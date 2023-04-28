The 2023 NFL Draft is off and running, but Will Levis' experience has already been that of a rollercoaster. Just days ago, the Kentucky Wildcats quarterback was the odds-on favorite to go second overall to the Houston Texans. Now three quarterbacks in his class have been selected ahead of him: Alabama's Bryce Young (first overall to the Carolina Panthers), Ohio State's C.J. Stroud (second overall to the Houston Texans) and Florida's Anthony Richardson (fourth overall to the Indianapolis Colts).

Levis showed off his arm strength from his knees on Twitter a few days ago, but it appears his step back at Kentucky in 2022 (19 passing touchdowns, 10 interceptions) from his 2021 campaign (24 passing touchdowns, 13 interceptions) plus his age (he'll be 24 when the 2023 season starts) has hurt his case.

With a tumble down the 2023 NFL Draft board likely, here are some potential landing spots for the consensus fourth-best quarterback prospect in this class.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 19th overall pick

Levis could compete for the Buccaneers' starting spot right away in Tampa Bay with Kyle Trask and Baker Mayfield. Even if he doesn't win, Levis would be in a nice spot to develop with receivers like Mike Evans and Chris Godwin around. Mayfield is only on a one-year deal, so Levis could get chances at playing time in 2024 if it doesn't materialize in 2023.

Seattle Seahawks: 20th overall pick



Yes, the Seahawks just re-signed Pro Bowl quarterback Geno Smith to a three-year, $75 million contract extension this offseason after he led the NFL in completion percentage (69.8%, set Seahawks' single-season record) while ranking in the top ten in passing yards (4,282, eighth-most in NFL and set Seahawks' single-season record), passing touchdowns (30, fourth-most in NFL), and passer rating (100.9, fifth in NFL) in 2022.

However, Smith turns 33 in October, and this was his first Pro Bowl season after spending the bulk of his nine-year career as a back-up. Levis could learn what allowed Smith to turn his career around for a year, and then it could be Levis time. Smith doesn't have any guaranteed salary on his contract after 2023, making him a very moveable player. Seattle head coach Pete Carroll repeatedly said the opportunity was "absolutely there" to take a quarterback in Round 1 of this draft with two first round picks. This is an opportunity to do so at pick 20.

Minnesota Vikings: 23rd overall pick

Losing at home in the NFC wild card round at home to Daniel Jones and the New York Giants took just about all the air out of the Vikings' first season under head coach Kevin O'Connell. Quarterback Kirk Cousins' checkdown on fourth-and-8 with the game on the line was the most head-scratching play of that game. The soon-to-be 35-year-old enters the final year of his contract in 2023, so Levis could learn the ropes from Cousins for a season and then step on the field in 2024 ready to target 2022 NFL Offensive Player of the Year Justin Jefferson early and often.