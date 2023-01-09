In a weekend full of improbable football, perhaps nothing was harder to wrap your brain around than the Texans, with nothing to play for, jumping out to a 10-0 lead, only to find themselves trailing, 31-24, with less than a minute to go. Of course, on that final, fateful Houston drive, Davis Mills converts a fourth-and-12 and then a fourth-and-20 to make it 31-30. And instead of settling for a tie, coach Lovie Smith decides to go for two, the Texans convert, and just like that, the team we all thought had the No. 1 overall pick wrapped up weeks ago gifts it to a Bears, which has many needs, though not at the quarterback position.

Put another way: Things just got a lot more interesting at the top of the draft. Chicago could take Jalen Carter or Will Anderson Jr. -- or if it really wanted to get wild, it could draft another QB. More likely: the Bears look to trade down a few spots, get some much-needed draft capital to help build around Justin Fields, and who knows, maybe end up with the aforementioned Carter or Anderson anyway as the teams in front of them make a run on quarterbacks.

Speaking of QBs, for some strange reason, much of the draft-related discussions during college football season was about Bryce Young, Will Levis, Anthony Richardson ... and, oh yeah, C.J. Stroud. This had less to do with Stroud, who had a stellar campaign for the Buckeyes, and more to do with the other three names; Alabama's Young is historically undersized, Levis had a forgettable season for Kentucky, and Richardson probably should've returned to Florida after an uneven year.

Stroud, meanwhile, proved during the College Football Playoff semifinal matchup last weekend against Georgia that he deserves to be a legitimate contender for QB1. We all knew that he was a better passer at this point in his college career than his predecessor, Justin Fields, but questions remained about his athleticism. Such concerns were (repeatedly) put to rest against the Bulldogs, including on the final drive when Stroud's legs put the Buckeyes in position for the game-winning field goal try.

In fact, former Vikings general manager -- and the brains of the "With the First Pick" podcast -- Rick Spielman and I talked about Bryce Young and C.J. Stroud on an recent episode:

Put another way: Don't be surprised if Stroud is in the running for the first quarterback drafted, and deservedly so.

In less rosy QB news, man, it sure feels like the Jets could again be in the franchise quarterback business. In part because Wilson has struggled, even when you compare him to other QBs from his draft class, but also because -- fair or not -- there's very little room for patience in today's NFL.

And it's that last point that could inform the organization's decision in the coming months. We put this very question to Spielman, and here's what he said when it comes drafting QBs in the first round:

"The rule was, you always give them three years. And especially at the quarterback position, you may want to give them four. But you want to see if they're trending in the right direction. If they continue to make the same mistakes -- and no matter how hard you coach them or how much time you spent [working with them] and they still don't get it, eventually you have to say, 'OK, we're hitting our head against a brick wall here, it's time to move on.'

"But usually you try to look at the progression of the player -- his first year, how he was during the OTAs, how he was during training camp -- is he taking the [necessary] steps forward. And sometimes you have to have patience, and there's not a lot of patience in this business anymore. If you and your coaching staff believe truly that we're just hitting our head against a wall, and it's time to move on, admit you were wrong -- because no one's ever going to be right [100 percent of the time] -- and try to make a better decision next time." (You can watch the entire segment below.)

Now, the Jets could decide to roll with Wilson for another season, beef up the O-line in this draft and hope everyone gets healthy in the offseason. And that would make sense on many levels. But if the organization truly thinks it missed on Wilson and, for example, loves Anthony Richardson, why not take him?

Meanwhile, in other draft-related news, Florida State edge rusher Jared Verse is returning to school, which comes as something of a surprise, given that he was expected to go in the first round. It means that teams looking for pass rushers may have to focus their Day 1 attention elsewhere, or perhaps, reach for a player.

There's also going to be a serious conversation about who ends up as CB1. Georgia's Kelee Ringo is a good football player, but is he a top-10 talent? Put another way, if we look at recent top cornerbacks -- Derek Stingley Jr., Sauce Gardner, Jaycee Horn and Patrick Surtain II -- Ringo is No. 5 on that list.

There's no shame in that, for sure, but it also serves as a reminder that he may not be the first CB off the board next spring, and that's reflected in this mock draft.

As always, thanks to all of you for the comments, thumbs up, and kind words regarding our new endeavor, the "With the First Pick" draft podcast. Appreciate all the feedback and remember: we'll be live every Monday at 2 p.m. ET on the Pick Pix YouTube channel, and you can subscribe on iTunes, Spotify, or wherever you listen to podcasts.

As we get closer to the draft, we'll expand to several shows a week with CBS Sports NFL Draft analysts Josh Edwards, Chris Trapasso and Emory Hunt, as well as other folks in the CBS Sports family. You can follow me on Twitter at @ryanwilsonCBS for updates and reminders.

Remember: there are only 31 selections in this mock draft because the Dolphins were stripped of their first-round pick due to tampering.