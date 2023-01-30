Round 1 - Pick 1 Jalen Carter DL Georgia • Jr • 6'3" / 300 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st The Bears appear to be a team headed in the right direction, in large part because they've found their franchise QB in Justin Fields. But there's a lot of work to do on the other side of the ball after moving on from Robert Quinn and Roquan Smith. Both Jalen Carter and Will Anderson Jr. will be options here, and both are layup selections. Or, more likely, the team will choose to trade out of the No. 1 pick when a QB-needy team (or teams) comes calling.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Bryce Young QB Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 194 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st Bryce Young might be historically undersized by successful NFL QB standards, but we don't care. He's been that good for Alabama, dragging that team to victory just about every week. And he did it with none of the playmakers who made life so much easier for Tua Tagovailoa and Mac Jones in previous years.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Will Anderson Jr. EDGE Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 243 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st Will Anderson Jr. could very easily be the No. 1 pick in this draft, but the Cardinals land the elite pass rusher here after a forgettable season that will see a lot of changes in the coming months.

Round 1 - Pick 4 C.J. Stroud QB Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 218 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 2nd Since Andrew Luck's retirement, the Colts have had little success turning to QBs nearing the end of their careers, and it's safe to assume that owner Jim Irsay will be looking for the team's next face of the franchise. C.J. Stroud has flown under the national-media radar all season, but some NFL teams will tell you he'll be in the running for QB1, and his performance in the College Football Playoff semifinal game vs. Georgia showed that he can beat you with his arm and his legs.

From From Denver Broncos Round 1 - Pick 5 Tyree Wilson EDGE Texas Tech • Sr • 6'6" / 275 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 2nd Tyree Wilson is a high-motor player who consistently finds his way into the backfield. He's still raw, but the physical tools are there, and when he puts it all together he is going to be a problem. The Seahawks could go QB here, but Geno Smith remains the best option. In the meantime, the team fixes its front seven.

From From Los Angeles Rams Round 1 - Pick 6 Myles Murphy DL Clemson • Jr • 6'5" / 275 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 2nd Murphy turned 21 in early January, and while we'd like to see him play with more consistency ... he just turned 21 in early January. He has all the physical tools you look for in an elite edge defenders, and it's easy to see him in a few years being dominant. And that, in large part, is what makes him such an interesting prospect.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Will Levis QB Kentucky • Sr • 6'3" / 232 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 3rd Jarrett Stidham balled out in Week 17 against the 49ers, but it's hard to imagine he'll be in the team's long-term plans as a starter. And with Derek Carr set to be somewhere else in 2023, drafting a QB seems to be a high priority. Will Levis, who definitely looks the part, was plagued by injuries and poor play all fall. That said, NFL teams love how he projects to the next level, but he'll be a controversial talking point in the coming months.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Joey Porter Jr. CB Penn State • Jr • 6'2" / 194 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 4th Joey Porter Jr. is the prototypical big, physical cornerback who looks like he belongs in the NFL. He can sometimes get a little too handsy downfield, but he checks many of the boxes of what teams look for when drafting DBs.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Anthony Richardson QB Florida • Soph • 6'4" / 232 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 4th Anthony Richardson is one of the most exciting prospects in this class. The problem: he's short on experience, and while his physical tools are rare, the Panthers are in dire need of a starting QB right now. David Tepper could choose to go the free agency route (again), but that has been, shall we say, a crapshoot. At the end of the day, Carolina may have to move inside the top five if it's a quarterback it really wants with Day 1 starter potential.

From From New Orleans Saints Round 1 - Pick 10 Christian Gonzalez CB Oregon • Soph • 6'2" / 201 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 2nd Christian Gonzalez, a Colorado transfer, is a big-time athlete who is still growing into the position. He has the size, strength and speed to line up against NFL wide receivers; he just needs to improve in run support.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Paris Johnson Jr. OT Ohio State • Jr • 6'6" / 310 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 2nd Paris Johnson, who played left tackle for the Buckeyes this season, also has experience on the interior; either way, he is a Day 1 starter whom Tennessee could use.

From From Cleveland Browns Round 1 - Pick 12 Jordan Addison WR USC • Jr • 6'0" / 175 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 1st Jordan Addison isn't a big target, but he's one of the most dynamic players in the country who can line up anywhere. The Texans drafted their QB of the future second overall, and now they give him an explosive playmaker. The only question is whether Addison or Quentin Johnston will be WR1. Two different body types, two different playing styles -- both dominant.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Broderick Jones OT Georgia • Soph • 6'4" / 310 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 26th POSITION RNK 3rd Broderick Jones had had a strong '22 campaign for the Bulldogs, where he faced some of the best defensive players in the country every day at practice for the past two years.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Peter Skoronski OT Northwestern • Jr • 6'4" / 315 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 1st Peter Skoronski is solid and consistent, which are two of the best things you can say about an offensive lineman. The biggest issue he'll face during the pre-draft process will be arm length and whether his NFL future is at tackle or guard.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Quentin Johnston WR TCU • Jr • 6'4" / 215 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 27th POSITION RNK 3rd Quentin Johnston is an above-the-rim playmaker whose athleticism and contested-catch abilities make him in the running for WR1. The Packers have inexplicably shied away from WRs in the first round, but it's probably time to change that, no matter who the quarterback will be next season.

Round 1 - Pick 16 O'Cyrus Torrence OL Florida • Jr • 6'5" / 347 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 1st O'Cyrus Torrence transferred from Louisiana and didn't miss a beat. He was dominant for Florida and is a plug-and-play player at the next level.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Devon Witherspoon CB Illinois • Jr • 6'0" / 180 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 3rd Devon Witherspoon had a great season for the Illini, and while there will be questions about his slight frame, you wouldn't know it watching him play.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Deonte Banks DB Maryland • Jr • 6'2" / 205 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 201st POSITION RNK 10th Maryland teammate and fellow CB Jakorian Bennett got much of the buzz in the fall, but Deonte Banks put together the type of season that will land you in the top-50 conversation. He's a fluid athlete who is also a big, physical corner who can match up with NFL wide receivers.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Brian Branch S Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 193 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 1st Brian Branch isn't the first name you hear about when the conversation turns to Alabama's defense, but maybe he should be. He's a sure tackler, can blitz off the edge, and is solid in coverage. And if Nick Saban trusts him, that's all you need to know about his NFL prospects.

Round 1 - Pick 20 Kelee Ringo CB Georgia • Soph • 6'2" / 210 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 6th The Georgia-to-first-round pipeline continues. A year after five Bulldogs went in Round 1, expect a handful this time around too. Ringo is a long, physical corner who has matched up against some of the best players in the country.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Michael Mayer TE Notre Dame • Jr • 6'4" / 265 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 1st Michael Mayer is more Gronk than Kelce, but that's not a bad thing. And in Los Angeles, he'll get plenty of opportunities with Justin Herbert, Keenan Allen, Mike Williams and Josh Palmer.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Bijan Robinson RB Texas • Jr • 6'0" / 220 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 2nd Bijan Robinson is special, and while he is probably one of the best players in this class, he could still be around late in Round 1 because he's a running back. And while the Ravens and offensive coordinator Greg Roman have parted ways, it's fair to assume the team will still revolve around Lamar Jackson and the run game. J.K. Dobbins showed flashes after returning from ACL surgery, but there isn't a lot of depth behind him. A backfield of Jackson, Dobbins and Robinson is a problem for the rest of the AFC, even if Baltimore has more pressing needs here.

Round 1 - Pick 24 BJ Ojulari EDGE LSU • Jr • 6'3" / 250 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 45th POSITION RNK 5th BJ Ojulari, whose brother played at Georgia and plays for the Giants, had a solid campaign for the Tigers, and he has many of the same explosive qualities that made his brother so hard to block for the Bulldogs. Ojulari could end up being better than Azeez, and that's saying something.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Dalton Kincaid TE Utah • Sr • 6'4" / 240 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 39th POSITION RNK 3rd Dalton Kincaid could end up being one of the best rookie offensive weapons in 2023, especially if Doug Pederson uses him like the Jags used Evan Engram in '22. Engram and two other Jacksonville TEs are currently free agents, though the team could certainly decide to re-up the former Giants first-rounder who is coming off a career year. Even still, Kincaid would only make Trevor Lawrence's life easier in '23.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 200 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 25th POSITION RNK 2nd Jaxon Smith-Njigba barely saw the field during the 2022 season because of injuries, but he's still one of the top wideouts in the class. And with Daniel Jones about to get paid, the Giants might as well get him some more weapons.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Jalin Hyatt WR Tennessee • Jr • 6'0" / 185 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 55th POSITION RNK 7th Jalin Hyatt wasn't in the first-round conversation heading into the season, but he's a great example of a player who took advantage of his opportunities, thanks in large part to Hendon Hooker's Heisman Trophy campaign. Hyatt is a bona fide deep threat who consistently runs past defensive backs who were helpless to do much about it all season.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Cam Smith CB South Carolina • Jr • 6'0" / 188 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 1st The Bills don't have a lot of needs -- and safety, interior offensive line, or even running back (if, say, Bijan Robinson is still sitting there) could be options here. But cornerback could be a target, as well. Cam Smith is a first-round talent who can be a Day 1 contributor.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Anton Harrison OT Oklahoma • Jr • 6'5" / 315 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 28th POSITION RNK 4th There was some thought that Anton Harrison might return to Oklahoma for an NIL deal that was too good to pass up, but instead he opted for the NFL. He's one of the top tackles in the class, and now the question is whether he finds his way into Round 1 or goes early on Day 2.

From From San Francisco 49ers Round 1 - Pick 30 Drew Sanders LB Arkansas • Jr • 6'5" / 233 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 1st Drew Sanders is a former five-star who transferred from Alabama after the 2021 season, and all he's done is show out for the Razorbacks. He was an edge rusher for the Crimson Tide, but he lines up all over the defense for Arkansas and has been a one-man wrecking crew when he's on the field.

Round 1 - Pick 31 Darnell Washington TE Georgia • Jr • 6'7" / 270 lbs Projected Team Kansas City PROSPECT RNK 29th POSITION RNK 2nd Darnell Washington is listed at 6-7, 265 pounds (he actually plays bigger than that), and while he's growing into his role as a receiver, he's essentially another offensive tackle when he's inline. Basically, he'd serve two roles in Kansas City: receiver in a high-powered offense and an extra blocker.