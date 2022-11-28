Round 1 - Pick 1 Bryce Young QB Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 194 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st Bryce Young might be historically undersized by successful NFL QB standards, but we don't care. He's been that good for Alabama, dragging that team to victory just about every week. And he's doing it with none of the playmakers who made life so much easier for Tua Tagovailoa and Mac Jones in previous years.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Will Anderson Jr. EDGE Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 243 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st The Bears moved on from Robert Quinn before the trade deadline, so they'll be in the market for an edge rusher in the offseason. They could also target an offensive lineman here to help Justin Fields, but Will Anderson Jr. is in the same pre-draft conversations as Chase Young and Nick Bosa when it comes to best non-QB players in a class.

Round 1 - Pick 3 C.J. Stroud QB Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 218 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 3rd The Panthers have cycled through three QBs this season and here's the only certainty: the '23 starter currently isn't on the roster. There's a 100 percent chance that owner David Tepper finally addresses the position this offseason, and if Stroud is available, it's easy to imagine him being the pick.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Olumuyiwa Fashanu OT Penn State • Soph • 6'6" / 321 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 1st Fashanu won't be 20 years old for a few more weeks and while we are hesitant to talk up underclassman because, well, there's a lot of noise out there that can influence a player's decision to head to the NFL, it's hard to overlook the season he's having. Fashanu is athletic, strong and consistent, all things you'd expect from a grizzled veteran, not a first-year starter. He's only going to get better.

From From Denver Broncos Round 1 - Pick 5 Jalen Carter DL Georgia • Jr • 6'3" / 300 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 2nd Carter, who was arguably the best defender on a '21 Georgia D that had five first-round picks, would fill a huge void in Seattle, where the defense has struggled getting after the quarterback.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Myles Murphy DL Clemson • Jr • 6'5" / 275 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 29th POSITION RNK 4th Murphy won't be 21 until next spring and while we'd like to see him play with more consistency ... he won't be 21 until next spring. On top of that, when he's on, he's hard to stop, which makes him such an interesting prospect.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Peter Skoronski OT Northwestern • Jr • 6'4" / 315 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 2nd Skoronski is solid and consistent, which are two of the best things you can say about an offensive lineman. The biggest issue he'll face during the pre-draft process will be arm length and whether his NFL future is at tackle or guard. We think he can play tackle but wherever he ends up, he'll make the Cardinals offensive line better.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Kelee Ringo CB Georgia • Soph • 6'2" / 210 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 3rd The Georgia-to-first-round pipeline continues. A year after five Bulldogs went in Round 1, expect a handful this time around too. Ringo is a long, physical corner who has matched up against some of the best players in the country.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Will Levis QB Kentucky • Sr • 6'3" / 232 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 28th POSITION RNK 4th Since Andrew Luck's retirement, the Colts have had little success turning to QBs nearing the end of their careers, and it's safe to assume that owner Jim Irsay will be looking for the team's next face of the franchise. Levis, who definitely looks the part, has been plagued by injuries and poor play all season. That said, NFL teams love how he projects to the next level but he'll be a controversial talking point for the next six months.

From From Los Angeles Rams Round 1 - Pick 10 Joey Porter Jr. CB Penn State • Jr • 6'2" / 198 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 1st Porter is the prototypical big, physical cornerback who looks like he belongs in the NFL. He can sometimes get a little too handsy downfield, but he checks many of the boxes of what team's look for when drafting DBs.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Tyree Wilson EDGE Texas Tech • Sr • 6'6" / 275 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 1st Wilson is a high-motor player who consistently finds his way into the backfield and the Raiders need to upgrade their pass rushers.

From From Cleveland Browns Round 1 - Pick 12 Paris Johnson Jr. OT Ohio State • Jr • 6'6" / 310 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 3rd Paris Johnson, who plays left tackle for the Buckeyes this season, also has experience on the interior; either way, he is a Day 1 starter on the outside.

From From New Orleans Saints Round 1 - Pick 13 Christian Gonzalez CB Oregon • Soph • 6'2" / 201 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 43rd POSITION RNK 6th Gonzalez, a Colorado transfer, is a big-time athlete who is still growing into the position. He has the size, strength and speed to line up against NFL wide receivers; he just needs to improve in run support.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Quentin Johnston WR TCU • Jr • 6'4" / 215 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 3rd Johnston's an above-the-rim playmaker whose athleticism and contested-catch abilities reminds us of a more consistent Chase Claypool. The Packers have inexplicably shied away from WRs in the first round but it's probably time to change that.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Jordan Addison WR USC • Jr • 6'0" / 175 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 2nd Addison isn't a big target, but he's one of the most dynamic players in the country who can line up anywhere. Plus, there's room for a shifty, yards-after-the-catch machine given that the Falcons have used previous first-rounders on Drake London and Kyle Pitts. Now coach Arthur Smith needs to see what he has in Desmond Ridder, if Marcus Mariota isn't going to be asked to push the ball down the field.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 200 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK POSITION RNK Smith-Njigba has been battling injuries all season but that shouldn't take away from his game-changing talents when he's healthy. The Giants are a different team under Brian Daboll, but they're still in search of a No. 1 wide receiver after the Kadarius Toney experiment lasted just over a season.

Round 1 - Pick 17 O'Cyrus Torrence OL Florida • Jr • 6'5" / 347 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK POSITION RNK Torrence transferred from Louisiana and didn't miss a beat. He's been dominant for Florida and is a plug-and-play player at the next level.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Dawand Jones OL Ohio State • Sr • 6'8" / 359 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 2nd This Jets team feels a lot like the 2010 version, which had a second-year QB and relied on a good running game and a dominating defense. With injuries to the team's two recent first-round O-linemen, maybe the team targets this unit again in '23. Jones is a behemoth of a man who is a right tackle-only at the next level, but he's a dominant run blocker who has made huge strides in pass protection in 2022.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Brian Branch CB Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 193 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 33rd POSITION RNK 5th Branch isn't the first name you hear about when the conversation turns to Alabama's defense, but maybe he should be. He's a sure tackler, can blitz off the edge, and is solid in coverage, and if Nick Saban trusts him, that's all you need to know about his NFL prospects.

Round 1 - Pick 20 Jared Verse EDGE Florida State • Soph • 6'4" / 248 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 1st Verse, an Albany transfer, has been electric in '22, even when overcoming a knee injury. At full health, he's a real problem, and the Seahawks, for as good as they have been on offense, have struggled to pressure the quarterback.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Michael Mayer TE Notre Dame • Jr • 6'4" / 265 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 1st Mayer is more Gronk than Kelce, but that's not a bad thing. And in Los Angeles, he'll get plenty of opportunities with Justin Herbert, Keenan Allen, Mike Williams and Josh Palmer.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Kayshon Boutte WR LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 205 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 68th POSITION RNK 11th Boutte had a slow start to the season but has been warming up in recent weeks -- right along with the LSU offense. He's not in the same conversation as former Tigers Justin Jefferson or Ja'Marr Chase (duh) but he's been an impact player in '20 and '21, and his numbers have improved over the course of the '22 campaign.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Jaelyn Duncan OT Maryland • Sr • 6'6" / 320 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 1st The Bengals made a point to fix their offensive line through free agency last offseason and the results have been mixed so far. Duncan flashes special talent at times, and if the Bengals can get him to buy in, he'll quickly upgrade a unit that has struggled in the Joe Burrow era.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Anthony Richardson QB Florida • Soph • 6'4" / 232 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 4th Does Tom Brady finally retire after the season? Even if he does, Kyle Trask can run the offense in '23 and then Anthony Richardson could take over the starting job. Richardson could end up returning to Florida, but whatever happens, he's one of the most exciting prospects in this class. Yes, he's short on experience, but his physical tools are rare.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Cam Smith CB South Carolina • Jr • 6'0" / 188 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK POSITION RNK You wouldn't have known it to watch Patrick Peterson recently, but he's 32 and on a one-year deal. Cam Smith is a first-round talent who can be a Day 1 contributor.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Jalin Hyatt WR Tennessee • Jr • 6'0" / 185 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 1st Hyatt wasn't in the first-round conversation heading into the season but he's a great example of a player taking advantage of his opportunities, thanks in large part to Hendon Hooker's Heisman Trophy campaign. Hyatt is a bona fide deep threat who consistently stacks defensive backs who have been helpless to do much about it all season.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Drew Sanders LB Arkansas • Jr • 6'5" / 233 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 2nd Sanders is a former five-star who transferred from Alabama after the 2021 season and all he's done is show out for the Razorbacks. He was an edge rusher for the Crimson Tide but he lines up all over the defense for Arkansas and he's been a one-man wrecking crew when he's on the field.

From From San Francisco 49ers Round 1 - Pick 29 Broderick Jones OT Georgia • Soph • 6'4" / 310 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 30th POSITION RNK 5th Garett Bolles is out for the season with an injury, and the Broncos offensive line hasn't been good. Jones is coming off a strong '22 campaign for the Bulldogs, where he has faced some of the best defensive players in the country every day at practice for the past two years.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Jahmyr Gibbs RB Alabama • Jr • 5'11" / 200 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 2nd The Eagles haven't taken a RB in the first round since 1986 (!), but we said the same thing about Andy Reid and RBs right until the moment he selected Clyde Edwards-Helaire a few years ago. And while CEH may not be the best example of why Philly might consider a back here, Gibbs has drawn comparisons to Dalvin Cook and Alvin Kamara as both a runner and a receiver. He could essentially be yet another weapon for Jalen Hurts in this offense.

Round 1 - Pick 31 BJ Ojulari EDGE LSU • Jr • 6'3" / 250 lbs Projected Team Kansas City PROSPECT RNK 81st POSITION RNK 3rd Ojulari, whose brother played at Georgia and plays for the Giants, has had a solid campaign for the Tigers, and he has many of the same explosive qualities that made his brother so hard to block for the Bulldogs. Ojulari could end up being better than Azeez, and that's saying something.