will-levis.jpg
Getty Images

During three drafts as head coach for the Panthers, Matt Rhule did something very rare. He never picked a quarterback on the first or second day of the draft. And now he's fired. Of course, that is far from the sole reason why he was let go after Week 5, yet it's extremely rare for a head coach -- especially one with full control -- to simply pass on the quarterback position early in the draft three years in a row. 

Whoever's calling the shots for the Panthers next season needs to go quarterback -- in the first round. 

The draft order below is based upon reverse Super Bowl odds from SportsLine. There's no No. 20 pick in this mock, as the Dolphins forfeited it for integrity of the game violations. Let's get to it.

NFL Mock Draft
Round 1
Round 1 - Pick 1
C.J. Stroud QB
Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 218 lbs
Projected Team
Houston
PROSPECT RNK
3rd
POSITION RNK
1st
Back to Stroud landing in Houston. Davis Mills isn't a brutal quarterback. He's just not "it." Stroud very well could be.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Will Levis QB
Kentucky • Sr • 6'3" / 232 lbs
Projected Team
Washington
PROSPECT RNK
5th
POSITION RNK
3rd
The Commanders can get out from the Wentz contract after this season with exactly $0 in dead cap. They need to go quarterback in Round 1, and Levis has first-round traits galore.
Round 1 - Pick 3
Will Anderson Jr. EDGE
Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 243 lbs
Projected Team
Seattle
PROSPECT RNK
1st
POSITION RNK
1st
Geno Smith is balling right now. It's Seattle's defense that's in need of a talent infusion. Anderson is the best defensive prospect in the class.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Felix Anudike-Uzomah EDGE
Kansas State • Jr • 6'4" / 255 lbs
Projected Team
Chicago
PROSPECT RNK
21st
POSITION RNK
3rd
The Bears need receivers, there's just not a marquee top-5 prospect at that position in this class. Anudike-Uzomah is a nice consolation prize. Dude is bendy and explosive around the corner.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Bryce Young QB
Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 194 lbs
Projected Team
Carolina
PROSPECT RNK
4th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Young is the improvisational, poised and accurate passer the Panthers have been trying to find for a while now. The new head coach will prioritize that position in the draft, unlike what Matt Rhule did in his time as Carolina's head coach.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Olumuyiwa Fashanu OL
Penn State • Soph • 6'6" / 321 lbs
Projected Team
Pittsburgh
PROSPECT RNK
POSITION RNK
The Steelers have to get better up front for the Kenny Pickett era. Fashanu has been a stud in pass protection this season for Penn State.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Brian Branch CB
Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 193 lbs
Projected Team
Detroit
PROSPECT RNK
37th
POSITION RNK
7th
The Lions defense has been getting shredded early this season, and Branch has been a fun playmaker for Nick Saban in 2022.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Myles Murphy EDGE
Clemson • Jr • 6'5" / 275 lbs
Projected Team
Atlanta
PROSPECT RNK
2nd
POSITION RNK
2nd
The Falcons are not a bad football team. They're not good either. Respectable. They need more juice in their pass rush, and Murphy would bring that in spades.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Peter Skoronski OL
Northwestern • Jr • 6'4" / 315 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Jets
PROSPECT RNK
13th
POSITION RNK
1st
Skoronski probably won't test as a freaky athlete yet has some of the cleanest film at the offensive tackle spot in this class.
Round 1 - Pick 10
Darnell Washington TE
Georgia • Jr • 6'7" / 270 lbs
Projected Team
New England
PROSPECT RNK
POSITION RNK
I can't fathom Bill Belichick going receiver in Round 1 again, but Washington has been a runaway train at tight end for Georgia.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Trenton Simpson LB
Clemson • Jr • 6'3" / 240 lbs
Projected Team
Las Vegas
PROSPECT RNK
7th
POSITION RNK
1st
The Raiders get a dynamic weapon for the middle of their defense in Simpson, who can rush the passer, cover, and fly to outside runs.
Round 1 - Pick 12
Jalen Carter DL
Georgia • Jr • 6'3" / 300 lbs
Projected Team
Arizona
PROSPECT RNK
6th
POSITION RNK
1st
The Cardinals need to reload along their defensive line, and Carter, when healthy, is a wrecking ball on the interior.
Round 1 - Pick 13
Quentin Johnston WR
TCU • Jr • 6'4" / 215 lbs
Projected Team
Jacksonville
PROSPECT RNK
46th
POSITION RNK
6th
Johnston's size, YAC ability, and speed make him land as the first receiver off the board in this mock to a team that could use more receiver help.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Kelee Ringo CB
Georgia • Soph • 6'2" / 210 lbs
Projected Team
Cleveland
PROSPECT RNK
8th
POSITION RNK
1st
Ringo was a monster recruit and has met the billing in Georgia. The Browns defense has been very disappointing the past two seasons now.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Anthony Richardson QB
Florida • Soph • 6'4" / 232 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Giants
PROSPECT RNK
POSITION RNK
We aren't sure if Richardson will enter the 2023 draft, but if he does, the Giants should feel comfortable picking here in the middle of Round 1. He can get a redshirt season before starting in 2024.
  From New Orleans Saints
Round 1 - Pick 16
Michael Mayer TE
Notre Dame • Jr • 6'4" / 265 lbs
Projected Team
Philadelphia
PROSPECT RNK
12th
POSITION RNK
1st
The Eagles are in somewhat of a luxury position here. Mayer and Dallas Goedert could formulate an amazing tight end duo in Philadelphia.
Round 1 - Pick 17
O'Cyrus Torrence OL
Florida • Jr • 6'5" / 347 lbs
Projected Team
Tennessee
PROSPECT RNK
POSITION RNK
The Titans have to bulk up the interior of their offensive line and do so with a plug-and-play masher from Florida.
Round 1 - Pick 18
Jordan Addison WR
USC • Jr • 6'0" / 175 lbs
Projected Team
Indianapolis
PROSPECT RNK
38th
POSITION RNK
4th
Addison has, once again, had a dynamic season. He runs lightning-quick routes and routinely showcases his athletic brilliance after the catch.
  From Denver Broncos
Round 1 - Pick 19
Bryan Bresee DL
Clemson • Soph • 6'5" / 305 lbs
Projected Team
Seattle
PROSPECT RNK
15th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Seattle has a long history of drafting legitimately elite athletes, and Bresee is one of those.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Broderick Jones OL
Georgia • Soph • 6'4" / 310 lbs
Projected Team
Cincinnati
PROSPECT RNK
POSITION RNK
The Bengals are not done building the offensive front to keep Joe Burrow upright more frequently. Jones is a masher in the trenches.
  From Los Angeles Rams
Round 1 - Pick 22
Hendon Hooker QB
Tennessee • Sr • 6'4" / 218 lbs
Projected Team
Detroit
PROSPECT RNK
POSITION RNK
Hooker's an old prospect -- he'll be 24 during the pre-draft process -- but Pickett was an older prospect and went at No. 20 overall last year.
Round 1 - Pick 23
Jack Campbell LB
Iowa • Sr • 6'5" / 246 lbs
Projected Team
Minnesota
PROSPECT RNK
POSITION RNK
The Vikings get another Anthony Barr type at linebacker in the gargantuan Campbell.
Round 1 - Pick 24
Gervon Dexter Sr. DL
Florida • Soph • 6'6" / 312 lbs
Projected Team
L.A. Chargers
PROSPECT RNK
32nd
POSITION RNK
4th
The Chargers have to continue to build the strength of their defensive line. Dexter is a behemoth inside.
Round 1 - Pick 25
Anton Harrison OL
Oklahoma • Jr • 6'5" / 315 lbs
Projected Team
Dallas
PROSPECT RNK
20th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Harrison feels like a big-bodied blocker the Cowboys would love to have up front. More early-round investment in the offensive line.
  From San Francisco 49ers
Round 1 - Pick 26
Jaelyn Duncan OT
Maryland • Sr • 6'6" / 320 lbs
Projected Team
Miami
PROSPECT RNK
POSITION RNK
The offensive line reconstruction continues for the Dolphins.
Round 1 - Pick 27
Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR
Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 200 lbs
Projected Team
Green Bay
PROSPECT RNK
11th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Smith-Njigba's injury has slowed all his momentum from an awesome 2021. He's dangerous after the catch and runs quality route but isn't very big and doesn't appear to be an athlete in the caliber of some of the other star wideouts to enter the league recently from Ohio State.
Round 1 - Pick 28
DJ Turner CB
Michigan • Sr • 6'0" / 180 lbs
Projected Team
Baltimore
PROSPECT RNK
POSITION RNK
Mike Macdonald gets a talented defensive back he previously coached at Michigan.
Round 1 - Pick 30
DJ Uiagalelei QB
Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 235 lbs
Projected Team
Tampa Bay
PROSPECT RNK
POSITION RNK
Uiagalelei will be a fun project type to follow Tom Brady in Tampa Bay.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Antonio Johnson S
Texas A&M • Jr • 6'3" / 195 lbs
Projected Team
Kansas City
PROSPECT RNK
9th
POSITION RNK
1st
The Chiefs add a big, splash-play creator to their secondary in Johnson.
Round 1 - Pick 31
Eli Ricks CB
Alabama • Jr • 6'2" / 190 lbs
Projected Team
Philadelphia
PROSPECT RNK
22nd
POSITION RNK
4th
Given the age of James Bradberry and Darius Slay -- neither are incredibly old but are not in the prime of their careers -- the Eagles go cornerback here.
Round 1- Pick 32
Kingsley Eguakun OL
Florida • Soph • 6'3" / 301 lbs
Projected Team
Buffalo
PROSPECT RNK
POSITION RNK
The Bills add youthful power on the interior of their offensive line with Eguakun.