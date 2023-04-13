We're two weeks out from the NFL Draft, and we still don't know exactly how the quarterback dominoes are going to fall on draft night, which makes for constantly building hype leading into the event and mock drafts as challenging as ever.
In this mock, one quarterback sinks a bit, deeper into the top 10 than we initially believed, and we get a small collection of trades, one of which is not for a passer.
Finally: there are only 31 picks in this mock draft because the Dolphins were stripped of their first-round pick due to tampering.
From Chicago Bears
Round 1 - Pick 1
Bryce Young QB
Alabama • Jr • 5'10" / 204 lbs
Reportedly it's down to Young or Stroud for the Panthers, and I can see Frank Reich being enamored with Young's poise and flair for creativity.
Round 1 - Pick 2
C.J. Stroud QB
Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 214 lbs
The Texans don't overcomplicate things, and simply pick Stroud here, instead of taking a defensive player then trying to trade back into the top 10 for a top passer.
Mock Trade from Arizona Cardinals
Round 1 - Pick 3
Will Levis QB
Kentucky • Sr • 6'4" / 229 lbs
For as much as I feel a Titans-Cardinals trade is very possible, I can't fathom Jim Irsay and an on-the-hot-seat Chris Ballard allow the Titans to outbid them for this selection. The Colts trade No. 35 overall for this minuscule but vital move.
Mock Trade from Indianapolis Colts
Round 1 - Pick 4
Tyree Wilson EDGE
Texas Tech • Sr • 6'6" / 271 lbs
The Cardinals go Wilson over Anderson because of his size and length. Wilson is bendy around the corner too with plus pass-rush moves.
From Denver Broncos
Round 1 - Pick 5
Will Anderson Jr. EDGE
Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 253 lbs
Pete Carroll might take his shirt off if this happens, although the long-term answer at quarterback was appealing, Anderson is precisely what the Seahawks' defense needs.
From Los Angeles Rams
Round 1 - Pick 6
Jalen Carter DL
Georgia • Jr • 6'3" / 314 lbs
With this pick, the Lions feel their locker room is capable of handling any maturity or character issues Carter may have. On the field, they need a big-time talent next to Alim McNeill at defensive tackle.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Ohio State • Jr • 6'6" / 313 lbs
Johnson is too long with too clean of film for the Raiders -- with Jimmy Garoppolo under center -- to pass on him here.
Mock Trade from Atlanta Falcons
Round 1 - Pick 8
Florida • Soph • 6'4" / 244 lbs
Ron Rivera coached a quarterback with comparable tools to Richardson and got to a Super Bowl with him -- Cam Newton. Washington makes the bold move to bring the former Florida star to the nation's capital.
From Carolina Panthers
Round 1 - Pick 9
Tennessee • Sr • 6'5" / 333 lbs
In this scenario, the Bears are content with adding a secondary receiving option on Day Two but adore the plug-and-plug capabilities of Wright.
From New Orleans Saints
Round 1 - Pick 10
Pittsburgh • Jr • 6'1" / 281 lbs
The Eagles adore defensive linemen and add another highly explosive athlete to play next to Fletcher Cox and Milton Williams in Philly.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Lukas Van Ness EDGE
Iowa • Soph • 6'5" / 272 lbs
Van Ness is a young, athletic, pass-rush move specialist -- although he loves the bull rush. This is the exact type of defensive piece the Titans need up front to pair with Harold Landry.
From Cleveland Browns
Round 1 - Pick 12
Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 196 lbs
The Texans give Stroud a familiar target in Smith-Njigba in hopes of kick-starting the offense in 2023.
Mock Trade from New York Jets
Round 1 - Pick 13
Oregon • Soph • 6'1" / 197 lbs
The Lions mean business, and after trading Jeff Okudah and grabbing Carter at No. 6 overall, they make an ascension to pick the athletic Gonzalez who had three outstanding seasons in the Pac-12 at Colorado and Oregon.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Illinois • Jr • 6'0" / 181 lbs
The Patriots get the feistiest, in-your-face cornerback in the 2023 class in Witherspoon. He can play and excel on an island, a skill Bill Belichick holds in high regard.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Deonte Banks CB
Maryland • Jr • 6'0" / 197 lbs
Packers GM Brian Gutekunst likes addressing the secondary early in the draft, and he does so here with the long and springy Banks.
Mock Trade from Washington Commanders
Round 1 - Pick 16
Texas • Jr • 5'11" / 215 lbs
The Falcons like this idea more so after the trade back than at No. 8 overall. Arthur Smith adores the run game and coached in-his-prime Derrick Henry in Tennessee. A fun addition to an offense with young skill-position talent.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Northwestern • Jr • 6'4" / 313 lbs
The Steelers get one of the safer prospects in this class in Skoronski, a pass-protection specialist, to protect Kenny Pickett.
Mock Trade from Detroit Lions
Round 1 - Pick 18
Georgia • Soph • 6'5" / 311 lbs
The Jets add a strong, athletic, youthful offensive tackle to build the blocking unit in front of Aaron Rodgers. And they get No. 55 overall in the process in the trade with the Lions to slide back to this selection.
Round 1 - Pick 19
Tennessee • Sr • 6'3" / 217 lbs
The Buccaneers are the club that makes Hooker a first-round pick. Tampa Bay has long-term needs at the quarterback spot.
Round 1 - Pick 20
Mazi Smith DL
Michigan • Sr • 6'3" / 323 lbs
A huge, athletic, three-down interior defensive lineman is precisely what the Seahawks need up front, particularly after the release of Al Woods.
Round 1 - Pick 21
USC • Jr • 5'11" / 173 lbs
The Chargers stay local with Addison, who adds route-running savvy to the receiver group for Justin Herbert.
Round 1 - Pick 22
Georgia • Jr • 6'7" / 264 lbs
The Ravens have long adored tight ends, and Todd Monken just had an embarrassment of riches at tight end at Georgia, including Washington.
Round 1 - Pick 23
Nolan Smith EDGE
Georgia • Sr • 6'2" / 238 lbs
The Vikings get a classic 3-4 outside linebacker for Brian Flores' defensive scheme. Upside galore with his explosiveness.
Round 1 - Pick 24
Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 190 lbs
Branch isn't a supremely gifted athlete. He's incredibly smart with his positioning on the field, has plus coverage instincts, and is the best tackling defensive back I've ever scouted.
Round 1 - Pick 25
Joe Tippmann IOL
Wisconsin • Jr • 6'6" / 313 lbs
Tippmann is the athletic blocker at center the Giants need very much entering Year Two of the Brian Daboll era.
Round 1 - Pick 26
Sam LaPorta TE
Iowa • Sr • 6'3" / 245 lbs
The Cowboys lost Dalton Schultz in free agency, and the tight end spot has always been important for Dak Prescott. LaPorta is a plus athlete who stars after the catch.
Round 1 - Pick 27
Iowa • Sr • 6'5" / 249 lbs
It came down to Campbell or Zay Flowers here for the Bills, but Buffalo likes the depth at receiver more than linebacker on Day Two.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Myles Murphy DL
Clemson • Jr • 6'5" / 268 lbs
The Bengals like bigger, thicker edge rushers and that's what Murphy is. He's young with impressive explosion too.
From San Francisco 49ers
Round 1 - Pick 29
Zay Flowers WR
Boston College • Sr • 5'9" / 182 lbs
The Saints are thrilled to have the opportunity to pick Flowers to pair with Chris Olave and Michael Thomas for Derek Carr.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 193 lbs
The Eagles add to the secondary with the super-long Porter who plays with awesome mirroring capabilities.
Round 1 - Pick 31
TCU • Jr • 6'3" / 208 lbs
Johnston's lack of polished route running and occasional awkwardness in contested-catch scenarios lead to his fall. But the Chiefs are more than happy to scoop him at No. 31 overall.