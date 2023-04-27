From From Chicago Bears Round 1 - Pick 1 Bryce Young QB Alabama • Jr • 5'10" / 204 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st Sorry to disappoint a random Reddit user, but Will Levis isn't going No. 1. Bryce Young to the Panthers.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Tyree Wilson EDGE Texas Tech • Sr • 6'6" / 271 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 2nd Quarterback makes the most sense, but with the Texans not in love with one of these players, they go in a different direction. Of the edge rushers, Houston sides with the upside of Tyree Wilson over the stability of Will Anderson Jr.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Will Anderson Jr. EDGE Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 253 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st Trades inside the top 10 rarely happen on draft night. If the Cardinals were going to find a trade partner, it would have happened weeks ago. Now, maybe that changes if the Texans don't take a quarterback and a team loves C.J. Stroud, but not in this scenario. As for the debate between Will Anderson Jr. and Paris Johnson Jr., Kyler Murray has lobbied for Cardinals to draft a first-round lineman before and they instead went in a different direction. That's the case again here, with Arizona taking perhaps the safest player in this class.

Round 1 - Pick 4 C.J. Stroud QB Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 214 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 2nd There's been a lot of buzz about Will Levis to Indianapolis for a while now, but it was only recently that reports came out about the Texans not wanting to take a QB at No. 2. That leads to C.J. Stroud being available here, and Indianapolis scoops him up to suit up against Houston twice a year in the AFC South.

From From Denver Broncos Round 1 - Pick 5 Jalen Carter DL Georgia • Jr • 6'3" / 314 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st Pete Carroll, 71, isn't getting any younger, so he's is full win-now mode. Having a QB sit behind Geno Smith certainly doesn't fit that philosophy, so the Seahawks continue bolstering their defense by taking Jalen Carter.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Anthony Richardson QB Florida • Soph • 6'4" / 244 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 3rd I don't get why Lions fans are so attached to Jared Goff, but they are. Goff will keep them competitive with that supporting cast, no doubt, but Anthony Richardson has a carry-by-team-to-the-Super Bowl ceiling. Detroit doesn't anticipate picking in the top six anytime soon, so it makes a massive move that could end up paying off big time.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Devon Witherspoon CB Illinois • Jr • 6'0" / 181 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 2nd The Raiders thank the Lions for leaving Devon Witherspoon on the board and scoop up the Illinois standout to patrol the secondary in Las Vegas.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Bijan Robinson RB Texas • Jr • 5'11" / 215 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 1st I looked for a trade partner, but then just decided that Arthur Smith would love a dynamic three-down running back in his offense. The Falcons have bigger needs, but Bijan Robinson is by far the best player available at this point.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Chicago Bears Round 1 - Pick 9 Paris Johnson Jr. OT Ohio State • Jr • 6'6" / 313 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 2nd Kevin Colbert rarely made first-round trades across more than two decades in the Steelers front office. New GM Omar Khan's tenure begins a lot differently, with Pittsburgh moving up eight spots to land a new left tackle for Kenny Pickett. Paris Johnson Jr. is looked at by many as the best tackle in this class.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Peter Skoronski OT Northwestern • Jr • 6'4" / 313 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 1st With Jalen Carter off the board and Peter Skoronski still available, the Eagles stay at No. 10 and ensure their offensive line remains elite for years to come.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Tennessee Titans Round 1 - Pick 11 Will Levis QB Kentucky • Sr • 6'4" / 229 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 4th The Patriots reportedly have "real interest" in Will Levis after trying to shop Mac Jones this offseason. With Levis falling outside the top 10, they move up three spots to nab him.

From From Cleveland Browns Round 1 - Pick 12 Christian Gonzalez CB Oregon • Soph • 6'1" / 197 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 1st If I told you the Texans would end up with Tyree Wilson and Christian Gonzalez in the first round, you were have laughed at me. But such is the chaos of the pre-draft process, one where a team in dire need of a franchise QB passes the top four prospects and no one is surprised.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 196 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 2nd Ahead of Aaron Rodgers' first year as starting QB in 2008, the Packers got him Jordy Nelson with the 36th overall pick and Jermichael Finley in Round 3. Green Bay sets up Jordan Love even better, adding Jaxon Smith-Njigba to a talented young receiving corps.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from New England Patriots Round 1 - Pick 14 Broderick Jones OT Georgia • Soph • 6'5" / 311 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 3rd Instead of grabbing Levis, the Titans trade back three spots, pick up some draft capital, and draft the replacement for Taylor Lewan.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Darnell Wright OT Tennessee • Sr • 6'5" / 333 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 26th POSITION RNK 4th The Jets need a right tackle. Darnell Wright is the best right tackle in this class. So, despite having Mekhi Becton and Max Mitchell on the roster, New York takes the safe approach.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Deonte Banks CB Maryland • Jr • 6'0" / 197 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 3rd The run on offensive linemen leaves the Commanders with the No. 3 cornerback in the CBS Sports prospect rankings.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Pittsburgh Steelers Round 1 - Pick 17 Lukas Van Ness EDGE Iowa • Soph • 6'5" / 272 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 3rd The Bears need to protect Justin Fields, but they also need a lot of things, which is why trading back despite having the opportunity to take Paris Johnson Jr. still makes sense. And the big, explosive Lukas Van Ness is a great consolation prize.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Emmanuel Forbes CB Mississippi State • Jr • 6'1" / 166 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 34th POSITION RNK 6th The rail thin, ball-hawking Emmanuel Forbes will fit in perfectly in Aaron Glenn's secondary.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Anton Harrison OT Oklahoma • Jr • 6'4" / 315 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 28th POSITION RNK 5th The Bucs badly need an offensive tackle for whomever starts in 2023, and Anton Harrison is looked at as a safe bet to go in Round 1.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Seattle Seahawks Round 1 - Pick 20 Zay Flowers WR Boston College • Sr • 5'9" / 182 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 4th Josh Allen can't do it all offensively, so the Bills get aggressive to provide him with a wide receiver in Zay Flowers who did a lot with little at Boston College.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Dalton Kincaid TE Utah • Sr • 6'4" / 246 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 31st POSITION RNK 2nd Another weapon for Justin Herbert to try and keep up with the high-flying Chiefs and Bengals in the AFC.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Joey Porter Jr. CB Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 193 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 4th The Ravens continue the mini run on cornerbacks by adding Joey Porter Jr. and having him suit up twice a year against the team his father had a ton of success with.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Hendon Hooker QB Tennessee • Sr • 6'3" / 217 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 55th POSITION RNK 5th Kirk Cousins will not be the Vikings starting QB in 2024, so the team plans for the future by drafting Hendon Hooker.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Nolan Smith EDGE Georgia • Sr • 6'2" / 238 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 5th I don't expect Nolan Smith to fall into the mid-20s on draft night, but this is how the board shook out. The Jaguars get a steal in the lightning-fast Georgia edge rusher.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Brian Branch S Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 190 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 1st Jordan Addison or Quentin Johnston would make a lot of sense here, but the Giants don't force a receiver with versatile defensive back Brian Branch on the board.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Michael Mayer TE Notre Dame • Jr • 6'5" / 249 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 1st Another player who should go higher, but would the Packers really take a tight end at 13? They don't in this mock, which leads to Michael Mayer falling into the laps of the overjoyed Cowboys.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Buffalo Bills Round 1 - Pick 27 Jordan Addison WR USC • Jr • 5'11" / 173 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 25th POSITION RNK 4th Remember how I said Pete Carroll was aiming to win now? Here's another weapon for Geno Smith.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Jahmyr Gibbs RB Alabama • Jr • 5'9" / 199 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 2nd Samaje Perine left and Joe Mixon could be a cut candidate, so the Bengals grab the do-everything Jahmyr Gibbs to pace their backfield.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Bryan Bresee DL Clemson • Soph • 6'6" / 298 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 27th POSITION RNK 2nd The Eagles always have a strong defensive front, so them taking Bryan Bresee in Round 1 means they believe they can maximize the potential of a former No. 1 high school player in the nation.