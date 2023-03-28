From From Chicago Bears Round 1 - Pick 1 Bryce Young QB Alabama • Jr • 5'10" / 204 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 2nd PAYDS 3328 RUYDS 185 INTS 5 TDS 36 The Panthers didn't trade up to No. 1 hoping to figure out which quarterback they wanted. Maaaaaybe they were hoping to really fall in love with a Will Levis type (don't think it's out of the question), but David Tepper lacks patience and Bryce Young has the highest floor of this group, so despite C.J. Stroud's betting market, I'll pencil him in here as the first overall pick.

Round 1 - Pick 2 C.J. Stroud QB Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 214 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st It would be fascinating to know the Texans' thought process on possibly moving up to No. 1 if they truly believed someone was going to trade with the Bears. It doesn't matter now -- the Texans feel more likely to value a guy with the ball placement, accuracy and rhythm throwing of C.J. Stroud for Bobby Slowik's offense.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Will Anderson Jr. EDGE Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 253 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st The Cardinals could ~easily~ trade out of this pick and, depending on how things shake out above them, will likely get plenty of interest from teams who want the third QB available. But for now, they can just sit and take the best player available in Anderson -- moving down could cost them a shot at a stud in this draft.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Indianapolis Colts Round 1 - Pick 4 Will Levis QB Kentucky • Sr • 6'4" / 229 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 4th I freaking love the idea of Lamar Jackson going to the Colts and a Shane Steichen offense cutting him loose behind a rejuvenated offensive line with Jonathan Taylor behind him and some decent weapons at receiver. The Ravens and Lamar just feel too far apart at this juncture, and the ability to secure a potential franchise quarterback near the top of the draft to replace Lamar makes a ton of sense.

From From Denver Broncos Round 1 - Pick 5 Jalen Carter DL Georgia • Jr • 6'3" / 314 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 2nd Many will say this is too early for Carter, but he's an elite player who would be in play for No. 1 overall were it not for the off-field stuff. Pete Carroll isn't scared to take a chance and I think they're being a little TOO loud about their interest in the young quarterbacks in this draft class.

From From Los Angeles Rams Round 1 - Pick 6 Christian Gonzalez CB Oregon • Soph • 6'1" / 197 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 3rd I'd never be surprised to see the Lions draft a hog molly on either side of the ball, but with their investments in the trenches the last few years they could dabble on the back end of this defense.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Tyree Wilson EDGE Texas Tech • Sr • 6'6" / 271 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 2nd Adding protection for Jimmy Garoppolo would make sense for Las Vegas but this is a steep price to pay when they already locked up their left tackle Kolton Miller this offseason. But Wilson could also provide an important addition as a pass rusher opposite Maxx Crosby when the Raiders (likely) bail out of Chandler Jones contract after 2023.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Anthony Richardson QB Florida • Soph • 6'4" / 244 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st Here's another very viable spot for Lamar, but Atlanta seems intent on a slower rebuild. Adding Taylor Heinicke to a QB room with Desmond Ridder and signing some of their offensive linemen provides a pretty solid landing spot for Richardson to sit, learn and prepare for next year while also fitting in nicely with an Arthur Smith system.

From From Carolina Panthers Round 1 - Pick 9 Peter Skoronski OT Northwestern • Jr • 6'4" / 313 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 2nd This would be a pretty ideal situation for the Bears unless they're dead set (as some teams likely are) on moving Skoronski to guard instead of tackle. Ninth overall isn't too early if he's a really good guard, but he needs to be really good if that's their plan.

From From New Orleans Saints Round 1 - Pick 10 Nolan Smith EDGE Georgia • Sr • 6'2" / 238 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 3rd Philly doesn't immediately need help at pass rush but all of their primary guys are getting a little long in the tooth. Even Derek Barnett has been in the league for six years now and Howie Roseman isn't afraid to look a little down the road and has not been shy about looking towards the UGA program recently.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Broderick Jones OT Georgia • Soph • 6'5" / 311 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 1st The Titans' identity is hard to figure out but as long as Derrick Henry's on the roster, they'll want to pound the rock. The Titans still need help at tackle and if you want to run, who better than a UGA product?

From From Cleveland Browns Round 1 - Pick 12 Lukas Van Ness EDGE Iowa • Soph • 6'5" / 272 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 25th POSITION RNK 4th Man, have I loved the Texans offseason so far. It's interesting to note in the last three years they've drafted exactly one player not from a Power 5 conference (a fifth-round Rhode Island wide receiver). Adding some more pass rush makes plenty of sense given the veteran/stop gap measures they've taken in that regard.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Paris Johnson Jr. OT Ohio State • Jr • 6'6" / 313 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 33rd POSITION RNK 5th The Jets might go all in on Aaron Rodgers this year, but it shouldn't stop them from acquiring more tackle depth, particularly for the future (one has to presume Rodgers will play at least two years) with Duane Brown aging and Mekhi Becton still a question mark for the future.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Drew Sanders LB Arkansas • Jr • 6'4" / 235 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 1st The Patriots probably trade down out of this spot because Bill Belichick, but history tells us the Patriots coach/GM is most likely to go after defense if he uses a pick in the top 15 and if he can find a versatile defensive option it only makes it more likely to snag him.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Dalton Kincaid TE Utah • Sr • 6'4" / 246 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 2nd Brian Gutekunst has focused on big school defensive players in the first round (he LOVES Georgia guys, his last three picks have been from Kirby Smart's rosters) but after trading Aaron Rodgers and moving to Jordan Love, it would make a lot of sense to get his guy another weapon.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Brian Branch S Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 190 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 4th Another P5 heavy draft team, Washington internally thinks it's closer to being a competitive team than most people on the outside. They add another pro-ready piece to their secondary.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Devon Witherspoon CB Illinois • Jr • 6'0" / 181 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 1st It will be interesting to see what first-year GM Omar Kahn does here -- the Steelers could beef up the secondary if they don't go after a weapon for Kenny Pickett.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Michael Mayer TE Notre Dame • Jr • 6'5" / 249 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 3rd Detroit dealt T.J. Hockenson midseason last year and has a void at tight end. The Lions could have gone Luke Musgrave here, but Mayer is a run-blocker who fits what Dan Campbell and this front office like to build around. Detroit adding protection up front for Jared Goff improvement is a very interesting thought.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Matthew Bergeron OT Syracuse • Jr • 6'5" / 318 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 26th POSITION RNK 3rd The Buccaneers had one of the most vaunted offensive lines just a few years ago and it's quickly taken a turn thanks to tons of attrition, so they can start reloading there. Baker Mayfield with a bad offensive line is a dangerous combo.

Round 1 - Pick 20 Bijan Robinson RB Texas • Jr • 5'11" / 215 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 1st Kind of an outrageous pick and yet completely on brand for Pete Carroll and Seattle. Rashaad Penny is out the door and Seattle's offense sorely missed Kenneth Walker when he was injured last year. Why not double down, add Bijan to the backfield and start cooking with gas in a defense/run/Geno system?

Round 1 - Pick 21 Zay Flowers WR Boston College • Sr • 5'9" / 182 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 1st Keenan Allen will be 32 next year and the Chargers can save $23M in cap space if they let him go (almost assuredly either that or a restructure will happen). Flowers is a monster and there's nothing wrong with giving Justin Herbert more weapons.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Quentin Johnston WR TCU • Jr • 6'3" / 208 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 1st Pairing Levis with a deep ball threat like Johnston is an extremely fun idea in the post Lamar Jackson era in Baltimore.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Keion White DL Georgia Tech • Sr • 6'5" / 285 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 31st POSITION RNK 3rd Defense has to be a priority in this draft for the Vikings and adding some youth up front would make a ton of sense. A CB would be fine here too.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Bryan Bresee DL Clemson • Soph • 6'6" / 298 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 27th POSITION RNK 4th Anything to help Trevor Lawrence is a perfectly reasonable decision to make but the Jaguars need to keep piling up pieces on defense if they want to remain top dog in the AFC South.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Joey Porter Jr. CB Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 193 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 35th POSITION RNK 6th The Giants focused on the trenches last year in the draft and getting Daniel Jones a weapon here would work fine as well, but instead they add some more talent on the back end.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Darnell Wright OT Tennessee • Sr • 6'5" / 333 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 54th POSITION RNK 4th The Cowboys aren't scared to keep loading up on the offensive line. I don't think they're as concerned about tight end as people might think, but if Mike McCarthy wants to pound the rock he'll need some more depth here.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Myles Murphy DL Clemson • Jr • 6'5" / 268 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 38th POSITION RNK 2nd More EDGE please. The Bills signed Von Miller to that huge deal but have to understand how important having a strong pass rush is -- Patrick Mahomes is the bane of their existence and Aaron Rodgers might be coming to the division for a few years.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Josh Downs WR North Carolina • Jr • 5'9" / 171 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 1st Tyler Boyd's going into the final year of his deal and holy cow would Downs pair well with Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins.

From From Denver Broncos Round 1 - Pick 29 Will McDonald IV EDGE Iowa State • Sr • 6'4" / 239 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 57th POSITION RNK 9th Everything on offense looks pretty stout for the Saints if Derek Carr works out and Alvin Kamara avoids legal issues. Losing Marcus Davenport (who cost two first-round picks, yikes) means a need for pass rush help.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 196 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 32nd POSITION RNK 6th Nothing better than hoping Howie Roseman is pulling the trigger on a wide receiver in the first round, if only because eventually it means he can yell at fans in the stands.