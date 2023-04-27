From From Chicago Bears Round 1 - Pick 1 Bryce Young QB Alabama • Jr • 5'10" / 204 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st Young came in at 5-10 1/8 and weighed 204 pounds at the combine and didn't take part in the drills, but had a great pro day several weeks later. New coach Frank Reich has talked about the importance of size at the position but Young is the most NFL-ready quarterback on the board.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Will Anderson Jr. EDGE Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 253 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st Pass rusher Will Anderson is the safest pick in the draft and fills an obvious need for the Texans and their new coach, former 49ers defensive coordinator Demeco Ryans. QB would make sense here too, but word on the street is that Houston isn't nearly as high on CJ Stroud as Bryce Young.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Christian Gonzalez CB Oregon • Soph • 6'1" / 197 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 1st The Cardinals will try to trade out of this pick but there's been talk in recent days that if they stay put they could grab Gonzalez. A Colorado transfer, he is a big-time athlete who is still growing into the position. He has the size, strength and speed -- he ran a 4.38 40 at the combine -- to line up against NFL wide receivers; he just needs to improve in run support.

Round 1 - Pick 4 C.J. Stroud QB Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 214 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 2nd C.J. Stroud had a great pro day and it further solidified his case as one of the two best QBs in this draft class. Stroud is our QB2, and his tape -- not to mention Indy's glaring need at the position -- merits him going here in the draft.

From From Denver Broncos Round 1 - Pick 5 Anthony Richardson QB Florida • Soph • 6'4" / 244 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 3rd Richardson was pretty impressive at his pro day; he's built like a defensive end runs like a power back and can throw the football 80 yards and make it look easy. His athleticism and arm strength leave a lasting impression when you see him in person, as does the effortlessness with which he plays. But what he has in God-given ability, he lacks in experience, so his best landing spot at the next level will be to a team with a veteran quarterback who can man the reins for another year or two until he's ready to take the next step. Of those candidates, Seattle might be best positioned to get the most out of his talents -- and if managed properly, that next step could truly be special.

From From Los Angeles Rams Round 1 - Pick 6 Devon Witherspoon CB Illinois • Jr • 6'0" / 181 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 2nd Witherspoon played at 180 during the season but to watch him you'd swear he's closer to 215 pounds. He's one of the best corners in this class against the run and he's just as good in coverage.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Las Vegas Raiders Round 1 - Pick 7 Paris Johnson Jr. OT Ohio State • Jr • 6'6" / 313 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 2nd We've heard for a few weeks that the Steelers loved Paris Johnson Jr. and if they want him they're going to have to trade up. The Raiders have been looking to move down and Pittsburgh provides them that opportunity. Johnson had a solid career at Ohio State where he played left tackle in '22 and was the team's right guard in '21. For the Steelers, he'll likely be their Day 1 left tackle.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 196 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 2nd The Falcons want to trade out of this pick and land either a cornerback or a wide receiver. In this mock, they can't move down ... so they take the best wide receiver anyway. Smith-Njigba, who barely saw the field during the 2022 season because of injuries, is still one of the top wideouts in the class. Before he shined at the Ohio St. pro day, it was easy to forget that JSN led the 2021 Buckeyes in receptions and that corps included first-rounders Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave, and future first-rounder Marvin Harrison Jr.

From From Carolina Panthers Round 1 - Pick 9 Jalen Carter DL Georgia • Jr • 6'3" / 314 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st Jalen Carter was arguably the best defender on a '21 Georgia D that had five first-round picks, but off-field issues will determine when he hears his name called.

From From New Orleans Saints Round 1 - Pick 10 Nolan Smith EDGE Georgia • Sr • 6'2" / 238 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 5th Nolan Smith missed part of the 2022 season with a pectoral injury but he's an electric pass rusher when healthy. He's also a freakish athlete -- he ripped off a 4.39 40 at the combine (and was mad about running too slow!). That motor is all over his tape and he'd fill a need in Philly where he could learn from Haason Reddick, who was a similar size coming out of Temple and is now one of the most proficient pass rushers in the league.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Zay Flowers WR Boston College • Sr • 5'9" / 182 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 24th POSITION RNK 3rd We've heard for weeks that either Jaxon Smith-Njiba or Zay Flowers would be WR1 and the Titans go Flowers here. He was the offense at BC last season and he has some in-his-prime Antonio Brown to his game.

From From Cleveland Browns Round 1 - Pick 12 Peter Skoronski OT Northwestern • Jr • 6'4" / 313 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 1st Skoronski is solid and consistent, which are two of the best things you can say about an offensive lineman. The biggest issue he'll face during the pre-draft process will be arm length and whether his NFL future is at tackle or guard. But like he told us at the combine, there are plenty of NFL offensive tackles who have long arms and struggle too. That's not the final determinant of success.

From From New York Jets Round 1 - Pick 13 Broderick Jones OT Georgia • Soph • 6'5" / 311 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 3rd Paris Johnson Jr. will be ready to start in the NFL sooner than Jones, but Jones' upside is through the roof. The Packers are reportedly intrigued by Jones and he provides some short-term insurance behind David Bakhtiari.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Lukas Van Ness EDGE Iowa • Soph • 6'5" / 272 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 3rd At 6-5, 275, Van Ness certainly looks the part, and the expectation is that he can even put on 10-15 more pounds. He's just scratching the surface on his abilities -- he never started a game at Iowa -- and while it's generally a cliche in this case it's also true: Van Ness' best football is in front of him and he's already a really good player.

From From Green Bay Packers Round 1 - Pick 15 Michael Mayer TE Notre Dame • Jr • 6'5" / 249 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 1st When the Jets traded down they knew they'd likely be missing out on an offensive tackle. They'll have to hope Duane Brown, Max Mitchell and Mekhi Becton will hold up and instead they get Aaron Rodgers the most complete tight end in the draft class.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Emmanuel Forbes CB Mississippi State • Jr • 6'1" / 166 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 34th POSITION RNK 6th Forbes might weigh 166 pounds but he's almost 6-foot-1, and more importantly, is the best ballhawking defensive back in the entire class. He had 14 interceptions his last three seasons, including a mind-boggling six pick-sixes.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Pittsburgh Steelers Round 1 - Pick 17 Deonte Banks CB Maryland • Jr • 6'0" / 197 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 3rd Banks put together the type of season that not only will land him in the first-round, but he could end up being one of the first CBs off the board (it didn't happen in this mock but we won't be surprised if he goes higher on Thursday night). He's a fluid athlete who is also a big, physical corner who can match up with NFL wide receivers.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Myles Murphy EDGE Clemson • Jr • 6'5" / 268 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 4th Murphy turned 21 in early January, and while we'd like to see him play with more consistency, his best football is in front of him, for sure. He has all the physical tools you look for in an elite edge defenders and it's easy to see him in a few years being dominant. And that, in large part, is what makes him such an interesting prospect.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Anton Harrison OT Oklahoma • Jr • 6'4" / 315 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 28th POSITION RNK 5th There was some thought that Harrison might return to Oklahoma for an NIL deal that was too good to pass up but he's instead opted for the NFL. He's one of the top tackles in the class and in Tampa he'll fill a void on the left side of the offensive line.

Round 1 - Pick 20 Tyree Wilson EDGE Texas Tech • Sr • 6'6" / 271 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 2nd The more you watch of Wilson the more you love his game. Not only what he put on tape at Texas Tech but his upside 2-3 years down the road. He's long, has the frame to add weight if needed, and he's a dominant, high-motor pass rusher who can take over games. Some teams have real concerns about his foot injury but we've also heard that the Seahawks love him.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Dalton Kincaid TE Utah • Sr • 6'4" / 246 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 31st POSITION RNK 2nd Kincaid got the all-clear medically, and that means he has a good chance to find his way into Round 1. You're not drafting him to block anyone -- that's not his game -- but in LA he'll be yet another hard-to-gameplan-for playmaker catching passes from Justin Herbert.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Bijan Robinson RB Texas • Jr • 5'11" / 215 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 1st Bijan Robinson is a top-10 talent but we couldn't find a landing spot for him until the Ravens jumped at the chance to continue to improve the offense in the hopes that Lamar Jackson will make his way back to the building. Robinson is a Day 1 starter and immediately makes this unit more dynamic.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Joey Porter Jr. CB Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 193 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 4th Porter is the prototypical big, physical cornerback who looks like he belongs in the NFL. He can sometimes get a little too handsy downfield, but he checks many of the boxes of what team's look for when drafting DBs.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Darnell Wright OT Tennessee • Sr • 6'5" / 333 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 26th POSITION RNK 4th The Jags lost Jawaan Taylor in free agency and while Walker Little would seem to be next man up, the 2021 second-round pick wasn't able to beat out Taylor for the job last August. He fared well in fill-in duty at left tackle late last season but as Jacksonville looks to take the next step, protecting Trevor Lawrence is job No. 1. Wright, meanwhile, is a first-round talent all day long and don't be surprised if he's RT1 -- and maybe even one of the first offensive linemen off the board.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from New York Giants Round 1 - Pick 25 Will Levis QB Kentucky • Sr • 6'4" / 229 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 4th We were at Levis' pro day and he's built like a linebacker -- and watching him throw the ball in person is something to behold -- you can actually hear the passes whistle. But questions remain about his ability to layer the ball to all three levels, as well as some inconsistencies when rolls to his left. There's a real chance he falls on draft night but this could be an opportunity for a team to move back up and grab him -- and that fifth-year option. Plus, Ryan Tannehill is 35 and entering the last year of his contract, and it doesn't appear that Malik Willis is in the team's long-term plans.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Calijah Kancey DL Pittsburgh • Jr • 6'1" / 281 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 30th POSITION RNK 3rd Kancey was just about unblockable at times during the 2022 season for the Panthers and his 6-foot-1, 281-pound frame will (unfairly, perhaps) draw comparisons to Aaron Donald. The biggest physical difference, however, is that while Donald had 32 5/8-inch arms, Kancey's arm length came in at a shade under 31 inches, and that's a major concern when going up against NFL offensive lineman who have 33-34-inch arms. That said, turn on the tape and show us where arm length is an issue for Kancey, who wins consistently with twitch, speed and power.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Jordan Addison WR USC • Jr • 5'11" / 173 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 25th POSITION RNK 4th Addison isn't a big target, but he's one of the most dynamic players in the country who can line up anywhere. He "only" managed a 4.49 40 at the combine but the tape is the tape -- and it consistently showed that he was regularly the best player on the field who can win at all three levels, playing either outside or in the slot.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Julius Brents CB Kansas State • Sr • 6'3" / 198 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 65th POSITION RNK 10th The Bengals lost safeties Vonn Bell and Jessie Bates in free agency but 2022 first-rounder Dax Hill and new signing Nick Scott will get first crack at the jobs. Meanwhile, cornerback remains a question; Chidobe Awuzie is the team's best corner but he's coming off a midseason ACL injury. Cam Taylor-Britt had an impressive rookie campaign, but after that, however, there isn't much depth outside. Brents is 6-foot-3, ran a 4.53 40 at the combine and had among the best 3-cone and short-shuttle times too. He's long, fast, physical and plays with an edge and the Lions come out of the first round bolstering two of the three levels on defense.

From From San Francisco 49ers Round 1 - Pick 29 Keion White EDGE Georgia Tech • Sr • 6'5" / 285 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 42nd POSITION RNK 7th White was another player who had a great week at the Senior Bowl, and NFL teams love his size (6-foot-4, 280 pounds) and his motor. He consistently wins at the line of scrimmage and is good against both the run and getting after the quarterback. He may eventually end up going early on Day 2 but it wouldn't be a surprise to see him slip into the first round. The Saints had him in for a 30 visit and he fills an obvious need in New Orleans.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Brian Branch S Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 190 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 1st Brian Branch is special; he can play in the slot, near the line of scrimmage or deep centerfield. And if Nick Saban trusted him at Alabama, that's all you need to know about his NFL prospects. He ran a 4.58 at the combine but he plays much faster than that.