LSU
|106. Zach Evans, RB, Ole Miss
|107. Colby Wooden, DL, Auburn
|108. Myles Brooks, CB, Louisiana Tech
|109. Emil Ekiyor Jr., IOL, Alabama
|110. K.J. Henry, EDGE, Clemson
|111. Jammie Robinson, S, Florida State
|112. Sedrick Van Pran, IOL, Georgia
|113. Eric Gray, RB, Oklahoma
|114. Ochaun Mathis, EDGE, Nebraska
|115. Sean Tucker, RB, Syracuse
|116. Ryan Hayes, OT, Michigan
|117. Cameron Mitchell, CB, Northwestern
|118. Nick Broeker, OT, Ole Miss
|119. Nick Saldiveri, IOL, Old Dominion
|120. Julius Brents, CB, Kansas State
|121. Tuli Tuipulotu, DL, USC
|122. Cedric Tillman, WR, Tennessee
|123. Sydney Brown, S, Illinois
|124. Ali Gaye, EDGE, LSU
|125. Isaiah McGuire, DL, Missouri
|126. Eku Leota, EDGE, Auburn
|127. Noah Daniels, CB, TCU
|128. Cameron Latu, TE, Alabama
|129. Jermayne Lole, DL, Louisville
|130. Princely Umanmielen, EDGE, Florida
|131. Mike Morris, EDGE, Michigan
|132. Davis Allen, TE, Clemson
|133. Xavier Hutchinson, WR, Iowa State
|134. Joe Ngata, WR, Clemson
|135. DJ Dale, DL, Alabama
|136. Zach Charbonnet, RB, UCLA
|137. Tre'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson, CB, TCU
|138. TJ Bass, IOL, Oregon
|139. Tucker Kraft, TE, South Dakota State
|140. Tyler Steen, OT, Alabama
|141. Frank Ladson Jr., WR, Miami
|142. DeMario Douglas, WR, Liberty
|143. Gabriel Murphy, EDGE, UCLA
|144. Dontayvion Wicks, WR, Virginia
|145. Isheem Young, S, Ole Miss
|146. Jack Campbell, LB, Iowa
|147. Spencer Anderson, OT, Maryland
|148. Lathan Ransom, S, Ohio State
|149. Cory Trice, CB, Purdue
|150. Sam LaPorta, TE, Iowa
|151. Cam Ward, QB, Washington State
|152. DeMarvion Overshown, LB, Texas
|153. Ainias Smith, WR, Texas A&M
|154. Chris Murray, IOL, Oklahoma
|155. Cedric Gray, LB, North Carolina
|156. Jarrett Patterson, IOL, Notre Dame
|157. Cedric Johnson, EDGE, Ole Miss
|158. RJ Moten, S, Michigan
|159. Tyjae Spears, RB, Tulane
|160. DJ Johnson, EDGE, Oregon
|161. Michael Wilson, WR, Stanford
|162. Owen Pappoe, LB, Auburn
|163. Josh Whyle, TE, Cincinnati
|164. Jaren Hall, QB, BYU
|165. Quindell Johnson, S, Memphis
|166. Deuce Vaughn, RB, Kansas State
|167. JeQuan Burton, WR, Florida International
|168. Mitchell Tinsley, WR, Penn State
|169. Jerrod Clark, DL, Coastal Carolina
|170. Jaxon Janke, WR, South Dakota State
|171. Carrington Valentine, CB, Kentucky
|172. Moro Ojomo, DL, Texas
|173. Rakim Jarrett, WR, Maryland
|174. Anthony Johnson Jr., CB, Iowa State
|175. Donovan Greene, WR, Wake Forest
|176. Nick Herbig, EDGE, Wisconsin
|177. Luke Haggard, OT, Indiana
|178. Kyu Blu Kelly, CB, Stanford
|179. Kaevon Merriweather, S, Iowa
|180. Nakia Watson, RB, Washington State
|181. Ricky Stromberg, IOL, Arkansas
|182. Benny Sapp III, S, Northern Iowa
|183. Trey Dean III, S, Florida
|184. Jayden Reed, WR, Michigan State
|185. Tanner McKee, QB, Stanford
|186. Charles Woods, CB, West Virginia
|187. Omar Brown, CB, Nebraska
|188. Dontay Demus Jr., WR, Maryland
|189. Mike Jones Jr., LB, LSU
|190. Chase Brown, RB, Illinois
|191. Ivan Pace Jr, LB, Cincinnati
|192. Zakhari Franklin, WR, Texas-San Antonio
|193. Viliami Fehoko, EDGE, San Jose State
|194. Clayton Tune, QB, Houston
|195. Puka Nacua, WR, BYU
|196. Trevor Downing, IOL, Iowa State
|197. Steve Avila, IOL, TCU
|198. Cameron Brown, CB, Ohio State
|199. Tyreque Jones, S, Boise State
|200. Evan Hull, RB, Northwestern
|201. Deonte Banks, CB, Maryland
|202. Max Duggan, QB, TCU
|203. Eli Cox, IOL, Kentucky
|204. Tanner McCalister, S, Ohio State
|205. AT Perry, WR, Wake Forest
|206. Kendre Miller, RB, TCU
|207. Trelon Smith, RB, Arkansas
|208. Merlin Robertson, LB, Arizona State
|209. Wanya Morris, OT, Oklahoma
|210. Aidan O'Connell, QB, Purdue
|211. Jahleel Billingsley, TE, Alabama
|212. Jake Haener, QB, Fresno State
|213. Darnell Wright, OT, Tennessee
|214. Brenton Strange, TE, Penn State
|215. Charlie Jones, WR, Purdue
|216. Will Mallory, TE, Miami
|217. Cam Jones, LB, Indiana
|218. Justin Eboigbe, DL, Alabama
|219. Mohamoud Diabate, EDGE, Utah
|220. Daiyan Henley, LB, Washington State
|221. Scott Matlock, DL, Boise State
|222. Trevor Reid, OT, Louisville
|223. Tiyon Evans, RB, Louisville
|224. Avery Young, CB, Rutgers
|225. Keeanu Benton, DL, Wisconsin
|226. Mohamed Ibrahim, RB, Minnesota
|227. Parker Washington, WR, Penn State
|228. Jake Bobo, WR, UCLA
|229. Tyler Friday, EDGE, Ohio State
|230. Jalen Cropper, WR, Fresno State
|231. Robert Cooper, DL, Florida State
|232. Jack Nelson, OT, Wisconsin
|233. Brenton Cox Jr., EDGE, Florida
|234. Riley Moss, CB, Iowa
|235. Drake Thomas, LB, NC State
|236. Davon Ferguson, CB, Bowling Green
|237. Tiawan Mullen, CB, Indiana
|238. Xavier Gipson, WR, Stephen F Austin
|239. Quan Martin, S, Illinois
|240. Keondre Coburn, DL, Texas
|241. Elijah Higgins, WR, Stanford
|242. Hunter Luepke, FB, North Dakota State
|243. Sevyn Banks, CB, LSU
|244. Palaie Gaoteote IV, LB, Ohio State
|245. Will Rogers, QB, Mississippi State
|246. Dylan McDuffie, RB, Georgia Tech
|247. Dante Stills, DL, West Virginia
|248. Jake Andrews, IOL, Troy
|249. Jaxson Kirkland, OT, Washington
|250. Carter Warren, OT, Pittsburgh
The 2023 NFL Draft will take place from April 27-29 in Kansas City, Missouri.