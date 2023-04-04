QB pro days have come and gone, with Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud, Will Levis and Anthony Richardson all making their case to be the first player off the board at the sport's most important position.
With less than a month before the 2023 NFL Draft, we have Young earning that honor, but two others aren't far behind. And in this mock, there's a surprise team getting in on the QB sweepstakes as one falls outside the top 10. We dig into that and so much more below.
Remember: There are only 31 picks in this mock draft because the Dolphins were stripped of their first-round pick due to tampering.
From Chicago Bears
Round 1 - Pick 1
Bryce Young QB
Alabama • Jr • 5'10" / 204 lbs
The Panthers are reportedly between C.J. Stroud and Bryce Young, and while Stroud has wowed throughout the draft process and is the more prototypical NFL QB, Young has been the better signal-caller over the past two seasons. Frank Reich has worked with almost exclusively tall QBs since becoming a head coach, but he makes an exception with Young.
Round 1 - Pick 2
C.J. Stroud QB
Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 214 lbs
With Young and Stroud the clear-cut top QBs, the Texans can't really go wrong here. Young is off the board to Carolina, so new head coach DeMeco Ryans begins his tenure with a gifted passer in Stroud.
Round 1 - Pick 3
Will Anderson Jr. EDGE
Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 253 lbs
The Cardinals probably want to trade out of his spot to gather more draft capital, but I don't see any top-10 teams that could be interested in a QB (Seahawks, Raiders, Falcons) making the move up. Instead, Arizona adds potentially the safest player in this class in the uber-productive Will Anderson Jr.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Florida • Soph • 6'4" / 244 lbs
New Colts head coach Shane Steichen just spent the past two seasons developing Jalen Hurts, making it seem like Anthony Richardson would be the pick here instead of Will Levis. Richardson, one of the most athletic QB prospects in NFL history, also has the most upside of any signal-caller in this class.
From Denver Broncos
Round 1 - Pick 5
Tyree Wilson EDGE
Texas Tech • Sr • 6'6" / 271 lbs
Unfortunately we didn't get to see Tyree Wilson work out at the NFL Combine or his pro day as he recovers from an injury, but the measurables are elite and the production was eye-opening over the past two seasons. By adding Wilson to go along with free agent signings Dre'Mont Jones and Jarran Reed, Seattle will have done a solid job remaking its defensive line.
From Los Angeles Rams
Round 1 - Pick 6
Jalen Carter DL
Georgia • Jr • 6'3" / 314 lbs
Jalen Carter has had legal issues and a disappointing pro day, but he'd be a perfect fit in the middle of the Lions' defensive front. Dan Campbell and Co. bet on being able to get the most out of the supremely talented defender out of Georgia.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Oregon • Soph • 6'1" / 197 lbs
With Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert in the division -- in addition to offensive genius Sean Payton -- the Raiders need as much help as they can get defensively. And with Carter gone, Las Vegas turns to improving the secondary. Christian Gonzalez has all the tools to develop into a No. 1 CB.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Lukas Van Ness EDGE
Iowa • Soph • 6'5" / 272 lbs
The Falcons have combined to record 39 sacks over the past two seasons -- by far the lowest in the NFL. Signing Kaden Elliss (seven sacks in 2022) was a good start, but they need more. Lukas Van Ness' size and explosiveness will present immediate problems to opposing offensive tackles.
From Carolina Panthers
Round 1 - Pick 9
Ohio State • Jr • 6'6" / 313 lbs
Ideally, one of Wilson, Carter or Van Ness would have fallen to No. 9. That didn't happen, but the Bears get a worthy consolation prize in Paris Johnson Jr. Coming off an impressive pro day, the Ohio State standout has the makings of being the No. 1 offensive lineman in this class.
From New Orleans Saints
Round 1 - Pick 10
Nolan Smith EDGE
Georgia • Sr • 6'2" / 238 lbs
What a luxury it is to add a top-10 pick to a defense that finished last season with 70 sacks -- the third-most in NFL history. Nolan Smith, who dealt with an injury in the fall, helped himself a ton by putting up massive numbers at the NFL Combine. He'll be able to learn from the trio of Haason Reddick, Josh Sweat and Brandon Graham so that he can make the most of every opportunity he's given.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Will Levis QB
Kentucky • Sr • 6'4" / 229 lbs
There have been signs the Titans are interested in taking a QB. They've reportedly had private meetings with three of the top prospects, and while head coach Mike Vrabel said he expects Ryan Tannehill to be the starter in 2023, he didn't commit to him. In this scenario, Will Levis can learn behind Tannehill while Tennessee figures out what to do with 2022 third-round pick Malik Willis.
From Cleveland Browns
Round 1 - Pick 12
Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 196 lbs
What better way to make your rookie QB life's easier than to get him a familiar playmaker? That's what the Texans do for C.J. Stroud by making Jaxon Smith-Njigba the first wide receiver off the board
Round 1 - Pick 13
Northwestern • Jr • 6'4" / 313 lbs
The Jets have a lot of questions along the offensive line. By way of his versatility, Peter Skoronski would provide a lot of answers. With Aaron Rodgers headed to town, New York needs to find the best combination of five blockers to protect him. The unanimous All-American would help the team accomplish just that.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Illinois • Jr • 6'0" / 181 lbs
Sure, the Patriots need a tackle, but they also need to make sure their defense is as stout as possible. After all, they'll have six combined games against Josh Allen, Tua Tagovailoa (and his lightening fast receivers), and Aaron Rodgers (presumably). What Devon Witherspoon lacks in size, he makes up for in physicality, instincts and versatility. He'd be a big addition to the New England secondary.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Notre Dame • Jr • 6'5" / 249 lbs
The Packers lost Robert Tonyan to the Bears. They'll likely lose Aaron Rodgers' buddy, Marcedes Lewis, to the Jets. That leaves Green Bay very thin at tight end, so it selects the best all-around player at the position in this class in Michael Mayer.
Mock Trade from Washington Commanders
Round 1 - Pick 16
Georgia • Soph • 6'5" / 311 lbs
With the Buccaneers worried about the Steelers going offensive lineman, they jump three spots to find their Donovan Smith replacement in Broderick Jones, who has the potential to end up as this draft class's best tackle.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 193 lbs
The Steelers have taken a first-round cornerback just once since 1997 (Artie Burns), but this just makes too much sense. Joey Porter was a great player for Pittsburgh, and the team is very thin at the position. Oh, and Joey Porter Jr. is a darn good player in his own right, equipped with the traits and physicality to thrive in the secondary.
Round 1 - Pick 18
Georgia • Jr • 6'7" / 264 lbs
Adding Darnell Washington would do a lot of good for the surging Lions offense. Not only would he open holes for the dangerous duo of D'Andre Swift and David Montgomery, but he'd also be a great red zone option for Jared Goff, taking a lot of attention off Amon-Ra St. Brown.
Mock Trade from Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Round 1 - Pick 19
O'Cyrus Torrence IOL
Florida • Jr • 6'5" / 330 lbs
Protecting Sam Howell will be paramount as the 2022 fifth-round pick attempts to establish himself as QB1 in Washington. The team addressed that with a few free agency signings, and it does so again with the best interior offensive lineman in this class. O'Cyrus Torrence will be solid from Day 1.
Round 1 - Pick 20
USC • Jr • 5'11" / 173 lbs
The Seahawks first strengthen the defense with Tyree Wilson, and then they give NFL Comeback Player of the Year Geno Smith another playmaker at receiver. Jordan Addison as a No. 3 wideout? Opponents are going to have a tough time stopping the USC standout in addition to Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Myles Murphy DL
Clemson • Jr • 6'5" / 268 lbs
The Chargers are pretty strong at a lot of positions, allowing them to be flexible with what position they take. The explosive and versatile Myles Murphy would provide great depth to go with Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack.
Round 1 - Pick 22
Zay Flowers WR
Boston College • Sr • 5'9" / 182 lbs
Make that two first-round WRs in three years for the Ravens, who entice Lamar Jackson to stick around by giving him another offensive weapon in Zay Flowers.
Round 1 - Pick 23
Deonte Banks CB
Maryland • Jr • 6'0" / 197 lbs
The Vikings are thin at CB, and Deonte Banks' impressive NFL Combine showcased the skill set he can add to that secondary.
Round 1 - Pick 24
Drew Sanders LB
Arkansas • Jr • 6'4" / 235 lbs
The Jaguars need more playmakers on defense, and Drew Sanders was a one-man wrecking crew at Arkansas this past season. He'll be able to line up in a bunch of different spots to maximize the unit's potential.
Round 1 - Pick 25
TCU • Jr • 6'3" / 208 lbs
Kenny Golladay completely flopped in New York, so the new regime gets Daniel Jones another big-bodied WR with a penchant for the big play.
Round 1 - Pick 26
Texas • Jr • 5'11" / 215 lbs
Bijan Robinson is too talented to fall this far, but if that happens, he'd be a great fit in Dallas. He and Tony Pollard would give the Cowboys the best running back duo in the league to further aid Dak Prescott.
Round 1 - Pick 27
Bryan Bresee DL
Clemson • Soph • 6'6" / 298 lbs
With DaQuan Jones, Ed Oliver and Tim Settle all set to become free agents after the 2023 season, the Bills plan ahead by taking Bryan Bresee. While he did not have the year many were hoping for at Clemson, he has all the tools to be a consistent disruptor on the interior.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Tennessee • Sr • 6'5" / 333 lbs
Selecting Darnell Wright would allow the Bengals to trade the disgruntled Jonah Williams without hesitation.
From San Francisco 49ers
Round 1 - Pick 29
Pittsburgh • Jr • 6'1" / 281 lbs
Calijah Kancey may be small, but he has everything else you want in a gap-shooting defensive tackle. On a defense front that lost multiple players in free agency, Kancey would contribute right away.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 190 lbs
The Eagles find their C.J. Gardner-Johnson replacement in Brian Branch. He did a little bit of everything with Alabama and excelled in almost every facet, so working with Darius Slay and James Bradberry in the secondary should make Philadelphia even more stout defensively.
Round 1 - Pick 31
Mazi Smith DL
Michigan • Sr • 6'3" / 323 lbs
The Chiefs go interior instead of edge here, pairing the ultra-athletic Mazi Smith with All-Pro Chris Jones.