Round 1 - Pick 1 C.J. Stroud QB Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 218 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st Back to Stroud landing in Houston. Davis Mills isn't a brutal quarterback. He's just not "it." Stroud very well could be.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Will Levis QB Kentucky • Sr • 6'3" / 232 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 3rd The Commanders can get out from the Wentz contract after this season with exactly $0 in dead cap. They need to go quarterback in Round 1, and Levis has first-round traits galore.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Will Anderson Jr. EDGE Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 243 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st Geno Smith is balling right now. It's Seattle's defense that's in need of a talent infusion. Anderson is the best defensive prospect in the class.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Felix Anudike-Uzomah EDGE Kansas State • Jr • 6'4" / 255 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 3rd The Bears need receivers, there's just not a marquee top-5 prospect at that position in this class. Anudike-Uzomah is a nice consolation prize. Dude is bendy and explosive around the corner.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Bryce Young QB Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 194 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 2nd Young is the improvisational, poised and accurate passer the Panthers have been trying to find for a while now. The new head coach will prioritize that position in the draft, unlike what Matt Rhule did in his time as Carolina's head coach.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Olumuyiwa Fashanu OL Penn State • Soph • 6'6" / 321 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK POSITION RNK The Steelers have to get better up front for the Kenny Pickett era. Fashanu has been a stud in pass protection this season for Penn State.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Brian Branch CB Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 193 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 37th POSITION RNK 7th The Lions defense has been getting shredded early this season, and Branch has been a fun playmaker for Nick Saban in 2022.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Myles Murphy EDGE Clemson • Jr • 6'5" / 275 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 2nd The Falcons are not a bad football team. They're not good either. Respectable. They need more juice in their pass rush, and Murphy would bring that in spades.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Peter Skoronski OL Northwestern • Jr • 6'4" / 315 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 1st Skoronski probably won't test as a freaky athlete yet has some of the cleanest film at the offensive tackle spot in this class.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Darnell Washington TE Georgia • Jr • 6'7" / 270 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK POSITION RNK I can't fathom Bill Belichick going receiver in Round 1 again, but Washington has been a runaway train at tight end for Georgia.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Trenton Simpson LB Clemson • Jr • 6'3" / 240 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 1st The Raiders get a dynamic weapon for the middle of their defense in Simpson, who can rush the passer, cover, and fly to outside runs.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Jalen Carter DL Georgia • Jr • 6'3" / 300 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 1st The Cardinals need to reload along their defensive line, and Carter, when healthy, is a wrecking ball on the interior.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Quentin Johnston WR TCU • Jr • 6'4" / 215 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 46th POSITION RNK 6th Johnston's size, YAC ability, and speed make him land as the first receiver off the board in this mock to a team that could use more receiver help.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Kelee Ringo CB Georgia • Soph • 6'2" / 210 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 1st Ringo was a monster recruit and has met the billing in Georgia. The Browns defense has been very disappointing the past two seasons now.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Anthony Richardson QB Florida • Soph • 6'4" / 232 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK POSITION RNK We aren't sure if Richardson will enter the 2023 draft, but if he does, the Giants should feel comfortable picking here in the middle of Round 1. He can get a redshirt season before starting in 2024.

From From New Orleans Saints Round 1 - Pick 16 Michael Mayer TE Notre Dame • Jr • 6'4" / 265 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 1st The Eagles are in somewhat of a luxury position here. Mayer and Dallas Goedert could formulate an amazing tight end duo in Philadelphia.

Round 1 - Pick 17 O'Cyrus Torrence OL Florida • Jr • 6'5" / 347 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK POSITION RNK The Titans have to bulk up the interior of their offensive line and do so with a plug-and-play masher from Florida.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Jordan Addison WR USC • Jr • 6'0" / 175 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 38th POSITION RNK 4th Addison has, once again, had a dynamic season. He runs lightning-quick routes and routinely showcases his athletic brilliance after the catch.

From From Denver Broncos Round 1 - Pick 19 Bryan Bresee DL Clemson • Soph • 6'5" / 305 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 2nd Seattle has a long history of drafting legitimately elite athletes, and Bresee is one of those.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Broderick Jones OL Georgia • Soph • 6'4" / 310 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK POSITION RNK The Bengals are not done building the offensive front to keep Joe Burrow upright more frequently. Jones is a masher in the trenches.

From From Los Angeles Rams Round 1 - Pick 22 Hendon Hooker QB Tennessee • Sr • 6'4" / 218 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK POSITION RNK Hooker's an old prospect -- he'll be 24 during the pre-draft process -- but Pickett was an older prospect and went at No. 20 overall last year.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Jack Campbell LB Iowa • Sr • 6'5" / 246 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK POSITION RNK The Vikings get another Anthony Barr type at linebacker in the gargantuan Campbell.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Gervon Dexter Sr. DL Florida • Soph • 6'6" / 312 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 32nd POSITION RNK 4th The Chargers have to continue to build the strength of their defensive line. Dexter is a behemoth inside.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Anton Harrison OL Oklahoma • Jr • 6'5" / 315 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 2nd Harrison feels like a big-bodied blocker the Cowboys would love to have up front. More early-round investment in the offensive line.

From From San Francisco 49ers Round 1 - Pick 26 Jaelyn Duncan OT Maryland • Sr • 6'6" / 320 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK POSITION RNK The offensive line reconstruction continues for the Dolphins.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 200 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 2nd Smith-Njigba's injury has slowed all his momentum from an awesome 2021. He's dangerous after the catch and runs quality route but isn't very big and doesn't appear to be an athlete in the caliber of some of the other star wideouts to enter the league recently from Ohio State.

Round 1 - Pick 28 DJ Turner CB Michigan • Sr • 6'0" / 180 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK POSITION RNK Mike Macdonald gets a talented defensive back he previously coached at Michigan.

Round 1 - Pick 30 DJ Uiagalelei QB Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 235 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK POSITION RNK Uiagalelei will be a fun project type to follow Tom Brady in Tampa Bay.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Antonio Johnson S Texas A&M • Jr • 6'3" / 195 lbs Projected Team Kansas City PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 1st The Chiefs add a big, splash-play creator to their secondary in Johnson.

Round 1 - Pick 31 Eli Ricks CB Alabama • Jr • 6'2" / 190 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 4th Given the age of James Bradberry and Darius Slay -- neither are incredibly old but are not in the prime of their careers -- the Eagles go cornerback here.