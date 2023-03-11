Decision-makers are more willing to make trades in the modern NFL landscape. The league witnessed that Friday when Carolina made the move up the board for the No. 1 overall selection. It makes the league more exciting, and the NFL Draft is no different. In today's thought exercise, we explore the directions Carolina and Chicago could go post-trade.
The draft order below is now the official order based on team records and tiebreakers. There are only 31 picks as a result of the Dolphins' pick being forfeited due to tampering violations.
Without further ado, let's kick this off!
From Chicago Bears
Round 1 - Pick 1
C.J. Stroud QB
Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 218 lbs
After trading up to No. 1 overall, Carolina has its choice of quarterbacks. Fans may disagree but it would not be wise to rule out Kentucky's Will Levis. They are said to be considering a few quarterbacks and happen to like Levis. He fits the profile of a Frank Reich quarterback. However, they opt to go with the perceived safer option in C.J. Stroud.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Bryce Young QB
Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 194 lbs
Houston is locked into the No. 2 overall selection unless Carolina truly decides to trade back, which seems unlikely. In that offense, the team will value good decision-making, accuracy and mobility. Bryce Young is the right player to lead the future of that franchise.
Round 1 - Pick 3
Jalen Carter DL
Georgia • Jr • 6'3" / 300 lbs
After losing Chandler Jones and J.J. Watt over the past calendar year, Arizona begins reconstructing its defensive front with an eye toward potentially adding an edge rusher later. Teams that need a quarterback will now be calling the Cardinals to move up ahead of Indianapolis.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Will Levis QB
Kentucky • Sr • 6'3" / 232 lbs
Will Levis threw well in Lucas Oil Stadium and now has the opportunity to continue impressing in the Colts' home building.
From Denver Broncos
Round 1 - Pick 5
Florida • Soph • 6'4" / 232 lbs
It would be difficult for Seattle to bypass Will Anderson Jr. considering their issues rushing the passer but quarterback is a more valuable position. Geno Smith's contract extension allows Anthony Richardson to be brought along at his own pace.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Will Anderson Jr. EDGE
Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 243 lbs
Detroit has to be viewed as one of the winners in this draft class if Will Anderson Jr. were to somehow fall to them at No. 6 overall.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Oregon • Soph • 6'2" / 201 lbs
Las Vegas missed on a top quarterback prospect and the offensive linemen may not warrant a selection this early. Christian Gonzalez is a player with the potential to warrant the use of a top-10 selection.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Tyree Wilson EDGE
Texas Tech • Sr • 6'6" / 275 lbs
Tyree Wilson is a lengthy, quick twitch athlete who has immense potential as a pass rusher. He is not as polished as Will Anderson Jr. but his ceiling is higher. The Falcons have a young quality duo rushing the passer with Arnold Ebiketie and Wilson.
From Carolina Panthers
Round 1 - Pick 9
Lukas Van Ness EDGE
Iowa • Soph • 6'5" / 275 lbs
After trading out of No. 1 overall, Chicago moves back and addresses the front seven. Lukas Van Ness is a player built on power but he showed off his athleticism at the NFL Combine.
From New Orleans Saints
Round 1 - Pick 10
Illinois • Jr • 6'0" / 180 lbs
Cornerback Darius Slay has requested a trade from Philadelphia and James Bradberry is due to become a free agent. Devon Witherspoon absorbs some of that potential loss. He is a physical, fiery boundary cornerback that should endear himself to the Philadelphia community.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Northwestern • Jr • 6'4" / 315 lbs
Tennessee needed a right tackle and and now it needs a left tackle after moving on from Taylor Lewan. Peter Skoronski fills one side of the line.
From Cleveland Browns
Round 1 - Pick 12
TCU • Jr • 6'4" / 215 lbs
Quentin Johnston is a big, fast target for new quarterback Bryce Young. Johnston had some monster games in his final season with the Horned Frogs but needs to find consistency on the next level.
Round 1 - Pick 13
Georgia • Soph • 6'4" / 310 lbs
Broderick Jones is a young player who takes over the left tackle role that Mekhi Becton has left vacant for the better part of three years.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Ohio State • Jr • 6'6" / 310 lbs
New England could be in a position to lose both starting offensive tackles this offseason so the selection of Paris Johnson Jr. is a way to combat that possibility.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Utah • Sr • 6'4" / 240 lbs
It sounds as though Aaron Rodgers' career in Green Bay is coming to an end. While Rodgers was able to do more with less, Jordan Love needs a full complement of pass-catching weapons at his disposal. Dalton Kincaid is a fluid moving tight end capable of eluding defenders post-catch.
Round 1 - Pick 16
Penn State • Jr • 6'2" / 194 lbs
The offensive tackle run is essentially over so Washington addresses another primary position of need. Joey Porter Jr. significantly upgrades the outlook at that position for the Commanders.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Deonte Banks CB
Maryland • Jr • 6'2" / 205 lbs
To keep with the theme, Pittsburgh snags a cornerback off the board. The Steelers also need offensive tackle help but a run on the position has already occurred.
Round 1 - Pick 18
Myles Murphy DL
Clemson • Jr • 6'5" / 275 lbs
It was wise for Detroit to snag a cornerback early because it may not get a chance to land one of the top options based on this scenario. The Lions were still able to land two very talented players on their defense.
Round 1 - Pick 19
Cam Smith CB
South Carolina • Jr • 6'0" / 188 lbs
Cam Smith is a volatile prospect among talent evaluators, but I hold him in high regard. If Tampa Bay allows one or both of Sean Murphy-Bunting and Jamel Dean to leave in free agency, then Smith steps right in to play immediately.
Round 1 - Pick 20
Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 200 lbs
Seattle has locked in its quarterback for a few more years but Tyler Lockett is not going to be around forever. The Seahawks bring in a polished route-runner to operate underneath as DK Metcalf clears out defenders over the top.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Tennessee • Sr • 6'6" / 335 lbs
For a third consecutive year, Los Angeles addresses its offensive line in the first round. If all three pan out, then the Chargers could be faced with difficult cap choices down the line.
Round 1 - Pick 22
Texas • Jr • 6'0" / 220 lbs
Baltimore is a team that appreciates a good deal and Bijan Robinson is the best value on the board. Ravens running backs have been unable to stay healthy and Robinson offers a bit of consistency to the role.
Round 1 - Pick 23
USC • Jr • 6'0" / 175 lbs
Adam Thielen will turn 33 years old this upcoming season so Minnesota would be wise to plan a passing of the torch. Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison could be a sensational duo for quite some time.
Round 1 - Pick 24
Bryan Bresee DL
Clemson • Soph • 6'5" / 305 lbs
Mission accomplished for Bryan Bresee in Indianapolis. He tested the way many thought him capable. If he plays up to his potential, then Jacksonville has built a formidable front with Travon Walker, Josh Allen and now Bresee.
Round 1 - Pick 25
O'Cyrus Torrence IOL
Florida • Jr • 6'5" / 347 lbs
It is now known that Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley are returning next season -- so what is one selection that would benefit both? Offensive line. O'Cyrus Torrence is physical at the point of attack and has been coached by former Giants offensive line coach Rob Sale for the past year.
Round 1 - Pick 26
Oregon State • Jr • 6'6" / 250 lbs
Dalton Schultz has played out the franchise tag and is now scheduled to become a free agent next week. Mike McCarthy's comments about wanting a more explosive, high-scoring offense leads me to believe he probably wants to grind out games with his run game. Adding a tight end capable of serving as an extra blocker on the boundary while also impacting the pass game is an easy addition.
Round 1 - Pick 27
Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 193 lbs
Brian Branch had a pretty modest workout in Indianapolis but that is just his style as a player. He is not flashy, but he is well prepared, instinctive. Branch is a home run replacement for Jordan Poyer.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Georgia • Jr • 6'7" / 270 lbs
A third tight end comes off the board as the Bengals add Darnell Washington. Washington is a complement in the run game while also serving as a massive chain mover downfield.
From Denver Broncos
Round 1 - Pick 29
Pittsburgh • Jr • 6'0" / 280 lbs
Folks are still higher on Calijah Kancey than I am because he is a bit too one-dimensional for the first round, but this is the buzz. New Orleans adds a bit of pass rush ability up the middle.
Mock Trade from Philadelphia Eagles
Round 1 - Pick 30
Nolan Smith EDGE
Georgia • Sr • 6'3" / 235 lbs
Trade! Arizona receives No. 31 overall. Philadelphia receives No. 35 overall and No. 103 overall General manager Howie Roseman loves a good deal and this is an opportunity for former Eagles assistant Jonathan Gannon to land his version of Haason Reddick in Arizona.
Round 1 - Pick 31
Jalin Hyatt WR
Tennessee • Jr • 6'0" / 185 lbs
Kansas City has wealth of underneath options but no long-term vision of deep speed. Jalin Hyatt allows the Chiefs to shed more expensive contracts and redistribute that cap space to more vital positions on the roster.