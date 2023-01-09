In a weekend full of improbable football, perhaps nothing was harder to wrap your brain around than the Texans, with nothing to play for, jumping out to a 10-0 lead, only to find themselves trailing, 31-24, with less than a minute to go. Of course, on that final, fateful Houston drive, Davis Mills converts a fourth-and-12 and then a fourth-and-20 to make it 31-30. And instead of settling for a tie, coach Lovie Smith decides to go for two, the Texans convert, and just like that, the team we all thought had the No. 1 overall pick wrapped up weeks ago gifts it to a Bears, which has many needs, though not at the quarterback position.
Put another way: Things just got a lot more interesting at the top of the draft. Chicago could take Jalen Carter or Will Anderson Jr. -- or if it really wanted to get wild, it could draft another QB. More likely: the Bears look to trade down a few spots, get some much-needed draft capital to help build around Justin Fields, and who knows, maybe end up with the aforementioned Carter or Anderson anyway as the teams in front of them make a run on quarterbacks.
Speaking of QBs, for some strange reason, much of the draft-related discussions during college football season was about Bryce Young, Will Levis, Anthony Richardson ... and, oh yeah, C.J. Stroud. This had less to do with Stroud, who had a stellar campaign for the Buckeyes, and more to do with the other three names; Alabama's Young is historically undersized, Levis had a forgettable season for Kentucky, and Richardson probably should've returned to Florida after an uneven year.
Stroud, meanwhile, proved during the College Football Playoff semifinal matchup last weekend against Georgia that he deserves to be a legitimate contender for QB1. We all knew that he was a better passer at this point in his college career than his predecessor, Justin Fields, but questions remained about his athleticism. Such concerns were (repeatedly) put to rest against the Bulldogs, including on the final drive when Stroud's legs put the Buckeyes in position for the game-winning field goal try.
Put another way: Don't be surprised if Stroud is in the running for the first quarterback drafted, and deservedly so.
In less rosy QB news, man, it sure feels like the Jets could again be in the franchise quarterback business. In part because Wilson has struggled, even when you compare him to other QBs from his draft class, but also because -- fair or not -- there's very little room for patience in today's NFL.
And it's that last point that could inform the organization's decision in the coming months. We put this very question to Spielman, and here's what he said when it comes drafting QBs in the first round:
"The rule was, you always give them three years. And especially at the quarterback position, you may want to give them four. But you want to see if they're trending in the right direction. If they continue to make the same mistakes -- and no matter how hard you coach them or how much time you spent [working with them] and they still don't get it, eventually you have to say, 'OK, we're hitting our head against a brick wall here, it's time to move on.'
"But usually you try to look at the progression of the player -- his first year, how he was during the OTAs, how he was during training camp -- is he taking the [necessary] steps forward. And sometimes you have to have patience, and there's not a lot of patience in this business anymore. If you and your coaching staff believe truly that we're just hitting our head against a wall, and it's time to move on, admit you were wrong -- because no one's ever going to be right [100 percent of the time] -- and try to make a better decision next time." (You can watch the entire segment below.)
Now, the Jets could decide to roll with Wilson for another season, beef up the O-line in this draft and hope everyone gets healthy in the offseason. And that would make sense on many levels. But if the organization truly thinks it missed on Wilson and, for example, loves Anthony Richardson, why not take him?
Meanwhile, in other draft-related news, Florida State edge rusher Jared Verse is returning to school, which comes as something of a surprise, given that he was expected to go in the first round. It means that teams looking for pass rushers may have to focus their Day 1 attention elsewhere, or perhaps, reach for a player.
There's also going to be a serious conversation about who ends up as CB1. Georgia's Kelee Ringo is a good football player, but is he a top-10 talent? Put another way, if we look at recent top cornerbacks -- Derek Stingley Jr., Sauce Gardner, Jaycee Horn and Patrick Surtain II -- Ringo is No. 5 on that list.
There's no shame in that, for sure, but it also serves as a reminder that he may not be the first CB off the board next spring, and that's reflected in this mock draft.
Remember: there are only 31 selections in this mock draft because the Dolphins were stripped of their first-round pick due to tampering.
Round 1 - Pick 1
Jalen Carter DL
Georgia • Jr • 6'3" / 300 lbs
The Bears appear to be a team headed in the right direction (Week 18 notwithstanding) in large part because they've found their franchise QB in Justin Fields. But there's a lot of work to do on the other side of the ball after moving on from Robert Quinn and Roquan Smith. Both Jalen Carter and Will Anderson Jr. could be options here, and both are layup selections. Or the team could choose to trade out of the No. 1 pick should there be interest from QB-needy teams looking to move up.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Bryce Young QB
Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 194 lbs
Bryce Young might be historically undersized by successful NFL QB standards, but we don't care. He was that good for Alabama, dragging that team to victory just about every week. And he did it with none of the playmakers who made life so much easier for Tua Tagovailoa and Mac Jones in previous years.
Round 1 - Pick 3
Will Anderson Jr. EDGE
Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 243 lbs
Will Anderson Jr. could very easily be the No. 1 pick in this draft -- and he very well may be now that the Bears hold that selection -- but the Cardinals land the elite pass rusher here after a forgettable season that could see a lot of changes in the coming months.
Round 1 - Pick 4
C.J. Stroud QB
Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 218 lbs
Since Andrew Luck's retirement, the Colts have had little success turning to QBs nearing the end of their careers, and it's safe to assume that owner Jim Irsay will be looking for the team's next face of the franchise. C.J. Stroud has flown under the national-media radar all season, but some NFL teams will tell you he'll be in the running for QB1, and his performance in the semifinal game vs. Georgia showed that he can beat you with his arm and his legs.
From Denver Broncos
Round 1 - Pick 5
Myles Murphy DL
Clemson • Jr • 6'5" / 275 lbs
The Geno Smith "I didn't write back" storyline is one of the best of the 2022 season, but it shouldn't obscure the fact that Seattle's defense has been a hot mess. And thanks to the Broncos trade, they'll be able to address that side of the ball very early in the draft. Myles Murphy won't be 21 until next spring, and while we'd like to see him play with more consistency ... he won't be 21 until next spring. On top of that, when he's on, he's hard to stop, which makes him such an interesting prospect. `
From Los Angeles Rams
Round 1 - Pick 6
Tyree Wilson EDGE
Texas Tech • Sr • 6'6" / 275 lbs
Tyree Wilson is a high-motor player who consistently finds his way into the backfield. He's still raw, but the physical tools are there. When he puts it all together, he is going to be a problem.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Will Levis QB
Kentucky • Sr • 6'3" / 232 lbs
Jarrett Stidham balled out last weekend against the 49ers, but it's hard to imagine he'll be in the team's long-term plans as a starter. And with Derek Carr set to be somewhere else in 2023, drafting a QB seems to be a high priority. The thing is, if Vegas had found a way to beat San Francisco, the Panthers would be in this spot. Instead, the Raiders target Levis. And Will Levis, who definitely looks the part, was plagued by injuries and poor play all fall. That said, NFL teams love how he projects to the next level, but he'll be a controversial talking point for the next six months.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Penn State • Jr • 6'2" / 194 lbs
Joey Porter Jr. is the prototypical big, physical cornerback who looks like he belongs in the NFL. He can sometimes get a little too handsy downfield, but he checks many of the boxes of what team's look for when drafting DBs.
Round 1 - Pick 9
TCU • Jr • 6'4" / 215 lbs
With three QBs off the board already, this is worst-case scenario for the Panthers. And with needs at EDGE rusher, Jared Verse's decision to return to school doesn't help them here either. So instead, they bolster the WR room for whomever ends up as the team's 2023 QB. Quentin Johnston's an above-the-rim playmaker whose athleticism and contested-catch abilities make him WR1 at this point in the proceedings.
From New Orleans Saints
Round 1 - Pick 10
Ohio State • Jr • 6'6" / 310 lbs
Paris Johnson Jr., who played left tackle for the Buckeyes this season, also has experience on the interior; either way, he is a Day 1 starter, which in Philly could be at guard early in his career before moving to tackle when Lane Johnson decides to hang them up.
Round 1 - Pick 11
USC • Jr • 6'0" / 175 lbs
Jordan Addison isn't a big target, but he's one of the most dynamic players in the country who can line up anywhere. The Titans offense has been stagnant at times, and adding a downfield threat will be at the top of the offseason to-do list.
From Cleveland Browns
Round 1 - Pick 12
Northwestern • Jr • 6'4" / 315 lbs
Peter Skoronski is solid and consistent, which are two of the best things you can say about an offensive lineman. The biggest issue he'll face during the pre-draft process will be arm length and whether his NFL future is at tackle or guard.
Round 1 - Pick 13
Florida • Soph • 6'4" / 232 lbs
Typically, NFL teams give QBs taken in the first round three years to prove themselves. It sure feels like Zach Wilson, who was benched for Chris Streveler in Week 17, may not be long for the Jets, no matter what coach Robert Saleh might say publicly. And if that is, in fact, the case, Anthony Richardson would be worth considering here. He is one of the most exciting prospects in this class. Yes, he's short on experience, but his physical tools are rare.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Georgia • Soph • 6'4" / 310 lbs
Broderick Jones has had a strong '22 campaign for the Bulldogs, where he has faced some of the best defensive players in the country every day at practice for the last two years.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 200 lbs
The Packers have neglected the wide receiver position for years -- including the 2020 class, one of the deepest in draft history -- so why not finally give Aaron Rodgers a pass catcher taken in Round 1? Jaxon Smith-Njigba barely saw the field this season because of injuries, but he's still one of the top wideouts in the class.
Round 1 - Pick 16
Kelee Ringo CB
Georgia • Soph • 6'2" / 210 lbs
The Georgia-to-first-round pipeline continues. A year after five Bulldogs went in Round 1, expect a handful this time around, too. Kelee Ringo is a long, physical corner who has matched up against some of the best players in the country.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Illinois • Jr • 6'0" / 180 lbs
Devon Witherspoon had a great season for the Illini, and while there will be questions about his slight frame, you wouldn't know it to watch him play.
Round 1 - Pick 18
Oregon • Soph • 6'2" / 201 lbs
Christian Gonzalez, a Colorado transfer, is a big-time athlete who is still growing into the position. He has the size, strength and speed to line up against NFL wide receivers; he just needs to improve in run support.
Round 1 - Pick 19
Texas • Jr • 6'0" / 220 lbs
The Bucs could target a QB here but have other needs to address. RB isn't a huge priority with Rachaad White's emergence, but the team could move on from Leonard Fournette and plug in Bijan Robinson, who was dominant for the Longhorns this season.
Round 1 - Pick 20
Florida • Jr • 6'5" / 347 lbs
O'Cyrus Torrence transferred from Louisiana and didn't miss a beat. He's been dominant for Florida and is a plug-and-play player at the next level.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Brian Branch CB
Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 193 lbs
Brian Branch isn't the first name you hear about when the conversation turns to Alabama's defense, but maybe he should be. He's a sure tackler, can blitz off the edge, and is solid in coverage, and if Nick Saban trusts him, that's all you need to know about his NFL prospects.
Round 1 - Pick 23
Notre Dame • Jr • 6'4" / 265 lbs
Michael Mayer is more Gronk than Kelce, but that's not a bad thing. And in New York, he'll get plenty of opportunities -- presumably with Daniel Jones -- in part because there are only two tight ends currently on the roster and one is set to hit free agency after the season.
Round 1 - Pick 24
Nolan Smith EDGE
Georgia • Sr • 6'3" / 235 lbs
Nolan Smith is listed at just 235 pounds, so he'll need to add weight, but he's also scratching the surface on what he'll be able to do at the next level. He suffered a torn pec in November that ended his season, but that shouldn't affect his NFL future.
Round 1 - Pick 25
Cam Smith CB
South Carolina • Jr • 6'0" / 188 lbs
The Chargers defense has been inconsistent this season, in part due to injury, but also because there's a need to upgrade the secondary. Cam Smith is a first-round talent who can be a Day 1 contributor.
Round 1 - Pick 26
Jalin Hyatt WR
Tennessee • Jr • 6'0" / 185 lbs
Jalin Hyatt wasn't in the first-round conversation heading into the season, but he's a great example of a player taking advantage of his opportunities, thanks in large part to Hendon Hooker's Heisman Trophy campaign. Hyatt is a bona-fide deep threat who consistently runs past defensive backs who have been helpless to do much about it all season.
Round 1 - Pick 27
Oklahoma • Jr • 6'5" / 315 lbs
There was some thought that Anton Harrison might return to Oklahoma for an NIL deal that was too good to pass up, but he's instead opted for the NFL. He's one of the top tackles in the class, and now the question is whether he finds his way into Round 1 or goes early on Day 2.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Clemson • Jr • 6'3" / 240 lbs
Trenton Simpson's size and athleticism is unquestioned, but he'll need to play with more awareness at times at the next level.
From San Francisco 49ers
Round 1 - Pick 29
Drew Sanders EDGE
Arkansas • Jr • 6'5" / 233 lbs
Drew Sanders is a former five-star prospect who transferred from Alabama after the 2021 season, and all he did is show out for the Razorbacks. He was an edge rusher for the Crimson Tide but lined up all over the defense for Arkansas, and he was a one-man wrecking crew when he was on the field.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Utah • Sr • 6'4" / 240 lbs
The rich get richer; Dalton Kincaid could end up being one of the best rookie offensive weapons in 2023, especially if he lands in Buffalo, where he'd be part of an explosive offense.
Round 1 - Pick 31
BYU • Jr • 6'8" / 305 lbs
Blake Freeland hasn't gotten a lot of buzz with the draft media, but he's been one of the most consistent college offensive linemen over the last three years -- and over that time he's given up exactly one sack. He might be more likely to go in Round 2, but don't be surprised if you hear his name a lot in the coming months.
Round 1 - Pick 32
Texas A&M • Jr • 6'3" / 195 lbs
Antonio Johnson flies around the field like he's shot out of a cannon, looks to run through the ball carrier at the line of scrimmage, and is a wrap-up tackler in space. He can line up in deep centerfield or near the line of scrimmage, and that versatility makes him one of the best defensive backs in this class.