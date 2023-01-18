will-anderson.jpg
Getty Images

CBSSports.com's Ryan Wilson, Chris Trapasso and myself compiled our aggregate prospects rankings as the 2023 NFL Draft draws one step closer. Will Alabama edge rusher Will Anderson Jr. go end-to-end as the top prospect? 

The list is going to change as more time to evaluate 2022 performances is allowed and it becomes clear which seniors are foregoing their final season rather than using a COVID year. When the league releases its list of NFL Scouting Combine invites, that will be telling as to who NFL teams view as being legitimate players at that level.

In the meantime, here is the updated top 250 prospects:

1. Will Anderson Jr., EDGE, Alabama
2. Jalen Carter, DL, Georgia
3. Bryce Young, QB, Alabama
4. C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State
5. Myles Murphy, DL, Clemson
6. Will Levis, QB, Kentucky
7. Cam Smith, CB, South Carolina
8. Peter Skoronski, OT, Northwestern
9. Michael Mayer, TE, Notre Dame
10. Brian Branch, CB, Alabama
11. Jordan Addison, WR, USC
12. Christian Gonzalez, CB, Oregon
13. Devon Witherspoon, CB, Illinois
14. Antonio Johnson, S, Texas A&M
15. O'Cyrus Torrence, IOL, Florida
16. Tyree Wilson, EDGE, Texas Tech
17. Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Alabama
18. Bijan Robinson, RB, Texas
19. Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida
20. Joey Porter Jr., CB, Penn State
21. Paris Johnson, OT, Ohio State
22. Kelee Ringo, CB, Georgia
23. Drew Sanders, EDGE, Arkansas
24. Siaki Ika, DL, Baylor
25. Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Ohio State

Despite the quarterback position generating all of the buzz during the pre-draft cycle, it is Alabama edge rusher Will Anderson Jr. and Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter sitting atop the rankings. Anderson is one of four Crimson Tide prospects in the top 25, which was the most by any program. 

Three quarterbacks were inside the top 10 with Alabama's Bryce Young leading the pack. Florida's Anthony Richardson was the only other quarterback in the top 25. Two running backs (Texas' Bijan Robinson and Alabama's Jahmyr Gibbs) landed in the top 25, with Gibbs shockingly being higher ranked. 

The most well-represented position in the top grouping was cornerback (five). 

26. Broderick Jones, OT, Georgia
27. Quentin Johnston, WR, TCU
28. Anton Harrison, OT, Oklahoma
29. Darnell Washington, TE, Georgia
30. Blake Freeland, OT, BYU
31. Matthew Bergeron, OT, Syracuse
32. Bryan Bresee, DL, Clemson
33. Kayshon Boutte, WR, LSU
34. Dawand Jones, OT, Ohio State
35. Josh Downs, WR, North Carolina
36. Felix Anudike-Uzomah, EDGE, Kansas State
37. Isaiah Foskey, EDGE, Notre Dame
38. Clark Phillips III, CB, Utah
39. Dalton Kincaid, TE, Utah
40. Zay Flowers, WR, Boston College
41. Jaylon Jones, CB, Texas A&M
42. Karl Brooks, DL, Bowling Green
43. Trenton Simpson, LB, Clemson
44. Gervon Dexter, DL, Florida
45. BJ Ojulari, EDGE, LSU
46. Andre Carter II, EDGE, Army
47. Calijah Kancey, DL, Pittsburgh
48. Andrew Vorhees, IOL, USC
49. Nolan Smith, EDGE, Georgia
50. Kobie Turner, DL, Wake Forest

Three positions had five representatives apiece: offensive tackle, edge rusher and defensive line. Georgia had a historic draft haul in 2022, yet still has five of CBSSports.com's top-50 prospects in January. It may come as a surprise to see Clemson defensive tackle Bryan Bresee and linebacker Trenton Simpson ranked so highly. 

Army edge rusher Andre Carter II would be the highest-drafted service academy player since Army running back Glenn Davis went No. 2 overall in 1947.

51. Mazi Smith, DL, Michigan
52. Adetomiwa Adebawore, DL, Northwestern
53. Emmanuel Forbes, CB, Mississippi State
54. Cody Mauch, OT, North Dakota State
55. Jalin Hyatt, WR, Tennessee
56. Garrett Williams, CB, Syracuse
57. Jordan Battle, S, Alabama
58. Henry Bainivalu, IOL, Washington
59. Braeden Daniels, OT, Utah
60. Rashee Rice, WR, SMU
61. Byron Young, DL, Alabama
62. Luke Musgrave, TE, Oregon State
63. Devon Achane, RB, Texas A&M
64. Lukas Van Ness, EDGE, Iowa
65. Marvin Mims, WR, Oklahoma
66. DeWayne McBride, RB, UAB
67. Richard Gouraige, OT, Florida
68. Will McDonald IV, EDGE, Iowa State
69. Zach Harrison, EDGE, Ohio State
70. Zion Nelson, OT, Miami
71. Hendon Hooker, QB, Tennessee
72. Henry To'oTo'o, LB, Alabama
73. John Michael Schmitz, IOL, Minnesota
74. Durell Nchami, EDGE, Maryland
75. Nick Hampton, EDGE, Appalachian State
76. Kingsley Eguakun, IOL, Florida
77. Derick Hall, EDGE, Auburn
78. JL Skinner, S, Boise State
79. Luke Schoonmaker, TE, Michigan
80. Ji'Ayir Brown, CB, Penn State
81. Roschon Johnson, RB, Texas
82. Chris Smith II, S, Georgia
83. DJ Turner, CB, Michigan
84. Zacch Pickens, DL, South Carolina
85. Byron Young, EDGE, Tennessee
86. Jaquelin Roy, DL, LSU
87. Eli Ricks, CB, Alabama
88. Keion White, DL, Georgia Tech
89. Jeremiah Martin, EDGE, Washington
90. Tyrique Stevenson, CB, Miami
91. Jalen Redmond, DL, Oklahoma
92. Yaya Diaby, EDGE, Louisville
93. Laiatu Latu, EDGE, UCLA
94. Brandon Joseph, S, Notre Dame
95. Jakorian Bennett, CB, Maryland
96. Olusegun Oluwatimi, IOL, Michigan
97. Luke Wypler, IOL, Ohio State
98. Anthony Johnson, CB, Virginia
99. Trey Palmer, WR, Nebraska
100. Daniel Scott, S, California

There are some elite edge rushers at the top of the class, but teams not fortunate enough to get one of those players will find a bevy of options on Day 2. In the pile of prospects No. 51-100, there are TEN edge rushers. A few personal favorites on this list (regardless of position) include Utah offensive tackle Braeden Daniels, Oklahoma wide receiver Marvin Mims and Oregon State tight end Luke Musgrave.

Coming into the year, Alabama cornerback Eli Ricks' presence on this portion of the list would have come as a surprise. Following his freshman season at LSU, he was anointed as the next great man coverage cornerback, but he had to earn his spot in Tuscaloosa this season.

101. Noah Sewell, LB, Oregon
102. Connor Galvin, OT, Baylor
103. Jaelyn Duncan, OT, Maryland
104. Tank Bigsby, RB, Auburn
105. Jay Ward, CB, LSU
106. Zach Evans, RB, Ole Miss
107. Colby Wooden, DL, Auburn
108. Myles Brooks, CB, Louisiana Tech
109. Emil Ekiyor Jr., IOL, Alabama
110. K.J. Henry, EDGE, Clemson
111. Jammie Robinson, S, Florida State
112. Sedrick Van Pran, IOL, Georgia
113. Eric Gray, RB, Oklahoma
114. Ochaun Mathis, EDGE, Nebraska
115. Sean Tucker, RB, Syracuse
116. Ryan Hayes, OT, Michigan
117. Cameron Mitchell, CB, Northwestern
118. Nick Broeker, OT, Ole Miss
119. Nick Saldiveri, IOL, Old Dominion
120. Julius Brents, CB, Kansas State
121. Tuli Tuipulotu, DL, USC
122. Cedric Tillman, WR, Tennessee
123. Sydney Brown, S, Illinois
124. Ali Gaye, EDGE, LSU
125. Isaiah McGuire, DL, Missouri
126. Eku Leota, EDGE, Auburn
127. Noah Daniels, CB, TCU
128. Cameron Latu, TE, Alabama
129. Jermayne Lole, DL, Louisville
130. Princely Umanmielen, EDGE, Florida
131. Mike Morris, EDGE, Michigan
132. Davis Allen, TE, Clemson
133. Xavier Hutchinson, WR, Iowa State
134. Joe Ngata, WR, Clemson
135. DJ Dale, DL, Alabama
136. Zach Charbonnet, RB, UCLA
137. Tre'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson, CB, TCU
138. TJ Bass, IOL, Oregon
139. Tucker Kraft, TE, South Dakota State
140. Tyler Steen, OT, Alabama
141. Frank Ladson Jr., WR, Miami
142. DeMario Douglas, WR, Liberty
143. Gabriel Murphy, EDGE, UCLA
144. Dontayvion Wicks, WR, Virginia
145. Isheem Young, S, Ole Miss
146. Jack Campbell, LB, Iowa
147. Spencer Anderson, OT, Maryland
148. Lathan Ransom, S, Ohio State
149. Cory Trice, CB, Purdue
150. Sam LaPorta, TE, Iowa
151. Cam Ward, QB, Washington State
152. DeMarvion Overshown, LB, Texas
153. Ainias Smith, WR, Texas A&M
154. Chris Murray, IOL, Oklahoma
155. Cedric Gray, LB, North Carolina
156. Jarrett Patterson, IOL, Notre Dame
157. Cedric Johnson, EDGE, Ole Miss
158. RJ Moten, S, Michigan
159. Tyjae Spears, RB, Tulane
160. DJ Johnson, EDGE, Oregon
161. Michael Wilson, WR, Stanford
162. Owen Pappoe, LB, Auburn
163. Josh Whyle, TE, Cincinnati
164. Jaren Hall, QB, BYU
165. Quindell Johnson, S, Memphis
166. Deuce Vaughn, RB, Kansas State
167. JeQuan Burton, WR, Florida International
168. Mitchell Tinsley, WR, Penn State
169. Jerrod Clark, DL, Coastal Carolina
170. Jaxon Janke, WR, South Dakota State
171. Carrington Valentine, CB, Kentucky
172. Moro Ojomo, DL, Texas
173. Rakim Jarrett, WR, Maryland
174. Anthony Johnson Jr., CB, Iowa State
175. Donovan Greene, WR, Wake Forest
176. Nick Herbig, EDGE, Wisconsin
177. Luke Haggard, OT, Indiana
178. Kyu Blu Kelly, CB, Stanford
179. Kaevon Merriweather, S, Iowa
180. Nakia Watson, RB, Washington State
181. Ricky Stromberg, IOL, Arkansas
182. Benny Sapp III, S, Northern Iowa
183. Trey Dean III, S, Florida
184. Jayden Reed, WR, Michigan State
185. Tanner McKee, QB, Stanford
186. Charles Woods, CB, West Virginia
187. Omar Brown, CB, Nebraska
188. Dontay Demus Jr., WR, Maryland
189. Mike Jones Jr., LB, LSU
190. Chase Brown, RB, Illinois
191. Ivan Pace Jr, LB, Cincinnati
192. Zakhari Franklin, WR, Texas-San Antonio
193. Viliami Fehoko, EDGE, San Jose State
194. Clayton Tune, QB, Houston
195. Puka Nacua, WR, BYU
196. Trevor Downing, IOL, Iowa State
197. Steve Avila, IOL, TCU
198. Cameron Brown, CB, Ohio State
199. Tyreque Jones, S, Boise State
200. Evan Hull, RB, Northwestern
201. Deonte Banks, CB, Maryland
202. Max Duggan, QB, TCU
203. Eli Cox, IOL, Kentucky
204. Tanner McCalister, S, Ohio State
205. AT Perry, WR, Wake Forest
206. Kendre Miller, RB, TCU
207. Trelon Smith, RB, Arkansas
208. Merlin Robertson, LB, Arizona State
209. Wanya Morris, OT, Oklahoma
210. Aidan O'Connell, QB, Purdue
211. Jahleel Billingsley, TE, Alabama
212. Jake Haener, QB, Fresno State
213. Darnell Wright, OT, Tennessee
214. Brenton Strange, TE, Penn State
215. Charlie Jones, WR, Purdue
216. Will Mallory, TE, Miami
217. Cam Jones, LB, Indiana
218. Justin Eboigbe, DL, Alabama
219. Mohamoud Diabate, EDGE, Utah
220. Daiyan Henley, LB, Washington State
221. Scott Matlock, DL, Boise State
222. Trevor Reid, OT, Louisville
223. Tiyon Evans, RB, Louisville
224. Avery Young, CB, Rutgers
225. Keeanu Benton, DL, Wisconsin
226. Mohamed Ibrahim, RB, Minnesota
227. Parker Washington, WR, Penn State
228. Jake Bobo, WR, UCLA
229. Tyler Friday, EDGE, Ohio State
230. Jalen Cropper, WR, Fresno State
231. Robert Cooper, DL, Florida State
232. Jack Nelson, OT, Wisconsin
233. Brenton Cox Jr., EDGE, Florida
234. Riley Moss, CB, Iowa
235. Drake Thomas, LB, NC State
236. Davon Ferguson, CB, Bowling Green
237. Tiawan Mullen, CB, Indiana
238. Xavier Gipson, WR, Stephen F Austin
239. Quan Martin, S, Illinois
240. Keondre Coburn, DL, Texas
241. Elijah Higgins, WR, Stanford
242. Hunter Luepke, FB, North Dakota State
243. Sevyn Banks, CB, LSU
244. Palaie Gaoteote IV, LB, Ohio State
245. Will Rogers, QB, Mississippi State
246. Dylan McDuffie, RB, Georgia Tech
247. Dante Stills, DL, West Virginia
248. Jake Andrews, IOL, Troy
249. Jaxson Kirkland, OT, Washington
250. Carter Warren, OT, Pittsburgh

 The 2023 NFL Draft will take place from April 27-29 in Kansas City, Missouri. 