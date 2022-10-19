The Packers and Chiefs are led by tremendous quarterbacks in Aaron Rodgers and Patrick Mahomes, yet there's always room to improve the roster. For Green Bay, more pass-catching talent would undoubtedly help the efficiency of the offense, and Kansas City could use another talented inside rusher to keep double teams off Chris Jones.
The draft order below is based upon reverse Super Bowl odds from SportsLine. There's no No. 18 pick in this mock, as the Dolphins forfeited it for integrity of the game violations. Let's get to it.
Round 1 - Pick 1
C.J. Stroud QB
Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 218 lbs
Back to Stroud landing in Houston. Davis Mills isn't a brutal quarterback. He's just not "it." Stroud very well could be.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Bryce Young QB
Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 194 lbs
The new Panthers regime has to prioritize quarterback with this selection. Young is small but plays well beyond his years from inside the pocket and is a twitchy athlete.
Round 1 - Pick 3
Will Anderson Jr. EDGE
Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 243 lbs
While the offense needs a lot, the Bears cannot go wrong with Anderson here.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Penn State • Soph • 6'6" / 321 lbs
Fashanu may stay at Penn State another season, yet he looks like the freakiest specimen at offensive tackle in this class.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Tyree Wilson LB
Texas Tech • Sr • 6'6" / 275 lbs
A surprise to many, but if you've followed the Seahawks drafts during the Pete Carroll and John Schneider era, they live to surprise the masses. Wilson is a big, long, athletic, highly productive rusher around the corner.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Clemson • Jr • 6'3" / 240 lbs
Simpson is a long, ultra-athletic linebacker who can be utilized as an outside rusher. The Lions have to add more defensive talent to the roster.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Northwestern • Jr • 6'4" / 315 lbs
The Steelers get a premier pass protector for Kenny Pickett.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Myles Murphy EDGE
Clemson • Jr • 6'5" / 275 lbs
The Falcons are not a bad football team. They're not good, either. Respectable. They need more juice in their pass rush, and Murphy would bring that in spades.
From Cleveland Browns
Round 1 - Pick 9
Will Levis QB
Kentucky • Sr • 6'3" / 232 lbs
Levis has had a rough go of it lately, yet there's not nearly as much talent around him as there was in 2021. He has all the tools to be a franchise quarterback.
Round 1 - Pick 10
Illinois • Jr • 6'0" / 180 lbs
Witherspoon has looked the part of a first-round pick for a while now, and his dazzling 2022 season gets him inside the top 10 in this mock to a team in dire need of secondary help.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Ohio State • Jr • 6'6" / 310 lbs
The Jets continue to beef up the offensive line for Zach Wilson.
From New Orleans Saints
Round 1 - Pick 12
Jalen Carter DL
Georgia • Jr • 6'3" / 300 lbs
Carter's been dinged up for most of the season to date. When healthy, he's a wrecking ball, and the Eagles need more youth up front on defense to pair with Jordan Davis.
Round 1 - Pick 13
Iowa • Sr • 6'5" / 246 lbs
Campbell is a large, athletic, heady linebacker who'd become the quarterback of the back-end of that defense right away.
Round 1 - Pick 14
TCU • Jr • 6'4" / 215 lbs
Johnston's size, YAC ability and speed make him the first receiver off the board in this mock to a team that could use more receiver talent.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Kelee Ringo CB
Georgia • Soph • 6'2" / 210 lbs
Tennessee is another club that has to get better in the secondary, and Ringo is a former five-star recruit with serious man-coverage capabilities.
Round 1 - Pick 16
Florida • Soph • 6'4" / 232 lbs
Richardson would be the perfect type of quarterback to sit for most, if not his entire rookie season before taking the starting gig in 2024. His upside is the moon.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Brian Branch CB
Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 193 lbs
The Bill Belichick-Nick Saban connection keeps the pipeline intact, as New England gets the best coverage player in Alabama's secondary.
From Denver Broncos
Round 1 - Pick 19
Bryan Bresee DL
Clemson • Soph • 6'5" / 305 lbs
Seattle has a long history of drafting legitimately elite athletes, and Bresee is one of those.
Round 1 - Pick 20
Oklahoma • Jr • 6'5" / 315 lbs
Harrison is a classic Oklahoma blocker with immense strength. The Colts have to get better up front.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Georgia • Soph • 6'4" / 310 lbs
The Bengals are not done building the offensive front to keep Joe Burrow upright more frequently. Jones is a masher in the trenches.
From Los Angeles Rams
Round 1 - Pick 22
Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 235 lbs
Uiagalelei is a young, monstrously talented quarterback who can sit for some time in Detroit before starting. Good long-term option for the Lions.
Round 1 - Pick 23
USC • Jr • 6'0" / 175 lbs
The Cowboys could use a little more juice in the receiver room, although Noah Brown has demonstrated he can play.
Round 1 - Pick 24
Florida • Soph • 6'6" / 312 lbs
Right now, Dexter feels like the best nose tackle in the class, and the Chargers have to get sturdier on the inside on defense.
Round 1 - Pick 25
Georgia • Jr • 6'7" / 270 lbs
Washington is too talented to be passed on completely in Round 1. Fun new seam-stretching option for Aaron Rodgers.
From San Francisco 49ers
Round 1 - Pick 27
Dawand Jones OL
Ohio State • Sr • 6'8" / 359 lbs
Jones is a mountain of a blocker and would give the Dolphins more offensive-line fortification.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Utah • Soph • 5'10" / 183 lbs
Phillips is the most talented member of the stingy Utah secondary, and the Vikings will want more youth in their secondary to start the 2023 season.
Round 1 - Pick 29
Notre Dame • Jr • 6'4" / 265 lbs
The Buccaneers get a super-polished tight end in Mayer this late in Round 1. Steal.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Kobie Turner DL
Wake Forest • Sr • 6'3" / 290 lbs
Chris Jones gets a pass-rushing running mate on the interior in Jones.
Round 1- Pick 31
Texas • Jr • 6'0" / 220 lbs
How about Bijan Robinson to replace Miles Sanders in Philly? Fun, right?
Round 1 - Pick 32
Florida • Jr • 6'5" / 347 lbs
The Bills address the guard position with the mashing Torrence.