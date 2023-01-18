CBSSports.com's Ryan Wilson, Chris Trapasso and myself compiled our aggregate prospects rankings as the 2023 NFL Draft draws one step closer. Will Alabama edge rusher Will Anderson Jr. go end-to-end as the top prospect?

The list is going to change as more time to evaluate 2022 performances is allowed and it becomes clear which seniors are foregoing their final season rather than using a COVID year. When the league releases its list of NFL Scouting Combine invites, that will be telling as to who NFL teams view as being legitimate players at that level.

In the meantime, here is the updated top 250 prospects:

1. Will Anderson Jr., EDGE, Alabama 2. Jalen Carter, DL, Georgia 3. Bryce Young, QB, Alabama 4. C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State 5. Myles Murphy, DL, Clemson 6. Will Levis, QB, Kentucky 7. Cam Smith, CB, South Carolina 8. Peter Skoronski, OT, Northwestern 9. Michael Mayer, TE, Notre Dame 10. Brian Branch, CB, Alabama 11. Jordan Addison, WR, USC 12. Christian Gonzalez, CB, Oregon 13. Devon Witherspoon, CB, Illinois 14. Antonio Johnson, S, Texas A&M 15. O'Cyrus Torrence, IOL, Florida 16. Tyree Wilson, EDGE, Texas Tech 17. Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Alabama 18. Bijan Robinson, RB, Texas 19. Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida 20. Joey Porter Jr., CB, Penn State 21. Paris Johnson, OT, Ohio State 22. Kelee Ringo, CB, Georgia 23. Drew Sanders, EDGE, Arkansas 24. Siaki Ika, DL, Baylor 25. Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Ohio State

Despite the quarterback position generating all of the buzz during the pre-draft cycle, it is Alabama edge rusher Will Anderson Jr. and Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter sitting atop the rankings. Anderson is one of four Crimson Tide prospects in the top 25, which was the most by any program.

Three quarterbacks were inside the top 10 with Alabama's Bryce Young leading the pack. Florida's Anthony Richardson was the only other quarterback in the top 25. Two running backs (Texas' Bijan Robinson and Alabama's Jahmyr Gibbs) landed in the top 25, with Gibbs shockingly being higher ranked.

The most well-represented position in the top grouping was cornerback (five).

26. Broderick Jones, OT, Georgia 27. Quentin Johnston, WR, TCU 28. Anton Harrison, OT, Oklahoma 29. Darnell Washington, TE, Georgia 30. Blake Freeland, OT, BYU 31. Matthew Bergeron, OT, Syracuse 32. Bryan Bresee, DL, Clemson 33. Kayshon Boutte, WR, LSU 34. Dawand Jones, OT, Ohio State 35. Josh Downs, WR, North Carolina 36. Felix Anudike-Uzomah, EDGE, Kansas State 37. Isaiah Foskey, EDGE, Notre Dame 38. Clark Phillips III, CB, Utah 39. Dalton Kincaid, TE, Utah 40. Zay Flowers, WR, Boston College 41. Jaylon Jones, CB, Texas A&M 42. Karl Brooks, DL, Bowling Green 43. Trenton Simpson, LB, Clemson 44. Gervon Dexter, DL, Florida 45. BJ Ojulari, EDGE, LSU 46. Andre Carter II, EDGE, Army 47. Calijah Kancey, DL, Pittsburgh 48. Andrew Vorhees, IOL, USC 49. Nolan Smith, EDGE, Georgia 50. Kobie Turner, DL, Wake Forest

Three positions had five representatives apiece: offensive tackle, edge rusher and defensive line. Georgia had a historic draft haul in 2022, yet still has five of CBSSports.com's top-50 prospects in January. It may come as a surprise to see Clemson defensive tackle Bryan Bresee and linebacker Trenton Simpson ranked so highly.

Army edge rusher Andre Carter II would be the highest-drafted service academy player since Army running back Glenn Davis went No. 2 overall in 1947.

51. Mazi Smith, DL, Michigan 52. Adetomiwa Adebawore, DL, Northwestern 53. Emmanuel Forbes, CB, Mississippi State 54. Cody Mauch, OT, North Dakota State 55. Jalin Hyatt, WR, Tennessee 56. Garrett Williams, CB, Syracuse 57. Jordan Battle, S, Alabama 58. Henry Bainivalu, IOL, Washington 59. Braeden Daniels, OT, Utah 60. Rashee Rice, WR, SMU 61. Byron Young, DL, Alabama 62. Luke Musgrave, TE, Oregon State 63. Devon Achane, RB, Texas A&M 64. Lukas Van Ness, EDGE, Iowa 65. Marvin Mims, WR, Oklahoma 66. DeWayne McBride, RB, UAB 67. Richard Gouraige, OT, Florida 68. Will McDonald IV, EDGE, Iowa State 69. Zach Harrison, EDGE, Ohio State 70. Zion Nelson, OT, Miami 71. Hendon Hooker, QB, Tennessee 72. Henry To'oTo'o, LB, Alabama 73. John Michael Schmitz, IOL, Minnesota 74. Durell Nchami, EDGE, Maryland 75. Nick Hampton, EDGE, Appalachian State 76. Kingsley Eguakun, IOL, Florida 77. Derick Hall, EDGE, Auburn 78. JL Skinner, S, Boise State 79. Luke Schoonmaker, TE, Michigan 80. Ji'Ayir Brown, CB, Penn State 81. Roschon Johnson, RB, Texas 82. Chris Smith II, S, Georgia 83. DJ Turner, CB, Michigan 84. Zacch Pickens, DL, South Carolina 85. Byron Young, EDGE, Tennessee 86. Jaquelin Roy, DL, LSU 87. Eli Ricks, CB, Alabama 88. Keion White, DL, Georgia Tech 89. Jeremiah Martin, EDGE, Washington 90. Tyrique Stevenson, CB, Miami 91. Jalen Redmond, DL, Oklahoma 92. Yaya Diaby, EDGE, Louisville 93. Laiatu Latu, EDGE, UCLA 94. Brandon Joseph, S, Notre Dame 95. Jakorian Bennett, CB, Maryland 96. Olusegun Oluwatimi, IOL, Michigan 97. Luke Wypler, IOL, Ohio State 98. Anthony Johnson, CB, Virginia 99. Trey Palmer, WR, Nebraska 100. Daniel Scott, S, California

There are some elite edge rushers at the top of the class, but teams not fortunate enough to get one of those players will find a bevy of options on Day 2. In the pile of prospects No. 51-100, there are TEN edge rushers. A few personal favorites on this list (regardless of position) include Utah offensive tackle Braeden Daniels, Oklahoma wide receiver Marvin Mims and Oregon State tight end Luke Musgrave.

Coming into the year, Alabama cornerback Eli Ricks' presence on this portion of the list would have come as a surprise. Following his freshman season at LSU, he was anointed as the next great man coverage cornerback, but he had to earn his spot in Tuscaloosa this season.

101. Noah Sewell, LB, Oregon 102. Connor Galvin, OT, Baylor 103. Jaelyn Duncan, OT, Maryland 104. Tank Bigsby, RB, Auburn 105. Jay Ward, CB, LSU 106. Zach Evans, RB, Ole Miss 107. Colby Wooden, DL, Auburn 108. Myles Brooks, CB, Louisiana Tech 109. Emil Ekiyor Jr., IOL, Alabama 110. K.J. Henry, EDGE, Clemson 111. Jammie Robinson, S, Florida State 112. Sedrick Van Pran, IOL, Georgia 113. Eric Gray, RB, Oklahoma 114. Ochaun Mathis, EDGE, Nebraska 115. Sean Tucker, RB, Syracuse 116. Ryan Hayes, OT, Michigan 117. Cameron Mitchell, CB, Northwestern 118. Nick Broeker, OT, Ole Miss 119. Nick Saldiveri, IOL, Old Dominion 120. Julius Brents, CB, Kansas State 121. Tuli Tuipulotu, DL, USC 122. Cedric Tillman, WR, Tennessee 123. Sydney Brown, S, Illinois 124. Ali Gaye, EDGE, LSU 125. Isaiah McGuire, DL, Missouri 126. Eku Leota, EDGE, Auburn 127. Noah Daniels, CB, TCU 128. Cameron Latu, TE, Alabama 129. Jermayne Lole, DL, Louisville 130. Princely Umanmielen, EDGE, Florida 131. Mike Morris, EDGE, Michigan 132. Davis Allen, TE, Clemson 133. Xavier Hutchinson, WR, Iowa State 134. Joe Ngata, WR, Clemson 135. DJ Dale, DL, Alabama 136. Zach Charbonnet, RB, UCLA 137. Tre'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson, CB, TCU 138. TJ Bass, IOL, Oregon 139. Tucker Kraft, TE, South Dakota State 140. Tyler Steen, OT, Alabama 141. Frank Ladson Jr., WR, Miami 142. DeMario Douglas, WR, Liberty 143. Gabriel Murphy, EDGE, UCLA 144. Dontayvion Wicks, WR, Virginia 145. Isheem Young, S, Ole Miss 146. Jack Campbell, LB, Iowa 147. Spencer Anderson, OT, Maryland 148. Lathan Ransom, S, Ohio State 149. Cory Trice, CB, Purdue 150. Sam LaPorta, TE, Iowa 151. Cam Ward, QB, Washington State 152. DeMarvion Overshown, LB, Texas 153. Ainias Smith, WR, Texas A&M 154. Chris Murray, IOL, Oklahoma 155. Cedric Gray, LB, North Carolina 156. Jarrett Patterson, IOL, Notre Dame 157. Cedric Johnson, EDGE, Ole Miss 158. RJ Moten, S, Michigan 159. Tyjae Spears, RB, Tulane 160. DJ Johnson, EDGE, Oregon 161. Michael Wilson, WR, Stanford 162. Owen Pappoe, LB, Auburn 163. Josh Whyle, TE, Cincinnati 164. Jaren Hall, QB, BYU 165. Quindell Johnson, S, Memphis 166. Deuce Vaughn, RB, Kansas State 167. JeQuan Burton, WR, Florida International 168. Mitchell Tinsley, WR, Penn State 169. Jerrod Clark, DL, Coastal Carolina 170. Jaxon Janke, WR, South Dakota State 171. Carrington Valentine, CB, Kentucky 172. Moro Ojomo, DL, Texas 173. Rakim Jarrett, WR, Maryland 174. Anthony Johnson Jr., CB, Iowa State 175. Donovan Greene, WR, Wake Forest 176. Nick Herbig, EDGE, Wisconsin 177. Luke Haggard, OT, Indiana 178. Kyu Blu Kelly, CB, Stanford 179. Kaevon Merriweather, S, Iowa 180. Nakia Watson, RB, Washington State 181. Ricky Stromberg, IOL, Arkansas 182. Benny Sapp III, S, Northern Iowa 183. Trey Dean III, S, Florida 184. Jayden Reed, WR, Michigan State 185. Tanner McKee, QB, Stanford 186. Charles Woods, CB, West Virginia 187. Omar Brown, CB, Nebraska 188. Dontay Demus Jr., WR, Maryland 189. Mike Jones Jr., LB, LSU 190. Chase Brown, RB, Illinois 191. Ivan Pace Jr, LB, Cincinnati 192. Zakhari Franklin, WR, Texas-San Antonio 193. Viliami Fehoko, EDGE, San Jose State 194. Clayton Tune, QB, Houston 195. Puka Nacua, WR, BYU 196. Trevor Downing, IOL, Iowa State 197. Steve Avila, IOL, TCU 198. Cameron Brown, CB, Ohio State 199. Tyreque Jones, S, Boise State 200. Evan Hull, RB, Northwestern 201. Deonte Banks, CB, Maryland 202. Max Duggan, QB, TCU 203. Eli Cox, IOL, Kentucky 204. Tanner McCalister, S, Ohio State 205. AT Perry, WR, Wake Forest 206. Kendre Miller, RB, TCU 207. Trelon Smith, RB, Arkansas 208. Merlin Robertson, LB, Arizona State 209. Wanya Morris, OT, Oklahoma 210. Aidan O'Connell, QB, Purdue 211. Jahleel Billingsley, TE, Alabama 212. Jake Haener, QB, Fresno State 213. Darnell Wright, OT, Tennessee 214. Brenton Strange, TE, Penn State 215. Charlie Jones, WR, Purdue 216. Will Mallory, TE, Miami 217. Cam Jones, LB, Indiana 218. Justin Eboigbe, DL, Alabama 219. Mohamoud Diabate, EDGE, Utah 220. Daiyan Henley, LB, Washington State 221. Scott Matlock, DL, Boise State 222. Trevor Reid, OT, Louisville 223. Tiyon Evans, RB, Louisville 224. Avery Young, CB, Rutgers 225. Keeanu Benton, DL, Wisconsin 226. Mohamed Ibrahim, RB, Minnesota 227. Parker Washington, WR, Penn State 228. Jake Bobo, WR, UCLA 229. Tyler Friday, EDGE, Ohio State 230. Jalen Cropper, WR, Fresno State 231. Robert Cooper, DL, Florida State 232. Jack Nelson, OT, Wisconsin 233. Brenton Cox Jr., EDGE, Florida 234. Riley Moss, CB, Iowa 235. Drake Thomas, LB, NC State 236. Davon Ferguson, CB, Bowling Green 237. Tiawan Mullen, CB, Indiana 238. Xavier Gipson, WR, Stephen F Austin 239. Quan Martin, S, Illinois 240. Keondre Coburn, DL, Texas 241. Elijah Higgins, WR, Stanford 242. Hunter Luepke, FB, North Dakota State 243. Sevyn Banks, CB, LSU 244. Palaie Gaoteote IV, LB, Ohio State 245. Will Rogers, QB, Mississippi State 246. Dylan McDuffie, RB, Georgia Tech 247. Dante Stills, DL, West Virginia 248. Jake Andrews, IOL, Troy 249. Jaxson Kirkland, OT, Washington 250. Carter Warren, OT, Pittsburgh

The 2023 NFL Draft will take place from April 27-29 in Kansas City, Missouri.