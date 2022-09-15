Round 1 - Pick 1 C.J. Stroud QB Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 218 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st By no means do I think Stroud has the No. 1 overall selection locked up, but I do believe he is a strong contender. Atlanta may have hope for Desmond Ridder but realistically, they are not going to see enough to warrant them bypassing on a quarterback at No. 1 overall.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Will Anderson Jr. EDGE Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 243 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st Yes, the Jets have Carl Lawson and Jermaine Johnson II on the roster but neither has proven to be a dominant force that would prevent the team from taking another at the position. Anderson gives them a blue-chip player at a premier position on a rookie contract.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Bryce Young QB Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 194 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 2nd The door is certainly not closed on Davis Mills' future in Houston but it would be difficult to persuade them from using the opportunity to select a quarterback. Young is undersized but has displayed tremendous leadership for the Crimson Tide.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Will Levis QB Kentucky • Sr • 6'3" / 232 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 3rd Seahawks offensive coordinator Shane Waldron and Rams offensive coordinator Liam Coen spent three seasons on the same offensive coaching staff in Los Angeles. Coen spent a year as Kentucky's offensive coordinator. Knowing that Coen likes Levis, there is reason to believe he would have praise for the Wildcat when speaking to Waldron.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Jalen Carter DL Georgia • Jr • 6'3" / 300 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 1st At the end of the day, Trevor Lawrence is going to serve as the barometer for whether or not this team is capable of achieving success long-term. He needs stability at this point in his career. However, the Jaguars could be onto something scary if Travon Walker and his former teammate live up to their potential along the same defensive front as Josh Allen.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Kelee Ringo CB Georgia • Soph • 6'2" / 210 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 1st Detroit has invested heavily in its defensive line and offensive line but it is time for the commitment to match in the secondary. Ringo checks all the boxes as a height, weight, speed man coverage cornerback.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Peter Skoronski OL Northwestern • Jr • 6'4" / 315 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 1st Carolina may still not have a franchise quarterback on its roster but being desperate and reaching has not gotten them anymore. In this position, they need to take the best player available and that happens to be the offensive lineman from Northwestern.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 200 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 2nd The Chicago wide receiver unit has been well-documented. They are not exactly chock full of talent or youth. By adding Smith-Njigba to the roster, it supports quarterback Justin Fields and removes the narrative that the franchise is not invested in his success.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Bryan Bresee DL Clemson • Soph • 6'5" / 305 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 2nd The hope is that New York has found a reliable, effective pass rusher in Kayvon Thibodeaux. If he hits and then they add an interior player with a similar ceiling, then the Giants' front line could quickly become formidable within the NFC East.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Trenton Simpson LB Clemson • Jr • 6'3" / 240 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 1st Simpson simply adds versatility to the Washington defense. They are already able to use Kamren Curl across the field and Jamin Davis' athleticism allows them to mix things up a bit.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Broderick Jones OL Georgia • Soph • 6'4" / 310 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK POSITION RNK Pittsburgh needs to upgrade its protection for Kenny Pickett to have any chance, particularly on the edge. Jones allows the Steelers to keep its traditionally physical identity.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Kayshon Boutte WR LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 205 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 1st New England has tried everything to fix its wide receiver problem: trades, free agent signings and even a first-round draft pick. Nothing has worked. There can be no fear going back to the well. Boutte could be the solution.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Bijan Robinson RB Texas • Jr • 6'0" / 220 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 1st Tennessee is probably not going to take a running back this high but it is clear how intertwined the run game is with the team's identity. Derrick Henry, 28, is soon to top 1,500 carries in his NFL career. If the Titans want to continue being known for the run game, they need someone that is capable of shouldering the load.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Antonio Johnson S Texas A&M • Jr • 6'3" / 195 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 1st Dallas upgrades the back end of its secondary with the selection of an Aggie. Johnson is a physical player capable of playing downhill and contributing to the run defense.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Myles Murphy EDGE Clemson • Jr • 6'5" / 275 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 2nd Arizona needs to upgrade its pass rush after losing Chandler Jones this off-season. Murphy has an uncommon combination of size and speed. The Cardinals may not be most equipped to use his skill set based on results of recent defensive draft picks but Murphy's talent is too grand to still be available.

From From New Orleans Saints Round 1 - Pick 16 Cam Smith CB South Carolina • Jr • 6'0" / 188 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 2nd Cornerback and linebacker are going to be popular positions of need for the Eagles. However, it would be naïve to overlook potential interest in the offensive and defensive lines. General manager Howie Roseman has always valued depth and having a contingency plan on the roster.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Paris Johnson Jr. OL Ohio State • Jr • 6'6" / 310 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 3rd Las Vegas has a few dominant edge rushers and a strong group of skill talent. They need to improve up the middle on defense and along the offensive line. Johnson addresses one of those shortcomings.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Jordan Addison WR USC • Jr • 6'0" / 175 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 38th POSITION RNK 4th Addison has certainly made a splash in his young career with the Trojans. Injuries and a lack of development have limited what the team is able to accomplish through the air. They need someone to become a No. 1 type wide receiver. Some think Michael Pittman -- another USC product -- will reach that point but that remains to be seen.

From From Cleveland Browns Round 1 - Pick 20 Jaquelin Roy DL LSU • Jr • 6'4" / 315 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 28th POSITION RNK 3rd Houston is just adding good pieces to its team; build the core of the roster. They have found some good players over the past few draft classes and now expedite the process with Bryce Young and Roy.

From From San Francisco 49ers Round 1 - Pick 21 Noah Sewell LB Oregon • Soph • 6'2" / 253 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 2nd Mike McDaniel was accustomed to seeing Fred Warner on the other side of the ball in practice. It is not unreasonable to think he may want a player capable of impacting the game in a variety of ways at the position.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Felix Anudike-Uzomah EDGE Kansas State • Jr • 6'4" / 255 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 3rd Cincinnati struck gold with the signing of Trey Hendrickson but there is room for growth opposite him. Anudike-Uzomah is the type of hard worker that will fit right into the culture the Bengals have built on that side of the ball.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Josh Downs WR North Carolina • Jr • 5'10" / 175 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 29th POSITION RNK 3rd Justin Jefferson has established himself as potentially the best wide receiver in the NFL. Adam Thielen is realistically not going to play for the Vikings under the current structure of his contract beyond the 2023 season. Downs gives Jefferson a long-term running mate while potentially easing into the role as a rookie.

From From Denver Broncos Round 1 - Pick 24 Michael Mayer TE Notre Dame • Jr • 6'4" / 265 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 1st Seattle has D.K. Metcalf and now Mayer to prop up its pass-catching unit in the future. Both of are big, physical options for new quarterback Will Levis. Mayer is not the most athletically dynamic but he is consistent and productive.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Quentin Johnston WR TCU • Jr • 6'4" / 215 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 46th POSITION RNK 6th I will have to mix up this selection for Baltimore in the coming weeks but it is easy to envision the match between team and player. Johnston gives that team size it desperately needs on the boundary. The TCU product's range will benefit Lamar Jackson.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Jahmyr Gibbs RB Alabama • Jr • 5'11" / 200 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 39th POSITION RNK 2nd Do I think Philadelphia would take a running back in the first round? No, but the conversation is as much about getting the right players into the first round as it is to the correct teams. Gibbs is explosive as a runner and impactful as a pass catcher.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Rakim Jarrett WR Maryland • Jr • 6'0" / 190 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 48th POSITION RNK 7th Green Bay can continue yelling into the abyss that they will not draft a wide receiver in the first round but early season disappointment may have them re-considering such a stance. Christian Watson dropped a walk-in touchdown in the opener.

From From Los Angeles Rams Round 1 - Pick 28 Anthony Richardson QB Florida • Soph • 6'4" / 232 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK POSITION RNK A week ago, Detroit was trending towards having to select Richardson with the first of two first-round picks if they wanted any shot at him. Early season projections are very fluid and that is the reason for the week-to-week discrepancy of Richardson's placement. More and more will be known of him with each start.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Blake Freeland OT BYU • Jr • 6'8" / 305 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 44th POSITION RNK 1st First, it was Rashawn Slater. Then, it was Zion Johnson. Now? Freeland. Los Angeles is committed to building an impenetrable wall around Justin Herbert. Having three young offensive linemen that they can trust allows the Chargers to be more flexible with the other offensive line spots.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Gervon Dexter Sr. DL Florida • Soph • 6'6" / 312 lbs Projected Team Kansas City PROSPECT RNK 32nd POSITION RNK 4th Kansas upgraded the edge rusher spot with the selection of George Karlaftis. They continue fortifying that front with the addition of the uber-talented Dexter to pair with Chris Jones.

Round 1 - Pick 31 Eli Ricks CB Alabama • Jr • 6'2" / 190 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 4th The future of Tampa Bay is uncertain considering Tom Brady's future. For that reason, it is difficult planning for the Buccaneers. As teams around the league look to build depth at cornerback, the team can not go wrong with Eli Ricks in this position.