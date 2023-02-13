Round 1 - Pick 1 Will Anderson Jr. EDGE Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 243 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st The Bears moved on from Robert Quinn before the trade deadline, so they'll be in the market for an edge rusher this offseason. Will Anderson Jr. is in the same pre-draft conversations as Chase Young and Nick Bosa when it comes to best non-QB players in a class.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Bryce Young QB Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 194 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st Bryce Young might be historically undersized by successful NFL QB standards, but we don't care. He's been that good for Alabama, dragging that team to victory just about every week. And he did it with none of the playmakers that made life so much easier for Tua Tagovailoa and Mac Jones in previous years.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Tyree Wilson EDGE Texas Tech • Sr • 6'6" / 275 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 2nd The more you watch of Tyree Wilson, the more you love his game. Not only what he put on tape at Texas Tech, but his upside 2-3 years down the road. He's long, has the frame to add weight if needed, and is a dominant, high-motor pass rusher who can take over games.

Round 1 - Pick 4 C.J. Stroud QB Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 218 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 2nd Since Andrew Luck's retirement, the Colts have had little success turning to QBs nearing the end of their careers, and it's safe to assume that owner Jim Irsay will be looking for the team's next face of the franchise. C.J. Stroud has flown under the national-media radar all season, but some NFL teams will tell you he'll be in the running for QB1, and his performance in the College Football Playoff semifinal game vs. Georgia showed that he can beat you with his arm and his legs.

From From Denver Broncos Round 1 - Pick 5 Jalen Carter DL Georgia • Jr • 6'3" / 300 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st Jalen Carter, who was arguably the best defender on a '21 Georgia D that had five first-round picks, would fill a huge void in Seattle, where the defense has struggled getting after the quarterback.

From From Los Angeles Rams Round 1 - Pick 6 Myles Murphy DL Clemson • Jr • 6'5" / 275 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 2nd Myles Murphy turned 21 in early January, and while we'd like to see him play with more consistency ... he just turned 21 in early January. He has all the physical tools you look for in an elite edge defenders and it's easy to see him in a few years being dominant. And that, in large part, is what makes him such an interesting prospect.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Will Levis QB Kentucky • Sr • 6'3" / 232 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 3rd It's hard to imagine that Jarrett Stidham is in the team's long-term plans as a starter. And with Derek Carr set to be somewhere else in 2023 -- and Tom Brady officially-for-now retired, drafting a QB seems to be a high priority. Levis, who definitely looks the part, was plagued by injuries and poor play all fall. That said, NFL teams love how he projects to the next level, but he'll be a controversial talking point in the coming months.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Joey Porter Jr. CB Penn State • Jr • 6'2" / 194 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 4th Joey Porter Jr. is the prototypical big, physical cornerback who looks like he belongs in the NFL. He can sometimes get a little too handsy downfield, but he checks many of the boxes of what teams look for when drafting DBs.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Anthony Richardson QB Florida • Soph • 6'4" / 232 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 4th Anthony Richardson is one of the most exciting prospects in this class. The problem: he's short on experience, and while his physical tools are rare, the Panthers are in dire need of a starting QB right now. David Tepper could choose to go the free agency route (again), but that has been, shall we say, a crapshoot. At the end of the day, Carolina may have to move inside the top 5 if it wants to get a quarterback with Day 1 starter potential.

From From New Orleans Saints Round 1 - Pick 10 Jordan Addison WR USC • Jr • 6'0" / 175 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 1st Jordan Addison isn't a big target, but he's one of the most dynamic players in the country who can line up anywhere. The only question is whether Addison or Quentin Johnston will be WR1. Two different body types, two different playing styles -- both dominant.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Paris Johnson Jr. OT Ohio State • Jr • 6'6" / 310 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 2nd Paris Johnson, who played left tackle for the Buckeyes this season, also has experience on the interior; either way, he is a Day 1 starter.

From From Cleveland Browns Round 1 - Pick 12 Peter Skoronski OT Northwestern • Jr • 6'4" / 315 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 1st Peter Skoronski is solid and consistent, which are two of the best things you can say about an offensive lineman. The biggest issue he'll face during the pre-draft process will be arm length and whether his NFL future is at tackle or guard.

Round 1 - Pick 13 O'Cyrus Torrence OL Florida • Jr • 6'5" / 347 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 1st O'Cyrus Torrence transferred from Louisiana and didn't miss a beat. He was dominant for Florida last fall, he was dominant during Senior Bowl practices, and if history is any guide, he'll be dominant in the NFL, too.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Quentin Johnston WR TCU • Jr • 6'4" / 215 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 27th POSITION RNK 3rd Quentin Johnston's an above-the-rim playmaker whose athleticism and contested-catch abilities make him in the running for WR1. Mac Jones has a new offensive coordinator and now he gets a new downfield target.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Lukas Van Ness EDGE Iowa • Soph • 6'5" / 275 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 64th POSITION RNK 8th Lukas Van Ness never started a game at Iowa, but that's not the point. The point is that NFL teams love his size, his athleticism, and where his game could be a couple of years from now. Purdue's George Karlaftis went at the end of Round 1 a year ago, and USC's Drake Jackson went a round later; both players were high-upside prospects who exceeded expectations as rookies. Van Ness is in the same conversation but could be the best of the bunch.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Devon Witherspoon CB Illinois • Jr • 6'0" / 180 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 3rd Devon Witherspoon had a great season for the Illini, and while there will be questions about his slight frame, you wouldn't know it watching him play.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Brian Branch S Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 193 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 1st Brian Branch isn't the first name you hear about when the conversation turns to Alabama's defense, but maybe he should be. He's a sure tackler, can blitz off the edge, and is solid in coverage. And if Nick Saban trusts him, that's all you need to know about his NFL prospects.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Deonte Banks DB Maryland • Jr • 6'2" / 205 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 201st POSITION RNK 10th Maryland teammate and fellow CB Jakorian Bennett got much of the buzz in the fall, but Deonte Banks put together the type of season that will land you in the top-50 conversation. He's a fluid athlete who is also a big, physical corner who can run with NFL wide receivers.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Christian Gonzalez CB Oregon • Soph • 6'2" / 201 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 2nd Christian Gonzalez, a Colorado transfer, is a big-time athlete who is still growing into the position. He has the size, strength and speed to line up against NFL wide receivers; he just needs to improve in run support.

Round 1 - Pick 20 Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 200 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 25th POSITION RNK 2nd Jaxon Smith-Njigba barely saw the field during the 2022 season because of injuries, but he's still one of the top wideouts in the class. And with Geno Smith about to get paid, the Seahawks might as well get him some more weapons.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Anton Harrison OT Oklahoma • Jr • 6'5" / 315 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 28th POSITION RNK 4th There was some thought that Harrison might return to Oklahoma for an NIL deal that was too good to pass up, but he's instead opted for the NFL. He's one of the top tackles in the class, and now the question is whether he finds his way into Round 1 or goes early on Day 2.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Bijan Robinson RB Texas • Jr • 6'0" / 220 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 2nd Bijan Robinson is special, and while he is probably one of the best players in this class, he could still be around late in Round 1 because he's a running back. And while the Ravens and offensive coordinator Greg Roman have parted ways, it's fair to assume that the team will still revolve around Lamar Jackson and the run game. J.K. Dobbins showed flashes after returning from ACL surgery, but there isn't a lot of depth behind him. A backfield of Jackson, Dobbins and Robinson is a problem for the rest of the AFC, even if Baltimore has more pressing needs here.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Drew Sanders LB Arkansas • Jr • 6'5" / 233 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 1st Drew Sanders is a former five-star who transferred from Alabama after the 2021 season, and all he did was show out for the Razorbacks. He was an edge rusher for the Crimson Tide, but he lined up all over the defense for Arkansas. He's a one-man wrecking crew when he's on the field.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Dawand Jones OT Ohio State • Sr • 6'8" / 359 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 34th POSITION RNK 7th We'll see if Dawand Jones ultimately finds his way into the first round, but it's hard to overlook just how dominant he was in one day of practice at the Senior Bowl. Yes, his footwork needs some fine-tuning, but his huge frame, long arms and enormous wingspan more than make up for what he lacks in quickness. He's block-out-the-sun big, even when standing next to his offensive linemates.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Kelee Ringo CB Georgia • Soph • 6'2" / 210 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 5th The Georgia-to-first-round pipeline continues. A year after five Bulldogs went in Round 1, expect a handful this time around, too. Kelee Ringo is a long, physical corner who has matched up against some of the best players in the country.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Jalin Hyatt WR Tennessee • Jr • 6'0" / 185 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 55th POSITION RNK 7th Jalin Hyatt wasn't in the first-round conversation heading into the 2022 season, but he's a great example of a player taking advantage of his opportunities, thanks in large part to Hendon Hooker's Heisman Trophy campaign. Hyatt is a bona-fide deep threat who consistently ran past defensive backs who were helpless to do much about it all season.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Michael Mayer TE Notre Dame • Jr • 6'4" / 265 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 1st Michael Mayer is more Gronk than Kelce, but that's not a bad thing. And in Green Bay, he'll get plenty of chances, whether it's with Aaron Rodgers, Jordan Love, or the QB behind Door No. 3.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Broderick Jones OT Georgia • Soph • 6'4" / 310 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 26th POSITION RNK 3rd Broderick Jones had had a strong '22 campaign for the Bulldogs, where he has faced some of the best defensive players in the country every day at practice for the last two years. He's not yet a finished product, but he has the athleticism and strength to be a difference-maker when he puts it all together.

From From San Francisco 49ers Round 1 - Pick 29 Jahmyr Gibbs RB Alabama • Jr • 5'11" / 200 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 1st Jahmyr Gibbs has drawn comparisons to Dalvin Cook and Alvin Kamara as both a runner and a receiver. The Saints have big needs at QB, for sure, but they're not going to find one at this point in the first round. Instead, they double up on Kamara-type talents in the backfield.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Cam Smith CB South Carolina • Jr • 6'0" / 188 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 1st James Bradberry will be a free agent in a few weeks, and while there are very few holes on this defense, there will be depth needs in the secondary. Cam Smith is a first-round talent who can be a Day 1 contributor.