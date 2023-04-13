From From Chicago Bears Round 1 - Pick 1 Bryce Young QB Alabama • Jr • 5'10" / 204 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st Reportedly it's down to Young or Stroud for the Panthers, and I can see Frank Reich being enamored with Young's poise and flair for creativity.

Round 1 - Pick 2 C.J. Stroud QB Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 214 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 2nd The Texans don't overcomplicate things, and simply pick Stroud here, instead of taking a defensive player then trying to trade back into the top 10 for a top passer.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Arizona Cardinals Round 1 - Pick 3 Will Levis QB Kentucky • Sr • 6'4" / 229 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 3rd For as much as I feel a Titans-Cardinals trade is very possible, I can't fathom Jim Irsay and an on-the-hot-seat Chris Ballard allow the Titans to outbid them for this selection. The Colts trade No. 35 overall for this minuscule but vital move.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Indianapolis Colts Round 1 - Pick 4 Tyree Wilson EDGE Texas Tech • Sr • 6'6" / 271 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 2nd The Cardinals go Wilson over Anderson because of his size and length. Wilson is bendy around the corner too with plus pass-rush moves.

From From Denver Broncos Round 1 - Pick 5 Will Anderson Jr. EDGE Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 253 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st Pete Carroll might take his shirt off if this happens, although the long-term answer at quarterback was appealing, Anderson is precisely what the Seahawks' defense needs.

From From Los Angeles Rams Round 1 - Pick 6 Jalen Carter DL Georgia • Jr • 6'3" / 314 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st With this pick, the Lions feel their locker room is capable of handling any maturity or character issues Carter may have. On the field, they need a big-time talent next to Alim McNeill at defensive tackle.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Paris Johnson Jr. OT Ohio State • Jr • 6'6" / 313 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 2nd Johnson is too long with too clean of film for the Raiders -- with Jimmy Garoppolo under center -- to pass on him here.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Atlanta Falcons Round 1 - Pick 8 Anthony Richardson QB Florida • Soph • 6'4" / 244 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 4th Ron Rivera coached a quarterback with comparable tools to Richardson and got to a Super Bowl with him -- Cam Newton. Washington makes the bold move to bring the former Florida star to the nation's capital.

From From Carolina Panthers Round 1 - Pick 9 Darnell Wright OT Tennessee • Sr • 6'5" / 333 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 4th In this scenario, the Bears are content with adding a secondary receiving option on Day Two but adore the plug-and-plug capabilities of Wright.

From From New Orleans Saints Round 1 - Pick 10 Calijah Kancey DL Pittsburgh • Jr • 6'1" / 281 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 31st POSITION RNK 4th The Eagles adore defensive linemen and add another highly explosive athlete to play next to Fletcher Cox and Milton Williams in Philly.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Lukas Van Ness EDGE Iowa • Soph • 6'5" / 272 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 3rd Van Ness is a young, athletic, pass-rush move specialist -- although he loves the bull rush. This is the exact type of defensive piece the Titans need up front to pair with Harold Landry.

From From Cleveland Browns Round 1 - Pick 12 Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 196 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 3rd The Texans give Stroud a familiar target in Smith-Njigba in hopes of kick-starting the offense in 2023.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from New York Jets Round 1 - Pick 13 Christian Gonzalez CB Oregon • Soph • 6'1" / 197 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 1st The Lions mean business, and after trading Jeff Okudah and grabbing Carter at No. 6 overall, they make an ascension to pick the athletic Gonzalez who had three outstanding seasons in the Pac-12 at Colorado and Oregon.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Devon Witherspoon CB Illinois • Jr • 6'0" / 181 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 2nd The Patriots get the feistiest, in-your-face cornerback in the 2023 class in Witherspoon. He can play and excel on an island, a skill Bill Belichick holds in high regard.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Deonte Banks CB Maryland • Jr • 6'0" / 197 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 32nd POSITION RNK 5th Packers GM Brian Gutekunst likes addressing the secondary early in the draft, and he does so here with the long and springy Banks.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Washington Commanders Round 1 - Pick 16 Bijan Robinson RB Texas • Jr • 5'11" / 215 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 1st The Falcons like this idea more so after the trade back than at No. 8 overall. Arthur Smith adores the run game and coached in-his-prime Derrick Henry in Tennessee. A fun addition to an offense with young skill-position talent.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Peter Skoronski OT Northwestern • Jr • 6'4" / 313 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 1st The Steelers get one of the safer prospects in this class in Skoronski, a pass-protection specialist, to protect Kenny Pickett.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Detroit Lions Round 1 - Pick 18 Broderick Jones OT Georgia • Soph • 6'5" / 311 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 3rd The Jets add a strong, athletic, youthful offensive tackle to build the blocking unit in front of Aaron Rodgers. And they get No. 55 overall in the process in the trade with the Lions to slide back to this selection.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Hendon Hooker QB Tennessee • Sr • 6'3" / 217 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 58th POSITION RNK 5th The Buccaneers are the club that makes Hooker a first-round pick. Tampa Bay has long-term needs at the quarterback spot.

Round 1 - Pick 20 Mazi Smith DL Michigan • Sr • 6'3" / 323 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 51st POSITION RNK 6th A huge, athletic, three-down interior defensive lineman is precisely what the Seahawks need up front, particularly after the release of Al Woods.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Jordan Addison WR USC • Jr • 5'11" / 173 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 30th POSITION RNK 4th The Chargers stay local with Addison, who adds route-running savvy to the receiver group for Justin Herbert.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Darnell Washington TE Georgia • Jr • 6'7" / 264 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 34th POSITION RNK 3rd The Ravens have long adored tight ends, and Todd Monken just had an embarrassment of riches at tight end at Georgia, including Washington.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Nolan Smith EDGE Georgia • Sr • 6'2" / 238 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 4th The Vikings get a classic 3-4 outside linebacker for Brian Flores' defensive scheme. Upside galore with his explosiveness.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Brian Branch S Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 190 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 1st Branch isn't a supremely gifted athlete. He's incredibly smart with his positioning on the field, has plus coverage instincts, and is the best tackling defensive back I've ever scouted.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Joe Tippmann IOL Wisconsin • Jr • 6'6" / 313 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 55th POSITION RNK 4th Tippmann is the athletic blocker at center the Giants need very much entering Year Two of the Brian Daboll era.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Sam LaPorta TE Iowa • Sr • 6'3" / 245 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 38th POSITION RNK 4th The Cowboys lost Dalton Schultz in free agency, and the tight end spot has always been important for Dak Prescott. LaPorta is a plus athlete who stars after the catch.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Jack Campbell LB Iowa • Sr • 6'5" / 249 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 57th POSITION RNK 3rd It came down to Campbell or Zay Flowers here for the Bills, but Buffalo likes the depth at receiver more than linebacker on Day Two.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Myles Murphy DL Clemson • Jr • 6'5" / 268 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 2nd The Bengals like bigger, thicker edge rushers and that's what Murphy is. He's young with impressive explosion too.

From From San Francisco 49ers Round 1 - Pick 29 Zay Flowers WR Boston College • Sr • 5'9" / 182 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 2nd The Saints are thrilled to have the opportunity to pick Flowers to pair with Chris Olave and Michael Thomas for Derek Carr.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Joey Porter Jr. CB Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 193 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 3rd The Eagles add to the secondary with the super-long Porter who plays with awesome mirroring capabilities.