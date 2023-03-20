From From Chicago Bears Round 1 - Pick 1 Bryce Young QB Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 194 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st Bryce Young came in at 5-10 1/8 and weighed 204 pounds at the combine and didn't take part in the drills. At the end of the day, it may not matter because if the Panthers consider him QB1, he's going off the board first. New coach Frank Reich has talked about the importance of size at the position, but Young is the most NFL-ready quarterback on the board.

Round 1 - Pick 2 C.J. Stroud QB Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 218 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 2nd Several league sources told us that the Texans were high on Young, but clearly not high enough to pay to move up one spot. Still, the team desperately needs a quarterback and C.J. Stroud, who some teams are convinced will be in the mix for QB1, is the consolation prize. Stroud was impressive during the 2022 season and even more so when we spoke to him in person, first at the Super Bowl and then at the combine. He's a better passer coming out of Ohio State than Justin Fields.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Will Anderson Jr. EDGE Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 243 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st J.J. Watt retired, and Zach Allen and Trysten Hill left in free agency. And with a new coaching staff and GM, the team goes with arguably the safest pick in the draft: pass rusher Will Anderson Jr.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Anthony Richardson QB Florida • Soph • 6'4" / 232 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 4th Nick Foles and Sam Ehlinger remain from last season's team while Matt Ryan is now a free agent. The Colts also signed Gardner Minshew last week, which means the team now has ... three backup quarterbacks on the roster. Put another way: They're still targeting a QB in the draft and the question becomes, which one falls to them if they stay at No. 4, and if it comes down to, say, Anthony Richardson or Will Levis, who will get the nod? We're still sorting through who will be our QB3 and QB4, but given what new coach Shane Steichen and Jalen Hurts were able to do together in Philly, it's not hard to imagine the new staff falling in love with Richardson.

From From Denver Broncos Round 1 - Pick 5 Jalen Carter DL Georgia • Jr • 6'3" / 300 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st Seattle added Jarran Reed and Dre'mont Jones in free agency, but that doesn't mean they're done beefing up the defensive line. Jalen Carter, who was arguably the best defender on a 2021 Georgia defense that had five first-round picks, would be an easy pick for the Seahawks here. He left the combine only to return less than 24 hours later after meeting with Athens police. And then he showed last week at his pro day nine pounds heavier, and by several accounts, winded after his workout. Where he is ultimately drafted remains an unknown, but he is a special talent, one who would be teaming up with pass-rush specialist Brandon Jordan, who was just hired by Seattle.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Detroit Lions Round 1 - Pick 6 Will Levis QB Kentucky • Sr • 6'3" / 232 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 3rd The Raiders signed Jimmy Garoppolo to a three-year deal, and he's now reunited with Josh McDaniels. But the biggest knock on Jimmy G has been his ability to stay healthy. And if McDaniels and staff like Will Levis -- and a lot of NFL teams are high on the measurables -- they may be willing to trade up one spot to get him. Levis spent a lot of time at the combine explaining why the 2022 season went the way it did. In his defense, he was banged up, his offensive line had been decimated, he had a new offensive coordinator and he was working with young wide receivers. And Levis didn't make excuses for any of this when we spoke with him in Indy. The physical tools are undeniable but is he the next Josh Allen or the next Sam Darnold? (Las Vegas gets pick No. 6; Detroit gets picks No. 7, 70)

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Las Vegas Raiders Round 1 - Pick 7 Tyree Wilson EDGE Texas Tech • Sr • 6'6" / 275 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 4th The Lions had a need at cornerback and promptly addressed it to start free agency, adding Cam Sutton and Emmanuel Moseley. And while there is depth at defensive end, Romeo Okwara and Charles Harris are entering the final year of their deals and the opportunity to pair Tyree Wilson with Aidan Hutchinson is too good to pass up. (Las Vegas gets pick No. 6; Detroit gets picks No. 7, 70)

Round 1 - Pick 8 Christian Gonzalez CB Oregon • Soph • 6'2" / 201 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 3rd The Falcons let CB Isaiah Oliver walk in free agency, and while edge rusher could be the target here, the team added Kaden Elliss (7.0 sacks for the Saints in '22) in free agency, and they're hoping 2022 second-rounder Arnold Ebiketie can make the jump. Christian Gonzalez, a Colorado transfer, is a big-time athlete who is still growing into the position. He has the size, strength and speed -- he ran a 4.38 40 at the combine -- to line up against NFL wide receivers; he just needs to improve in run support.

From From Carolina Panthers Round 1 - Pick 9 Paris Johnson Jr. OT Ohio State • Jr • 6'6" / 310 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 2nd No team has been busier this offseason than the Bears, who added talent on both sides of the ball, including guard Nate Davis, tight end Robert Tonyan, defensive end DeMarcus Walker (7.0 sacks with the Titans in '22) and linebacker Tremaine Edmunds. There's still a need at right tackle and edge rusher, but with many of the top free-agent offensive linemen already signed elsewhere, and since this draft class is deeper at EDGE than OT, Chicago takes Paris Johnson Jr. here. He played LT last season at Ohio State and was the RG during the '21 season. Protecting Justin Fields is priority No. 1, and they can circle back at pick No. 53 (or even 61) to get that pass-rusher.

From From New Orleans Saints Round 1 - Pick 10 Myles Murphy DL Clemson • Jr • 6'5" / 275 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 2nd Yes, the team re-upped Brandon Graham, but it's just for one year. And his contract will expire alongside Derek Barnett (and Josh Sweat's is up in '25) -- which means edge rusher will be in the conversation here. Murphy turned 21 in early January, and while we'd like to see him play with more consistency, his best football is in front of him, for sure. He has all the physical tools you look for in an elite edge defender, and it's easy to see him in a few years being dominant. And that, in large part, is what makes him such an interesting prospect.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Peter Skoronski OT Northwestern • Jr • 6'4" / 315 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 1st The Titans added Andre Dillard and Daniel Brunskill in free agency to bolster the O-line, but there's still room for improvement. Skoronski is solid and consistent, which are two of the best things you can say about an offensive lineman. The biggest issue he'll face during the pre-draft process will be arm length and whether his NFL future is at tackle or guard. But like he told us at the combine, there are plenty of NFL offensive tackles who have long arms and struggle, too. That's not the final determinant of success. In Tennessee, he can play inside on Day 1.

From From Cleveland Browns Round 1 - Pick 12 Lukas Van Ness EDGE Iowa • Soph • 6'5" / 275 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 3rd Jerry Hughes, who had nine sacks last season, is 34 years old and entering the final year of his deal. Ogbonnia Okoronkwo was second on the team with 5.5 sacks, but he signed with the Browns in free agency. The Texans did trade for Shaq Mason to solidify the interior offensive line, and an offensive tackle is certainly an option here, but instead Houston goes with pass-rusher. Lukas Van Ness never started a game at Iowa, but that's not the point. The point is that NFL teams love his size, his athleticism, and where his game could be a couple of years from now. Purdue's George Karlaftis went at the end of Round 1 a year ago, and USC's Drake Jackson went a round later; both players were high-upside prospects who exceeded expectations as rookies. Van Ness is in the same conversation but could be the best of the bunch.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Broderick Jones OT Georgia • Soph • 6'4" / 310 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 33rd POSITION RNK 5th The Jets added depth along the interior offensive line with Wes Schweitzer and Trystan Colon-Castillo, but questions remain about former first-rounder Mekhi Becton. And it's a matter of if, not when Aaron Rodgers arrives, and protecting him will be priority No. 1 given how good this defense was in 2022. Broderick Jones, meanwhile, had a strong '22 campaign for the Bulldogs, where he faced some of the best defensive players in the country every day at practice for the last two years. He's not yet a finished product, but he has the athleticism and strength to be a difference-maker when he puts it all together.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Joey Porter Jr. CB Penn State • Jr • 6'2" / 194 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 30th POSITION RNK 4th The Patriots were busy the first week of free agency, beefing up the offense for Mac Jones. The team added tackle Riley Reiff, tight end Mike Gesicki, wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster and running back James Robinson. And even though the team re-upped cornerback Jonathan Jones, there isn't much depth at the position. Joey Porter Jr. is the prototypical big, physical cornerback who looks like he belongs in the NFL. He can sometimes get a little too handsy downfield, but that doesn't mean he can't be dominant at the next level.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Jordan Addison WR USC • Jr • 6'0" / 175 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 2nd Wide receiver Allen Lazard signed with the Jets and Randall Cobb might not be far behind, and the same could be true for tight end Marcedes Lewis. The other tight end, Robert Tonyan, already signed with the Bears. Put another way: even though the Packers have not historically used first-round picks on wide receivers, this might be the year, especially since one hasn't yet come off the board. And with this tight end class being so deep, Green Bay can address that need with its selection at No. 45. Jordan Addison isn't a big target, but he's one of the most dynamic players in the country who can line up anywhere. He "only" managed a 4.49 40 at the combine, but the tape is the tape -- and it consistently showed that he was regularly the best player on the field who can win at all three levels, playing either outside or in the slot.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Devon Witherspoon CB Illinois • Jr • 6'0" / 180 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 1st Washington added guard Nick Gates and tackle Andrew Wylie in free agency, so the urgency to upgrade the offensive line early in the draft is no longer what it once was. Instead, the team targets cornerback; Kendall Fuller is entering the final year of his contract and Benjamin St-Juste has been replacement level. Devon Witherspoon had a great season for the Illini, and while there will be questions about his 180-pound frame, you wouldn't know it to watch him play.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Brian Branch S Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 193 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 1st The Steelers got interior offensive line help with Isaac Seumalo and Nate Herbig, and made some defensive moves with linebackers Elandon Roberts, Cole Holcomb and cornerback Patrick Peterson. Still, offensive tackle and edge rusher could be the play here, but with a run on both positions in the first half of the round, Pittsburgh instead targets S1. And even if they bring back Terrell Edmunds, Brian Branch is special; he can play in the slot, near the line of scrimmage or deep centerfield. And if Nick Saban trusted him at Alabama, that's all you need to know about his NFL prospects. He ran a 4.58 at the combine, but he plays much faster than that.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Detroit Lions Round 1 - Pick 18 Quentin Johnston WR TCU • Jr • 6'4" / 215 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 33rd POSITION RNK 2nd This is all contingent on Lamar Jackson returning to Baltimore, of course. But assuming this happens, the team has to get him some downfield weapons, and it's been quiet in free agency through the first week. So, a trade up here gets a player who could end up WR1 on draft night. Johnston's an above-the-rim playmaker whose athleticism and contested-catch abilities were all over his tape at TCU. (Baltimore gets pick No. 18; Detroit gets pick No. 22 and a 2024 third-rounder)

Round 1 - Pick 19 Drew Sanders LB Arkansas • Jr • 6'5" / 233 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 38th POSITION RNK 2nd The Bucs re-upped Lavonte David for another year, but he's 33 years old, and both he and Devin White are entering the final year of their contracts. Cornerback is also a consideration here, but instead of going with CB3, Tampa Bay instead takes LB1 in Drew Sanders. Sanders is a former five-star who transferred from Alabama after the 2021 season, and all he did was show out for the Razorbacks. He was an edge rusher for the Crimson Tide, but he lined up all over the defense for Arkansas, and he's been a one-man wrecking crew when he's on the field.

Round 1 - Pick 20 O'Cyrus Torrence IOL Florida • Jr • 6'5" / 347 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 1st The Seahawks re-upped guard Phil Haynes on a one-year deal, but he and Damien Lewis will be out of contract after the 2024 season. And while there's a need at center, too, the team has the 37th (thanks, Denver!) and 52nd picks in Round 2, and there will be starting centers available in that range. Instead, the team goes with O'Cyrus Torrence, who transferred from Louisiana and didn't miss a beat in the SEC. He was dominant for Florida last fall, he was dominant during Senior Bowl practices, and if history is any guide, he'll be dominant in the NFL, too.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Los Angeles Chargers Round 1 - Pick 21 Darnell Wright OT Tennessee • Sr • 6'6" / 335 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 27th POSITION RNK 4th The Jags lost Jawaan Taylor in free agency, and while Walker Little would seem to be next man up, the 2021 second-round pick wasn't able to beat out Taylor for the job last August. He fared well in fill-in duty at left tackle late last season, but as Jacksonville looks to take the next step, protecting Trevor Lawrence is job. No. 1. Wright, meanwhile, is a first-round talent all day long, and don't be surprised if he's RT1 -- and maybe even one of the first offensive linemen off the board. (Jacksonville gets pick No. 21; Los Angeles gets pick No. 24, 127.)

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Baltimore Ravens Round 1 - Pick 22 Deonte Banks CB Maryland • Jr • 6'2" / 205 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 1st The team signed Cam Sutton and Emmanuel Moseley in free agency, but there's still need for depth at outside corner (Sutton can play both inside and out), especially since Moseley's deal is just for one year. [RW note: Of course, 24 hours after we published this mock draft, the Lions signed CJ Gardner Johnson, who plays primarily in the slot. Which means Sutton's future could be outside. Either way, for now we'll leave this pick unchanged even though it's probably more likely that Detroit continues to trade down in this scenario.] Maryland teammate and fellow CB Jakorian Bennett got much of the buzz in the fall, but Deonte Banks but together the type of season that will land him in the first-round conversation. He's a fluid athlete who is also a big, physical corner who can match up with NFL wide receivers. (Baltimore gets pick No. 18; Detroit gets pick No. 22, and a 2024 third-rounder.)

Round 1 - Pick 23 Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 200 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 25th POSITION RNK 4th The Vikings parted ways with Adam Thielen, and the remaining wide receivers on the roster are Justin Jefferson, K.J. Osborn, Jalen Nailor and Jalen Reagor. The Jalens combined for 17 receptions last season. And Osborn, who had 60 catches in '22, will be a free agent after the season. Enter Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who barely saw the field during the 2022 season because of injuries, but is still one of the top wideouts in the class. It's easy to forget that he led the 2021 Buckeyes in receptions, and that corps included first-rounders Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave, and future first-rounder Marvin Harrison Jr.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Jacksonville Jaguars Round 1 - Pick 24 Michael Mayer TE Notre Dame • Jr • 6'4" / 265 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 1st Wide receiver could be an option here, too, but Gerald Everett's contract is up after the 2024 season and Tre McKitty and Donald Parham aren't the offensive threat that Michael Mayer is. The Notre Dame standout told us at the combine that he loves the way Travis Kelce plays the position, and while he may not be quite that athletic, Mayer is already a better blocker. He's also a legit downfield threat who it's easy to imagine quickly becoming one of Justin Herbert's favorite targets in Kellen Moore's offense. This assumes, of course, that Moore and tight end Dalton Schultz, who were together in Dallas, don't reunite in LA. (Jacksonville gets pick No. 21; Los Angeles gets pick No. 24, 127.)

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from New York Giants Round 1 - Pick 25 Dawand Jones OT Ohio State • Sr • 6'8" / 359 lbs Projected Team Kansas City PROSPECT RNK 36th POSITION RNK 6th The Chiefs lost left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. in free agency and signed Jawaan Taylor, the former Jaguars right tackle. The plan is to move Taylor to the left side, which means there's a need on the right, even if Lucas Niang is currently penciled in there on the depth chart. Dawand Jones had a great season, and it was hard to overlook just how dominant he was in one day of practice at the Senior Bowl. Yes, his footwork needs some fine-tuning, but his huge frame, long arms and enormous wingspan more than make up for what he lacks in quickness. He's block-out-the-sun big, even when standing next to his offensive linemates. (Kansas City gets pick No. 25; New York gets picks No. 31, 122, 217.)

Round 1 - Pick 26 Luke Musgrave TE Oregon State • Jr • 6'6" / 250 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 54th POSITION RNK 4th Dalton Schultz played on the franchise tag a year ago, and he's still a free agent at the time this mock draft was published. There's a chance he could be reunited with offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, who is now with the Chargers. Either way, the Cowboys have Jake Ferguson, Peyton Hendershot and Sean McKeon, a group that combined for 32 receptions a season ago. Perhaps Dallas feels good about this group; Ferguson, a '22 fourth-rounder, and Hendershot and McKeon, both undrafted free agents. But none were as athletic as Schultz ... and that's where Luke Musgrave comes in. He was getting some late-first/early Day-2 buzz down in Mobile at the Senior Bowl, and while he didn't have a great week, it was certainly easy to see why teams like him. Musgrave missed most of '22 with an injury, but he's well built, long, and has the athleticism to consistently separate from both safeties and linebackers. His blocking is a work in progress, but he'll be a contributor in the passing game from Day 1.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Bijan Robinson RB Texas • Jr • 6'0" / 220 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 1st Bijan Robinson is special, and while he is probably one of the best players in this class, he could still be around late in Round 1 because he's a running back. And yes, we know, the Bills used a second-round pick on James Cook a year ago. But Cook isn't an every-down back, and more than that, Nyheim Hines is the only other RB currently on the roster ahead of free agency. Adding a Saquon Barkley-type talent to this offense? There are worse things.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Kelee Ringo CB Georgia • Soph • 6'2" / 210 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 29th POSITION RNK 5th The Bengals lost safeties Vonn Bell and Jessie Bates in free agency, but 2022 first-rounder Dax Hill and new signing Nick Scott will get first crack at the jobs. Meanwhile, cornerback remains a question; Chidobe Awuzie is the team's best corner, but he's coming off a midseason ACL injury. Eli Apple is out of contract, but Cam Taylor-Britt had an impressive rookie campaign. After that, however, there isn't much depth outside. In Kelee Ringo, the Georgia-to-first-round pipeline continues. A year after five Bulldogs went in Round 1, expect a handful this time around, too. Ringo is a long, physical corner who has matched up against some of the best players in the country. His '22 tape could have been better, but he has all the physical traits you look for in an NFL CB.

From From San Francisco 49ers Round 1 - Pick 29 Zay Flowers WR Boston College • Sr • 5'10" / 172 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 3rd The Saints lost defensive tackles David Onyemata and Shy Tuttle but immediately signed Khalen Saunders and Nathan Shepherd as replacements. They also solved the QB situation by bringing in Derek Carr (and re-upping Jameis Winston) and gave running back Alvin Kamara some help in the backfield with the addition of Jamaal Williams. Now it's just the matter of getting Carr another weapon to go alongside rookie Chris Olave and Michael Thomas, who has had just 56 receptions the last three seasons. Zay Flowers was virtually unstoppable at Boston College, and that was with suspect quarterback play. He'll have more opportunities for big plays in New Orleans' offense.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Bryan Bresee DL Clemson • Soph • 6'5" / 305 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 31st POSITION RNK 3rd The Eagles landed pass rusher Myles Murphy at No. 10, and then, with the next-to-last pick in the first round, they grab his teammate, defensive tackle Bryan Bresee. Philly lost DT Javon Hargrave to the 49ers, and he'll be difficult to replace, even if rookie Jordan Davis makes strides in '23. Bresee battled injuries in 2021 and suffered off-field tragedy last season. And while his tape was uneven in '22, he's a special talent whose best football is ahead of him.