It's Senior Bowl Week. And while there won't be a Justin Herbert, Jordan Love or Kenny Pickett on the roster, first-round talents are in Mobile, Alabama, looking to solidify, or even improve, their draft stock. There could be a Jalen Hurts; a quarterback who folks had somehow forgotten about, but who quietly continues to solidify their draft stock in the eyes of evaluators, and a few years from now we're all acting surprised when that player is balling out.
Rick Spielman and I will be at the Senior Bowl all week, and we'll recap everything Thursday on "With the First Pick," our weekly NFL Draft podcast.
As for this mock draft, there are no trades. That, most likely, won't be reality, but we still have the Senior Bowl, Super Bowl, combine and free agency to get through, so there's no rush on hitting every draft-trade permutation in late January. Instead, the Bears go defense at the top, there's a run on quarterbacks and edge rushers, and then a couple of cornerbacks round out the top 10.
All told, four quarterbacks are gone after nine picks, which means the Jets, currently occupying the No. 13 spot, remain in search of their next face of the franchise. Trading up could be a legit option, but as CBS Sports NFL Insider Jonathan Jones wrote Sunday, "the Jets will be looking closely at Aaron Rodgers, Jimmy Garoppolo and Derek Carr. They won't limit their search to just those three quarterbacks -- and sources stress it's still early in the process -- but that's where the focus will begin."
That means the team can use its first-rounder to address another need, which is what happens in this mock draft. Alright, let's get go it.
Remember: there are only 31 selections in this mock draft because the Dolphins were stripped of their first-round pick due to tampering.
Round 1 - Pick 1
Jalen Carter DL
Georgia • Jr • 6'3" / 300 lbs
The Bears appear to be a team headed in the right direction, in large part because they've found their franchise QB in Justin Fields. But there's a lot of work to do on the other side of the ball after moving on from Robert Quinn and Roquan Smith. Both Jalen Carter and Will Anderson Jr. will be options here, and both are layup selections. Or, more likely, the team will choose to trade out of the No. 1 pick when a QB-needy team (or teams) comes calling.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Bryce Young QB
Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 194 lbs
Bryce Young might be historically undersized by successful NFL QB standards, but we don't care. He's been that good for Alabama, dragging that team to victory just about every week. And he did it with none of the playmakers who made life so much easier for Tua Tagovailoa and Mac Jones in previous years.
Round 1 - Pick 3
Will Anderson Jr. EDGE
Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 243 lbs
Will Anderson Jr. could very easily be the No. 1 pick in this draft, but the Cardinals land the elite pass rusher here after a forgettable season that will see a lot of changes in the coming months.
Round 1 - Pick 4
C.J. Stroud QB
Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 218 lbs
Since Andrew Luck's retirement, the Colts have had little success turning to QBs nearing the end of their careers, and it's safe to assume that owner Jim Irsay will be looking for the team's next face of the franchise. C.J. Stroud has flown under the national-media radar all season, but some NFL teams will tell you he'll be in the running for QB1, and his performance in the College Football Playoff semifinal game vs. Georgia showed that he can beat you with his arm and his legs.
From Denver Broncos
Round 1 - Pick 5
Tyree Wilson EDGE
Texas Tech • Sr • 6'6" / 275 lbs
Tyree Wilson is a high-motor player who consistently finds his way into the backfield. He's still raw, but the physical tools are there, and when he puts it all together he is going to be a problem. The Seahawks could go QB here, but Geno Smith remains the best option. In the meantime, the team fixes its front seven.
From Los Angeles Rams
Round 1 - Pick 6
Myles Murphy DL
Clemson • Jr • 6'5" / 275 lbs
Murphy turned 21 in early January, and while we'd like to see him play with more consistency ... he just turned 21 in early January. He has all the physical tools you look for in an elite edge defenders, and it's easy to see him in a few years being dominant. And that, in large part, is what makes him such an interesting prospect.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Will Levis QB
Kentucky • Sr • 6'3" / 232 lbs
Jarrett Stidham balled out in Week 17 against the 49ers, but it's hard to imagine he'll be in the team's long-term plans as a starter. And with Derek Carr set to be somewhere else in 2023, drafting a QB seems to be a high priority. Will Levis, who definitely looks the part, was plagued by injuries and poor play all fall. That said, NFL teams love how he projects to the next level, but he'll be a controversial talking point in the coming months.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Penn State • Jr • 6'2" / 194 lbs
Joey Porter Jr. is the prototypical big, physical cornerback who looks like he belongs in the NFL. He can sometimes get a little too handsy downfield, but he checks many of the boxes of what teams look for when drafting DBs.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Florida • Soph • 6'4" / 232 lbs
Anthony Richardson is one of the most exciting prospects in this class. The problem: he's short on experience, and while his physical tools are rare, the Panthers are in dire need of a starting QB right now. David Tepper could choose to go the free agency route (again), but that has been, shall we say, a crapshoot. At the end of the day, Carolina may have to move inside the top five if it's a quarterback it really wants with Day 1 starter potential.
From New Orleans Saints
Round 1 - Pick 10
Oregon • Soph • 6'2" / 201 lbs
Christian Gonzalez, a Colorado transfer, is a big-time athlete who is still growing into the position. He has the size, strength and speed to line up against NFL wide receivers; he just needs to improve in run support.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Ohio State • Jr • 6'6" / 310 lbs
Paris Johnson, who played left tackle for the Buckeyes this season, also has experience on the interior; either way, he is a Day 1 starter whom Tennessee could use.
From Cleveland Browns
Round 1 - Pick 12
USC • Jr • 6'0" / 175 lbs
Jordan Addison isn't a big target, but he's one of the most dynamic players in the country who can line up anywhere. The Texans drafted their QB of the future second overall, and now they give him an explosive playmaker. The only question is whether Addison or Quentin Johnston will be WR1. Two different body types, two different playing styles -- both dominant.
Round 1 - Pick 13
Georgia • Soph • 6'4" / 310 lbs
Broderick Jones had had a strong '22 campaign for the Bulldogs, where he faced some of the best defensive players in the country every day at practice for the past two years.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Northwestern • Jr • 6'4" / 315 lbs
Peter Skoronski is solid and consistent, which are two of the best things you can say about an offensive lineman. The biggest issue he'll face during the pre-draft process will be arm length and whether his NFL future is at tackle or guard.
Round 1 - Pick 15
TCU • Jr • 6'4" / 215 lbs
Quentin Johnston is an above-the-rim playmaker whose athleticism and contested-catch abilities make him in the running for WR1. The Packers have inexplicably shied away from WRs in the first round, but it's probably time to change that, no matter who the quarterback will be next season.
Round 1 - Pick 16
Florida • Jr • 6'5" / 347 lbs
O'Cyrus Torrence transferred from Louisiana and didn't miss a beat. He was dominant for Florida and is a plug-and-play player at the next level.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Illinois • Jr • 6'0" / 180 lbs
Devon Witherspoon had a great season for the Illini, and while there will be questions about his slight frame, you wouldn't know it watching him play.
Round 1 - Pick 18
Deonte Banks DB
Maryland • Jr • 6'2" / 205 lbs
Maryland teammate and fellow CB Jakorian Bennett got much of the buzz in the fall, but Deonte Banks put together the type of season that will land you in the top-50 conversation. He's a fluid athlete who is also a big, physical corner who can match up with NFL wide receivers.
Round 1 - Pick 19
Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 193 lbs
Brian Branch isn't the first name you hear about when the conversation turns to Alabama's defense, but maybe he should be. He's a sure tackler, can blitz off the edge, and is solid in coverage. And if Nick Saban trusts him, that's all you need to know about his NFL prospects.
Round 1 - Pick 20
Kelee Ringo CB
Georgia • Soph • 6'2" / 210 lbs
The Georgia-to-first-round pipeline continues. A year after five Bulldogs went in Round 1, expect a handful this time around too. Ringo is a long, physical corner who has matched up against some of the best players in the country.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Notre Dame • Jr • 6'4" / 265 lbs
Michael Mayer is more Gronk than Kelce, but that's not a bad thing. And in Los Angeles, he'll get plenty of opportunities with Justin Herbert, Keenan Allen, Mike Williams and Josh Palmer.
Round 1 - Pick 22
Texas • Jr • 6'0" / 220 lbs
Bijan Robinson is special, and while he is probably one of the best players in this class, he could still be around late in Round 1 because he's a running back. And while the Ravens and offensive coordinator Greg Roman have parted ways, it's fair to assume the team will still revolve around Lamar Jackson and the run game. J.K. Dobbins showed flashes after returning from ACL surgery, but there isn't a lot of depth behind him. A backfield of Jackson, Dobbins and Robinson is a problem for the rest of the AFC, even if Baltimore has more pressing needs here.
Round 1 - Pick 23
BJ Ojulari EDGE
LSU • Jr • 6'3" / 250 lbs
BJ Ojulari, whose brother played at Georgia and plays for the Giants, had a solid campaign for the Tigers, and he has many of the same explosive qualities that made his brother so hard to block for the Bulldogs. Ojulari could end up being better than Azeez, and that's saying something.
Round 1 - Pick 24
Utah • Sr • 6'4" / 240 lbs
Dalton Kincaid could end up being one of the best rookie offensive weapons in 2023, especially if Doug Pederson uses him like the Jags used Evan Engram in '22. Engram and two other Jacksonville TEs are currently free agents, though the team could certainly decide to re-up the former Giants first-rounder who is coming off a career year. Even still, Kincaid would only make Trevor Lawrence's life easier in '23.
Round 1 - Pick 25
Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 200 lbs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba barely saw the field during the 2022 season because of injuries, but he's still one of the top wideouts in the class. And with Daniel Jones about to get paid, the Giants might as well get him some more weapons.
Round 1 - Pick 26
Jalin Hyatt WR
Tennessee • Jr • 6'0" / 185 lbs
Jalin Hyatt wasn't in the first-round conversation heading into the season, but he's a great example of a player who took advantage of his opportunities, thanks in large part to Hendon Hooker's Heisman Trophy campaign. Hyatt is a bona fide deep threat who consistently runs past defensive backs who were helpless to do much about it all season.
Round 1 - Pick 27
Cam Smith CB
South Carolina • Jr • 6'0" / 188 lbs
The Bills don't have a lot of needs -- and safety, interior offensive line, or even running back (if, say, Bijan Robinson is still sitting there) could be options here. But cornerback could be a target, as well. Cam Smith is a first-round talent who can be a Day 1 contributor.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Oklahoma • Jr • 6'5" / 315 lbs
There was some thought that Anton Harrison might return to Oklahoma for an NIL deal that was too good to pass up, but instead he opted for the NFL. He's one of the top tackles in the class, and now the question is whether he finds his way into Round 1 or goes early on Day 2.
From San Francisco 49ers
Round 1 - Pick 29
Drew Sanders LB
Arkansas • Jr • 6'5" / 233 lbs
Drew Sanders is a former five-star who transferred from Alabama after the 2021 season, and all he's done is show out for the Razorbacks. He was an edge rusher for the Crimson Tide, but he lines up all over the defense for Arkansas and has been a one-man wrecking crew when he's on the field.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Georgia • Jr • 6'7" / 270 lbs
Darnell Washington is listed at 6-7, 265 pounds (he actually plays bigger than that), and while he's growing into his role as a receiver, he's essentially another offensive tackle when he's inline. Basically, he'd serve two roles in Kansas City: receiver in a high-powered offense and an extra blocker.
Round 1 - Pick 31
Jahmyr Gibbs RB
Alabama • Jr • 5'11" / 200 lbs
The Eagles haven't taken a RB in the first round since 1986 (!), but we said the same thing about Andy Reid and RBs right until the moment he selected Clyde Edwards-Helaire a few years ago. And while CEH may not be the best example of why Philly might consider a back here, Gibbs has drawn comparisons to Dalvin Cook and Alvin Kamara as both a runner and a receiver. He would be yet another weapon for Jalen Hurts in this offense.