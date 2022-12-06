This week, two high-level prospects, Penn State offensive tackle Ola Fashanu and LSU wide receiver Kayshon Boutte, announced they'll be returning to their respective schools for the 2023 season. Those decisions will have a major ripple effect on the first round of the draft. Let's see how it shakes out with those names not included.
Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson, who's bound to be a polarizing prospect, declared for the 2023 draft earlier this week. So did Ohio State receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba.
There's not a No. 24 pick here, as that's the pick the Dolphins forfeited due to tampering violations.
One other thing, and this is an important update. The draft order below is now the official order based on team records and tiebreakers.
Round 1 - Pick 1
Bryce Young QB
Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 194 lbs
Young's size will be the only knock on him during the pre-draft process. He has a strong arm, pinpoint accuracy, and poise well beyond his years.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Will Anderson Jr. EDGE
Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 243 lbs
The easiest pick in Round 1. Bears add a premier outside rusher to the defense after trading Robert Quinn.
From Denver Broncos
Round 1 - Pick 3
Jalen Carter DL
Georgia • Jr • 6'3" / 300 lbs
The Seahawks land the super-disruptive Carter with one of the picks they received in the Russell Wilson trade. Amazing return on that trade for Seattle.
From Los Angeles Rams
Round 1 - Pick 4
C.J. Stroud QB
Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 218 lbs
The Lions get their quarterback of the future with a pick received in the Matthew Stafford deal from 2021.
From New Orleans Saints
Round 1 - Pick 5
Myles Murphy DL
Clemson • Jr • 6'5" / 275 lbs
More outside pass-rush help in Philadelphia with the long and athletic Murphy, using the pick they got from their trade with the Saints.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Will Levis QB
Kentucky • Sr • 6'3" / 232 lbs
Levis hasn't built on an awesome 2021, yet he has all the traits teams want in their franchise quarterbacks today. He can compete with Sam Darnold and Baker Mayfield in Year 1 for the starting gig.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Cam Smith CB
South Carolina • Jr • 6'0" / 188 lbs
The Jaguars have to get better on the boundary, and Smith is arguably the cleanest cornerback on film in this class.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Northwestern • Jr • 6'4" / 315 lbs
The Cardinals have to better protect Kyler Murray, and Skoronski put on a pass-blocking clinic in 2022.
Round 1 - Pick 9
TCU • Jr • 6'4" / 215 lbs
I have no clue who'll be quarterbacking the Colts next season. Regardless of who it is, the offense has to get more dynamic at receiver.
Round 1 - Pick 10
Tyree Wilson EDGE
Texas Tech • Sr • 6'6" / 275 lbs
The Falcons pass rush needs serious reinforcement. Wilson is a long, versatile rusher who can win in a variety of ways from a multitude of positions.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Notre Dame • Jr • 6'4" / 265 lbs
Not a receiver but a high-floor pass-catching stud at tight end in Round 1 for Aaron Rodgers.
Round 1 - Pick 12
Kelee Ringo CB
Georgia • Soph • 6'2" / 210 lbs
The Raiders are starting to play better football, yet the secondary is still in dire need of talent upgrades.
From Cleveland Browns
Round 1 - Pick 13
Bryan Bresee DL
Clemson • Soph • 6'5" / 305 lbs
The Texans are in best-player-available mode in this year's draft. Bresee has the highest upside of anyone on the board here.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Ohio State • Jr • 6'6" / 310 lbs
With Ola Fashanu returning to Penn State, Johnson will likely go higher in Round 1 than some previously expected. The Steelers blocking contingent has to be better for Kenny Pickett.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Brian Branch CB
Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 193 lbs
After grabbing Stroud in the top 5, the Lions get the future quarterback of the defense who can play safety or man up in the slot.
Round 1 - Pick 16
Georgia • Jr • 6'7" / 270 lbs
The Chargers get Justin Herbert a freaky specimen at the tight end position.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Dawand Jones OL
Ohio State • Sr • 6'8" / 359 lbs
The Patriots could use more blocking consistency, and Jones is a Trent Brown type of behemoth on the outside.
Round 1 - Pick 18
The Commanders go with a feisty man-to-man corner to add more depth to the secondary.
Round 1 - Pick 19
Florida • Soph • 6'4" / 232 lbs
What is the Buccaneers plan after Tom Brady retires? With Richardson, Tampa rolls the dice on the Florida quarterback's immense upside.
Round 1 - Pick 20
Florida • Jr • 6'5" / 347 lbs
More overtly strong blockers in front of Geno Smith. Torrence has been a rock in his debut season with the Gators after transferring from Louisiana.
Round 1 - Pick 21
USC • Jr • 6'0" / 175 lbs
The Titans have to start refilling the cupboard at receiver, and Addison has been a highly productive wideout since he stepped on the field in college.
Round 1 - Pick 22
Maryland • Sr • 6'6" / 320 lbs
Duncan is a dancing bear at tackle. The Jets should continue to prioritize the offensive front, for whoever is the starting quarterback next year.
Round 1 - Pick 23
Oregon • Soph • 6'2" / 201 lbs
The Giants have dealt with plenty of injuries on the defensive side this season and need to get a true No. 1 outside corner on this roster. Gonzalez is that type of defender.
From San Francisco 49ers
Round 1 - Pick 25
Andre Carter DL
Western Michigan • Jr • 6'5" / 263 lbs
How about another outside pass-rushing stud on this Denver defense?
Round 1 - Pick 27
The Bengals get the son of a former Steelers nemesis. Porter is long, feisty, and plays with outstanding ball skills.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Drew Sanders LB
Arkansas • Jr • 6'5" / 233 lbs
Sanders flies around at the second level, and this selection would allow Micah Parsons to solely man edge-rusher duties.
Round 1 - Pick 29
Georgia • Soph • 6'4" / 310 lbs
The Chiefs could use some improvement at offensive tackle, and Jones can eventually be a high-level starter.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Clemson • Jr • 6'3" / 240 lbs
The Vikings plan for the future at linebacker with arguably the most physically gifted second-level defender in the class.
Round 1 - Pick 31
Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 200 lbs
The Bills run this pick to the podium. Smith-Njigba essentially lost his entire 2022 to injury yet was an explosive weapon for Stroud in 2021.
Round 1 - Pick 32
Texas • Jr • 6'0" / 220 lbs
The Eagles get the premier back in the 2022 class to add even more firepower to this already dynamic offense.