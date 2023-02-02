Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Chicago Bears Round 1 - Pick 1 C.J. Stroud QB Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 218 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 2nd Indianapolis trades up from No. 4 overall to select C.J. Stroud from Ohio State. Stroud has shown a complete skillset following the playoff loss to Georgia. He is young and has great size to lead Indianapolis forward with a new head coach.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Bryce Young QB Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 194 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st Houston named DeMeco Ryans as the team's next head coach, and now they have a new leader at quarterback. The Texans now need to make sure he has the talent around him to be successful.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Will Anderson Jr. EDGE Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 243 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st Arizona has lost Haason Reddick and Chandler Jones in recent years and are now losing J.J. Watt. It goes without saying that they need to find players capable of applying pressure to the quarterback. Will Anderson Jr. is one of those players.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Chicago Bears Round 1 - Pick 4 Will Levis QB Kentucky • Sr • 6'3" / 232 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 3rd After trading back from No. 1 overall, Chicago now trades back from No. 4 overall to acquire future first-round and Day 2 picks. Quarterbacks came off the board with the first two selections, so Carolina felt the urgency to be aggressive. Head coach Frank Reich will have Will Levis at quarterback in his first season.

From From Denver Broncos Round 1 - Pick 5 Jalen Carter DL Georgia • Jr • 6'3" / 300 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st Seattle should probably aim to take a quarterback this year, but it does not have to be so desperate that it will take any. With a run on the position occurring early, the Seahawks instead elect to address the interior defensive line with Jalen Carter.

From From Los Angeles Rams Round 1 - Pick 6 Tyree Wilson EDGE Texas Tech • Sr • 6'6" / 275 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 2nd Tyree Wilson is a long, impressive looking prospect but still very much a work in progress. Detroit has bigger needs but are victims of the board. It may lean towards a more explosive talent at edge rusher to pair with Aidan Hutchinson.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Peter Skoronski OT Northwestern • Jr • 6'4" / 315 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 1st It is unknown where Peter Skoronski is going to play at the next level. He succeeded at left tackle for Northwestern but has traditionally short arms. What is known is that Skoronski should be a good player protecting whomever Las Vegas deems fit to run the offense next season.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Myles Murphy DL Clemson • Jr • 6'5" / 275 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 2nd Myles Murphy is one of the best talents in this draft class. Atlanta needs to find tentpoles moving forward, and Murphy could be one of those players on defense.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Carolina Panthers Round 1 - Pick 9 Broderick Jones OT Georgia • Soph • 6'4" / 310 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 4th Broderick Jones is a young, but physically gifted offensive tackle. Chicago may have preferred to address the defense, but after trading back twice, the board led the team to the offensive line. The Bears will have to decide whether to keep Braxton Jones on the left side or flip him to the right.

From From New Orleans Saints Round 1 - Pick 10 Cam Smith CB South Carolina • Jr • 6'0" / 188 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 1st Cam Smith had a much-improved 2022 season and would be a great fit in Philadelphia's defensive scheme. James Bradberry is scheduled to become a free agent, so the Eagles fill that void elsewhere.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Paris Johnson Jr. OT Ohio State • Jr • 6'6" / 310 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 2nd Will Tennessee retain left tackle Taylor Lewan for another year? It could potentially need to replace both starting offensive tackles next season, so it is important to get a jump on that objective early.

From From Cleveland Browns Round 1 - Pick 12 Devon Witherspoon CB Illinois • Jr • 6'0" / 180 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 3rd Houston used an early first-round pick on cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. last year, but Devon Witherspoon is arguably the best option available at this stage of the first round. The Texans acquired this pick in the Deshaun Watson deal.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Brian Branch S Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 193 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 1st Brian Branch has become one of my favorite projections for New York because of his high football acumen. The Jets had an edge to them this past season. They will be able to sustain it by adding quality players like Branch.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Trenton Simpson LB Clemson • Jr • 6'3" / 240 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 43rd POSITION RNK 2nd New England has shown faith in assistant coach Jerod Mayo. It continues the good faith by giving him linebacker Trenton Simpson in the first round.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Michael Mayer TE Notre Dame • Jr • 6'4" / 265 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 1st Green Bay could take a wide receiver like Jordan Addison here but instead adds a player who could also impact the run game through blocking. Michael Mayer is a well-balanced tight end.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Christian Gonzalez CB Oregon • Soph • 6'2" / 201 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 2nd Washington adds a big-bodied cornerback to a defense that was improved this season. Christian Gonzalez has the size to play man coverage but has also been exposed to some zone.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Drew Sanders LB Arkansas • Jr • 6'5" / 233 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 1st Pittsburgh needs offensive tackle and cornerback help. Joey Porter Jr. makes a lot of sense considering team needs and his ties to the organization, but it also needs improved play at linebacker. A tandem of Drew Sanders and T.J. Watt gives Pittsburgh some flexibility to offer different looks pre-snap.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Anthony Richardson QB Florida • Soph • 6'4" / 232 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 4th Detroit did not partake in the early run on quarterbacks, so it remained patient and had an intriguing talent fall to it midway through the first round. Anthony Richardson is as raw as they come, but his talent will bring Lions fans out to training camp in droves.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Joey Porter Jr. CB Penn State • Jr • 6'2" / 194 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 4th Tampa Bay is now informed of Tom Brady's decision to retire. After over-committing resources the past few years, it may be time for the Buccaneers to be a bit more conservative this offseason and allow their salary cap space to return to a healthy state. The addition of Joey Porter Jr. allows them to be more flexible in the secondary.

Round 1 - Pick 20 Nolan Smith EDGE Georgia • Sr • 6'3" / 235 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 49th POSITION RNK 7th Seattle added Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter with the No. 5 overall selection and now adds Nolan Smith, his teammate, later in the first round. With any hope, Boye Mafe will continue developing and Smith can provide some juice off the opposite side.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Darnell Washington TE Georgia • Jr • 6'7" / 270 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 29th POSITION RNK 2nd Darnell Washington is a big-bodied target for Justin Herbert, but he is also an effective blocker in the run game.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Quentin Johnston WR TCU • Jr • 6'4" / 215 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 27th POSITION RNK 3rd The addition of Quentin Johnston gives Baltimore some size in the wide receiver room. A skill talent group of Mark Andrews, Rashod Bateman and Johnston should be above average.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Jordan Addison WR USC • Jr • 6'0" / 175 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 1st Jordan Addison may seem like a luxury right now, but the plan is for him to eventually take over for Adam Thielen.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Bryan Bresee DL Clemson • Soph • 6'5" / 305 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 32nd POSITION RNK 4th Jacksonville has invested significant resources into the edge rush group and now adds a plug-and-play interior defensive ceiling. The only question is, how high will Bryan Bresee's ceiling reach?

Round 1 - Pick 25 Kelee Ringo CB Georgia • Soph • 6'2" / 210 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 5th Kelee Ringo has the size profile of a man coverage cornerback but got turned around too often this season. Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale should be able to help him reach his potential.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Antonio Johnson S Texas A&M • Jr • 6'3" / 195 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 2nd Dallas has really duct-taped its secondary together over the past few years, but it has become a need again. They could really afford to add another cornerback but add a versatile safety here.

Round 1 - Pick 27 O'Cyrus Torrence OL Florida • Jr • 6'5" / 347 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 1st Buffalo needs more physicality along the offensive line, and O'Cyrus Torrence brings that to the building.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Luke Musgrave TE Oregon State • Jr • 6'6" / 250 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 62nd POSITION RNK 4th It is a really strong year for the tight end position. As a result, the run may not start until later, but, in this scenario, three go in the first round. Luke Musgrave's lack of availability this season may stand in the way of him reaching the first round, but he certainly has the ability to receive consideration.

From From San Francisco 49ers Round 1 - Pick 29 Lukas Van Ness EDGE Iowa • Soph • 6'5" / 275 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 64th POSITION RNK 8th Spotrac projects New Orleans to be $57 million in salary cap debt this offseason, so it is unlikely it's able to re-sign free agent edge rusher Marcus Davenport, who has a market value in excess of $20 million. The Saints keep a rotation on the edge by drafting Lukas Van Ness.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Bijan Robinson RB Texas • Jr • 6'0" / 220 lbs Projected Team Kansas City PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 2nd Bijan Robinson almost certainly will not last this long in the first round, but it is difficult to find landing spots for him. Kansas City is the beneficiary of the NFL de-valuing the running back position.