The NFC South is in shambles, but the Panthers have quietly won three of four and are playing stingy defense. Sam Darnold has done his part by not throwing interceptions. It's distinctly possible Carolina hosts a playoff game in a month. Regardless of all the positive coming out of the Panthers organization now, it probably needs to look at the quarterback position in the draft. 

It does so in this mock. 

There's not a No. 24 pick here, as that's the pick the Dolphins forfeited due to tampering violations. 

One other thing, and this is an important: the draft order below is now the official order based on team records and tiebreakers. 

NFL Mock Draft
Round 1
Round 1 - Pick 1
Bryce Young QB
Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 194 lbs
Projected Team
Houston
PROSPECT RNK
2nd
POSITION RNK
1st
This may not be an absolute slam-dunk selection we know will happen at the early stages of the pre-draft process. But I do think Houston will eventually settle on Young with the top pick. Young's size will be the only knock on him during the pre-draft process. He has a strong arm, pinpoint accuracy, and poise well beyond his years.
  From Denver Broncos
Round 1 - Pick 2
Will Anderson Jr. EDGE
Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 243 lbs
Projected Team
Seattle
PROSPECT RNK
1st
POSITION RNK
1st
The Broncos' loss to the Chiefs pushes the Seahawks into the No. 2 overall spot. Feels like they'd call in this pick immediately.
Round 1 - Pick 3
Jalen Carter DL
Georgia • Jr • 6'3" / 300 lbs
Projected Team
Chicago
PROSPECT RNK
4th
POSITION RNK
1st
The Bears land the super-disruptive Carter to be the anchor of the middle of their defense for the next decade.
  From Los Angeles Rams
Round 1 - Pick 4
C.J. Stroud QB
Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 218 lbs
Projected Team
Detroit
PROSPECT RNK
3rd
POSITION RNK
2nd
The Lions get their quarterback of the future with a pick received in the Matthew Stafford deal from 2021. Even if they view Jared Goff as their entrenched starter in 2023, it would be a smart team-building practice.
  From New Orleans Saints
Round 1 - Pick 5
Myles Murphy DL
Clemson • Jr • 6'5" / 275 lbs
Projected Team
Philadelphia
PROSPECT RNK
27th
POSITION RNK
4th
Murphy isn't a ready-to-go, instant pass-rush specialist. But he fits what the Eagles have traditionally liked at the edge position. He's big, long, and can play three downs.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Cam Smith CB
South Carolina • Jr • 6'0" / 188 lbs
Projected Team
Arizona
PROSPECT RNK
10th
POSITION RNK
2nd
The Cardinals secondary is in dire need of a young, alpha talent on the perimeter. That's precisely what Smith is.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Will Levis QB
Kentucky • Sr • 6'3" / 232 lbs
Projected Team
Indianapolis
PROSPECT RNK
5th
POSITION RNK
3rd
The Colts have to look to the draft for the future at the quarterback spot. Levis can be that guy.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Kelee Ringo CB
Georgia • Soph • 6'2" / 210 lbs
Projected Team
Las Vegas
PROSPECT RNK
9th
POSITION RNK
1st
Another club in desperate need of upgrading the cornerback position. Ringo has been a stud at Georgia on the perimeter.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Anthony Richardson QB
Florida • Soph • 6'4" / 232 lbs
Projected Team
Carolina
PROSPECT RNK
21st
POSITION RNK
4th
Even if Sam Darnold plays steady football down the stretch, Carolina needs to address the quarterback spot in the draft. Richardson has All-Pro upside.
Round 1 - Pick 10
Tyree Wilson EDGE
Texas Tech • Sr • 6'6" / 275 lbs
Projected Team
Atlanta
PROSPECT RNK
31st
POSITION RNK
5th
The Falcons pass rush needs serious reinforcement. Wilson is a long, versatile rusher who can win in a variety of ways from a multitude of positions.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Bryan Bresee DL
Clemson • Soph • 6'5" / 305 lbs
Projected Team
Jacksonville
PROSPECT RNK
29th
POSITION RNK
5th
The Jaguars have to add more pocket-pushing defensive front players to the roster. That's what Bresee is, and he can align anywhere pre-snap.
  From Cleveland Browns
Round 1 - Pick 12
Quentin Johnston WR
TCU • Jr • 6'4" / 215 lbs
Projected Team
Houston
PROSPECT RNK
26th
POSITION RNK
3rd
Home-run first two picks for Houston here. Young at No. 1 overall and the receiver who'll likely be the consensus WR1 in the class.
Round 1 - Pick 13
Peter Skoronski OT
Northwestern • Jr • 6'4" / 315 lbs
Projected Team
Pittsburgh
PROSPECT RNK
6th
POSITION RNK
1st
Skoronski is a pass-pro wizard, but he may not have top-10 caliber athletic gifts. The Steelers will gladly pick him here at No. 13 overall.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Michael Mayer TE
Notre Dame • Jr • 6'4" / 265 lbs
Projected Team
Green Bay
PROSPECT RNK
7th
POSITION RNK
1st
Let's get Aaron Rodgers a high-floor, super-reliable, seam-stretcher at the tight end spot.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Brian Branch CB
Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 193 lbs
Projected Team
Detroit
PROSPECT RNK
25th
POSITION RNK
3rd
After grabbing Stroud in the top 5, the Lions get the future quarterback of the defense who can play safety or man up in the slot.
Round 1 - Pick 16
Darnell Washington TE
Georgia • Jr • 6'7" / 270 lbs
Projected Team
L.A. Chargers
PROSPECT RNK
79th
POSITION RNK
3rd
The Chargers get Justin Herbert a freaky specimen at the tight end position.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Drew Sanders LB
Arkansas • Jr • 6'5" / 233 lbs
Projected Team
Seattle
PROSPECT RNK
POSITION RNK
The Seahawks get a big, long, effortlessly athletic, versatile linebacker who gets after it as a pass rusher.
Round 1 - Pick 18
Paris Johnson Jr. OT
Ohio State • Jr • 6'6" / 310 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Jets
PROSPECT RNK
15th
POSITION RNK
2nd
The Jets should add more youth to the tackle position, and Johnson has had two strong seasons in a row at Ohio State.
Round 1 - Pick 19
Bo Nix QB
Oregon • Sr • 6'2" / 213 lbs
Projected Team
Tampa Bay
PROSPECT RNK
10th
POSITION RNK
1st
Nix is a former five-star quarterback who found himself in 2022 at Oregon. The Buccaneers have to roll the dice at the quarterback spot.
Round 1 - Pick 20
Jordan Addison WR
USC • Jr • 6'0" / 175 lbs
Projected Team
Tennessee
PROSPECT RNK
19th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Is it necessary for the Titans go to receiver in Round 1 in back-to-back drafts? Absolutely. Addison would be an ideal complement to the big, physical presence of Treylon Burks.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Anton Harrison OL
Oklahoma • Jr • 6'5" / 315 lbs
Projected Team
New England
PROSPECT RNK
23rd
POSITION RNK
2nd
The Patriots may have to look at the tackle position early in the draft, given the uncertain future of Isaiah Wynn.
Round 1 - Pick 22
O'Cyrus Torrence OL
Florida • Jr • 6'5" / 347 lbs
Projected Team
Washington
PROSPECT RNK
11th
POSITION RNK
1st
After losing Brandon Scherff in free agency before 2022, this would be an ideal scenario for the Commanders. Torrence plays with massive pop on every play.
Round 1 - Pick 23
Christian Gonzalez CB
Oregon • Soph • 6'2" / 201 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Giants
PROSPECT RNK
41st
POSITION RNK
6th
The Giants have dealt with plenty of injuries on the defensive side this season and need to get a true No. 1 outside corner on this roster. Gonzalez is that type of defender.
  From San Francisco 49ers
Round 1 - Pick 25
Jared Verse EDGE
Florida State • Soph • 6'4" / 248 lbs
Projected Team
Denver
PROSPECT RNK
8th
POSITION RNK
2nd
The Broncos add to a strength with Verse, an energetic, bendy rusher who exploded onto the scene in 2022 after transferring to Florida State.
Round 1 - Pick 26
DJ Turner DB
Michigan • Sr • 6'0" / 180 lbs
Projected Team
Baltimore
PROSPECT RNK
POSITION RNK
The Ravens go with someone at cornerback with whom their defensive coordinator is familiar. Turner has been lockdown for the Wolverines this season.
Round 1 - Pick 27
Clark Phillips III CB
Utah • Soph • 5'10" / 183 lbs
Projected Team
Cincinnati
PROSPECT RNK
30th
POSITION RNK
4th
Phillips is a super-productive man-to-man cornerback who'll add more youth to the Bengals secondary.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Joey Porter Jr. CB
Penn State • Jr • 6'2" / 194 lbs
Projected Team
Dallas
PROSPECT RNK
31st
POSITION RNK
5th
How about another talented cornerback opposite Trevon Diggs in Dallas?
Round 1 - Pick 29
Broderick Jones OT
Georgia • Soph • 6'4" / 310 lbs
Projected Team
Kansas City
PROSPECT RNK
28th
POSITION RNK
4th
The Chiefs could use some improvement at offensive tackle, and the large and springy Jones can eventually be a high-level starter.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Trenton Simpson LB
Clemson • Jr • 6'3" / 240 lbs
Projected Team
Minnesota
PROSPECT RNK
33rd
POSITION RNK
1st
The Vikings plan for the future at linebacker with arguably the most physically gifted second-level defender in the class.
Round 1 - Pick 31
Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR
Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 200 lbs
Projected Team
Buffalo
PROSPECT RNK
16th
POSITION RNK
1st
The Bills run this pick to the podium. Smith-Njigba essentially lost his entire 2022 to injury yet was an explosive weapon for Stroud in 2021.
Round 1 - Pick 32
Bijan Robinson RB
Texas • Jr • 6'0" / 220 lbs
Projected Team
Philadelphia
PROSPECT RNK
12th
POSITION RNK
1st
The Eagles get the premier back in the 2022 class to add even more firepower to this already dynamic offense.