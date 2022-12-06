Round 1 - Pick 1 Bryce Young QB Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 194 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st Young's size will be the only knock on him during the pre-draft process. He has a strong arm, pinpoint accuracy, and poise well beyond his years.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Will Anderson Jr. EDGE Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 243 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st The easiest pick in Round 1. Bears add a premier outside rusher to the defense after trading Robert Quinn.

From From Denver Broncos Round 1 - Pick 3 Jalen Carter DL Georgia • Jr • 6'3" / 300 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 2nd The Seahawks land the super-disruptive Carter with one of the picks they received in the Russell Wilson trade. Amazing return on that trade for Seattle.

From From Los Angeles Rams Round 1 - Pick 4 C.J. Stroud QB Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 218 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 2nd The Lions get their quarterback of the future with a pick received in the Matthew Stafford deal from 2021.

From From New Orleans Saints Round 1 - Pick 5 Myles Murphy DL Clemson • Jr • 6'5" / 275 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 1st More outside pass-rush help in Philadelphia with the long and athletic Murphy, using the pick they got from their trade with the Saints.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Will Levis QB Kentucky • Sr • 6'3" / 232 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 3rd Levis hasn't built on an awesome 2021, yet he has all the traits teams want in their franchise quarterbacks today. He can compete with Sam Darnold and Baker Mayfield in Year 1 for the starting gig.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Cam Smith CB South Carolina • Jr • 6'0" / 188 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 28th POSITION RNK 4th The Jaguars have to get better on the boundary, and Smith is arguably the cleanest cornerback on film in this class.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Peter Skoronski OT Northwestern • Jr • 6'4" / 315 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 29th POSITION RNK 4th The Cardinals have to better protect Kyler Murray, and Skoronski put on a pass-blocking clinic in 2022.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Quentin Johnston WR TCU • Jr • 6'4" / 215 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 2nd I have no clue who'll be quarterbacking the Colts next season. Regardless of who it is, the offense has to get more dynamic at receiver.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Tyree Wilson EDGE Texas Tech • Sr • 6'6" / 275 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 31st POSITION RNK 5th The Falcons pass rush needs serious reinforcement. Wilson is a long, versatile rusher who can win in a variety of ways from a multitude of positions.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Michael Mayer TE Notre Dame • Jr • 6'4" / 265 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 1st Not a receiver but a high-floor pass-catching stud at tight end in Round 1 for Aaron Rodgers.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Kelee Ringo CB Georgia • Soph • 6'2" / 210 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 1st The Raiders are starting to play better football, yet the secondary is still in dire need of talent upgrades.

From From Cleveland Browns Round 1 - Pick 13 Bryan Bresee DL Clemson • Soph • 6'5" / 305 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 43rd POSITION RNK 6th The Texans are in best-player-available mode in this year's draft. Bresee has the highest upside of anyone on the board here.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Paris Johnson Jr. OT Ohio State • Jr • 6'6" / 310 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 3rd With Ola Fashanu returning to Penn State, Johnson will likely go higher in Round 1 than some previously expected. The Steelers blocking contingent has to be better for Kenny Pickett.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Brian Branch CB Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 193 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 3rd After grabbing Stroud in the top 5, the Lions get the future quarterback of the defense who can play safety or man up in the slot.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Darnell Washington TE Georgia • Jr • 6'7" / 270 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK POSITION RNK The Chargers get Justin Herbert a freaky specimen at the tight end position.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Dawand Jones OL Ohio State • Sr • 6'8" / 359 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK POSITION RNK The Patriots could use more blocking consistency, and Jones is a Trent Brown type of behemoth on the outside.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Joey Porter Jr. CB Penn State • Jr • 6'2" / 198 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 4th The Commanders go with a feisty man-to-man corner to add more depth to the secondary.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Anthony Richardson QB Florida • Soph • 6'4" / 232 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 1st What is the Buccaneers plan after Tom Brady retires? With Richardson, Tampa rolls the dice on the Florida quarterback's immense upside.

Round 1 - Pick 20 O'Cyrus Torrence OL Florida • Jr • 6'5" / 347 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 1st More overtly strong blockers in front of Geno Smith. Torrence has been a rock in his debut season with the Gators after transferring from Louisiana.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Jordan Addison WR USC • Jr • 6'0" / 175 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 81st POSITION RNK 3rd The Titans have to start refilling the cupboard at receiver, and Addison has been a highly productive wideout since he stepped on the field in college.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Jaelyn Duncan OT Maryland • Sr • 6'6" / 320 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 68th POSITION RNK 11th Duncan is a dancing bear at tackle. The Jets should continue to prioritize the offensive front, for whoever is the starting quarterback next year.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Christian Gonzalez CB Oregon • Soph • 6'2" / 201 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 3rd The Giants have dealt with plenty of injuries on the defensive side this season and need to get a true No. 1 outside corner on this roster. Gonzalez is that type of defender.

From From San Francisco 49ers Round 1 - Pick 25 Andre Carter DL Western Michigan • Jr • 6'5" / 263 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK POSITION RNK How about another outside pass-rushing stud on this Denver defense?

Round 1 - Pick 26 DJ Turner DB Michigan • Sr • 6'0" / 180 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 2nd The Ravens go with someone at cornerback with whom their defensive coordinator is familiar. Turner has been lockdown for the Wolverines this season.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Joey Porter Jr. CB Penn State • Jr • 6'2" / 198 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 33rd POSITION RNK 5th The Bengals get the son of a former Steelers nemesis. Porter is long, feisty, and plays with outstanding ball skills.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Drew Sanders LB Arkansas • Jr • 6'5" / 233 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK POSITION RNK Sanders flies around at the second level, and this selection would allow Micah Parsons to solely man edge-rusher duties.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Broderick Jones OT Georgia • Soph • 6'4" / 310 lbs Projected Team Kansas City PROSPECT RNK 30th POSITION RNK 5th The Chiefs could use some improvement at offensive tackle, and Jones can eventually be a high-level starter.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Trenton Simpson LB Clemson • Jr • 6'3" / 240 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 1st The Vikings plan for the future at linebacker with arguably the most physically gifted second-level defender in the class.

Round 1 - Pick 31 Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 200 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 1st The Bills run this pick to the podium. Smith-Njigba essentially lost his entire 2022 to injury yet was an explosive weapon for Stroud in 2021.