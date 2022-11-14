In our mock draft 2.0 from early October, we wrote this: "This quarterbacks class looks considerably deeper than last year's version."
Yeah ... about that.
Here's what we do know: Bryce Young is special, and if he was 6-foot-3, 215 pounds, he'd be the unanimous No. 1 pick. Instead, he's listed at 6-foot, 190 pounds, and there is no precedent for quarterbacks that size having success in the NFL. Basically, Young is the precedent, and based on what we've seen this season, we're quite comfortable having him as not only QB1, but the No. 1 overall pick in mock draft 3.0.
After that, things get interesting. C.J. Stroud has been good, but he's not better than Justin Fields was at this stage of his Ohio State career, and he obviously doesn't do what Fields can with his legs. Then there's Will Levis, who has been banged up all year while playing behind a suspect offensive line at Kentucky. Whether NFL teams can overlook those "extenuating circumstances" and still make Levis a top-5 selection is another conversation, though the thought of getting the next Josh Allen -- even if there's just, say, a 5% chance -- will no doubt push him up draft boards.
Anthony Richardson, meanwhile, would probably be best served returning to Florida. He's special -- and those abilities flash just about every game -- but he's incredibly inconsistent, which is exactly what you would expect from a quarterback with very little experience.
In other news, the Steelers land an all-world edge rusher, the Packers finally draft a wide receiver and the Chiefs take a tight end. Keep reading to see how all 32 picks unfold.
There are only 31 selections in this mock draft because the Dolphins were stripped of their first-round pick due to tampering.
One other thing, and this is important: the draft order below was determined using SportsLine's Super Bowl odds, but in reverse order. We know folks are going to be very angry about why we have their team picking so high but it's not our fault. These are your team's current odds of winning a Lombardi Trophy.
Round 1 - Pick 1
Bryce Young QB
Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 194 lbs
Bryce Young might be historically undersized by successful NFL QB standards, but we don't care. He's been that good for Alabama, dragging that team to victory just about every week. And he's doing it with none of the playmakers who made life so much easier for Tua Tagovailoa and Mac Jones in previous years.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Will Anderson Jr. EDGE
Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 243 lbs
What a time to be alive. The Steelers are not only the worst team in the division, they're one of the worst teams in football, even after Sunday's win over the Saints. And you have to wonder if new GM Omar Khan would consider Bryce Young should he still be available. For now, Will Anderson Jr. is the layup selection, adding much-needed depth to an edge group that includes TJ Watt and Alex Highsmith.
Round 1 - Pick 3
Penn State • Soph • 6'6" / 321 lbs
Fashanu won't be 20 years old for a few more weeks, and with Justin Fields proving that he is the team's future at QB (and arguably the best QB in his draft class), now the Bears need to do a better job of protecting him. Fashanu is athletic, strong and consistent, all things you'd expect from a grizzled veteran, not a first-year starter. He's only going to get better.
Round 1 - Pick 4
C.J. Stroud QB
Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 218 lbs
Since Andrew Luck's retirement, the Colts have had little success turning to QBs nearing the end of their careers, and it's safe to assume that owner Jim Irsay will be looking for the team's next face of the franchise. Young is our clearcut No. 1, but Stroud has had a strong season for Ohio State.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Jalen Carter DL
Georgia • Jr • 6'3" / 300 lbs
Jared Goff has exceeded expectations in Detroit, to the point that it's hard to imagine a rookie QB would be a better option in '23. And if the Lions are of the same opinion, Jalen Carter, who was arguably the best defender on a '21 Georgia D that had five first-round picks, would fill a huge void in Detroit.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Will Levis QB
Kentucky • Sr • 6'3" / 232 lbs
This is going to be controversial in much the same way that folks couldn't wrap their heads around the idea that Mac Jones was a first-rounder. Levis has a better arm, is a better athlete and has a better frame, but he has had an abysmal senior season. In part, because Kentucky's O-line has struggled, but mostly because Levis has battled turf toe and shoulder injuries for much of the year. That said, owner David Tepper desperately wants a long-term answer at QB, and he may be willing to take a chance on Levis.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Kelee Ringo CB
Georgia • Soph • 6'2" / 210 lbs
The Georgia-to-first-round pipeline continues. A year after five Bulldogs went in Round 1, expect a handful this time around, too. Ringo is a long, physical corner who has matched up against some of the best players in the country. The Commanders moved on from William Jackson III at the trade deadline and could stand to upgrade the position this offseason.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Myles Murphy DL
Clemson • Jr • 6'5" / 275 lbs
Murphy won't be 21 until next spring, and while we'd like to see him play with more consistency ... he won't be 21 until next spring. On top of that, when he's on, he's hard to stop, which makes him such an interesting prospect. Of course, things are so dysfunctional in Las Vegas, every position could be on the table with this pick.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Tyree Wilson EDGE
Texas Tech • Sr • 6'6" / 275 lbs
We get Boogie Basham vibes watching Wilson, who is long and thick. He's a high-motor player who consistently finds his way into the backfield. The Falcons offense is run-heavy at the moment, and presumably Arthur Smith would like to get back to pushing the ball down the field. All of which to say: wide receiver could be targeted here, too.
Round 1 - Pick 10
Northwestern • Jr • 6'4" / 315 lbs
Skoronski is solid and consistent, which are two of the best things you can say about an offensive lineman. The biggest issue he'll face during the pre-draft process will be arm length and whether his NFL future is at tackle or guard. We think he can play tackle, but wherever he ends up, he'll make the Cardinals offensive line better.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Oregon • Soph • 6'2" / 201 lbs
Gonzalez, a Colorado transfer, is a big-time athlete who is still growing into the position. He has the size, strength and speed to line up against NFL wide receivers; he just needs to improve in run support.
From Denver Broncos
Round 1 - Pick 12
Florida • Jr • 6'5" / 347 lbs
Torrence transferred from Louisiana and didn't miss a beat. He's been dominant for Florida, and in Seattle he'll join a young group that includes rookie standouts Charles Cross and Abe Lucas.
From New Orleans Saints
Round 1 - Pick 13
TCU • Jr • 6'4" / 215 lbs
The Eagles don't have many needs, so they give Jalen Hurts another deep threat. Johnston got off to a slow start before a red-hot stretch in recent weeks. He reminds us of Chase Claypool but with more upside.
Round 1 - Pick 14
USC • Jr • 6'0" / 175 lbs
The Packers have neglected the wide receiver position for years -- including the 2020 class, one of the deepest in draft history -- so why not finally give Aaron Rodgers a pass catcher taken in Round 1? Addison isn't a big target, but he's one of the most dynamic players in the country who can line up anywhere.
From Cleveland Browns
Round 1 - Pick 15
Ohio State • Jr • 6'6" / 310 lbs
The Texans have two first-rounders for the second straight draft, and just like a year ago, they beef up their offensive line. In '22 it was guard Kenyon Green. This time, it's offensive tackle Paris Johnson Jr., who also has experience on the interior but is a Day 1 starter on the outside.
Round 1 - Pick 16
Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 200 lbs
Smith-Njigba has been battling injuries all season, but that shouldn't take away from his game-changing talents when he's healthy. The Giants are a different team under Brian Daboll, but they're still in search of a No. 1 wide receiver after the Kadarius Toney experiment lasted just over a season.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Georgia • Soph • 6'4" / 310 lbs
This Jets team feels a lot like the 2010 version, which had a second-year QB and relied on a good running game and a dominating defense. With injuries to the team's two recent first-round offensive linemen, Broderick Jones could be either an insurance policy or the future should the Jets decide to move on from Mekhi Becton.
Round 1 - Pick 18
Cam Smith CB
South Carolina • Jr • 6'0" / 188 lbs
The Patriots drafted incredibly well in '22, including defensive backs Marcus Jones and Jack Jones, but Cam Smith is a first-round talent who can be a Day 1 contributor.
From Los Angeles Rams
Round 1 - Pick 19
Jared Verse EDGE
Florida State • Soph • 6'4" / 248 lbs
The Lions defense has been hard to watch at times this season, and while they've improved in recent weeks, it's hard not to like the idea of adding Jalen Carter and Jared Verse with their two first-rounders. Verse, an Albany transfer, has been electric in '22, even when overcoming a knee injury. At full health, he's a real problem, especially when he's lined up opposite someone like Aidan Hutchinson.
Round 1 - Pick 20
Jalin Hyatt WR
Tennessee • Jr • 6'0" / 185 lbs
Hyatt wasn't in the first-round conversation heading into the season, but he's a great example of a player taking advantage of his opportunities, thanks in large part to Hendon Hooker's Heisman Trophy campaign. Hyatt is a bona fide deep threat who consistently stacks defensive backs who have been helpless to do much about it all season.
Round 1 - Pick 21
BJ Ojulari EDGE
LSU • Jr • 6'3" / 250 lbs
Geno Smith is such a fun story, and he's been able to mask a lot of the shortcomings on the other side of the ball, specifically along the defensive line. But Seattle will need to upgrade the pass-rush position this offseason, and Ojulari has many of the same explosive qualities that made his brother so hard to block for the Bulldogs. Ojulari could end up being better than his brother, who was a second-round pick of the Giants, and that's saying something.
Round 1 - Pick 22
Notre Dame • Jr • 6'4" / 265 lbs
Mayer is more Gronk than Kelce, but that's not a bad thing. And in Los Angeles, he'll get plenty of opportunities with Justin Herbert, Keenan Allen, Mike Williams and Josh Palmer.
Round 1 - Pick 23
Florida • Soph • 6'6" / 312 lbs
Dexter is just in his third college season, but when he's on he looks every bit the first-round talent. He needs to play with more consistency, but there's no reason to think he won't put it all together and be a dominant interior presence.
Round 1 - Pick 24
Florida • Soph • 6'4" / 232 lbs
Does Tom Brady finally retire after the season? Even if he does, Kyle Trask can run the offense in '23 and then Anthony Richardson could take over the starting job. Richardson could end up returning to Florida, but whatever happens, he's one of the most exciting prospects in this class. Yes, he's short on experience, but his physical tools are rare.
Round 1 - Pick 26
Penn State • Jr • 6'2" / 198 lbs
Porter is the prototypical big, physical cornerback who looks like he belongs in the NFL. He can sometimes get a little too handsy downfield, but he checks many of the boxes teams look for when drafting DBs.
Round 1 - Pick 27
LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 205 lbs
Boutte had a slow start to the season but has been warming up in recent weeks -- right along with the LSU offense. He's not in the same conversation as former Tigers Justin Jefferson or Ja'Marr Chase (duh), but he was an impact player in '20 and '21, and his numbers have improved over the course of the '22 campaign.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Texas A&M • Jr • 6'3" / 195 lbs
Johnson flies around the field like he's shot out of a cannon, looks to run through the ball carrier at the line of scrimmage and is a wrap-up tackler in space. He can line up in deep centerfield or near the line of scrimmage, and that versatility makes him one of the best defensive backs in this class.
From San Francisco 49ers
Round 1 - Pick 29
Drew Sanders LB
Arkansas • Jr • 6'5" / 233 lbs
Sanders is a former five-star who transferred from Alabama after the 2021 season, and all he's done is show out for the Razorbacks. He was an edge rusher for the Crimson Tide, but he lines up all over the defense for Arkansas and has been a one-man wrecking crew when he's on the field.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Georgia • Jr • 6'7" / 270 lbs
Arik Gilbert was the Georgia tight end to watch coming into the season, but it's been Darnell Washington who has gotten scouts' attention. He's listed at 6-7, 265 pounds (he actually plays bigger than that), and while he's growing into his role as a receiver, he's essentially another offensive tackle when he's inline. Basically, he'd serve two roles in Kansas City: receiver in a high-powered offense and an extra blocker.
Round 1 - Pick 31
Jahmyr Gibbs RB
Alabama • Jr • 5'11" / 200 lbs
The Eagles haven't taken a RB in the first round since 1986 (!), but we said the same thing about Andy Reid and RBs right until the moment he selected Clyde Edwards-Helaire a few years ago. And while CEH may not be the best example of why Philly might consider a back here, Gibbs has drawn comparisons to Dalvin Cook and Alvin Kamara as both a runner and a receiver. He could essentially be yet another weapon for Jalen Hurts in this offense.
Round 1 - Pick 32
Brian Branch CB
Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 193 lbs
Branch isn't the first name you hear about when the conversation turns to Alabama's defense, but maybe he should be. He's a sure tackler, can blitz off the edge and is solid in coverage, and if Nick Saban trusts him, that's all you need to know about his NFL prospects.