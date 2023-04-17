From From Chicago Bears Round 1 - Pick 1 Bryce Young QB Alabama • Jr • 5'10" / 204 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st First it was Bryce Young as the betting favorite, then it was C.J. Stroud, and now it's back to Young as we enter the home stretch. In the end, the unique skillset of Young overshadows his physical stature, and he goes No. 1 to Carolina.

Round 1 - Pick 2 C.J. Stroud QB Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 214 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 2nd I don't buy that the Texans could take Will Anderson Jr. here and then try and use the No. 12 pick to move back up for a quarterback. QBs are going off the board in at least three of the first four picks, if not all four, which would leave Houston without a rookie signal-caller. Instead, the franchise doesn't overthink it and takes C.J. Stroud.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Arizona Cardinals Round 1 - Pick 3 Anthony Richardson QB Florida • Soph • 6'4" / 244 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 4th Jared Goff is serviceable, solid even, for a team on the rise in a NFC that has a bunch of unknowns after the Eagles. But getting Anthony Richardson for the long-term is too good to pass up, even though it costs some draft capital to move up three spots.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Will Levis QB Kentucky • Sr • 6'4" / 229 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 3rd Indianapolis makes history by taking Will Levis, as it's the first time in NFL Draft history that QBs go 1-2-3-4. Levis has gotten a bad wrap throughout the draft process, but he's still a top-10 pick. And with how the QBs flew off the board, he's pushed up to No. 4 here.

From From Denver Broncos Round 1 - Pick 5 Jalen Carter DL Georgia • Jr • 6'3" / 314 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st I get it, Will Anderson Jr. is the much safer pick. But Jalen Carter was seen by many as the most talented player on that historic 2021 Georgia defense. Even though the Seahawks fortified their interior defensive line in free agency, they take a chance on Carter's immense upside.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Detroit Lions Round 1 - Pick 6 Will Anderson Jr. EDGE Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 253 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st Perfect scenario for the Cardinals. Trade back three spots, pick up some draft capital, and still get the safest prospect in this class.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Christian Gonzalez CB Oregon • Soph • 6'1" / 197 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 1st The Raiders need to upgrade the secondary in a big way, and Christian Gonzalez has all the tools to be a No. 1 cornerback. Las Vegas will need one going against Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert four times a year.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Tyree Wilson EDGE Texas Tech • Sr • 6'6" / 271 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 2nd The Falcons bolstered the interior by signing veteran Calais Campbell, and now they shore up the edge with the explosive Tyree Wilson.

From From Carolina Panthers Round 1 - Pick 9 Paris Johnson Jr. OT Ohio State • Jr • 6'6" / 313 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 2nd In 2020, then-freshman Paris Johnson Jr. blocked for Justin Fields in five games at Ohio State. Three years later, he'll protect Fields' blindside in Chicago.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Philadelphia Eagles Round 1 - Pick 10 Peter Skoronski OT Northwestern • Jr • 6'4" / 313 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 1st The Patriots jump the OL-needy Titans and Jets to take Peter Skoronski. Regardless of where the Northwestern standout plays, he'll upgrade an offensive line in need of more talent.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Broderick Jones OT Georgia • Soph • 6'5" / 311 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 3rd With the top-four QBs long gone, the run on offensive linemen continues with the Titans taking Broderick Jones.

From From Cleveland Browns Round 1 - Pick 12 Devon Witherspoon CB Illinois • Jr • 6'0" / 181 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 2nd Wide receiver would work here, but the chance to pair Devon Witherspoon with Derek Stingley Jr. leads to the Texans going cornerback.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Darnell Wright OT Tennessee • Sr • 6'5" / 333 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 4th The Jets need a right tackle. Darnell Wright is the best right tackle in this class. So, despite having Mekhi Becton and Max Mitchell on the roster, New York takes the safe approach.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from New England Patriots Round 1 - Pick 14 Bijan Robinson RB Texas • Jr • 5'11" / 215 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 1st Putting Bijan Robinson in the Eagles offense would be unfair to the rest of the NFL, yet the league lets Philadelphia trade back and still grab the best RB prospect since Saquon Barkley.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Lukas Van Ness EDGE Iowa • Soph • 6'5" / 272 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 3rd The Packers haven't drafted an offensive skill player (RB, WR or TE) since 2002! I'm not predicting that they're going to select one now, even though WR and TE make a ton of sense. Instead, they take Lukas Van Ness to strengthen the defensive line.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Joey Porter Jr. CB Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 193 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 3rd Easy choice here. The Commanders need a CB, and Joey Porter Jr. is one of the best ones left.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Deonte Banks CB Maryland • Jr • 6'0" / 197 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 32nd POSITION RNK 5th See: Commanders. The Steelers need help on the backend, and Deonte Banks could grow into a big piece of that defense.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Bryan Bresee DL Clemson • Soph • 6'6" / 298 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 25th POSITION RNK 3rd Dan Campbell and company take Bryan Bresee believing the No. 1 high school recruit can reach his potential in Detroit.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Hendon Hooker QB Tennessee • Sr • 6'3" / 217 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 58th POSITION RNK 5th The Buccaneers still have pieces to contend in a weak NFC, so they take the 25-year-old Hendon Hooker and hope the Tennessee QB can manage the offense.

Round 1 - Pick 20 Nolan Smith EDGE Georgia • Sr • 6'2" / 238 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 4th The Seahawks double down on defense and take the uber-athletic Nolan Smith.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 196 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 3rd The WR drought finally ends with the selection of Jaxon Smith-Njigba. The Chargers are thrilled to get him in this offense with Keenan Allen and Mike Williams.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Baltimore Ravens Round 1 - Pick 22 Brian Branch S Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 190 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 1st Another trade from Philadelphia. With the top-four CBs off the board and several teams ahead of them in need of a defensive back, the Eagles make a sizable move up for Brian Branch, who can play anywhere in the secondary.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Jordan Addison WR USC • Jr • 5'11" / 173 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 30th POSITION RNK 4th Kirk Cousins gets another playmaker and Justin Jefferson gets a running mate after Adam Thielen's release.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Myles Murphy DL Clemson • Jr • 6'5" / 268 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 2nd The Jaguars stop Myles Murphy's fall by adding an edge rusher with the size and traits to beat offensive tackles.

Round 1 - Pick 25 O'Cyrus Torrence IOL Florida • Jr • 6'5" / 330 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 27th POSITION RNK 1st The Giants get some more protection for the newly signed Daniel Jones. O'Cyrus Torrence will be a plus-starter at guard right away.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Dalton Kincaid TE Utah • Sr • 6'4" / 246 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 26th POSITION RNK 1st The Cowboys swap Dalton Schultz for Dalton Kincaid and feel good about their offensive playmakers heading into 2023.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Zay Flowers WR Boston College • Sr • 5'9" / 182 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 2nd Josh Allen can't do it all offensively, so the Bills provide him with a wide receiver in Zay Flowers who did a lot with little at Boston College.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Michael Mayer TE Notre Dame • Jr • 6'5" / 249 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 28th POSITION RNK 2nd The Bengals nab the best all-around tight end in this class. More firepower for Joe Burrow.

From From San Francisco 49ers Round 1 - Pick 29 Keion White EDGE Georgia Tech • Sr • 6'5" / 285 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 66th POSITION RNK 8th The Saints select Keion White to help fill the void left by departing free agent Marcus Davenport. New Orleans bets on his versatility and upside.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Philadelphia Eagles Round 1 - Pick 30 Quentin Johnston WR TCU • Jr • 6'3" / 208 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 1st General manager Eric DeCosta said he wanted more draft picks, and he got them by trading back eight spots so that the Eagles could move up. Here's the bonus: Quentin Johnston is still on the board, so the Ravens continue to provide more firepower for Lamar Jackson.