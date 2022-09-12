There are several pieces to a quarterback evaluation. The conversation begins with size and arm strength but it continues with consistency, leadership, mobility and many other factors. Each week, the performance of top quarterbacks will be evaluated to measure that consistency. Here is how top talents performed this week across college football:

Will Levis, Kentucky: Stock Up

Stats (26-16 win over Florida): 13 of 24 passes completed, 202 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT; 7 carries, -12 yards, 1 TD

Levis was ready the moment he stepped off the bus in Gainesville. He stood tall in the face of pressure and executed the game plan despite what could only be described as shaky protection in the first half. The Penn State transfer was throwing with touch and extending plays. His arm strength was on display on a 55-yard touchdown pass to true freshman wide receiver Dane Key in the second quarter.

After completing his first seven passes, the senior went into a bit of a lull statistically as more emphasis was placed on the run game. In the first half, the Wildcats rushed on 48.3% of offensive plays. In the second half, the number jumped to 71% as the program looked to shrink the clock.

One aspect of his game that has been notably absent is the mobility. There were times when Levis was a little too reckless taking hits last season but the offensive scheme has essentially canceled out that aspect of his game entirely through two games. He is averaging -2.1 yards per carry, down from 3.5 yards per carry the rest of his career.

He is finding success in a system similar to the 49ers', which will aid his stock as the scheme continues its spread across the NFL. The offense incorporated more pre-snap motion, misdirection and generally tests the defense horizontally before expanding north. Attention to detail is critical at the quarterback position and it was refreshing to see Levis do something as small as hide the football on his hip to sell a fake. There is plenty to work on but in a big moment for the program, the Connecticut native rose to the occasion.

Anthony Richardson, Florida: Stock Down

Stats (26-16 loss to Kentucky): 14 of 35 passes completed, 143 yards, 2 INT; 6 carries, 4 yards

Richardson oozes physical and athletic ability. It was all on display in the opener against Utah. It is easy to see his potential and what the Gainesville native could become but the reality is that he is still a sophomore with just three starts. Fans saw some of those struggles Saturday night. His accuracy was off most of the night but it was not nearly as bad on a second viewing as it appeared live.

In the first quarter, Richardson rolled right out of the backfield and made a nearly 30-yard pinpoint throw between two defenders along the boundary while on the run. He made a game-changing mistake, however, in the third quarter. Florida's Nay'Quan Wright was running a hitch up the boundary, but Ole Miss transfer Keidron Smith was sitting on the curl flat so Wright continued his route upfield. Richardson threw it, Smith intercepted it and scored the go-ahead touchdown. It also came as a bit of a surprise that the quarterback had just four yards on six carries.

C.J. Stroud, Ohio State: Stock Stagnant

Stats (45-12 win over Arkansas State): 16 of 24 passes completed, 351 yards, 4 TD; 2 carries, -1 yard

Stroud was efficient completing 67% of his passes. He threw with touch and composure down the field all afternoon in a win over Arkansas State. His lone miscue happened when he bobbled a snap and proceeded to knock it around three times before finally re-establishing control. His day ended midway through the fourth quarter as Kyle McCord came in for mop-up duty. The regular season slate does not get any stiffer next week as they host Toledo.

Tyler Van Dyke, Miami: Stock Down

Stats (7-30 win over Southern Miss): 21 of 30 passes completed, 263 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT; 6 carries, -16 yards

Van Dyke made some good throws over the course of the afternoon. He completed a few downfield attempts with touch and anticipation. It felt as though he was locking onto his first reads. His lone interception came down the right boundary when he was anticipating an out route. The problem was that the Southern Mississippi safety was spying it the whole way.

Van Dyke showed good mobility in the pocket but everything is done a step slower than the other top quarterback prospects. The Hurricanes have started the season 2-0 but travel to Texas A&M next week.

Bryce Young, Alabama: Stock Down

Stats (20-19 win over Texas): 27 of 39 passes completed, 213 yards, 1 TD; 7 carries, 38 yards

Texas was fired up on Saturday as head coach Steve Sarkisian took on his former employer. Pressure was getting home early on Young but he never looked rattled. When the Crimson Tide needed him to make a play late, he was the same unaffected signal caller. The California native did uncharacteristically throw some prayer balls into coverage when pressured but was fortunate to escape without having thrown an interception. Young delivers a smooth, catchable ball.

His gamesmanship bubbled to the surface late when his teammates needed him most. With 8:29 left in the fourth quarter, he extended the play and rolled to his right. In the same moment, running back Jahmyr Gibbs kept working open for his quarterback and reversed course back across the field. Young made a difficult throw across his body for a 7-yard strike in the back of the end zone.

On the final series, he dipped his shoulder to dodge a sack before scrambling for 20-yard gain on the go-ahead drive.