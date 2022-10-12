During three drafts as head coach for the Panthers, Matt Rhule did something very rare. He never picked a quarterback on the first or second day of the draft. And now he's fired. Of course, that is far from the sole reason why he was let go after Week 5, yet it's extremely rare for a head coach -- especially one with full control -- to simply pass on the quarterback position early in the draft three years in a row.
Whoever's calling the shots for the Panthers next season needs to go quarterback -- in the first round.
The draft order below is based upon reverse Super Bowl odds from SportsLine. There's no No. 20 pick in this mock, as the Dolphins forfeited it for integrity of the game violations. Let's get to it.
Round 1 - Pick 1
C.J. Stroud QB
Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 218 lbs
Back to Stroud landing in Houston. Davis Mills isn't a brutal quarterback. He's just not "it." Stroud very well could be.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Will Levis QB
Kentucky • Sr • 6'3" / 232 lbs
The Commanders can get out from the Wentz contract after this season with exactly $0 in dead cap. They need to go quarterback in Round 1, and Levis has first-round traits galore.
Round 1 - Pick 3
Will Anderson Jr. EDGE
Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 243 lbs
Geno Smith is balling right now. It's Seattle's defense that's in need of a talent infusion. Anderson is the best defensive prospect in the class.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Felix Anudike-Uzomah EDGE
Kansas State • Jr • 6'4" / 255 lbs
The Bears need receivers, there's just not a marquee top-5 prospect at that position in this class. Anudike-Uzomah is a nice consolation prize. Dude is bendy and explosive around the corner.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Bryce Young QB
Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 194 lbs
Young is the improvisational, poised and accurate passer the Panthers have been trying to find for a while now. The new head coach will prioritize that position in the draft, unlike what Matt Rhule did in his time as Carolina's head coach.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Penn State • Soph • 6'6" / 321 lbs
The Steelers have to get better up front for the Kenny Pickett era. Fashanu has been a stud in pass protection this season for Penn State.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Brian Branch CB
Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 193 lbs
The Lions defense has been getting shredded early this season, and Branch has been a fun playmaker for Nick Saban in 2022.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Myles Murphy EDGE
Clemson • Jr • 6'5" / 275 lbs
The Falcons are not a bad football team. They're not good either. Respectable. They need more juice in their pass rush, and Murphy would bring that in spades.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Northwestern • Jr • 6'4" / 315 lbs
Skoronski probably won't test as a freaky athlete yet has some of the cleanest film at the offensive tackle spot in this class.
Round 1 - Pick 10
Georgia • Jr • 6'7" / 270 lbs
I can't fathom Bill Belichick going receiver in Round 1 again, but Washington has been a runaway train at tight end for Georgia.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Clemson • Jr • 6'3" / 240 lbs
The Raiders get a dynamic weapon for the middle of their defense in Simpson, who can rush the passer, cover, and fly to outside runs.
Round 1 - Pick 12
Jalen Carter DL
Georgia • Jr • 6'3" / 300 lbs
The Cardinals need to reload along their defensive line, and Carter, when healthy, is a wrecking ball on the interior.
Round 1 - Pick 13
TCU • Jr • 6'4" / 215 lbs
Johnston's size, YAC ability, and speed make him land as the first receiver off the board in this mock to a team that could use more receiver help.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Kelee Ringo CB
Georgia • Soph • 6'2" / 210 lbs
Ringo was a monster recruit and has met the billing in Georgia. The Browns defense has been very disappointing the past two seasons now.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Florida • Soph • 6'4" / 232 lbs
We aren't sure if Richardson will enter the 2023 draft, but if he does, the Giants should feel comfortable picking here in the middle of Round 1. He can get a redshirt season before starting in 2024.
From New Orleans Saints
Round 1 - Pick 16
Notre Dame • Jr • 6'4" / 265 lbs
The Eagles are in somewhat of a luxury position here. Mayer and Dallas Goedert could formulate an amazing tight end duo in Philadelphia.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Florida • Jr • 6'5" / 347 lbs
The Titans have to bulk up the interior of their offensive line and do so with a plug-and-play masher from Florida.
Round 1 - Pick 18
USC • Jr • 6'0" / 175 lbs
Addison has, once again, had a dynamic season. He runs lightning-quick routes and routinely showcases his athletic brilliance after the catch.
From Denver Broncos
Round 1 - Pick 19
Bryan Bresee DL
Clemson • Soph • 6'5" / 305 lbs
Seattle has a long history of drafting legitimately elite athletes, and Bresee is one of those.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Georgia • Soph • 6'4" / 310 lbs
The Bengals are not done building the offensive front to keep Joe Burrow upright more frequently. Jones is a masher in the trenches.
From Los Angeles Rams
Round 1 - Pick 22
Tennessee • Sr • 6'4" / 218 lbs
Hooker's an old prospect -- he'll be 24 during the pre-draft process -- but Pickett was an older prospect and went at No. 20 overall last year.
Round 1 - Pick 23
Iowa • Sr • 6'5" / 246 lbs
The Vikings get another Anthony Barr type at linebacker in the gargantuan Campbell.
Round 1 - Pick 24
Florida • Soph • 6'6" / 312 lbs
The Chargers have to continue to build the strength of their defensive line. Dexter is a behemoth inside.
Round 1 - Pick 25
Oklahoma • Jr • 6'5" / 315 lbs
Harrison feels like a big-bodied blocker the Cowboys would love to have up front. More early-round investment in the offensive line.
From San Francisco 49ers
Round 1 - Pick 26
Maryland • Sr • 6'6" / 320 lbs
The offensive line reconstruction continues for the Dolphins.
Round 1 - Pick 27
Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 200 lbs
Smith-Njigba's injury has slowed all his momentum from an awesome 2021. He's dangerous after the catch and runs quality route but isn't very big and doesn't appear to be an athlete in the caliber of some of the other star wideouts to enter the league recently from Ohio State.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 235 lbs
Uiagalelei will be a fun project type to follow Tom Brady in Tampa Bay.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Texas A&M • Jr • 6'3" / 195 lbs
The Chiefs add a big, splash-play creator to their secondary in Johnson.
Round 1 - Pick 31
Eli Ricks CB
Alabama • Jr • 6'2" / 190 lbs
Given the age of James Bradberry and Darius Slay -- neither are incredibly old but are not in the prime of their careers -- the Eagles go cornerback here.
Round 1- Pick 32
Florida • Soph • 6'3" / 301 lbs
The Bills add youthful power on the interior of their offensive line with Eguakun.