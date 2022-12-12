Now that Anthony Richardson has officially declared for the draft, we're going to spend the next few months trying to pin down exactly where he might end up. Will he sneak into Round 1? Will he be QB4, or is there a chance he's eventually QB1, especially since the current No. 1 quarterback, Bryce Young, is somewhere around 5-foot-10, 185 pounds ... which is unprecedented for an NFL QB, especially one being considered for the first-overall pick.
(That said, Young is currently our QB1 because he's been that good, without any of the weapons Mac Jones and Tua Tagovailoa enjoyed before him, and he carried the Alabama offense for much of the season.)
Over the summer, there were some NFL teams that were high on Richardson and Will Levis, above Young and C.J. Stroud, in large part because of the down-the-road upside. Of course, Young and Stroud had much better seasons, but it'll be interesting to see exactly how all this unfolds. A year ago, we media folks pegged Kenny Pickett, Malik Willis, Matt Corral, Sam Howell and Desmond Ridder as possible first-rounders. When it was all said and done, only Pickett heard his name called on Day 1, and the next QB, Ridder, didn't go until Round 3. Put another way: Yes, teams are forever desperate for franchise quarterbacks, but last year's lackluster crop wasn't enticing enough to force any of them (other than, arguably, Pittsburgh) to overdraft one.
This year will almost certainly be different, mostly because while this year's crop doesn't have a clearcut Joe Burrow or Trevor Lawrence, it does have four intriguing prospects. Which brings us to Will Levis, who remains the wild card. the "huge upside but there are a bunch of reasons we're not quite seeing it right now" franchise passer who battled a toe and shoulder injury, a porous offensive line, and young, inexperienced wide receivers.
At the end of the day, none of that matters because when you're a top-10 pick, the expectation is that you can overcome adversity, even if it dog-piles you all at once. NFL evaluators will spend the weeks and months between now and the draft trying to figure out what a healthy Levis, with pieces in place around him to help him succeed, might look like at the next level. The issue, of course, is that, typically, teams picking at the top of the draft don't have those things.
On the most recent "With the First Pick" podcast with former Vikings general manager Rick Spielman, we talked about the Levis vs. Richardson debate and the considerations in an NFL draft room that will go into taking one over the other.
Round 1 - Pick 1
Bryce Young QB
Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 194 lbs
Bryce Young might be historically undersized by successful NFL QB standards, but we don't care. He's been that good for Alabama, dragging that team to victory just about every week. And he's doing it with none of the playmakers who made life so much easier for Tua Tagovailoa and Mac Jones in previous years.
From Denver Broncos
Round 1 - Pick 2
Will Anderson Jr. EDGE
Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 243 lbs
The Geno Smith "I didn't write back" storyline is one of the best of the 2022 season, but it shouldn't obscure the fact that Seattle's defense is a hot mess. And thanks to the Broncos trade, they'll be able to address that side of the ball very early in the draft. Whether it's Jalen Carter or Will Anderson Jr., they'll be arguably the best player on Seattle's D the moment they step on the field.
Round 1 - Pick 3
Jalen Carter DL
Georgia • Jr • 6'3" / 300 lbs
The Bears appear to be a team headed in the right direction, in large part because it has found its franchise QB in Justin Fields. But there's a lot of work to do on the other side of the ball after moving on from Robert Quinn and Roquan Smith. Both Jalen Carter and Will Anderson Jr. could be options here, and both are layup selections.
From Los Angeles Rams
Round 1 - Pick 4
Myles Murphy DL
Clemson • Jr • 6'5" / 275 lbs
Murphy won't be 21 until next spring and while we'd like to see him play with more consistency ... he won't be 21 until next spring. On top of that, when he's on, he's hard to stop, which makes him such an interesting prospect.
From New Orleans Saints
Round 1 - Pick 5
Tyree Wilson EDGE
Texas Tech • Sr • 6'6" / 275 lbs
Wilson is a high-motor player who consistently finds his way into the backfield. He's still raw, but the physical tools are there, and when he puts it all together he is going to be a problem.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Kelee Ringo CB
Georgia • Soph • 6'2" / 210 lbs
The Georgia-to-first-round pipeline continues. A year after five Bulldogs went in Round 1, expect a handful this time around too. Ringo is a long, physical corner who has matched up against some of the best players in the country.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Will Levis QB
Kentucky • Sr • 6'3" / 232 lbs
Since Andrew Luck's retirement, the Colts have had little success turning to QBs nearing the end of their careers, and it's safe to assume that owner Jim Irsay will be looking for the team's next face of the franchise. Levis, who definitely looks the part, has been plagued by injuries and poor play all season. That said, NFL teams love how he projects to the next level but he'll be a controversial talking point for the next six months.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Ohio State • Jr • 6'6" / 310 lbs
Johnson, who plays left tackle for the Buckeyes this season, also has experience on the interior; either way, he is a Day 1 starter on the outside.
Round 1 - Pick 9
C.J. Stroud QB
Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 218 lbs
The Panthers have cycled through three QBs this season, and here's the only certainty: the '23 starter currently isn't on the roster. There's a 100% chance owner David Tepper finally addresses the position this offseason, and if C.J. Stroud is available, it's easy to imagine him being the pick.
Round 1 - Pick 10
Jared Verse EDGE
Florida State • Soph • 6'4" / 248 lbs
Verse, an Albany transfer, has been electric in '22, even when overcoming a knee injury. At full health, he's a real problem, and the Falcons have been looking for a game-changing edge rusher for years.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Northwestern • Jr • 6'4" / 315 lbs
Skoronski is solid and consistent, which are two of the best things you can say about an offensive lineman. The biggest issue he'll face during the pre-draft process will be arm length and whether his NFL future is at tackle or guard. We think he can play tackle, but wherever he ends up, he'll make the Jags offensive line better.
From Cleveland Browns
Round 1 - Pick 12
TCU • Jr • 6'4" / 215 lbs
Johnston's an above-the-rim playmaker whose athleticism and contested-catch abilities make him WR1 at this point in the proceedings. The Texans drafted their QB of the future first overall, and now they give him an explosive playmaker.
Round 1 - Pick 13
Penn State • Jr • 6'2" / 194 lbs
Porter is the prototypical big, physical cornerback who looks like he belongs in the NFL. He can sometimes get a little too handsy downfield, but he checks many of the boxes of what team's look for when drafting DBs. Oh, and his dad is a former Steelers edge rusher who played a critical role in their Super Bowl run during the '05 season.
Round 1 - Pick 14
USC • Jr • 6'0" / 175 lbs
The Packers have neglected the wide receiver position for years -- including the 2020 class, one of the deepest in draft history -- so why not finally give Aaron Rodgers a pass catcher taken in Round 1? Addison isn't a big target, but he's one of the most dynamic players in the country who can line up anywhere.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Oregon • Soph • 6'2" / 201 lbs
Gonzalez, a Colorado transfer, is a big-time athlete who is still growing into the position. He has the size, strength and speed to line up against NFL wide receivers; he just needs to improve in run support.
Round 1 - Pick 16
Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 200 lbs
Smith-Njigba barely saw the field this season because of injuries, but he's still one of the top wideouts in the class. The Pats offense has been stagnant at times, and adding a downfield threat will be at the top of the offseason to-do list.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Florida • Jr • 6'5" / 347 lbs
Torrence transferred from Louisiana and didn't miss a beat. He's been dominant for Florida and is a plug-and-play player at the next level.
Round 1 - Pick 18
Dawand Jones OL
Ohio State • Sr • 6'8" / 359 lbs
This Jets team feels a lot like the 2010 version, which had a second-year QB and relied on a good running game and a dominating defense. With injuries to the team's two recent first-round O-linemen, maybe the team targets this unit again in '23. Jones is a behemoth of a man who is a right tackle-only at the next level, but he's a dominant run blocker who has made huge strides in pass protection in 2022.
Round 1 - Pick 19
Florida • Soph • 6'4" / 232 lbs
Does Tom Brady finally retire after the season? Even if he does, Kyle Trask can run the offense in '23 and then Anthony Richardson could take over the starting job. With Richardson declaring for the draft, he's one of the most exciting prospects in this class. Yes, he's short on experience, but his physical tools are rare.
Round 1 - Pick 20
Notre Dame • Jr • 6'4" / 265 lbs
Mayer is more Gronk than Kelce, but that's not a bad thing. And in Los Angeles, he'll get plenty of opportunities with Justin Herbert, Keenan Allen, Mike Williams and Josh Palmer.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Jalin Hyatt WR
Tennessee • Jr • 6'0" / 185 lbs
Hyatt wasn't in the first-round conversation heading into the season but he's a great example of a player taking advantage of his opportunities, thanks in large part to Hendon Hooker's Heisman Trophy campaign. Hyatt is a bona fide deep threat who consistently stacks defensive backs who have been helpless to do much about it all season.
Round 1 - Pick 22
Cam Smith CB
South Carolina • Jr • 6'0" / 188 lbs
The Commanders moved on from William Jackson III at the trade deadline and could stand to upgrade the position this offseason. Cam Smith is a first-round talent who can be a Day 1 contributor.
Round 1 - Pick 23
Drew Sanders LB
Arkansas • Jr • 6'5" / 233 lbs
Sanders is a former five-star who transferred from Alabama after the 2021 season and all he's done is show out for the Razorbacks. He was an edge rusher for the Crimson Tide but he lines up all over the defense for Arkansas and he's been a one-man wrecking crew when he's on the field.
From San Francisco 49ers
Round 1 - Pick 25
Clemson • Jr • 6'3" / 240 lbs
Simpson's size and athleticism is unquestioned, but he needs to play with more awareness at times -- and the Broncos have needs at the position. They could also target the offensive line here, but five have already gone off the board.
Round 1 - Pick 26
Texas A&M • Jr • 6'3" / 195 lbs
Johnson flies around the field like he's shot out of a cannon, looks to run through the ball carrier at the line of scrimmage, and is a wrap-up tackler in space. He can line up in deep centerfield or near the line of scrimmage and that versatility makes him one of the best defensive backs in this class.
Round 1 - Pick 27
Georgia • Soph • 6'4" / 310 lbs
Jones is coming off a strong '22 campaign for the Bulldogs, where he has faced some of the best defensive players in the country every day at practice for the last two years.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Brian Branch CB
Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 193 lbs
Branch isn't the first name you hear about when the conversation turns to Alabama's defense, but maybe he should be. He's a sure tackler, can blitz off the edge, and is solid in coverage. And if Nick Saban trusts him, that's all you need to know about his NFL prospects.
Round 1 - Pick 29
Georgia • Jr • 6'7" / 270 lbs
Arik Gilbert was the Georgia tight end to watch coming into the season, but it's been Darnell Washington who has gotten scouts' attention. He's listed at 6-7, 265 pounds (he actually plays bigger than that), and while he's growing into his role as a receiver, he's essentially another offensive tackle when he's inline. Basically, he'd serve two roles in Kansas City: receiver in a high-powered offense and an extra blocker.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Oklahoma • Jr • 6'5" / 315 lbs
There was some thought that Harrison might return to Oklahoma for an NIL deal that was too good to pass up, but he's instead opted for the NFL. He's one of the top tackles in the class, and now the question is whether he finds his way into Round 1 or goes early on Day 2.
Round 1 - Pick 31
USC • Sr • 6'6" / 325 lbs
Vorhees is coming off a strong season as the Trojans' left guard where he was dominant at times. He also has experience at right guard during his college career, and he might end up being the best pass-blocking guard in this class. Also worth noting: four of the five guards on the Bills roster could be free agents in the spring.
Round 1 - Pick 32
Jahmyr Gibbs RB
Alabama • Jr • 5'11" / 200 lbs
The Eagles haven't taken a RB in the first round since 1986 (!), but we said the same thing about Andy Reid and RBs right until the moment he selected Clyde Edwards-Helaire a few years ago. And while CEH may not be the best example of why Philly might consider a back here, Gibbs has drawn comparisons to Dalvin Cook and Alvin Kamara as both a runner and a receiver. He essentially would be yet another weapon for Jalen Hurts in this offense.