The 2023 quarterback class will be fascinating because of the different flavors provided at the position. Bryce Young is poised beyond his years, but doesn't possess traditional top-pick size or traits. Meanwhile, Will Levis and Anthony Richardson have issues with accuracy and decision-making yet are monster athletes with enormous arms.

Then there's C.J. Stroud, who sits in the middle of those three prospects from skill and trait perspectives.

In this mock, we get two trades inside the top 10 for passers.

One other thing, and this is important: The draft order below is now the official order through pick No. 30. Picks No. 31 and 32 will be determined at Super Bowl LVII.

Let's get to the picks!

