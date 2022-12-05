Perhaps the biggest development of the past week is that Penn State left tackle Olu Fashanu, my OT1 throughout the fall, announced that he would be returning to school for the 2023 season. It's certainly understandable -- he's still days away from his 20th birthday -- but it also means there's a shakeup at the top of the draft for teams searching for an elite left tackle.

Meanwhile, the quarterback position remains as volatile as ever. Bryce Young is who we thought he was, and C.J. Stroud continues to make his case as QB2, at least based on production. In fact, you can hear me and former Vikings general manager Rick Spielman talk about the top two quarterbacks in this class on the latest "With the First Pick" NFL Draft podcast (subscribe here).

Meanwhile, Will Levis remains the wild card. the "huge upside but there are a bunch of reasons we're not quite seeing it right now" franchise passer who is battling a toe and shoulder injury, a porous offensive line, and young, inexperienced wide receivers.

At the end of the day, none of that matters because when you're a top-10 pick, the expectation is that you can overcome adversity, even if it dog-piles you all at once. NFL evaluators will spend the weeks and months between now and the draft trying to figure out what a healthy Levis, with pieces in place around him to help him succeed, might look like at the next level. The issue, of course, is that, typically, teams picking at the top of the draft don't have those things.

The other mitigating factor is that Young is closer to 5-foot-10, 185 pounds than 6-foot, 200 pounds. And if you look back at all the quarterbacks who have played in the league since 2000, two names come up who were close to that size and weight: Seneca Wallace and Joe Hamilton. That's it. Wallace, who was a fourth-round pick in 2003, measured 5-foot-11, 196 pounds at the combine. Hamilton, a 2000 seventh-rounder, measured 5-foot-10, 192 pounds. Put another way: Young, never mind as QB1 just as a first-rounder, will be a precedent-setting selection. I think he's worth it, undoubtedly, but there will be skepticism around the league.

Before getting to the picks, I just wanted to thank all of you for the comments, thumbs up, and overall kind words following the debut of "With the First Pick." Really appreciate the feedback, and going forward we'll be live every Monday at 2 p.m. ET on the Pick Pix YouTube channel. You can subscribe wherever you listen to podcasts.

As we get closer to the draft, we'll expand to several shows a week with CBS Sports NFL Draft analysts Josh Edwards, Chris Trapasso and Emory Hunt, as well as other folks in the CBS Sports family. You can follow me on Twitter at @ryanwilsonCBS for updates and reminders.

There are only 31 selections in this mock draft because the Dolphins were stripped of their first-round pick due to tampering.

One other thing: We're finally moving to draft order and away from reverse Super Bowl odds, but please note that what's reflected below is the order heading into Sunday's Week 13 slate of games.