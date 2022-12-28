As we've all beared witness to multiple times on a national stage this season, the Colts have severe quarterback problems. In this mock draft, they address the game's most vital position inside the top five. They have to.
Plus, the Vikings add Bijan Robinson to their backfield to formulate a dynamic duo with Dalvin Cook.
In this mock, there's not a No. 22 pick, as that's the selection the Dolphins forfeited due to tampering violations.
One other thing, and this is an important: The draft order below is now the official order based on team records and tiebreakers.
For more extensive draft content, check out our latest prospect rankings and mock drafts, as well as our new weekly podcast, "With the First Pick," featuring former Vikings general manager Rick Spielman. (Check out the latest episode below.)
Round 1 - Pick 1
Bryce Young QB
Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 194 lbs
This may not be an absolute slam-dunk selection we know will happen at the early stages of the pre-draft process. But I do think Houston will eventually settle on Young with the top pick. Young's size will be the only knock on him during the pre-draft process. He has a strong arm, pinpoint accuracy and poise well beyond his years.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Will Anderson Jr. EDGE
Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 243 lbs
Anderson would be the ideal pick for the Bears at No. 2 overall. He's an elite edge-rusher prospect, and the Bears only have 13 sacks entering Week 17.
From Denver Broncos
Round 1 - Pick 3
Jalen Carter DL
Georgia • Jr • 6'3" / 300 lbs
Carter is incredibly disruptive and athletic, and is exactly what the Seahawks need on the interior of their defensive line.
Round 1 - Pick 4
TCU • Jr • 6'4" / 215 lbs
The Cardinals could use more firepower on the outside opposite DeAndre Hopkins. Johnston is big and fast and strong at the catch point.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Will Levis QB
Kentucky • Sr • 6'3" / 232 lbs
Levis is a big-time specimen at the quarterback position, and his athletic traits align with the franchise QB prototype in today's NFL.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Myles Murphy DL
Clemson • Jr • 6'5" / 275 lbs
The Falcons have to improve the pass rush, and while Murphy isn't a finished product, you can't teach his size, length and movement skills.
From Los Angeles Rams
Round 1 - Pick 7
C.J. Stroud QB
Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 218 lbs
There are Jared Goff-type strengths to Stroud's game, making this a perfect mentor-mentee pairing in Detroit.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Florida • Soph • 6'4" / 232 lbs
The Panthers finally go the draft route at the quarterback spot with Richardson, who's raw but could be an All-Pro in three seasons.
From New Orleans Saints
Round 1 - Pick 9
From New Orleans Saints
Round 1 - Pick 10
Tyree Wilson EDGE
Texas Tech • Sr • 6'6" / 275 lbs
Wilson is the long-limbed, highly athletic edge rusher the Eagles traditionally love.
From Cleveland Browns
Round 1 - Pick 11
Rashee Rice WR
SMU • Sr • 6'2" / 203 lbs
Way early for Rice, right? Well not if he runs a blisteringly fast time at his size with his productivity.
Round 1 - Pick 12
Bryan Bresee DL
Clemson • Soph • 6'5" / 305 lbs
Bresee is the exact type of ferocious, multi-faceted defensive lineman the Seahawks desperately need up front.
Round 1 - Pick 13
Northwestern • Jr • 6'4" / 315 lbs
The Titans have to get better up front, and Skoronski looks NFL ready at offensive tackle.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Notre Dame • Jr • 6'4" / 265 lbs
Regardless of who the quarterback is in New England next season, he will need more dynamic weapons. Mayer is a squeaky-clean tight end prospect.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Oklahoma • Jr • 6'5" / 315 lbs
Without a quarterback worth selecting available here, the Jets get a masher in Harrison to man one of their tackle spots.
Round 1 - Pick 16
Ohio State • Jr • 6'6" / 310 lbs
The Steelers need to upgrade the offensive line for Year 2 of the Kenny Pickett era.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Jared Verse EDGE
Florida State • Soph • 6'4" / 248 lbs
If Verse declares, he could go this high after a high-energy, majorly productive lone season at Florida State.
Round 1 - Pick 18
Kelee Ringo CB
Georgia • Soph • 6'2" / 210 lbs
The Lions defense flopped against the Panthers in Week 16. A springy, ball-hawking outside corner would significantly help this club in the future.
Round 1 - Pick 19
Georgia • Soph • 6'4" / 310 lbs
The Jaguars pick Jones to be the heir apparent to Cam Robinson at left tackle.
Round 1 - Pick 20
Maryland • Sr • 6'6" / 320 lbs
The Buccaneers have to plan ahead at many key offensive positions. Left tackle is one of them. Duncan isn't a perfect prospect yet presents a good amount of upside because of his mobility.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Florida • Jr • 6'5" / 347 lbs
The Commanders have two guards set to hit free agency, and Torrence is the big, mauling type they like at that position.
Round 1 - Pick 23
USC • Sr • 6'6" / 325 lbs
The Giants have to fortify the interior of the offensive line, and Vorhees is an incredibly experienced blocker.
Round 1 - Pick 24
Clemson • Jr • 6'3" / 240 lbs
Simpson would be the ideal replacement to Kyle Van Noy as a Swiss Army knife in Brandon Staley's defense.
Round 1 - Pick 25
Illinois • Jr • 6'0" / 180 lbs
Witherspoon is a super-productive man-to-man cornerback who'll add more youth to the Ravens secondary.
From Dallas Cowboys
Round 1 - Pick 26
Jalin Hyatt WR
Tennessee • Jr • 6'0" / 185 lbs
The Broncos have to do everything in their power to aid Russell Wilson. Hyatt is a deep-ball specialist. He'd help.
Round 1 - Pick 27
Drew Sanders EDGE
Arkansas • Jr • 6'5" / 233 lbs
Leighton Vander Esch and Anthony Barr are impending free agents, and Sanders went to Jerry Jones' alma mater. Easy decision for Dallas here.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Penn State • Jr • 6'2" / 194 lbs
How about another talented cornerback in the Bengals' quality secondary?
Round 1 - Pick 29
Siaki Ika DL
Baylor • Jr • 6'4" / 358 lbs
Ika would provide Chris Jones with loads more one-on-ones, a frightening development for opposing quarterbacks.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Texas • Jr • 6'0" / 220 lbs
How does a Robinson and Dalvin Cook duo sound in Minnesota? Damn good.
Round 1 - Pick 31
Josh Downs WR
North Carolina • Jr • 5'10" / 175 lbs
Downs is a smaller, bouncy wideout who'd be a dynamic addition to the Bills offense.
Round 1 - Pick 32
Oregon • Soph • 6'2" / 201 lbs
The Eagles get a long, smooth outside cornerback to learn from Darius Slay and James Bradberry early in his career.