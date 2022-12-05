Perhaps the biggest development of the past week is that Penn State left tackle Olu Fashanu, my OT1 throughout the fall, announced that he would be returning to school for the 2023 season. It's certainly understandable -- he's still days away from his 20th birthday -- but it also means there's a shakeup at the top of the draft for teams searching for an elite left tackle.
Meanwhile, the quarterback position remains as volatile as ever. Bryce Young is who we thought he was, and C.J. Stroud continues to make his case as QB2, at least based on production. In fact, you can hear me and former Vikings general manager Rick Spielman talk about the top two quarterbacks in this class on the latest "With the First Pick" NFL Draft podcast (subscribe here).
Meanwhile, Will Levis remains the wild card. the "huge upside but there are a bunch of reasons we're not quite seeing it right now" franchise passer who is battling a toe and shoulder injury, a porous offensive line, and young, inexperienced wide receivers.
At the end of the day, none of that matters because when you're a top-10 pick, the expectation is that you can overcome adversity, even if it dog-piles you all at once. NFL evaluators will spend the weeks and months between now and the draft trying to figure out what a healthy Levis, with pieces in place around him to help him succeed, might look like at the next level. The issue, of course, is that, typically, teams picking at the top of the draft don't have those things.
The other mitigating factor is that Young is closer to 5-foot-10, 185 pounds than 6-foot, 200 pounds. And if you look back at all the quarterbacks who have played in the league since 2000, two names come up who were close to that size and weight: Seneca Wallace and Joe Hamilton. That's it. Wallace, who was a fourth-round pick in 2003, measured 5-foot-11, 196 pounds at the combine. Hamilton, a 2000 seventh-rounder, measured 5-foot-10, 192 pounds. Put another way: Young, never mind as QB1 just as a first-rounder, will be a precedent-setting selection. I think he's worth it, undoubtedly, but there will be skepticism around the league.
There are only 31 selections in this mock draft because the Dolphins were stripped of their first-round pick due to tampering.
One other thing: We're finally moving to draft order and away from reverse Super Bowl odds, but please note that what's reflected below is the order heading into Sunday's Week 13 slate of games.
Round 1 - Pick 1
Bryce Young QB
Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 194 lbs
Bryce Young might be historically undersized by successful NFL QB standards, but we don't care. He's been that good for Alabama, dragging that team to victory just about every week. And he's doing it with none of the playmakers who made life so much easier for Tua Tagovailoa and Mac Jones in previous years.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Will Anderson Jr. EDGE
Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 243 lbs
The Bears moved on from Robert Quinn before the trade deadline, so they'll be in the market for an edge rusher in the offseason. They could also target an offensive lineman here to help Justin Fields, but Will Anderson Jr. is in the same pre-draft conversations as Chase Young and Nick Bosa when it comes to best non-QB players in a class.
From Denver Broncos
Round 1 - Pick 3
Jalen Carter DL
Georgia • Jr • 6'3" / 300 lbs
Carter, who was arguably the best defender on a '21 Georgia D that had five first-round picks, would fill a huge void in Seattle, where the defense has struggled getting after the quarterback.
From Los Angeles Rams
Round 1 - Pick 4
Myles Murphy DL
Clemson • Jr • 6'5" / 275 lbs
Murphy won't be 21 until next spring and while we'd like to see him play with more consistency ... he won't be 21 until next spring. On top of that, when he's on, he's hard to stop, which makes him such an interesting prospect.
Round 1 - Pick 5
C.J. Stroud QB
Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 218 lbs
The Panthers have cycled through three QBs this season and here's the only certainty: the '23 starter currently isn't on the roster. There's a 100% chance that owner David Tepper finally addresses the position this offseason, and if Stroud is available, it's easy to imagine him being the pick.
From New Orleans Saints
Round 1 - Pick 6
Kelee Ringo CB
Georgia • Soph • 6'2" / 210 lbs
The Georgia-to-first-round pipeline continues. A year after five Bulldogs went in Round 1, expect a handful this time around too. Ringo is a long, physical corner who has matched up against some of the best players in the country.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Northwestern • Jr • 6'4" / 315 lbs
Skoronski is solid and consistent, which are two of the best things you can say about an offensive lineman. The biggest issue he'll face during the pre-draft process will be arm length and whether his NFL future is at tackle or guard. We think he can play tackle but wherever he ends up, he'll make the Cardinals offensive line better.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Tyree Wilson EDGE
Texas Tech • Sr • 6'6" / 275 lbs
Wilson is a high-motor player who consistently finds his way into the backfield. He's still raw, but the physical tools are there, and when he puts it all together he is going to be a problem. The Packers need wide receivers, too, but they last drafted one in the first round literally 20 years ago.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Ohio State • Jr • 6'6" / 310 lbs
Paris Johnson, who plays left tackle for the Buckeyes this season, also has experience on the interior; either way, he is a Day 1 starter on the outside.
From Cleveland Browns
Round 1 - Pick 10
TCU • Jr • 6'4" / 215 lbs
Johnston's an above-the-rim playmaker whose athleticism and contested-catch abilities make him WR1 at this point in the proceedings. The Texans drafted their QB of the future first overall, and now they give him an explosive playmaker.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Oregon • Soph • 6'2" / 201 lbs
Gonzalez, a Colorado transfer, is a big-time athlete who is still growing into the position. He has the size, strength and speed to line up against NFL wide receivers; he just needs to improve in run support.
Round 1 - Pick 12
Penn State • Jr • 6'2" / 198 lbs
Porter is the prototypical big, physical cornerback who looks like he belongs in the NFL. He can sometimes get a little too handsy downfield, but he checks many of the boxes of what team's look for when drafting DBs. Oh, and his dad is a former Steelers edge rusher who played a critical role in their Super Bowl run during the '05 season.
Round 1 - Pick 13
USC • Jr • 6'0" / 175 lbs
Addison isn't a big target, but he's one of the most dynamic players in the country who can line up anywhere. Plus, there's always room for a shifty, yards-after-the-catch machine, especially since D.J. Chark is on a one-year deal. QB was a consideration here, but is Will Levis an upgrade over Jared Goff, who is just 28 and has two years left on his contract?
Round 1 - Pick 14
Will Levis QB
Kentucky • Sr • 6'3" / 232 lbs
Since Andrew Luck's retirement, the Colts have had little success turning to QBs nearing the end of their careers, and it's safe to assume that owner Jim Irsay will be looking for the team's next face of the franchise. Levis, who definitely looks the part, has been plagued by injuries and poor play all season. That said, NFL teams love how he projects to the next level but he'll be a controversial talking point for the next six months.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Jared Verse EDGE
Florida State • Soph • 6'4" / 248 lbs
Verse, an Albany transfer, has been electric in '22, even when overcoming a knee injury. At full health, he's a real problem, and the Falcons have been looking for a game-changing edge rusher for years.
Round 1 - Pick 16
Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 200 lbs
Smith-Njigba has been battling injuries all season but that shouldn't take away from his game-changing talents when he's healthy. The Pats offense has stagnated this season, and they need some playmakers.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Florida • Jr • 6'5" / 347 lbs
Torrence transferred from Louisiana and didn't miss a beat. He's been dominant for Florida and is a plug-and-play player at the next level.
Round 1 - Pick 18
Notre Dame • Jr • 6'4" / 265 lbs
Mayer is more Gronk than Kelce, but that's not a bad thing. And in Los Angeles, he'll get plenty of opportunities with Justin Herbert, Keenan Allen, Mike Williams and Josh Palmer.
Round 1 - Pick 19
Texas • Jr • 6'0" / 220 lbs
The Bucs could target a QB here, but with questions about Anthony Richardson's future (will he return to Florida?) and his uneven play this season, Tampa could look to fill other needs. RB isn't a huge priority with Rachaad White's emergence, but the team could move on from Fournette and plug in Robinson, who has been dominant for the Longhorns this season.
Round 1 - Pick 20
Cam Smith CB
South Carolina • Jr • 6'0" / 188 lbs
The Commanders moved on from William Jackson III at the trade deadline and could stand to upgrade the position this offseason. Cam Smith is a first-round talent who can be a Day 1 contributor.
Round 1 - Pick 21
LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 205 lbs
Boutte had a slow start to the season but has been warming up in recent weeks -- right along with the LSU offense. He's not in the same conversation as former Tigers Justin Jefferson or Ja'Marr Chase (duh) but he's been an impact player in '20 and '21, and his numbers have improved over the course of the '22 campaign.
Round 1 - Pick 22
Dawand Jones OL
Ohio State • Sr • 6'8" / 359 lbs
This Jets team feels a lot like the 2010 version, which had a second-year QB and relied on a good running game and a dominating defense. With injuries to the team's two recent first-round O-linemen, maybe the team targets this unit again in '23. Jones is a behemoth of a man who is a right tackle-only at the next level, but he's a dominant run blocker who has made huge strides in pass protection in 2022.
Round 1 - Pick 23
Georgia • Soph • 6'4" / 310 lbs
Jones is coming off a strong '22 campaign for the Bulldogs, where he has faced some of the best defensive players in the country every day at practice for the last two years.
Round 1 - Pick 24
Drew Sanders LB
Arkansas • Jr • 6'5" / 233 lbs
Sanders is a former five-star who transferred from Alabama after the 2021 season and all he's done is show out for the Razorbacks. He was an edge rusher for the Crimson Tide but he lines up all over the defense for Arkansas and he's been a one-man wrecking crew when he's on the field.
From San Francisco 49ers
Round 1 - Pick 25
Clemson • Jr • 6'3" / 240 lbs
Simpson's size and athleticism is unquestioned, but he needs to play with more awareness at times -- and the Broncos have needs at the position. They could also target the offensive line here, but five have already gone off the board.
Round 1 - Pick 26
Jalin Hyatt WR
Tennessee • Jr • 6'0" / 185 lbs
Hyatt wasn't in the first-round conversation heading into the season but he's a great example of a player taking advantage of his opportunities, thanks in large part to Hendon Hooker's Heisman Trophy campaign. Hyatt is a bona fide deep threat who consistently stacks defensive backs who have been helpless to do much about it all season.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Brian Branch CB
Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 193 lbs
Branch isn't the first name you hear about when the conversation turns to Alabama's defense, but maybe he should be. He's a sure tackler, can blitz off the edge, and is solid in coverage, and if Nick Saban trusts him, that's all you need to know about his NFL prospects.
Round 1 - Pick 29
Texas A&M • Jr • 6'3" / 195 lbs
Johnson flies around the field like he's shot out of a cannon, looks to run through the ball carrier at the line of scrimmage, and is a wrap-up tackler in space. He can line up in deep centerfield or near the line of scrimmage and that versatility makes him one of the best defensive backs in this class.
Round 1 - Pick 30
BJ Ojulari EDGE
LSU • Jr • 6'3" / 250 lbs
Ojulari, whose brother played at Georgia and plays for the Giants, has had a solid campaign for the Tigers, and he has many of the same explosive qualities that made his brother so hard to block for the Bulldogs. Ojulari could end up being better than Azeez, and that's saying something.
Round 1 - Pick 31
Georgia • Jr • 6'7" / 270 lbs
Arik Gilbert was the Georgia tight end to watch coming into the season, but it's been Darnell Washington who has gotten scouts' attention. He's listed at 6-7, 265 pounds (he actually plays bigger than that), and while he's growing into his role as a receiver, he's essentially another offensive tackle when he's inline. Basically, he'd serve two roles in Kansas City: receiver in a high-powered offense and an extra blocker.
Round 1 - Pick 32
Jahmyr Gibbs RB
Alabama • Jr • 5'11" / 200 lbs
he Eagles haven't taken a RB in the first round since 1986 (!), but we said the same thing about Andy Reid and RBs right until the moment he selected Clyde Edwards-Helaire a few years ago. And while CEH may not be the best example of why Philly might consider a back here, Gibbs has drawn comparisons to Dalvin Cook and Alvin Kamara as both a runner and a receiver. He could essentially be yet another weapon for Jalen Hurts in this offense.