As we've all beared witness to multiple times on a national stage this season, the Colts have severe quarterback problems. In this mock draft, they address the game's most vital position inside the top five. They have to. 

Plus, the Vikings add Bijan Robinson to their backfield to formulate a dynamic duo with Dalvin Cook. 

In this mock, there's not a No. 22 pick, as that's the selection the Dolphins forfeited due to tampering violations. 

One other thing, and this is an important: The draft order below is now the official order based on team records and tiebreakers.

NFL Mock Draft
Round 1
Round 1 - Pick 1
Bryce Young QB
Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 194 lbs
Projected Team
Houston
PROSPECT RNK
2nd
POSITION RNK
1st
This may not be an absolute slam-dunk selection we know will happen at the early stages of the pre-draft process. But I do think Houston will eventually settle on Young with the top pick. Young's size will be the only knock on him during the pre-draft process. He has a strong arm, pinpoint accuracy and poise well beyond his years.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Will Anderson Jr. EDGE
Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 243 lbs
Projected Team
Chicago
PROSPECT RNK
1st
POSITION RNK
1st
Anderson would be the ideal pick for the Bears at No. 2 overall. He's an elite edge-rusher prospect, and the Bears only have 13 sacks entering Week 17.
  From Denver Broncos
Round 1 - Pick 3
Jalen Carter DL
Georgia • Jr • 6'3" / 300 lbs
Projected Team
Seattle
PROSPECT RNK
4th
POSITION RNK
1st
Carter is incredibly disruptive and athletic, and is exactly what the Seahawks need on the interior of their defensive line.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Quentin Johnston WR
TCU • Jr • 6'4" / 215 lbs
Projected Team
Arizona
PROSPECT RNK
3rd
POSITION RNK
2nd
The Cardinals could use more firepower on the outside opposite DeAndre Hopkins. Johnston is big and fast and strong at the catch point.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Will Levis QB
Kentucky • Sr • 6'3" / 232 lbs
Projected Team
Indianapolis
PROSPECT RNK
7th
POSITION RNK
1st
Levis is a big-time specimen at the quarterback position, and his athletic traits align with the franchise QB prototype in today's NFL.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Myles Murphy DL
Clemson • Jr • 6'5" / 275 lbs
Projected Team
Atlanta
PROSPECT RNK
6th
POSITION RNK
3rd
The Falcons have to improve the pass rush, and while Murphy isn't a finished product, you can't teach his size, length and movement skills.
  From Los Angeles Rams
Round 1 - Pick 7
C.J. Stroud QB
Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 218 lbs
Projected Team
Detroit
PROSPECT RNK
5th
POSITION RNK
2nd
There are Jared Goff-type strengths to Stroud's game, making this a perfect mentor-mentee pairing in Detroit.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Anthony Richardson QB
Florida • Soph • 6'4" / 232 lbs
Projected Team
Carolina
PROSPECT RNK
19th
POSITION RNK
4th
The Panthers finally go the draft route at the quarterback spot with Richardson, who's raw but could be an All-Pro in three seasons.
  From New Orleans Saints
Round 1 - Pick 9
Cam Smith CB
South Carolina • Jr • 6'0" / 188 lbs
Projected Team
Las Vegas
PROSPECT RNK
18th
POSITION RNK
3rd
The Raiders have to bolster the secondary. Smith is a premier perimeter cornerback prospect.
  From New Orleans Saints
Round 1 - Pick 10
Tyree Wilson EDGE
Texas Tech • Sr • 6'6" / 275 lbs
Projected Team
Philadelphia
PROSPECT RNK
31st
POSITION RNK
5th
Wilson is the long-limbed, highly athletic edge rusher the Eagles traditionally love.
  From Cleveland Browns
Round 1 - Pick 11
Rashee Rice WR
SMU • Sr • 6'2" / 203 lbs
Projected Team
Houston
PROSPECT RNK
34th
POSITION RNK
4th
Way early for Rice, right? Well not if he runs a blisteringly fast time at his size with his productivity.
Round 1 - Pick 12
Bryan Bresee DL
Clemson • Soph • 6'5" / 305 lbs
Projected Team
Seattle
PROSPECT RNK
23rd
POSITION RNK
2nd
Bresee is the exact type of ferocious, multi-faceted defensive lineman the Seahawks desperately need up front.
Round 1 - Pick 13
Peter Skoronski OT
Northwestern • Jr • 6'4" / 315 lbs
Projected Team
Tennessee
PROSPECT RNK
17th
POSITION RNK
2nd
The Titans have to get better up front, and Skoronski looks NFL ready at offensive tackle.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Michael Mayer TE
Notre Dame • Jr • 6'4" / 265 lbs
Projected Team
New England
PROSPECT RNK
8th
POSITION RNK
1st
Regardless of who the quarterback is in New England next season, he will need more dynamic weapons. Mayer is a squeaky-clean tight end prospect.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Anton Harrison OT
Oklahoma • Jr • 6'5" / 315 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Jets
PROSPECT RNK
13th
POSITION RNK
3rd
Without a quarterback worth selecting available here, the Jets get a masher in Harrison to man one of their tackle spots.
Round 1 - Pick 16
Paris Johnson Jr. OT
Ohio State • Jr • 6'6" / 310 lbs
Projected Team
Pittsburgh
PROSPECT RNK
22nd
POSITION RNK
1st
The Steelers need to upgrade the offensive line for Year 2 of the Kenny Pickett era.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Jared Verse EDGE
Florida State • Soph • 6'4" / 248 lbs
Projected Team
Green Bay
PROSPECT RNK
26th
POSITION RNK
4th
If Verse declares, he could go this high after a high-energy, majorly productive lone season at Florida State.
Round 1 - Pick 18
Kelee Ringo CB
Georgia • Soph • 6'2" / 210 lbs
Projected Team
Detroit
PROSPECT RNK
10th
POSITION RNK
1st
The Lions defense flopped against the Panthers in Week 16. A springy, ball-hawking outside corner would significantly help this club in the future.
Round 1 - Pick 19
Broderick Jones OT
Georgia • Soph • 6'4" / 310 lbs
Projected Team
Jacksonville
PROSPECT RNK
21st
POSITION RNK
3rd
The Jaguars pick Jones to be the heir apparent to Cam Robinson at left tackle.
Round 1 - Pick 20
Jaelyn Duncan OT
Maryland • Sr • 6'6" / 320 lbs
Projected Team
Tampa Bay
PROSPECT RNK
25th
POSITION RNK
3rd
The Buccaneers have to plan ahead at many key offensive positions. Left tackle is one of them. Duncan isn't a perfect prospect yet presents a good amount of upside because of his mobility.
Round 1 - Pick 21
O'Cyrus Torrence OL
Florida • Jr • 6'5" / 347 lbs
Projected Team
Washington
PROSPECT RNK
9th
POSITION RNK
1st
The Commanders have two guards set to hit free agency, and Torrence is the big, mauling type they like at that position.
Round 1 - Pick 23
Andrew Vorhees OL
USC • Sr • 6'6" / 325 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Giants
PROSPECT RNK
38th
POSITION RNK
1st
The Giants have to fortify the interior of the offensive line, and Vorhees is an incredibly experienced blocker.
Round 1 - Pick 24
Trenton Simpson LB
Clemson • Jr • 6'3" / 240 lbs
Projected Team
L.A. Chargers
PROSPECT RNK
24th
POSITION RNK
4th
Simpson would be the ideal replacement to Kyle Van Noy as a Swiss Army knife in Brandon Staley's defense.
Round 1 - Pick 25
Devon Witherspoon CB
Illinois • Jr • 6'0" / 180 lbs
Projected Team
Baltimore
PROSPECT RNK
32nd
POSITION RNK
6th
Witherspoon is a super-productive man-to-man cornerback who'll add more youth to the Ravens secondary.
  From Dallas Cowboys
Round 1 - Pick 26
Jalin Hyatt WR
Tennessee • Jr • 6'0" / 185 lbs
Projected Team
Denver
PROSPECT RNK
11th
POSITION RNK
2nd
The Broncos have to do everything in their power to aid Russell Wilson. Hyatt is a deep-ball specialist. He'd help.
Round 1 - Pick 27
Drew Sanders EDGE
Arkansas • Jr • 6'5" / 233 lbs
Projected Team
Dallas
PROSPECT RNK
29th
POSITION RNK
4th
Leighton Vander Esch and Anthony Barr are impending free agents, and Sanders went to Jerry Jones' alma mater. Easy decision for Dallas here.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Joey Porter Jr. CB
Penn State • Jr • 6'2" / 194 lbs
Projected Team
Cincinnati
PROSPECT RNK
30th
POSITION RNK
5th
How about another talented cornerback in the Bengals' quality secondary?
Round 1 - Pick 29
Siaki Ika DL
Baylor • Jr • 6'4" / 358 lbs
Projected Team
Kansas City
PROSPECT RNK
72nd
POSITION RNK
10th
Ika would provide Chris Jones with loads more one-on-ones, a frightening development for opposing quarterbacks.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Bijan Robinson RB
Texas • Jr • 6'0" / 220 lbs
Projected Team
Minnesota
PROSPECT RNK
42nd
POSITION RNK
8th
How does a Robinson and Dalvin Cook duo sound in Minnesota? Damn good.
Round 1 - Pick 31
Josh Downs WR
North Carolina • Jr • 5'10" / 175 lbs
Projected Team
Buffalo
PROSPECT RNK
47th
POSITION RNK
5th
Downs is a smaller, bouncy wideout who'd be a dynamic addition to the Bills offense.
Round 1 - Pick 32
Christian Gonzalez CB
Oregon • Soph • 6'2" / 201 lbs
Projected Team
Philadelphia
PROSPECT RNK
16th
POSITION RNK
2nd
The Eagles get a long, smooth outside cornerback to learn from Darius Slay and James Bradberry early in his career.