Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Chicago Bears Round 1 - Pick 1 C.J. Stroud QB Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 218 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st Since Andrew Luck's retirement, the Colts have had little success turning to QBs nearing the end of their careers, and it's safe to assume that owner Jim Irsay will be looking for the team's next face of the franchise. Stroud has flown under the national-media radar all season but some NFL teams will tell you he'll be in the running for QB1, and his performance in the semifinal game vs. Georgia showed that he can beat you with his arm and his legs.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Bryce Young QB Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 194 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st Bryce Young might be historically undersized by successful NFL QB standards, but we don't care. He's been that good for Alabama, dragging that team to victory just about every week. And he did it with none of the playmakers who made life so much easier for Tua Tagovailoa and Mac Jones in previous years.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Arizona Cardinals Round 1 - Pick 3 Will Levis QB Kentucky • Sr • 6'3" / 232 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st Tom Brady has re-retired and the Bucs currently have Kyle Trask under contract ... and that's it. This would be a bold move but if Tampa stays at No. 19, four QBs could already be off the board. Levis, who definitely looks the part, was plagued by injuries and poor play all fall. That said, NFL teams love how he projects to the next level but he'll be a controversial talking point in the coming months.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Indianapolis Colts Round 1 - Pick 4 Will Anderson Jr. EDGE Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 243 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 2nd Will Anderson could very easily be the No. 1 pick in this draft but the Bears trade down and still land an elite pass rusher here.

From From Denver Broncos Round 1 - Pick 5 Tyree Wilson EDGE Texas Tech • Sr • 6'6" / 275 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 2nd The more you watch of Wilson the more you love his game. Not only what he put on tape at Texas Tech but his upside 2-3 years down the road. He's long, has the frame to add weight if needed, and he's a dominant, high-motor pass rusher who can take over games.

From From Los Angeles Rams Round 1 - Pick 6 Jalen Carter DL Georgia • Jr • 6'3" / 300 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 2nd The Lions use the first of two first-rounders to add arguably the best player in this draft. In related news: a defensive front that includes Carter and Aidan Hutchinson is a real problem for the rest of the NFC North.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Paris Johnson Jr. OT Ohio State • Jr • 6'6" / 310 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 3rd Paris Johnson, who played left tackle for the Buckeyes this season, also has experience on the interior; either way, he is a Day 1 starter.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Myles Murphy DL Clemson • Jr • 6'5" / 275 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 4th Murphy turned 21 in early January, and while we'd like to see him play with more consistency ... he just turned 21 in early January. He has all the physical tools you look for in an elite edge defender and it's easy to see him in a few years being dominant. And that, in large part, is what makes him such an interesting prospect.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Anthony Richardson QB Florida • Soph • 6'4" / 232 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 4th Richardson is one of the most exciting prospects in this class. The problem: he's short on experience, and while his physical tools are rare, the Panthers are in dire need of a starting QB right now. David Tepper could choose to go the free agency route (again), but that has been, shall we say, a crapshoot. At the end of the day, Carolina may have to move inside the top five if it's a quarterback it really wants with Day 1 starter potential.

From From New Orleans Saints Round 1 - Pick 10 Joey Porter Jr. CB Penn State • Jr • 6'2" / 194 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 2nd Porter is the prototypical big, physical cornerback who looks like he belongs in the NFL. He can sometimes get a little too handsy downfield, but he checks many of the boxes of what team's look for when drafting DBs.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Jordan Addison WR USC • Jr • 6'0" / 175 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 2nd Addison isn't a big target, but he's one of the most dynamic players in the country who can line up anywhere. The Texans drafted their QB of the future first overall and now they give him an explosive playmaker here. The only question is whether Addison or Quentin Johnston will be WR1. Two different body types, two different playing styles, both dominant.

From From Cleveland Browns Round 1 - Pick 12 Peter Skoronski OT Northwestern • Jr • 6'4" / 315 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 1st Skoronski is solid and consistent, which are two of the best things you can say about an offensive lineman. The biggest issue he'll face during the pre-draft process will be arm length and whether his NFL future is at tackle or guard.

Round 1 - Pick 13 O'Cyrus Torrence OL Florida • Jr • 6'5" / 347 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 26th POSITION RNK 3rd Torrence transferred from Louisiana and didn't miss a beat. He was dominant for Florida last fall, he was dominant during Senior Bowl practices, and if history is any guide, he'll be dominant in the NFL, too.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Quentin Johnston WR TCU • Jr • 6'4" / 215 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 1st Johnston's an above-the-rim playmaker whose athleticism and contested-catch abilities make him in the running for WR1. Mac Jones has a new offensive coordinator and now he gets a new downfield target.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Michael Mayer TE Notre Dame • Jr • 6'4" / 265 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 27th POSITION RNK 3rd Mayer is more Gronk than Kelce but that's not a bad thing. And in Green Bay he'll get plenty of chances, whether it's with Aaron Rodgers, Jordan Love, or the QB behind Door No. 3.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Devon Witherspoon CB Illinois • Jr • 6'0" / 180 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 1st Witherspoon had a great season for the Illini and while there will be questions about his slight frame, you wouldn't know it to watch him play.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Anton Harrison OT Oklahoma • Jr • 6'5" / 315 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 3rd There was some thought that Harrison might return to Oklahoma for an NIL deal that was too good to pass up but he's instead opted for the NFL. He's one of the top tackles in the class and now the question is whether he finds his way into Round 1 or goes early on Day 2.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Deonte Banks DB Maryland • Jr • 6'2" / 205 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 201st POSITION RNK 10th Maryland teammate and fellow CB Jakorian Bennett got much of the buzz in the fall, but Deonte Banks put together the type of season that will land you in the top-50 conversation. He's a fluid athlete who is also a big, physical corner who can match up with NFL wide receivers.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Tampa Bay Buccaneers Round 1 - Pick 19 Christian Gonzalez CB Oregon • Soph • 6'2" / 201 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 1st Gonzalez, a Colorado transfer, is a big-time athlete who is still growing into the position. He has the size, strength and speed to line up against NFL wide receivers; he just needs to improve in run support.

Round 1 - Pick 20 Brian Branch S Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 193 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 6th Branch isn't the first name you hear about when the conversation turns to Alabama's defense, but maybe he should be. He's a sure tackler, can blitz off the edge, and is solid in coverage, and if Nick Saban trusts him, that's all you need to know about his NFL prospects.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Dawand Jones OT Ohio State • Sr • 6'8" / 359 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 1st We'll see if Jones ultimately find his way into the first round, but it's hard to overlook just how dominant he was in one day of practice at the Senior Bowl. Yes, his footwork needs some fine-tuning but his huge frame, long arms and enormous wingspan more than make up for what he lacks in quickness. He's block-out-the-sun big, even when standing next to his offensive linemates.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Kelee Ringo CB Georgia • Soph • 6'2" / 210 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 2nd The Georgia-to-first-round pipeline continues. A year after five Bulldogs went in Round 1, expect a handful this time around too. Ringo is a long, physical corner who has matched up against some of the best players in the country.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Keion White DL Georgia Tech • Sr • 6'5" / 286 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 45th POSITION RNK 5th White was another player who had a great week at the Senior Bowl, and NFL teams love his size (6-foot-4, 280 pounds) and his motor. He consistently wins at the line of scrimmage and is good against both the run and getting after the quarterback. He may eventually end up going early on Day 2 but it wouldn't be a surprise to see him slip into the first round.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Broderick Jones OT Georgia • Soph • 6'4" / 310 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 39th POSITION RNK 3rd Jones had had a strong '22 campaign for the Bulldogs, where he has faced some of the best defensive players in the country every day at practice for the last two years. He's not yet a finished product but he has the athleticism and strength to be a difference-maker when he puts it all together.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 200 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 25th POSITION RNK 2nd Jaxon Smith-Njigba barely saw the field during the 2022 season because of injuries, but he's still one of the top wideouts in the class. And with Daniel Jones about to get paid, the Giants might as well get him some more weapons.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Cam Smith CB South Carolina • Jr • 6'0" / 188 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 55th POSITION RNK 7th The Cowboys need a WR but there will be depth at the position in later rounds. Instead, the team targets the defensive backfield. Smith is a first-round talent who can be a Day 1 contributor.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Luke Musgrave TE Oregon State • Jr • 6'6" / 250 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 1st Musgrave was getting some late-first/early Day-2 buzz down in Mobile, and while he didn't have a great week, it was certainly easy to see why teams like him. He missed most of '22 with an injury but he's well built, long, and has the athleticism to consistently separate from both safeties and linebackers. His blocking is a work in progress but he'll be a contributor in the passing game from Day 1.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Darnell Washington TE Georgia • Jr • 6'7" / 270 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 28th POSITION RNK 4th Washington is listed at 6-7, 265 pounds (he actually plays bigger than that), and while he's growing into his role as a receiver, he's essentially another offensive tackle when he's inline. The Bengals will only have one TE under contract after the season and Washington would serve the dual role of both receiver and blocker in Cincy's offense.

From From San Francisco 49ers Round 1 - Pick 29 Jalin Hyatt WR Tennessee • Jr • 6'0" / 185 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 1st Hyatt wasn't in the first-round conversation heading into the 2022 season but he's a great example of a player taking advantage of his opportunities, thanks in large part to Hendon Hooker's Heisman Trophy campaign. Hyatt is a bona fide deep threat who consistently stacked defensive backs who were helpless to do much about it all season.

Round 1 - Pick 30 BJ Ojulari EDGE LSU • Jr • 6'3" / 250 lbs Projected Team Kansas City PROSPECT RNK 29th POSITION RNK 2nd Ojulari, whose brother played at Georgia and plays for the Giants, had a solid campaign for the Tigers, and he has many of the same explosive qualities that made his brother so hard to block for the Bulldogs. Ojulari could end up being better than Azeez, and that's saying something.