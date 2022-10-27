Round 1 - Pick 1 C.J. Stroud QB Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 218 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st Davis Mills is not a bad quarterback but the franchise can not pass up the opportunity to take a player capable of elevating the team's Super Bowl potential. Stroud will have to buck the trend of Ohio State quarterbacks underperforming in the NFL but his size, age and arm talent make him the best option.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Will Levis QB Kentucky • Sr • 6'3" / 232 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 3rd Detroit would be faced with a choice between Alabama's Bryce Young and Levis. Personnel advisor John Dorsey has no problem with taking an undersized quarterback because he did that with Baker Mayfield. Young is a more slender player. General manager Brad Holmes was on board when Los Angeles selected Jared Goff No. 1 overall so he may favor a bigger, strong-armed quarterback in the NFC North.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Will Anderson Jr. EDGE Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 243 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st Recent developments with Justin Fields lead one to believe that the team is going to ride it out with him a little longer and that has them looking elsewhere. Without a long-term edge rusher in the fold, unless Dominique Robinson becomes that player, Chicago selects Anderson to pressure the opposing quarterback. His talent should put a secondary in which the Bears have invested significant resources opportunities to make plays.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Bryce Young QB Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 194 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 2nd Ideally, Carolina will hold one of those top three picks as a way to control their own destiny at quarterback. By moving on from Sam Darnold and Baker Mayfield, the Panthers reset the salary cap clock while potentially adding a franchise player at the position.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Jalen Carter DL Georgia • Jr • 6'3" / 300 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 1st With all of the top quarterbacks off the board, it removes the uncomfortable discussion that might have happened should one be available. It is really early and there has not been enough time to fairly evaluate Kenny Pickett but the conversation has to at least take place. Carter is the best player available and the Steelers would be wise to turn in the card rather than considering a potentially more important position like offensive tackle.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Peter Skoronski OT Northwestern • Jr • 6'4" / 315 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 1st Charles Leno and Sam Cosmi have been the two best players along that Washington offensive line. They could use an upgrade along the interior offensive line in the absence of Brandon Scherff. Skoronski was labeled as a center coming out of high school but has been playing offensive tackle for the Wildcats. Interior offensive linemen are not often taken this early but it has worked out with Quenton Nelson and Scherff.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Myles Murphy DL Clemson • Jr • 6'5" / 275 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 2nd I like the development of Arnold Ebiketie in recent weeks but there is an opportunity to add talent opposite him. Murphy is the best player on the board and that has to be the primary objective for Atlanta at this stage.

From From New Orleans Saints Round 1 - Pick 8 Antonio Johnson S Texas A&M • Jr • 6'3" / 195 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 1st Philadelphia is faced with the decision to pay Chauncey Gardner-Johnson or allow him to test the open market. The decision will have to be made prior to the 2023 NFL Draft but the selection of Johnson would help their long-term salary cap structure.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Quentin Johnston WR TCU • Jr • 6'4" / 215 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 46th POSITION RNK 6th Johnston provides some much needed size to the wide receiver room with Zay Jones and Christian Kirk already establishing roles. The defense has been a focus but they need to go all in to support Trevor Lawrence.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Anthony Richardson QB Florida • Soph • 6'4" / 232 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 4th Indianapolis has been a turnstile for veteran quarterbacks and it feels as though they may have reached their breaking point with that strategy. Richardson is far from a finished product but consider the time the Colts have wasted cycling through players at the position. By giving Richardson time, there is at least the hope that he becomes a long-term answer rather than a BandAid.

From From Denver Broncos Round 1 - Pick 11 Bryan Bresee DL Clemson • Soph • 6'5" / 305 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 2nd Seattle hit a home run with its 2022 NFL Draft class but they need more from the defensive line. The Seahawks could have a few building blocks with Boye Mafe and Bresee.

From From Cleveland Browns Round 1 - Pick 12 Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 200 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 2nd Looking around the NFL, a handful of teams have seen the value of adding pass catchers familiar with the quarterback whether that be Devonta Smith and Jalen Hurts, Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase or Jaylen Waddle and Tua Tagovailoa. Unlike the other situations, Houston is able to make it happen in the same off-season.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Kayshon Boutte WR LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 205 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 1st Geno Smith may have a little tread left on the tires but they could look to upgrade his pass catcher group. Tyler Lockett realistically has a year or two left on his current contract so Boutte represents a strong third-option in the present and an eventual replacement down the road.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Kelee Ringo CB Georgia • Soph • 6'2" / 210 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 1st If Ringo is still available at this stage of the first round, it makes a lot of sense for Arizona. They need more high-end talent at the position and the Bulldog checks all of the height, weight and speed boxes. Zero cornerbacks have differentiated themselves from the rest so that explains Ringo being available.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Olumuyiwa Fashanu OT Penn State • Soph • 6'6" / 321 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK POSITION RNK New York has outperformed expectations thus far but the off-season fears of the offensive tackle position have come to fruition. Fashanu is a young player that has shown tremendous upside. The Jets have options along their offensive line.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Paris Johnson Jr. OT Ohio State • Jr • 6'6" / 310 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 3rd One would have to actively attempt to avoid all of the public discourse between left tackle Isaiah Wynn and the Patriots not to hear it. Johnson would slide into that left tackle role and hopefully occupy it for a decade-plus.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Trenton Simpson LB Clemson • Jr • 6'3" / 240 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 1st Las Vegas strengthens the interior of its defense with the selection of Simpson, who has the versatility to drop into coverage as well as rush the passer.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Bijan Robinson RB Texas • Jr • 6'0" / 220 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 1st Tennessee could theoretically move on from Derrick Henry after the season but Robinson is the best running back to come out in awhile. The Titans would be able to keep him fresh as a rookie and retain their identity as a run-heavy team well into the future.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Eli Ricks CB Alabama • Jr • 6'2" / 190 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 4th Ricks has had to earn his role in Tuscaloosa but looked good in doing so the past few opportunities. He has shown man coverage potential dating back to his true freshman season and that is exactly what the Giants need in Wink Martindale's defensive scheme.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Jordan Addison WR USC • Jr • 6'0" / 175 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 38th POSITION RNK 4th Leading up to the draft, I made a point to explain that the selection of one wide receiver early was not going to be enough to mask the loss of Davante Adams. Aaron Rodgers and Adams had a special connection and a single player was not going to be able to replicate that. The Rodgers era is dwindling and Green Bay needs to strike while the iron is hot.

From From Los Angeles Rams Round 1 - Pick 22 Jahmyr Gibbs RB Alabama • Jr • 5'11" / 200 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 39th POSITION RNK 2nd Swift will be entering the final year of his rookie contract in 2023. He has missed ten total games, including three this year, over two-plus years. Gibbs is explosive hitting holes and a threat to catch passes out of the backfield.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Michael Mayer TE Notre Dame • Jr • 6'4" / 265 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 1st The Chargers have battled injuries everywhere, including wide receivers Mike Williams and Keenan Allen. They have lacked a tight end capable of drawing attention from those players. Mayer is not going to test off the charts but he uses his body well to create separation and is physical at the catch point.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Cam Smith CB South Carolina • Jr • 6'0" / 188 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 2nd Cincinnati could stand to upgrade its cornerback room. Smith is not a high-end athlete but is a player providing stability to that room.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Christian Gonzalez CB Oregon • Soph • 6'2" / 201 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 43rd POSITION RNK 6th Tampa Bay has addressed the defensive line in the first round the last few years. They toss some coin to the secondary with the selection of Gonzalez, who gives them a long, physical presence.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Noah Sewell LB Oregon • Soph • 6'2" / 253 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 2nd There has been a narrative circulating that Dallas should find a good interior player that frees up Micah Parsons to do what he does best, rush the passer, and that is a valid claim.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Felix Anudike-Uzomah EDGE Kansas State • Jr • 6'4" / 255 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 3rd Anudike-Uzomah is a strong player at the point of attack with a developed pass rush plan. Baltimore has taken chances on the physically gifted pass rushers but those players are afforded more time to develop alongside a player with a high floor like Anudike-Uzomah.

From From San Francisco 49ers Round 1 - Pick 28 Broderick Jones OT Georgia • Soph • 6'4" / 310 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK POSITION RNK Miami was tired of going into a regular season with concerns at the left tackle position so they paid a hefty price to sign Terron Armstead. It feels as though Miami has cultivated a successful offense and the only thing standing in the way is a strong offensive line. Right tackle remains an issue and Jones is a strong player that will be physically imposing.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Josh Downs WR North Carolina • Jr • 5'10" / 175 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 29th POSITION RNK 3rd Adam Thielen is not going to play forever. Justin Jefferson is so good that Minnesota may not honestly need another pass catcher to complement him because he does such a good job of getting open but Downs brings speed to the table and is good at creating opportunities for himself.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Jaelyn Duncan OL Maryland • Sr • 6'6" / 320 lbs Projected Team Kansas City PROSPECT RNK 68th POSITION RNK 5th Kansas City has to clarify its left tackle situation long-term and right tackle is also a work in progress. Duncan can slide into one of those roles regardless of what happens with Orlando Brown Jr.

Round 1- Pick 31 O'Cyrus Torrence OL Florida • Jr • 6'5" / 347 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 1st Philadelphia has done such a good job of adding talent to the roster but the day to pay always comes. If Jalen Hurts is the answer at quarterback then they will have to pay him soon. Will they pay Miles Sanders? Will they pay Chauncey Gardner-Johnson? Will they pay Isaac Seumalo? General manager Howie Roseman knew this day would come and he has been preparing for it by stocking up on draft assets.