Round 1 - Pick 1 C.J. Stroud QB Ohio State • Fr • 6'3" / 218 lbs Prior to the 2021 season, there was some buzz out of Columbus that the Buckeyes had their next Justin Fields. Stroud was criticized for his struggles early in the season but settled in to throw for 4,435 yards, 44 touchdowns and just six interceptions. Davis Mills would really have to blow away the organization this season for them to pass on a quarterback at No. 1 overall.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Will Anderson Jr. LB Alabama • Soph • 6'4" / 243 lbs Even if Zach Wilson struggles this season, I am not convinced New York would jump ship. Edge rusher is not exactly a position of need with Carl Lawson returning and the selection of Jermaine Johnson II. The reasoning is that there is no way to know how Lawson is going to look this season and the team has an affordable out in his contract after the season.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Will Levis QB Kentucky • Jr • 6'3" / 232 lbs Levis has good size for the position with elite arm strength and plus mobility. There are aspects of his game that need work, but while few have the traits to be taken this high in the draft, the Penn State transfer does. Detroit moves on from Jared Goff and saves a significant amount of salary cap space in doing so.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Jalen Carter DL Georgia • Soph • 6'3" / 310 lbs Over a two-year period, Jacksonville will have added Travon Walker, Devin Lloyd, Chad Muma and Carter to a defensive front that already had Josh Allen. The Jaguars should have a formidable front seven in a few years. Carter stood out on a Georgia defensive line that had three first-round picks.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Tony Grimes DB North Carolina • Soph • 6'0" / 190 lbs Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner and Derek Stingley Jr. were off the board before the Giants came on the clock last month. They made the most of their choices but many felt that was a landing spot for a cornerback given James Bradberry's then imminent and now complete release. Grimes has good size and speed. He has the makings of a lockdown cornerback.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Peter Skoronski OL Northwestern • Soph • 6'4" / 294 lbs Chicago will have zero idea of Justin Fields' potential after the upcoming season because of how little they have done to help him this offseason. The team is bereft of pass catchers and offensive linemen. Wide receiver could be an option, but they snag a lineman from up the road.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Bryce Young QB Alabama • Soph • 6'0" / 194 lbs The selection of Matt Corral in the third round is not going to prevent Carolina from taking another quarterback in the top 10. Young has a smaller frame, but his leadership and impromptu playmaking ability will once again lead him to be must-see TV this fall.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Trenton Simpson LB Clemson • Soph • 6'3" / 225 lbs Gone are the days of massive run-stuffing, head-rolling capable linebackers in the first round. Simpson would be traditionally undersized, but he is perfect in the modern game with his ability to shoot gaps to make plays in the backfield or drop into coverage.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Tyler Van Dyke QB Miami (FL) • Fr • 6'4" / 224 lbs Van Dyke is a bit more limited in regards to his mobility, but he has good size and throws with touch down the field. Seattle, to this point, has not been desperate in pursuit of a quarterback for the upcoming season. If Drew Lock and Geno Smith are the team's quarterbacks entering the season, then a top 10 QB selection is likely in the team's future.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Kelee Ringo DB Georgia • Fr • 6'2" / 205 lbs There is an opportunity for Washington to get out of William Jackson's contract after the season. He will turn 31 prior to the 2023 season. Ringo has great size and speed to play on the boundary. The Commanders continue investing in defense.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Anton Harrison OL Oklahoma • Soph • 6'5" / 309 lbs Pittsburgh is set among the skill positions, but the offensive line remains under construction. Harrison physically looks the part of an NFL left tackle.

From From New Orleans Saints Round 1 - Pick 12 Antonio Johnson DB Texas A&M • Soph • 6'3" / 200 lbs Johnson has been almost exclusively a box player for Texas A&M. He has a quick key and trigger to support his physical style of play. Philadelphia should value his versatility to drop into coverage or essentially serve as another linebacker.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Jaquelin Roy DT LSU • Soph • 6'4" / 297 lbs Las Vegas is in need of long-term interior defenders and Roy happens to be stepping into a more significant role for the Tigers. With edge rushers B.J. Ojulari and Ali Gaye working on the edge, Roy should be free to push the pocket up the middle.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Eli Ricks CB Alabama • Soph • 6'2" / 195 lbs Philadelphia used its two first-round picks on defensive tackle Jordan Davis and wide receiver A.J. Brown. They add safety Antonio Johnson and now Ricks to totally revamp that secondary.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Kayshon Boutte WR LSU • Soph • 6'0" / 190 lbs Boutte is a physical wide receiver who has some similarities to Ja'Marr Chase. Even with Tyquan Thornton and DeVante Parker, New England's wide receivers do not particularly excite me. There is an opportunity to shed some salary cap. Nelson Agholor is a free agent after the season, while Kendrick Bourne and Parker are slated to hit free agency a year later.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR Ohio State • Soph • 6'0" / 198 lbs Adam Thielen is not going to play forever so Minnesota adds Smith-Njigba, who is not an ideal compliment to Justin Jefferson but it is moreso an indicator of the team's thought process.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Henry To'o To'o LB Alabama • Jr • 6'2" / 225 lbs Tennessee fans do not believe they need a linebacker and maybe they do not, but that will become clear after the upcoming season. There were points in the season where To'oTo'o looked better than Christian Harris, who was just drafted in the third round.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Noah Sewell LB Oregon • Fr • 6'3" / 251 lbs The younger brother of Lions offensive tackle Penei Sewell sets out to make a name for himself in Miami.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Myles Murphy DE Clemson • Soph • 6'5" / 275 lbs J.J. Watt's contract voids prior to the 2023 season so Murphy could stand in as a bigger edge rusher who is able to win with speed and power.

Round 1 - Pick 20 Paris Johnson Jr. OL Ohio State • Soph • 6'6" / 315 lbs As a former offensive guard moving to left tackle, Johnson has versatility at the next level. Indianapolis took a chance on Bernhard Raimann on Day 2 of the 2022 draft, but there is no certainty that pans out and it was a relatively cheap investment.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Michael Mayer TE Notre Dame • Soph • 6'4" / 251 lbs Joe Burrow can always use more weapons. Mayer is from Independence, Kentucky, which is about 15 minutes outside of Cincinnati. The Bengals bring the Irish tight end home.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Josh Downs WR North Carolina • Soph • 5'10" / 180 lbs After trading Hollywood Brown, there is a lot of uncertainty surrounding Baltimore's wide receiver room. Downs is a prospect who can make plays after the catch for Lamar Jackson.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Blake Freeland OL BYU • Soph • 6'8" / 305 lbs Whether it is Tyron Smith or Terence Steele, there is a path for Dallas to need help at offensive tackle. The belief is that this year's first round selection, Tyler Smith, is going to begin his career at left guard before eventually taking over at left tackle. If Tyler Smith excels in that spot, but the team still wants to replace Tyron Smith, then this becomes an option.

From From Cleveland Browns Round 1 - Pick 24 Felix Anudike DE Kansas State • Soph • 6'3" / 255 lbs Anudike needs to continue developing a pass rush plan, but his ability to win with power and relentlessness is off the charts. Houston adds another rusher off the edge.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Arik Gilbert WR Georgia • Fr • 6'5" / 248 lbs Gilbert is a big unknown at this point. After showing some promise with LSU in 2020, Gilbert transferred to Florida and then Georgia. He missed the 2021 season in its entirety. On a parallel note, it is hard to fathom a tight end room having more talent than Brock Bowers, Darnell Washington and Gilbert.

From From Denver Broncos Round 1 - Pick 26 Bryan Bresee DT Clemson • Soph • 6'5" / 300 lbs From a physical standpoint, Bresee stands out as a player who could develop into a first-round pick. Seattle added a quarterback earlier in this projection and now gets another pass rusher.

From From San Francisco 49ers Round 1 - Pick 27 Bijan Robinson RB Texas • Soph • 6'0" / 214 lbs Miami has a lot of bodies at running back, but they are missing that feature element. It is a running back friendly scheme but, more than anything, I just wanted to get a few talented running backs on this list.

From From Los Angeles Rams Round 1 - Pick 28 Quentin Johnston WR TCU • Soph • 6'4" / 201 lbs Although lean, Johnston is unique at 6-foot-4. His production has been limited, but he is only scratching the surface of what he could become. Detroit is able to go three wide with Jameson Williams, Amon-Ra St. Brown and Johnston with Will Levis under center.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Jordan Battle DB Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 210 lbs Adrian Amos' contract voids after the coming season so there is a need for another safety. Battle would step in next to Darnell Savage in that secondary.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Cam Smith DB South Carolina • Soph • 6'1" / 187 lbs Kansas City took Trent McDuffie in the first round, but may not be done at cornerback. Smith is one of the players who could be justified in the first round and there should be more attention on him this season.

Round 1 - Pick 31 Jahmyr Gibbs RB Georgia Tech • Fr • 5'11" / 200 lbs Let's assume Tom Brady is back and the team wants to make a luxury choice. The reality is that I like Gibbs' game, think he is going to be an exciting player this fall and wanted to add him to this list.