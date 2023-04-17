From From Chicago Bears Round 1 - Pick 1 Bryce Young QB Alabama • Jr • 5'10" / 204 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 2nd There has obviously been buzz about both C.J. Stroud and Anthony Richardson potentially landing in this spot, but Young is the best prospect in the class, so we're betting that the Panthers eventually come back around to him. His playmaking ability, combined with his accuracy and decision-making, make him the top player in the class despite his size.

Round 1 - Pick 2 C.J. Stroud QB Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 214 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st Stroud is an excellent fit for the offense new coordinator Bobby Slowik wants to run due to his pinpoint accuracy and ability to layer the ball over the top of defenders. Despite the potentially awkwardness with his agent and the Texans -- David Mulugheta also represents Deshaun Watson -- Houston can't pass on him here.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Arizona Cardinals Round 1 - Pick 3 Anthony Richardson QB Florida • Soph • 6'4" / 244 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 4th The Colts sacrifice third- and fifth-round picks to move up one spot and make sure they get their quarterback of choice. We've already seen that Shane Steichen can build an offense around a mobile quarterback, and he gets a chance to do it again here.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Indianapolis Colts Round 1 - Pick 4 Will Anderson Jr. EDGE Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 253 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 3rd Arizona moves down, picks up a couple extra selections, and still gets to choose the top defensive player in the draft. This team has a whole lot of work to do on its roster, and after making this pick looks to secure value for DeAndre Hopkins and Budda Baker in further deals.

From From Denver Broncos Round 1 - Pick 5 Jalen Carter DL Georgia • Jr • 6'3" / 314 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st We know the Seahawks are not afraid to risk "character concerns" draft picks. We also know how much they value game-wreckers on the interior of the defensive line. Pairing Carter with Dre'Mont Jones gives them two players with which to attack opposing offenses.

From From Los Angeles Rams Round 1 - Pick 6 Christian Gonzalez CB Oregon • Soph • 6'1" / 197 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 2nd The Lions' offseason signings put them in a position where they don't necessarily have to spring for a corner early, but that doesn't mean they won't do it if a corner is the best fit. Gonzalez's combination of size, speed, and physicality make him a strong fit for what Dan Campbell and defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn want to do defensively.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Tyree Wilson EDGE Texas Tech • Sr • 6'6" / 271 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 1st The Raiders just do not have much in the pass-rush department outside of Maxx Crosby. Chandler Jones is coming off a down season, and barring an enormous bounce back, seems unlikely to be on the team beyond the 2023 season. Wilson can bookend Crosby for years to come.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Lukas Van Ness EDGE Iowa • Soph • 6'5" / 272 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 2nd At the moment, Atlanta's top edge rushers are Bud Dupree, Lorenzo Carter, and Arnold Ebiketie. That's... less than ideal, even with Calais Campbell, Grady Jarrett, and David Onyemata on the interior. Adding Van Ness to the mix gives them a true perimeter pass-rush threat.

From From Carolina Panthers Round 1 - Pick 9 Paris Johnson Jr. OT Ohio State • Jr • 6'6" / 313 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 1st The Bears could use help at pretty much any spot along the offensive line, and here they land a player who is probably the best pure left tackle in the class. Having more confidence in the group up front will hopefully alleviate at least some of Justin Fields' sack issues.

From From New Orleans Saints Round 1 - Pick 10 Nolan Smith EDGE Georgia • Sr • 6'2" / 238 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 3rd There is absolutely nothing Howie Roseman loves more than stocking up on pass rushers. With Brandon Graham getting up there in age and Derek Barnett having a contract that voids at the end of this season, the Eagles can't pass on the opportunity to add another name to the mix.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Will Levis QB Kentucky • Sr • 6'4" / 229 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 2nd The Titans stop Levis' fall just outside of the top 10, landing a passer who can operate like a souped-up version of what they've had with Ryan Tannehill. Levis' ability to deliver strikes to the intermediate area of the field makes him a strong fit for the way Tennessee wants to run its offense, and his size and strength fits the mold of what the team has looked for under Mike Vrabel.

From From Cleveland Browns Round 1 - Pick 12 Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 196 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st Houston already landed Stroud, and here reunites him with one of his top targets. More quick and agile than he is fast, JSN projects as a prototype slot receiver who can make a lot of things work over the middle of the field -- again, a good fit for Slowik's offense system.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Darnell Wright OT Tennessee • Sr • 6'5" / 333 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 3rd There's some thought that this pick might be heading to the Packers in an Aaron Rodgers trade, but we're betting it's a second-rounder instead. With the uncertainty surrounding Mekhi Becton's future, New York lands its future right tackle by taking Wright here.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Devon Witherspoon CB Illinois • Jr • 6'0" / 181 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 2nd Witherspoon seems like a prototypical Bill Belichick corner. New England has some decent depth at the position, but we know the Pats think that you can never have enough in the secondary.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Michael Mayer TE Notre Dame • Jr • 6'5" / 249 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 3rd Green Bay finally springs for a pass-catcher in the first round, but it's a tight end instead of a receiver, and it comes in the first year of the post-Aaron Rodgers era. Mayer's size and ability to work both in-line as a blocker and stretch the field up the seam help the Packers transition to the Jordan Love era.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Joey Porter Jr. CB Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 193 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 3rd The Commies nab Porter one pick before he can land with his father's old team. Ron Rivera's defense could use some help on the perimeter, and Porter's brand of physicality makes him a good fit with his new head coach.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Deonte Banks CB Maryland • Jr • 6'0" / 197 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 4th Pittsburgh grabs a defensive back here anyway, opting for Banks' combination of size and athleticism to help shut down receivers on the outside. He doesn't have ideal length for a corner, but he makes it work anyway.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Quentin Johnston WR TCU • Jr • 6'3" / 208 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 30th POSITION RNK 4th Detroit already has its slot guy (Amon-Ra St. Brown) and its speed guy (Jameson Williams), and here lands its big guy in the 6-2 3/4, 208-pound Johnston. Despite his frame, he's not your prototypical possession receiver. Johnston is at his best with the ball in his hands and on the move.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Peter Skoronski OT Northwestern • Jr • 6'4" / 313 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 4th Skoronski may not have the length you typically want in a tackle, but his size and technique can make him a fit on the right side, while the Bucs move Tristan Wirfs over to the left.

Round 1 - Pick 20 Drew Sanders LB Arkansas • Jr • 6'4" / 235 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 27th POSITION RNK 1st Sanders exploded with 9.5 sacks and 13.5 tackles for loss at Arkansas last season, and here gives Seattle a flexible piece to utilize up front along with Carter, Jones, and the collection of linebackers the Seahawks have assembled this offseason.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Jalin Hyatt WR Tennessee • Jr • 6'0" / 176 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 26th POSITION RNK 1st Speed, speed, speed. That's what the Chargers desperately need. Hyatt isn't a complete player, but his ability to stretch the field in a much different way than Mike Williams (who is more of a contested catch guy) will open things up for an L.A. offense that badly needs to generate more space.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Myles Murphy DL Clemson • Jr • 6'5" / 268 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 32nd POSITION RNK 5th Baltimore loves few things more than adding depth and flexibility up front on defense, and after allowing Calais Campbell to leave in free agency, could use an infusion of both in the draft. Murphy has good size and the ability to play multiple spots along the defensive line.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Cam Smith CB South Carolina • Jr • 6'1" / 180 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 1st If you watched the Vikings last season, you know they need a ton of help in the secondary. The Byron Murphy signing alone doesn't yet give new defensive coordinator Brian Flores everything he needs to run his defense, so the Vikes add Smith to the mix here.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Bryan Bresee DL Clemson • Soph • 6'6" / 298 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 4th With Travon Walker and Josh Allen, the Jags have their edge rushers. Here, they add a high-level athlete with great size (6-5, 300 pounds) to the defensive interior.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Brian Branch S Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 190 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 65th POSITION RNK 7th Branch's versatility to play corner or safety, operate out of the slot, and help against both the pass and the run are too much for the Giants to pass up here. He can help things lock into place for Wink Martindale's defense.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Zay Flowers WR Boston College • Sr • 5'9" / 182 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 31st POSITION RNK 4th Neither the Cowboys nor Mike McCarthy typically like smaller receivers, but Dallas brought Flowers in for a visit and he is able to play both inside and out despite his stature. There's a similar player on the roster from whom he can learn in Brandin Cooks, and Flowers can be the No. 2 to CeeDee Lamb in the future.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Broderick Jones OT Georgia • Soph • 6'5" / 311 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 1st Buffalo still needs help along the offensive line, and in the massive Jones finds a player who can change the tone of things for them up front. Slide him in at right tackle and get to work.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Bijan Robinson RB Texas • Jr • 5'11" / 215 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 31st POSITION RNK 3rd Is it a good idea to use a first-round pick on a running back? Probably not. Do I think that will stop some team or another from doing it? I do not. This selection allows Cincinnati to cut ties with the too-expensive Joe Mixon.

From From San Francisco 49ers Round 1 - Pick 29 Keion White EDGE Georgia Tech • Sr • 6'5" / 285 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 58th POSITION RNK 5th New Orleans lost a bunch of bodies along the defensive line this offseason. White has the kind of athleticism Dennis Allen typically looks for in an edge rusher.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Calijah Kancey DL Pittsburgh • Jr • 6'1" / 281 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 1st Oh look, the Eagles take another defensive lineman. With Javon Hargrave leaning in free agency, Philly finds his replacement in the underrated (because he is undersized) Kancey.