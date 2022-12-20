Every year, there is a belief that the next year's NFL draft quarterback class is going to be more impressive than the present one. It was true last year, but the grass is not always greener on the other side. Consider the amount of hype that surrounded Alabama's Bryce Young and Ohio State's C.J. Stroud during the preseason and how the narrative changed with each passing week.

'Just wait until next year's draft class' is already permeating the scouting community and it is a dangerous game but, is it accurate?

First, let's take a general look at the concept of waiting an additional year to address the position.

A lot can change

USC quarterback Matt Barkley was regarded as a top quarterback prospect and a potential top 10 overall selection after the 2011 season, but he returned for his senior campaign. A year later, he was taken in the fourth round, No. 98 overall. BYU's Zach Wilson went from unknown to the No. 2 overall selection in the course of a calendar year. A lot can change, and the same is true of NFL teams.

Unfortunate injuries, a tough schedule and/or other extenuating circumstances may lead a franchise to pick early in the draft one year, but their fortunes could shift the following. It is much easier to be aggressive and get a coveted player when picking in the top 3 compared to finishing with a .500 record and picking No. 14 overall. Then, there is the understanding that teams miss on quarterback evaluations every year. You can probably think of five 'busts' off the top of your head. The other side of that coin lands on Lamar Jackson lasting until No. 32 overall, Patrick Mahomes falling to No. 10 overall (after Mitchell Trubisky) and the more extreme cases like Tom Brady, Dak Prescott and Russell Wilson.

The stars could align for a franchise to land its potential quarterback of the future, but if they don't have a strong supporting cast and competent coaching staff, then the resources may not be in place for that player to succeed anyway.

Sizing up Drake Maye and Caleb Williams

'Just wait until next year's class.'

North Carolina's Drake Maye and USC's Caleb Williams are already being discussed as better quarterback prospects than what is available in the 2023 NFL Draft (Texas' Quinn Ewers is another to watch). Neither is a finished product, but both have tools that validate the buzz.

Neither Maye nor Williams are eligible for the 2023 NFL Draft so my evaluation of each is only surface level (two games) but here are my thoughts on what the two talented quarterbacks bring to the table.

Maye displays good arm strength and throws an accurate deep ball, leading his receivers. It is evident that the Tar Heels QB has a natural feel for the game and the mobility to make drive-extending plays. The most important piece to his development is game repetitions. He can be too erratic at times. There are moments where he is moving the pocket, has time to re-plant and throw, but rushes the pass, leading to poor ball placement. He is prone to making one bad decision a game. As he becomes graced with experience, those frustrating plays should be weeded out of his game. Maye does a great job of throwing on the run, but needs to do a better job of protecting the ball. TruMedia credits him with six fumbles this season. He has been sacked on 7.8% of his dropbacks for a grand total of 41 sacks, which is tied for fourth most among quarterbacks with at least 100 pass attempts.

Williams, the defending Heisman Trophy winner, is more polished than Maye right now. He has good top end speed and elusiveness as a runner, which leads to an inclination to extend plays and allow more time for coverage to break down. He does a great job of throwing on the run and displays good pocket mobility. The Oklahoma transfer threw for over 4,000 yards, 37 touchdowns and just four interceptions, while also rushing for 372 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Young is more polished right now, but his lack of ideal size will be present in the scouting reports. As a result, he may not be a fit for every team. There is little doubt that both Maye and Williams would have universal support. They have size and the improvisational play-making ability that NFL teams are looking for in the position. Could an argument be made for Young as the top prospect? Absolutely. It is easy to see why some may have the two young quarterbacks atop their respective pecking orders, however.

There is a lot to like about the options that should be available to teams next year. But there is danger in waiting to address the position.