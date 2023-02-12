Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Chicago Bears Round 1 - Pick 1 Bryce Young QB Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 194 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st Houston trades up from No. 2 overall with Chicago to ensure it gets its quarterback of choice. Bryce Young is the consummate leader and the right choice to lead the Texans franchise.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Chicago Bears Round 1 - Pick 2 C.J. Stroud QB Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 218 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 2nd After trading back from No. 1 overall, Chicago trades back again to No. 4 overall, allowing Indianapolis to move up in the process. The Bears add more draft capital for the rebuild, and the Colts get the second quarterback, C.J. Stroud, in this scenario. It is an ideal situation for Chicago as it dictates two young quarterbacks with potential going to the AFC. The Colts have grown tired of investing in veterans.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Will Anderson Jr. EDGE Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 243 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st Arizona stays put as chaos breaks out in front of it. The Cardinals finished in the bottom 10 in sacks last season but now have a real chance to upgrade with the addition of Will Anderson Jr.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Indianapolis Colts Round 1 - Pick 4 Jalen Carter DL Georgia • Jr • 6'3" / 300 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st After trading back twice, Chicago elects to stay put and take the other top defensive talent: Jalen Carter. Chicago finished dead last in sacks (20) last season, but Carter should aid the cause.

From From Denver Broncos Round 1 - Pick 5 Will Levis QB Kentucky • Sr • 6'3" / 232 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 3rd In this scenario, Will Levis is the third quarterback off the board but still a top-five selection. Seahawks offensive coordinator Shane Waldron worked with Kentucky offensive coordinator Liam Coen in Los Angeles.

From From Los Angeles Rams Round 1 - Pick 6 Tyree Wilson EDGE Texas Tech • Sr • 6'6" / 275 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 2nd With the No. 6 overall selection, Detroit takes a similar approach as Jacksonville a year ago. Travon Walker was taken No. 1 overall because of his potential. Tyree Wilson is an incredibly long pass rusher with the twitch to be special down the line.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Peter Skoronski OT Northwestern • Jr • 6'4" / 315 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 1st It is unclear what Las Vegas' plan is at quarterback, but it does not involve Derek Carr. The Raiders are not going to find the answer at No. 7 overall, but they can upgrade the talent around that eventual quarterback. Peter Skoronski improves the ceiling of the starting unit.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Myles Murphy DL Clemson • Jr • 6'5" / 275 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 2nd Myles Murphy is a blue-chip talent, so Atlanta should be excited to add him at this stage. The Falcons' defensive front has some serious skill with Arnold Ebiketie, Grady Jarrett and Murphy.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Anthony Richardson QB Florida • Soph • 6'4" / 232 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 4th Carolina was unable to facilitate the trades necessary to land one of those top-three quarterback prospects. As a result, it takes a player who needs time to develop but has more potential than anyone else at his position.

From From New Orleans Saints Round 1 - Pick 10 Devon Witherspoon CB Illinois • Jr • 6'0" / 180 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 3rd James Bradberry is scheduled to become a free agent, so Philadelphia gets younger and cheaper at the position. Devon Witherspoon plays the game with fiery passion and should become an instant favorite among Eagles fans.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Broderick Jones OT Georgia • Soph • 6'4" / 310 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 26th POSITION RNK 3rd Broderick Jones is a young player with great strength. Tennessee may need both left and right tackle this offseason. Jones will fill one of those roles dependent upon what other decisions the Titans make this offseason.

From From Cleveland Browns Round 1 - Pick 12 Christian Gonzalez CB Oregon • Soph • 6'2" / 201 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 2nd A year after drafting Derek Stingley Jr. in the top five, Houston picks up Christian Gonzalez to play opposite him. Ideally, the Texans would take a bigger position of need, but the board did not fall in that way.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Brian Branch S Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 193 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 1st Brian Branch has been entrusted to organize and communicate Nick Saban's scheme on the back end, so he should fit right in with New York. Branch has the versatility to play nickelback, safety and boundary cornerback roles. Senior advisor Phil Savage also has close ties to the Alabama program.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Quentin Johnston WR TCU • Jr • 6'4" / 215 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 27th POSITION RNK 3rd Quentin Johnston's collegiate production may not justify being selected at this point, but teams will have a difficult time ignoring his height and speed. Standing 6-foot-4, Johnston will run fast at the NFL Scouting Combine.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Michael Mayer TE Notre Dame • Jr • 6'4" / 265 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 1st Green Bay's offseason strategy will be impacted by Aaron Rodgers' decision, so the public should be more informed when he returns from darkness. With Rodgers' return in mind, Green Bay adds a well-rounded tight end capable of impacting the run and pass games.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Cam Smith CB South Carolina • Jr • 6'0" / 188 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 1st Cam Smith was much improved from last year to this year. He has shown great awareness to play both zone and man coverage.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Paris Johnson Jr. OT Ohio State • Jr • 6'6" / 310 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 2nd Cornerback and offensive tackle will probably be the two positions that I flip back and forth between for Pittsburgh over the next few months. The draft is setting up to have options at both positions available in this range.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Joey Porter Jr. CB Penn State • Jr • 6'2" / 194 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 4th Pittsburgh left Joey Porter Jr. available to address the offensive line. Detroit responds by adding to the secondary. If you look around the league, most of the good teams are building depth in the secondary.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Drew Sanders LB Arkansas • Jr • 6'5" / 233 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 1st Tampa Bay begins its restoration in the wake of Tom Brady's retirement. Lavonte David moves on and Drew Sanders enters to play alongside Devin White.

Round 1 - Pick 20 Bryan Bresee DL Clemson • Soph • 6'5" / 305 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 32nd POSITION RNK 4th Seattle is looking to stack strong draft classes after finding multiple starters on both sides of the ball last year. Bryan Bresee has not played up to his potential, but quality interior defenders are difficult to find. The Seahawks make a futures bet at a position of need.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Zay Flowers WR Boston College • Sr • 5'10" / 172 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 40th POSITION RNK 6th It may be a stretch for Zay Flowers to be taken this high, but Los Angeles needs some speed and could very well move on from Keenan Allen this offseason. The future may be built around Mike Williams and Flowers.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Deonte Banks DB Maryland • Jr • 6'2" / 205 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 201st POSITION RNK 10th Baltimore stays in-state to find its boundary cornerback replacement for Marcus Peters. Banks is lower on my personal board, but I understand why a team looking for boundary help would be interested. Once teams get through that initial wave of blue-chip talent, there is a large pool of players who could be justified in the first round.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Jordan Addison WR USC • Jr • 6'0" / 175 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 1st Jordan Addison, Adam Thielen and Justin Jefferson form a dynamic trio in Minnesota for now, but the Vikings are set up with sustainability at wide receiver for many years to come.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Dalton Kincaid TE Utah • Sr • 6'4" / 240 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 39th POSITION RNK 3rd Jacksonville has a wealth of pass-catching options now, but the idea is to create an off-ramp from the massive wide receiver contracts it handed out last season. The Jaguars can not do too much to support Trevor Lawrence.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Kelee Ringo CB Georgia • Soph • 6'2" / 210 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 5th Kelee Ringo has gotten turned around in coverage quite a bit this season, but he has the height, weight and speed that teams covet from a man coverage cornerback. Defensive coordinator Wink Martindale is the right coach for the job to maximize his skillset.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 200 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 25th POSITION RNK 2nd Dallas has been looking for a stable complimentary piece to CeeDee Lamb. Jaxon Smith-Njigba has seen his stock tumble, but his route-running prowess makes him an ideal fit underneath.

Round 1 - Pick 27 O'Cyrus Torrence OL Florida • Jr • 6'5" / 347 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 1st The Bills upgrade pass protection for Josh Allen. O'Cyrus Torrence gives the Buffalo offensive line a bit of an edge to win in the elements.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Darnell Washington TE Georgia • Jr • 6'7" / 270 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 29th POSITION RNK 2nd Darnell Washington's best attribute is his blocking, but he is also an essential chain mover. His massive frame makes him another difficult match-up for defenses in contested-catch situations.

From From Denver Broncos Round 1 - Pick 29 Lukas Van Ness EDGE Iowa • Soph • 6'5" / 275 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 64th POSITION RNK 8th With Marcus Davenport scheduled to hit free agency, New Orleans re-invests in its pass rush with the selection of Lukas Van Ness.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Bijan Robinson RB Texas • Jr • 6'0" / 220 lbs Projected Team Kansas City PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 2nd Head coach Andy Reid gets another weapon for Patrick Mahomes. Bijan Robinson has three-phase ability to catch passes, run the ball and block.