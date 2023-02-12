We are not yet prepared for the chaos that is bound to ensue during the NFL offseason with the likes of Aaron Rodgers, Derek Carr, and possibly, Lamar Jackson, on the move.
Let's take a swing at how a few of those quarterback moves unfold and the ripple effect they'd have on the draft in April.
One more note: There will only be 31 first-round picks this year because the Dolphins were stripped of their selection due to tampering. Picks No. 30 and 31 will be determined at Super Bowl LVII.
Let's get to the picks!
Mock Trade from Chicago Bears
Round 1 - Pick 1
Will Levis QB
Kentucky • Sr • 6'3" / 232 lbs
Keeping this selection from last week. It's pretty perfect. It's time to get a youthful passer in Indianapolis, and Levis, while far from perfect, has No. 1 overall pick traits.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Bryce Young QB
Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 194 lbs
The Texans upgrade the quarterback position in a big way with Young, who has all the improvisational brilliance to succeed in today's NFL.
Round 1 - Pick 3
Jalen Carter DL
Georgia • Jr • 6'3" / 300 lbs
Carter is the ideal replacement for the retiring J.J. Watt. He's a long, hyper-athletic interior rusher who's disruptive on three downs.
From Indianapolis Colts
Round 1 - Pick 4
Will Anderson Jr. EDGE
Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 243 lbs
Anderson gives me serious Khalil Mack vibes, which makes this perfect for the Bears, particularly after trading back. In the trade, the Bears get this pick, the Colts' selections in Round 2 and Round 4 along with a 2024 first-round pick and third-round pick, plus a 2025 second-round choice.
Mock Trade from Seattle Seahawks
Round 1 - Pick 5
Florida • Soph • 6'4" / 232 lbs
The Panthers roll the dice with Richardson instead of going the safer route with C.J. Stroud. They make the move up with the Seahawks to get this done.
From Los Angeles Rams
Round 1 - Pick 6
Illinois • Jr • 6'0" / 180 lbs
Witherspoon looks like a supreme athlete, and his 2022 film was squeaky clean. He could ascend to the first cornerback off the board in this class.
Mock Trade from Las Vegas Raiders
Round 1 - Pick 7
Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 193 lbs
The Packers move Rodgers to the Raiders and add a defensive backfield weapon with Branch. Green Bay's secondary needs more youthful and talented pieces at safety. In this trade, Green Bay gets this selection, a 2023 third-round pick, plus the Raiders' first-, second-, and fourth-round picks in 2024 if Rodgers plays that season.
Round 1 - Pick 8
C.J. Stroud QB
Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 218 lbs
Yes, the Falcons used a third-round pick on Desmond Ridder in 2022. But are they ready to hitch their wagon to him long-term? In this scenario they jump at the opportunity to pick Stroud.
Mock Trade from Carolina Panthers
Round 1 - Pick 9
Tyree Wilson EDGE
Texas Tech • Sr • 6'6" / 275 lbs
The Seahawks are going to adore the draft profile of Wilson, a long, athletic, highly productive rusher.
From New Orleans Saints
Round 1 - Pick 10
Pittsburgh • Jr • 6'0" / 280 lbs
Kancey can learn so much from Javon Hargrave early in his Eagles career, another undersized but explosive up-the-field defensive tackle.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Dawand Jones OT
Ohio State • Sr • 6'8" / 359 lbs
I have an inkling Jones is going to fly up boards during the pre-draft process because of his size and how clean his film is.
From Cleveland Browns
Round 1 - Pick 12
USC • Jr • 6'0" / 175 lbs
Addison can either learn lots from the similarly sized Brandin Cooks in Year 1, or act as his instant replacement. With Young and Addison, this is a quality first-round haul for Houston.
Mock Trade from New York Jets
Round 1 - Pick 13
Tennessee • Sr • 6'6" / 335 lbs
The closer we get to the start of the offseason, the more and more it feels like Lamar Jackson has already played his last game in Baltimore. The Jets pounce. Meanwhile, Baltimore adds a very Ravens-like power blocker at right tackle in Wright. In the move, Baltimore gets two first-round picks -- this one -- and New York's in 2024, plus a 2024 third-round pick, and 2025 second-round selection.
Round 1 - Pick 14
TCU • Jr • 6'4" / 215 lbs
Yes, Bill Belichick dipping back into Round 1 wide receiver waters with the imposing, long-striding Johnston, who'll instantly be a threatening deep threat in the NFL.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Oregon State • Jr • 6'6" / 250 lbs
The Packers add to the pass-catching contingent with the big, super-fast Musgrave to threaten the seam.
Round 1 - Pick 16
Cam Smith CB
South Carolina • Jr • 6'0" / 188 lbs
Smith is an ultra-aggressive, ball-hawking outside cornerback who'll be a welcomed addition to the Commanders secondary.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Penn State • Jr • 6'2" / 194 lbs
Another Joey Porter in Pittsburgh. This one is a lanky, twitched-up perimeter corner who plays the ball well in the air.
Round 1 - Pick 18
Notre Dame • Jr • 6'4" / 265 lbs
The Lions get an instant T.J. Hockenson replacement in Mayer, who joins a fun offense in Detroit.
Round 1 - Pick 19
Maryland • Sr • 6'6" / 320 lbs
Duncan is one of the more-gifted athletes at the offensive tackle spot in this class. The Buccaneers need to upgrade one of their tackle positions.
Round 1 - Pick 20
Minnesota • Sr • 6'4" / 320 lbs
The Seahawks are in need of better interior offensive line play, and Schmitz is a squeaky clean center prospect with loads of experience. He's ready to go from Day 1.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Jalin Hyatt WR
Tennessee • Jr • 6'0" / 185 lbs
New offensive coordinator Kellen Moore will allow Justin Herbert to push the ball downfield more frequently than the QB did with Joe Lombardi. So it's time to get Herbert a serious vertical weapon. That's precisely what Hyatt is.
Round 1 - Pick 22
Oregon • Soph • 6'2" / 201 lbs
The Ravens add youth to their secondary with Gonzalez, whose film was super clean in 2022.
Round 1 - Pick 23
Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 200 lbs
The Vikings dip into the receiver well to complement Justin Jefferson. Awesome value here for the Vikings given Smith-Njigba's injury in 2022 pushes him down the board.
Round 1 - Pick 24
Georgia • Soph • 6'4" / 310 lbs
Jones isn't a high-floor prospect. The ceiling is high though, and that's precisely what GM Trent Baalke really likes.
Round 1 - Pick 25
Florida • Jr • 6'5" / 347 lbs
Torrence is an NFL-ready guard the Giants can plug in immediately. He'll improve the run and pass game for the G-Men.
Round 1 - Pick 26
Drew Sanders LB
Arkansas • Jr • 6'5" / 233 lbs
The Cowboys could be extremely multiple with Sanders on the defense next to Micah Parsons. Sanders is a long, athletic off-ball/edge hybrid.
Round 1 - Pick 27
Zay Flowers WR
Boston College • Sr • 5'10" / 172 lbs
Flowers is a receiver who can win at three levels who'd hit the ground running in Josh Allen's offense with Stefon Diggs opposite him.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Mississippi State • Jr • 6'0" / 180 lbs
The Bengals go defensive back early in the draft again because Forbes is a big play waiting to happen at corner.
From Denver Broncos
Round 1 - Pick 29
Lukas Van Ness EDGE
Iowa • Soph • 6'5" / 275 lbs
Van Ness is going to be a riser during the pre-draft process and is the exact type of edge rusher the Saints need up front.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Northwestern • Jr • 6'4" / 315 lbs
Skoronski is a gifted pass blocker at left tackle, and the Chiefs do need to add another piece to their offensive line.
Round 1 - Pick 31
Texas • Jr • 6'0" / 220 lbs
Robinson running behind the league's best offensive line? Sounds like a blast for Philadelphia. Not so much for Eagles opponents.