peter-skoronski.jpg
Getty Images

The Philadelphia Eagles don't have many needs. After all, they had the best record in the NFL last season and were a few plays away from winning the Super Bowl.

Two positions they could stand to address, however, are running back and safety. And in this mock draft, that's exactly what general manager Howie Roseman does -- by way of a few trades up and down the board.

Elsewhere, the Lions trade up for a quarterback, the Patriots trade up for an offensive lineman, and the Ravens move down several spots -- and still land another weapon for Lamar Jackson. Now let's get to the picks! 

Remember: There are only 31 picks in this mock draft because the Dolphins were stripped of their first-round pick due to tampering.

For more draft content, check out our latest prospect rankings and mock drafts, as well as our new weekly podcast, "With the First Pick," featuring former Vikings general manager Rick Spielman. (Check out the latest episode below.)

NFL Mock Draft
Round 1
  From Chicago Bears
Round 1 - Pick 1
player headshot
Bryce Young QB
Alabama • Jr • 5'10" / 204 lbs
Projected Team
Carolina
PROSPECT RNK
2nd
POSITION RNK
1st
First it was Bryce Young as the betting favorite, then it was C.J. Stroud, and now it's back to Young as we enter the home stretch. In the end, the unique skillset of Young overshadows his physical stature, and he goes No. 1 to Carolina.
Round 1 - Pick 2
player headshot
C.J. Stroud QB
Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 214 lbs
Projected Team
Houston
PROSPECT RNK
4th
POSITION RNK
2nd
I don't buy that the Texans could take Will Anderson Jr. here and then try and use the No. 12 pick to move back up for a quarterback. QBs are going off the board in at least three of the first four picks, if not all four, which would leave Houston without a rookie signal-caller. Instead, the franchise doesn't overthink it and takes C.J. Stroud.
  Mock Trade from Arizona Cardinals
Round 1 - Pick 3
player headshot
Anthony Richardson QB
Florida • Soph • 6'4" / 244 lbs
Projected Team
Detroit
PROSPECT RNK
9th
POSITION RNK
4th
Jared Goff is serviceable, solid even, for a team on the rise in a NFC that has a bunch of unknowns after the Eagles. But getting Anthony Richardson for the long-term is too good to pass up, even though it costs some draft capital to move up three spots.
Round 1 - Pick 4
player headshot
Will Levis QB
Kentucky • Sr • 6'4" / 229 lbs
Projected Team
Indianapolis
PROSPECT RNK
5th
POSITION RNK
3rd
Indianapolis makes history by taking Will Levis, as it's the first time in NFL Draft history that QBs go 1-2-3-4. Levis has gotten a bad wrap throughout the draft process, but he's still a top-10 pick. And with how the QBs flew off the board, he's pushed up to No. 4 here.
  From Denver Broncos
Round 1 - Pick 5
player headshot
Jalen Carter DL
Georgia • Jr • 6'3" / 314 lbs
Projected Team
Seattle
PROSPECT RNK
3rd
POSITION RNK
1st
I get it, Will Anderson Jr. is the much safer pick. But Jalen Carter was seen by many as the most talented player on that historic 2021 Georgia defense. Even though the Seahawks fortified their interior defensive line in free agency, they take a chance on Carter's immense upside.
  Mock Trade from Detroit Lions
Round 1 - Pick 6
player headshot
Will Anderson Jr. EDGE
Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 253 lbs
Projected Team
Arizona
PROSPECT RNK
1st
POSITION RNK
1st
Perfect scenario for the Cardinals. Trade back three spots, pick up some draft capital, and still get the safest prospect in this class.
Round 1 - Pick 7
player headshot
Christian Gonzalez CB
Oregon • Soph • 6'1" / 197 lbs
Projected Team
Las Vegas
PROSPECT RNK
7th
POSITION RNK
1st
The Raiders need to upgrade the secondary in a big way, and Christian Gonzalez has all the tools to be a No. 1 cornerback. Las Vegas will need one going against Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert four times a year.
Round 1 - Pick 8
player headshot
Tyree Wilson EDGE
Texas Tech • Sr • 6'6" / 271 lbs
Projected Team
Atlanta
PROSPECT RNK
6th
POSITION RNK
2nd
The Falcons bolstered the interior by signing veteran Calais Campbell, and now they shore up the edge with the explosive Tyree Wilson.
  From Carolina Panthers
Round 1 - Pick 9
player headshot
Paris Johnson Jr. OT
Ohio State • Jr • 6'6" / 313 lbs
Projected Team
Chicago
PROSPECT RNK
14th
POSITION RNK
2nd
In 2020, then-freshman Paris Johnson Jr. blocked for Justin Fields in five games at Ohio State. Three years later, he'll protect Fields' blindside in Chicago.
  Mock Trade from Philadelphia Eagles
Round 1 - Pick 10
player headshot
Peter Skoronski OT
Northwestern • Jr • 6'4" / 313 lbs
Projected Team
New England
PROSPECT RNK
11th
POSITION RNK
1st
The Patriots jump the OL-needy Titans and Jets to take Peter Skoronski. Regardless of where the Northwestern standout plays, he'll upgrade an offensive line in need of more talent.
Round 1 - Pick 11
player headshot
Broderick Jones OT
Georgia • Soph • 6'5" / 311 lbs
Projected Team
Tennessee
PROSPECT RNK
22nd
POSITION RNK
3rd
With the top-four QBs long gone, the run on offensive linemen continues with the Titans taking Broderick Jones.
  From Cleveland Browns
Round 1 - Pick 12
player headshot
Devon Witherspoon CB
Illinois • Jr • 6'0" / 181 lbs
Projected Team
Houston
PROSPECT RNK
8th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Wide receiver would work here, but the chance to pair Devon Witherspoon with Derek Stingley Jr. leads to the Texans going cornerback.
Round 1 - Pick 13
player headshot
Darnell Wright OT
Tennessee • Sr • 6'5" / 333 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Jets
PROSPECT RNK
23rd
POSITION RNK
4th
The Jets need a right tackle. Darnell Wright is the best right tackle in this class. So, despite having Mekhi Becton and Max Mitchell on the roster, New York takes the safe approach.
  Mock Trade from New England Patriots
Round 1 - Pick 14
player headshot
Bijan Robinson RB
Texas • Jr • 5'11" / 215 lbs
Projected Team
Philadelphia
PROSPECT RNK
5th
POSITION RNK
1st
Putting Bijan Robinson in the Eagles offense would be unfair to the rest of the NFL, yet the league lets Philadelphia trade back and still grab the best RB prospect since Saquon Barkley.
Round 1 - Pick 15
player headshot
Lukas Van Ness EDGE
Iowa • Soph • 6'5" / 272 lbs
Projected Team
Green Bay
PROSPECT RNK
15th
POSITION RNK
3rd
The Packers haven't drafted an offensive skill player (RB, WR or TE) since 2002! I'm not predicting that they're going to select one now, even though WR and TE make a ton of sense. Instead, they take Lukas Van Ness to strengthen the defensive line.
Round 1 - Pick 16
player headshot
Joey Porter Jr. CB
Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 193 lbs
Projected Team
Washington
PROSPECT RNK
12th
POSITION RNK
3rd
Easy choice here. The Commanders need a CB, and Joey Porter Jr. is one of the best ones left.
Round 1 - Pick 17
player headshot
Deonte Banks CB
Maryland • Jr • 6'0" / 197 lbs
Projected Team
Pittsburgh
PROSPECT RNK
32nd
POSITION RNK
5th
See: Commanders. The Steelers need help on the backend, and Deonte Banks could grow into a big piece of that defense.
Round 1 - Pick 18
player headshot
Bryan Bresee DL
Clemson • Soph • 6'6" / 298 lbs
Projected Team
Detroit
PROSPECT RNK
25th
POSITION RNK
3rd
Dan Campbell and company take Bryan Bresee believing the No. 1 high school recruit can reach his potential in Detroit.
Round 1 - Pick 19
player headshot
Hendon Hooker QB
Tennessee • Sr • 6'3" / 217 lbs
Projected Team
Tampa Bay
PROSPECT RNK
58th
POSITION RNK
5th
The Buccaneers still have pieces to contend in a weak NFC, so they take the 25-year-old Hendon Hooker and hope the Tennessee QB can manage the offense.
Round 1 - Pick 20
player headshot
Nolan Smith EDGE
Georgia • Sr • 6'2" / 238 lbs
Projected Team
Seattle
PROSPECT RNK
18th
POSITION RNK
4th
The Seahawks double down on defense and take the uber-athletic Nolan Smith.
Round 1 - Pick 21
player headshot
Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR
Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 196 lbs
Projected Team
L.A. Chargers
PROSPECT RNK
21st
POSITION RNK
3rd
The WR drought finally ends with the selection of Jaxon Smith-Njigba. The Chargers are thrilled to get him in this offense with Keenan Allen and Mike Williams.
  Mock Trade from Baltimore Ravens
Round 1 - Pick 22
player headshot
Brian Branch S
Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 190 lbs
Projected Team
Philadelphia
PROSPECT RNK
16th
POSITION RNK
1st
Another trade from Philadelphia. With the top-four CBs off the board and several teams ahead of them in need of a defensive back, the Eagles make a sizable move up for Brian Branch, who can play anywhere in the secondary.
Round 1 - Pick 23
player headshot
Jordan Addison WR
USC • Jr • 5'11" / 173 lbs
Projected Team
Minnesota
PROSPECT RNK
30th
POSITION RNK
4th
Kirk Cousins gets another playmaker and Justin Jefferson gets a running mate after Adam Thielen's release.
Round 1 - Pick 24
player headshot
Myles Murphy DL
Clemson • Jr • 6'5" / 268 lbs
Projected Team
Jacksonville
PROSPECT RNK
19th
POSITION RNK
2nd
The Jaguars stop Myles Murphy's fall by adding an edge rusher with the size and traits to beat offensive tackles.
Round 1 - Pick 25
player headshot
O'Cyrus Torrence IOL
Florida • Jr • 6'5" / 330 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Giants
PROSPECT RNK
27th
POSITION RNK
1st
The Giants get some more protection for the newly signed Daniel Jones. O'Cyrus Torrence will be a plus-starter at guard right away.
Round 1 - Pick 26
player headshot
Dalton Kincaid TE
Utah • Sr • 6'4" / 246 lbs
Projected Team
Dallas
PROSPECT RNK
26th
POSITION RNK
1st
The Cowboys swap Dalton Schultz for Dalton Kincaid and feel good about their offensive playmakers heading into 2023.
Round 1 - Pick 27
player headshot
Zay Flowers WR
Boston College • Sr • 5'9" / 182 lbs
Projected Team
Buffalo
PROSPECT RNK
20th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Josh Allen can't do it all offensively, so the Bills provide him with a wide receiver in Zay Flowers who did a lot with little at Boston College.
Round 1 - Pick 28
player headshot
Michael Mayer TE
Notre Dame • Jr • 6'5" / 249 lbs
Projected Team
Cincinnati
PROSPECT RNK
28th
POSITION RNK
2nd
The Bengals nab the best all-around tight end in this class. More firepower for Joe Burrow.
  From San Francisco 49ers
Round 1 - Pick 29
player headshot
Keion White EDGE
Georgia Tech • Sr • 6'5" / 285 lbs
Projected Team
New Orleans
PROSPECT RNK
66th
POSITION RNK
8th
The Saints select Keion White to help fill the void left by departing free agent Marcus Davenport. New Orleans bets on his versatility and upside.
  Mock Trade from Philadelphia Eagles
Round 1 - Pick 30
player headshot
Quentin Johnston WR
TCU • Jr • 6'3" / 208 lbs
Projected Team
Baltimore
PROSPECT RNK
13th
POSITION RNK
1st
General manager Eric DeCosta said he wanted more draft picks, and he got them by trading back eight spots so that the Eagles could move up. Here's the bonus: Quentin Johnston is still on the board, so the Ravens continue to provide more firepower for Lamar Jackson.
Round 1 - Pick 31
player headshot
Calijah Kancey DL
Pittsburgh • Jr • 6'1" / 281 lbs
Projected Team
Kansas City
PROSPECT RNK
31st
POSITION RNK
4th
Chris Jones needs some help in the middle of the defensive line. The undersized yet explosive Calijah Kancey will find his way into the opposing backfield.