The 2023 quarterback class will be fascinating because of the different flavors provided at the position. Bryce Young is poised beyond his years, but doesn't possess traditional top-pick size or traits. Meanwhile, Will Levis and Anthony Richardson have issues with accuracy and decision-making yet are monster athletes with enormous arms.
Then there's C.J. Stroud, who sits in the middle of those three prospects from skill and trait perspectives.
In this mock, we get two trades inside the top 10 for passers.
One other thing, and this is important: The draft order below is now the official order through pick No. 30. Picks No. 31 and 32 will be determined at Super Bowl LVII.
Let's get to the picks!
Mock Trade from Chicago Bears
Round 1 - Pick 1
Will Levis QB
Kentucky • Sr • 6'3" / 232 lbs
The Colts have been aggressive at quarterback of late, but the last two veteran quarterback acquisitions have flopped. It's time to get a youthful passer in Indianapolis, and Levis, while far from perfect, has No. 1 overall pick traits.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Bryce Young QB
Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 194 lbs
The Texans upgrade the quarterback position in a big way with Young, who has all the improvisational brilliance to succeed in today's NFL.
Round 1 - Pick 3
Jalen Carter DL
Georgia • Jr • 6'3" / 300 lbs
Carter is the ideal replacement for the retiring J.J. Watt. He's a long, hyper-athletic interior rusher who's disruptive on three downs.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Will Anderson Jr. EDGE
Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 243 lbs
Anderson gives me serious Khalil Mack vibes, which makes this perfect for the Bears, particularly after trading back. In the trade, the Bears get this pick, the Colts' selections in Round 2 and Round 4 along with a 2024 first-round pick and third-round pick plus a 2025 second-round choice.
Mock Trade from Seattle Seahawks
Round 1 - Pick 5
C.J. Stroud QB
Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 218 lbs
To get ahead of the Lions and Raiders, the Panthers make an assertive move with the Seahawks, who don't love how the board fell with Carter and Anderson off the board. Stroud is such a polished pocket passer.
From Los Angeles Rams
Round 1 - Pick 6
Illinois • Jr • 6'0" / 180 lbs
Witherspoon looks like a supreme athlete, and his 2022 film was squeaky clean. He could ascend to the first cornerback off the board in this class.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Florida • Soph • 6'4" / 232 lbs
Richardson isn't exactly the type of quarterback Josh McDaniels has worked with in the past but it's time for the Raiders offense to evolve. Richardson has big-time abilities and can be scary good if those abilities are harnessed.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Tyree Wilson EDGE
Texas Tech • Sr • 6'6" / 275 lbs
Wilson is a long, athletic pass-rushing specialist. Music to the ears of GM Terry Fontenot.
Mock Trade from Carolina Panthers
Round 1 - Pick 9
Myles Murphy DL
Clemson • Jr • 6'5" / 275 lbs
Murphy is not a finished product. When he is, if he learns how to utilize his hands as weapons as a pass rusher, he can be an All-Pro type. The Seahawks adore freaky athletes. In the move back, the Seahawks get Carolina's second Round 2 pick (No. 62 overall) and a fourth-round selection.
From New Orleans Saints
Round 1 - Pick 10
Lukas Van Ness EDGE
Iowa • Soph • 6'5" / 275 lbs
Van Ness is going to be a major riser during the pre-draft process. He's long, plays with a non-stop motor and has pass-rush moves to go along with smooth athleticism. The Eagles have to reload along the defensive line.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Northwestern • Jr • 6'4" / 315 lbs
The Titans want to control the line of scrimmage and had problems doing that this season. Skoronski is one of the safer prospects in this class.
From Cleveland Browns
Round 1 - Pick 12
USC • Jr • 6'0" / 175 lbs
Addison can either learn lots from the similarly sized Brandin Cooks in Year 1, or act as his instant replacement. With Young and Addison, this is a quality first-round haul for Houston.
Round 1 - Pick 13
Ohio State • Jr • 6'6" / 310 lbs
Could the Jets be major players on the veteran QB market? I think they will. So for the draft, they build the offensive line with Johnson, a super-steady tackle prospect.
Round 1 - Pick 14
TCU • Jr • 6'4" / 215 lbs
Yes, Bill Belichick dipping back into Round 1 wide receiver waters with the imposing, long-striding Johnston, who'll instantly be a threatening deep threat in the NFL.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 193 lbs
Branch did everything on the back seven of Alabama's defense this past season. He'll be a welcomed addition to the Packers roster.
Round 1 - Pick 16
Cam Smith CB
South Carolina • Jr • 6'0" / 188 lbs
The Commanders have to get better play out of the outside cornerback position. Smith is a big, physical, dynamic athlete at the position.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Penn State • Jr • 6'2" / 194 lbs
Another Joey Porter in Pittsburgh. This one is a lanky, twitched-up perimeter corner who plays the ball well in the air.
Round 1 - Pick 18
Notre Dame • Jr • 6'4" / 265 lbs
The Lions get an instant T.J. Hockenson replacement in Mayer, who joins a fun offense in Detroit.
Round 1 - Pick 19
Georgia • Soph • 6'4" / 310 lbs
Jones isn't ready to be a high-caliber NFL blocker right now. He has to get stronger and play with better balance. His movement skills give him plenty of upside.
Round 1 - Pick 20
Bryan Bresee DL
Clemson • Soph • 6'5" / 305 lbs
He's not consistent, but Bresee's flashes are jaw-dropping. He's the big-body type the Seahawks need along their defensive line. Murphy and Bresee in Round 1 for Seattle would be fantastic for this team's future.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Jalin Hyatt WR
Tennessee • Jr • 6'0" / 185 lbs
New offensive coordinator Kellen Moore will allow Justin Herbert to push the ball downfield more frequently than the QB did with Joe Lombardi. So it's time to get Herbert a serious vertical weapon. That's precisely what Hyatt is.
Round 1 - Pick 22
Oregon • Soph • 6'2" / 201 lbs
The Ravens add youth to their secondary with Gonzalez, whose film was super clean in 2022.
Round 1 - Pick 23
Pittsburgh • Jr • 6'0" / 280 lbs
Kancey's a smaller defensive tackle, but has major juice and a developed set of pass-rush moves. He's the type Minnesota needs on the interior.
Round 1 - Pick 24
Oklahoma • Jr • 6'5" / 315 lbs
The Jaguars add to the offensive front to protect Trevor Lawrence. Harrison is a masher on the outside.
Round 1 - Pick 25
Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 200 lbs
The Giants added in the trenches early in the 2022 draft. This time, they go receiver in Round 1. Smith-Njigba is a deceptive YAC type when healthy.
Round 1 - Pick 26
Drew Sanders LB
Arkansas • Jr • 6'5" / 233 lbs
The Cowboys could be extremely multiple with Sanders on the defense next to Micah Parsons. Sanders is a long, athletic off-ball/edge hybrid.
Round 1 - Pick 27
Mississippi State • Jr • 6'0" / 180 lbs
The Bengals dip into the defensive back well early in the draft again because Forbes is a big play waiting to happen at corner.
From Denver Broncos
Round 1 - Pick 28
Andre Carter DL
Western Michigan • Jr • 6'5" / 263 lbs
With Marcus Davenport set for free agency and Cam Jordan the highest cap hit on the team in 2023, it's time for the Saints to reload at the edge rusher spot. Carter is a long, active, athletic defender.
Round 1 - Pick 29
Penn State • Soph • 5'10" / 212 lbs
Washington, the Nittany Lions' leading receiver in 2022, adds a much-needed YAC weapon to Josh Allen's arsenal.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Felix Anudike-Uzomah EDGE
Kansas State • Jr • 6'4" / 255 lbs
The Chiefs again pick a late first-round edge in hopes of eliminating some pressure from Chris Jones on the inside.
Round 1 - Pick 31
Texas • Jr • 6'0" / 220 lbs
Robinson running behind the league's best offensive line? Sounds like a blast for Philadelphia. Not so much for Eagles opponents.