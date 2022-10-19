Round 1 - Pick 1 C.J. Stroud QB Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 218 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st Back to Stroud landing in Houston. Davis Mills isn't a brutal quarterback. He's just not "it." Stroud very well could be.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Bryce Young QB Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 194 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 2nd The new Panthers regime has to prioritize quarterback with this selection. Young is small but plays well beyond his years from inside the pocket and is a twitchy athlete.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Will Anderson Jr. EDGE Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 243 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st While the offense needs a lot, the Bears cannot go wrong with Anderson here.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Olumuyiwa Fashanu OL Penn State • Soph • 6'6" / 321 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK POSITION RNK Fashanu may stay at Penn State another season, yet he looks like the freakiest specimen at offensive tackle in this class.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Tyree Wilson LB Texas Tech • Sr • 6'6" / 275 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK POSITION RNK A surprise to many, but if you've followed the Seahawks drafts during the Pete Carroll and John Schneider era, they live to surprise the masses. Wilson is a big, long, athletic, highly productive rusher around the corner.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Trenton Simpson LB Clemson • Jr • 6'3" / 240 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 1st Simpson is a long, ultra-athletic linebacker who can be utilized as an outside rusher. The Lions have to add more defensive talent to the roster.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Peter Skoronski OL Northwestern • Jr • 6'4" / 315 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 1st The Steelers get a premier pass protector for Kenny Pickett.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Myles Murphy EDGE Clemson • Jr • 6'5" / 275 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 2nd The Falcons are not a bad football team. They're not good, either. Respectable. They need more juice in their pass rush, and Murphy would bring that in spades.

From From Cleveland Browns Round 1 - Pick 9 Will Levis QB Kentucky • Sr • 6'3" / 232 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 3rd Levis has had a rough go of it lately, yet there's not nearly as much talent around him as there was in 2021. He has all the tools to be a franchise quarterback.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Devon Witherspoon DB Illinois • Jr • 6'0" / 180 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK POSITION RNK Witherspoon has looked the part of a first-round pick for a while now, and his dazzling 2022 season gets him inside the top 10 in this mock to a team in dire need of secondary help.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Paris Johnson Jr. OL Ohio State • Jr • 6'6" / 310 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 3rd The Jets continue to beef up the offensive line for Zach Wilson.

From From New Orleans Saints Round 1 - Pick 12 Jalen Carter DL Georgia • Jr • 6'3" / 300 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 1st Carter's been dinged up for most of the season to date. When healthy, he's a wrecking ball, and the Eagles need more youth up front on defense to pair with Jordan Davis.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Jack Campbell LB Iowa • Sr • 6'5" / 246 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK POSITION RNK Campbell is a large, athletic, heady linebacker who'd become the quarterback of the back-end of that defense right away.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Quentin Johnston WR TCU • Jr • 6'4" / 215 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 46th POSITION RNK 6th Johnston's size, YAC ability and speed make him the first receiver off the board in this mock to a team that could use more receiver talent.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Kelee Ringo CB Georgia • Soph • 6'2" / 210 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 1st Tennessee is another club that has to get better in the secondary, and Ringo is a former five-star recruit with serious man-coverage capabilities.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Anthony Richardson QB Florida • Soph • 6'4" / 232 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK POSITION RNK Richardson would be the perfect type of quarterback to sit for most, if not his entire rookie season before taking the starting gig in 2024. His upside is the moon.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Brian Branch CB Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 193 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 37th POSITION RNK 7th The Bill Belichick-Nick Saban connection keeps the pipeline intact, as New England gets the best coverage player in Alabama's secondary.

From From Denver Broncos Round 1 - Pick 19 Bryan Bresee DL Clemson • Soph • 6'5" / 305 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 2nd Seattle has a long history of drafting legitimately elite athletes, and Bresee is one of those.

Round 1 - Pick 20 Anton Harrison OL Oklahoma • Jr • 6'5" / 315 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 2nd Harrison is a classic Oklahoma blocker with immense strength. The Colts have to get better up front.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Broderick Jones OL Georgia • Soph • 6'4" / 310 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK POSITION RNK The Bengals are not done building the offensive front to keep Joe Burrow upright more frequently. Jones is a masher in the trenches.

From From Los Angeles Rams Round 1 - Pick 22 DJ Uiagalelei QB Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 235 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK POSITION RNK Uiagalelei is a young, monstrously talented quarterback who can sit for some time in Detroit before starting. Good long-term option for the Lions.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Jordan Addison WR USC • Jr • 6'0" / 175 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 38th POSITION RNK 4th The Cowboys could use a little more juice in the receiver room, although Noah Brown has demonstrated he can play.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Gervon Dexter Sr. DL Florida • Soph • 6'6" / 312 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 32nd POSITION RNK 4th Right now, Dexter feels like the best nose tackle in the class, and the Chargers have to get sturdier on the inside on defense.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Darnell Washington TE Georgia • Jr • 6'7" / 270 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK POSITION RNK Washington is too talented to be passed on completely in Round 1. Fun new seam-stretching option for Aaron Rodgers.

Round 1 - Pick 26 DJ Turner DB Michigan • Sr • 6'0" / 180 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK POSITION RNK Mike Macdonald gets a talented defensive back he previously coached at Michigan.

From From San Francisco 49ers Round 1 - Pick 27 Dawand Jones OL Ohio State • Sr • 6'8" / 359 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK POSITION RNK Jones is a mountain of a blocker and would give the Dolphins more offensive-line fortification.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Clark Phillips III CB Utah • Soph • 5'10" / 183 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 33rd POSITION RNK 6th Phillips is the most talented member of the stingy Utah secondary, and the Vikings will want more youth in their secondary to start the 2023 season.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Michael Mayer TE Notre Dame • Jr • 6'4" / 265 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 1st The Buccaneers get a super-polished tight end in Mayer this late in Round 1. Steal.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Kobie Turner DL Wake Forest • Sr • 6'3" / 290 lbs Projected Team Kansas City PROSPECT RNK POSITION RNK Chris Jones gets a pass-rushing running mate on the interior in Jones.

Round 1- Pick 31 Bijan Robinson RB Texas • Jr • 6'0" / 220 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 1st How about Bijan Robinson to replace Miles Sanders in Philly? Fun, right?