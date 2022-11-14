Round 1 - Pick 1 Bryce Young QB Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 194 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st Bryce Young might be historically undersized by successful NFL QB standards, but we don't care. He's been that good for Alabama, dragging that team to victory just about every week. And he's doing it with none of the playmakers who made life so much easier for Tua Tagovailoa and Mac Jones in previous years.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Will Anderson Jr. EDGE Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 243 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st What a time to be alive. The Steelers are not only the worst team in the division, they're one of the worst teams in football, even after Sunday's win over the Saints. And you have to wonder if new GM Omar Khan would consider Bryce Young should he still be available. For now, Will Anderson Jr. is the layup selection, adding much-needed depth to an edge group that includes TJ Watt and Alex Highsmith.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Olumuyiwa Fashanu OT Penn State • Soph • 6'6" / 321 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 2nd Fashanu won't be 20 years old for a few more weeks, and with Justin Fields proving that he is the team's future at QB (and arguably the best QB in his draft class), now the Bears need to do a better job of protecting him. Fashanu is athletic, strong and consistent, all things you'd expect from a grizzled veteran, not a first-year starter. He's only going to get better.

Round 1 - Pick 4 C.J. Stroud QB Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 218 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 2nd Since Andrew Luck's retirement, the Colts have had little success turning to QBs nearing the end of their careers, and it's safe to assume that owner Jim Irsay will be looking for the team's next face of the franchise. Young is our clearcut No. 1, but Stroud has had a strong season for Ohio State.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Jalen Carter DL Georgia • Jr • 6'3" / 300 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 1st Jared Goff has exceeded expectations in Detroit, to the point that it's hard to imagine a rookie QB would be a better option in '23. And if the Lions are of the same opinion, Jalen Carter, who was arguably the best defender on a '21 Georgia D that had five first-round picks, would fill a huge void in Detroit.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Will Levis QB Kentucky • Sr • 6'3" / 232 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 3rd This is going to be controversial in much the same way that folks couldn't wrap their heads around the idea that Mac Jones was a first-rounder. Levis has a better arm, is a better athlete and has a better frame, but he has had an abysmal senior season. In part, because Kentucky's O-line has struggled, but mostly because Levis has battled turf toe and shoulder injuries for much of the year. That said, owner David Tepper desperately wants a long-term answer at QB, and he may be willing to take a chance on Levis.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Kelee Ringo CB Georgia • Soph • 6'2" / 210 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 1st The Georgia-to-first-round pipeline continues. A year after five Bulldogs went in Round 1, expect a handful this time around, too. Ringo is a long, physical corner who has matched up against some of the best players in the country. The Commanders moved on from William Jackson III at the trade deadline and could stand to upgrade the position this offseason.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Myles Murphy DL Clemson • Jr • 6'5" / 275 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 29th POSITION RNK 4th Murphy won't be 21 until next spring, and while we'd like to see him play with more consistency ... he won't be 21 until next spring. On top of that, when he's on, he's hard to stop, which makes him such an interesting prospect. Of course, things are so dysfunctional in Las Vegas, every position could be on the table with this pick.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Tyree Wilson EDGE Texas Tech • Sr • 6'6" / 275 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 3rd We get Boogie Basham vibes watching Wilson, who is long and thick. He's a high-motor player who consistently finds his way into the backfield. The Falcons offense is run-heavy at the moment, and presumably Arthur Smith would like to get back to pushing the ball down the field. All of which to say: wide receiver could be targeted here, too.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Peter Skoronski OT Northwestern • Jr • 6'4" / 315 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 1st Skoronski is solid and consistent, which are two of the best things you can say about an offensive lineman. The biggest issue he'll face during the pre-draft process will be arm length and whether his NFL future is at tackle or guard. We think he can play tackle, but wherever he ends up, he'll make the Cardinals offensive line better.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Christian Gonzalez CB Oregon • Soph • 6'2" / 201 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 43rd POSITION RNK 6th Gonzalez, a Colorado transfer, is a big-time athlete who is still growing into the position. He has the size, strength and speed to line up against NFL wide receivers; he just needs to improve in run support.

From From Denver Broncos Round 1 - Pick 12 O'Cyrus Torrence OL Florida • Jr • 6'5" / 347 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 1st Torrence transferred from Louisiana and didn't miss a beat. He's been dominant for Florida, and in Seattle he'll join a young group that includes rookie standouts Charles Cross and Abe Lucas.

From From New Orleans Saints Round 1 - Pick 13 Quentin Johnston WR TCU • Jr • 6'4" / 215 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 28th POSITION RNK 4th The Eagles don't have many needs, so they give Jalen Hurts another deep threat. Johnston got off to a slow start before a red-hot stretch in recent weeks. He reminds us of Chase Claypool but with more upside.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Jordan Addison WR USC • Jr • 6'0" / 175 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 3rd The Packers have neglected the wide receiver position for years -- including the 2020 class, one of the deepest in draft history -- so why not finally give Aaron Rodgers a pass catcher taken in Round 1? Addison isn't a big target, but he's one of the most dynamic players in the country who can line up anywhere.

From From Cleveland Browns Round 1 - Pick 15 Paris Johnson Jr. OT Ohio State • Jr • 6'6" / 310 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 3rd The Texans have two first-rounders for the second straight draft, and just like a year ago, they beef up their offensive line. In '22 it was guard Kenyon Green. This time, it's offensive tackle Paris Johnson Jr., who also has experience on the interior but is a Day 1 starter on the outside.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 200 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 2nd Smith-Njigba has been battling injuries all season, but that shouldn't take away from his game-changing talents when he's healthy. The Giants are a different team under Brian Daboll, but they're still in search of a No. 1 wide receiver after the Kadarius Toney experiment lasted just over a season.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Broderick Jones OT Georgia • Soph • 6'4" / 310 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 30th POSITION RNK 5th This Jets team feels a lot like the 2010 version, which had a second-year QB and relied on a good running game and a dominating defense. With injuries to the team's two recent first-round offensive linemen, Broderick Jones could be either an insurance policy or the future should the Jets decide to move on from Mekhi Becton.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Cam Smith CB South Carolina • Jr • 6'0" / 188 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 2nd The Patriots drafted incredibly well in '22, including defensive backs Marcus Jones and Jack Jones, but Cam Smith is a first-round talent who can be a Day 1 contributor.

From From Los Angeles Rams Round 1 - Pick 19 Jared Verse EDGE Florida State • Soph • 6'4" / 248 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 2nd The Lions defense has been hard to watch at times this season, and while they've improved in recent weeks, it's hard not to like the idea of adding Jalen Carter and Jared Verse with their two first-rounders. Verse, an Albany transfer, has been electric in '22, even when overcoming a knee injury. At full health, he's a real problem, especially when he's lined up opposite someone like Aidan Hutchinson.

Round 1 - Pick 20 Jalin Hyatt WR Tennessee • Jr • 6'0" / 185 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK POSITION RNK Hyatt wasn't in the first-round conversation heading into the season, but he's a great example of a player taking advantage of his opportunities, thanks in large part to Hendon Hooker's Heisman Trophy campaign. Hyatt is a bona fide deep threat who consistently stacks defensive backs who have been helpless to do much about it all season.

Round 1 - Pick 21 BJ Ojulari EDGE LSU • Jr • 6'3" / 250 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 34th POSITION RNK 5th Geno Smith is such a fun story, and he's been able to mask a lot of the shortcomings on the other side of the ball, specifically along the defensive line. But Seattle will need to upgrade the pass-rush position this offseason, and Ojulari has many of the same explosive qualities that made his brother so hard to block for the Bulldogs. Ojulari could end up being better than his brother, who was a second-round pick of the Giants, and that's saying something.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Michael Mayer TE Notre Dame • Jr • 6'4" / 265 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 1st Mayer is more Gronk than Kelce, but that's not a bad thing. And in Los Angeles, he'll get plenty of opportunities with Justin Herbert, Keenan Allen, Mike Williams and Josh Palmer.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Gervon Dexter Sr. DL Florida • Soph • 6'6" / 312 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 3rd Dexter is just in his third college season, but when he's on he looks every bit the first-round talent. He needs to play with more consistency, but there's no reason to think he won't put it all together and be a dominant interior presence.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Anthony Richardson QB Florida • Soph • 6'4" / 232 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 4th Does Tom Brady finally retire after the season? Even if he does, Kyle Trask can run the offense in '23 and then Anthony Richardson could take over the starting job. Richardson could end up returning to Florida, but whatever happens, he's one of the most exciting prospects in this class. Yes, he's short on experience, but his physical tools are rare.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Joey Porter Jr. CB Penn State • Jr • 6'2" / 198 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 33rd POSITION RNK 5th Porter is the prototypical big, physical cornerback who looks like he belongs in the NFL. He can sometimes get a little too handsy downfield, but he checks many of the boxes teams look for when drafting DBs.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Kayshon Boutte WR LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 205 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 1st Boutte had a slow start to the season but has been warming up in recent weeks -- right along with the LSU offense. He's not in the same conversation as former Tigers Justin Jefferson or Ja'Marr Chase (duh), but he was an impact player in '20 and '21, and his numbers have improved over the course of the '22 campaign.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Antonio Johnson S Texas A&M • Jr • 6'3" / 195 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 1st Johnson flies around the field like he's shot out of a cannon, looks to run through the ball carrier at the line of scrimmage and is a wrap-up tackler in space. He can line up in deep centerfield or near the line of scrimmage, and that versatility makes him one of the best defensive backs in this class.

From From San Francisco 49ers Round 1 - Pick 29 Drew Sanders LB Arkansas • Jr • 6'5" / 233 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK POSITION RNK Sanders is a former five-star who transferred from Alabama after the 2021 season, and all he's done is show out for the Razorbacks. He was an edge rusher for the Crimson Tide, but he lines up all over the defense for Arkansas and has been a one-man wrecking crew when he's on the field.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Darnell Washington TE Georgia • Jr • 6'7" / 270 lbs Projected Team Kansas City PROSPECT RNK 81st POSITION RNK 3rd Arik Gilbert was the Georgia tight end to watch coming into the season, but it's been Darnell Washington who has gotten scouts' attention. He's listed at 6-7, 265 pounds (he actually plays bigger than that), and while he's growing into his role as a receiver, he's essentially another offensive tackle when he's inline. Basically, he'd serve two roles in Kansas City: receiver in a high-powered offense and an extra blocker.

Round 1 - Pick 31 Jahmyr Gibbs RB Alabama • Jr • 5'11" / 200 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 2nd The Eagles haven't taken a RB in the first round since 1986 (!), but we said the same thing about Andy Reid and RBs right until the moment he selected Clyde Edwards-Helaire a few years ago. And while CEH may not be the best example of why Philly might consider a back here, Gibbs has drawn comparisons to Dalvin Cook and Alvin Kamara as both a runner and a receiver. He could essentially be yet another weapon for Jalen Hurts in this offense.