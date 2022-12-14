Round 1 - Pick 1 Bryce Young QB Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 194 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st This may not be an absolute slam-dunk selection we know will happen at the early stages of the pre-draft process. But I do think Houston will eventually settle on Young with the top pick. Young's size will be the only knock on him during the pre-draft process. He has a strong arm, pinpoint accuracy, and poise well beyond his years.

From From Denver Broncos Round 1 - Pick 2 Will Anderson Jr. EDGE Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 243 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st The Broncos' loss to the Chiefs pushes the Seahawks into the No. 2 overall spot. Feels like they'd call in this pick immediately.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Jalen Carter DL Georgia • Jr • 6'3" / 300 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 1st The Bears land the super-disruptive Carter to be the anchor of the middle of their defense for the next decade.

From From Los Angeles Rams Round 1 - Pick 4 C.J. Stroud QB Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 218 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 2nd The Lions get their quarterback of the future with a pick received in the Matthew Stafford deal from 2021. Even if they view Jared Goff as their entrenched starter in 2023, it would be a smart team-building practice.

From From New Orleans Saints Round 1 - Pick 5 Myles Murphy DL Clemson • Jr • 6'5" / 275 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 27th POSITION RNK 4th Murphy isn't a ready-to-go, instant pass-rush specialist. But he fits what the Eagles have traditionally liked at the edge position. He's big, long, and can play three downs.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Cam Smith CB South Carolina • Jr • 6'0" / 188 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 2nd The Cardinals secondary is in dire need of a young, alpha talent on the perimeter. That's precisely what Smith is.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Will Levis QB Kentucky • Sr • 6'3" / 232 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 3rd The Colts have to look to the draft for the future at the quarterback spot. Levis can be that guy.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Kelee Ringo CB Georgia • Soph • 6'2" / 210 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 1st Another club in desperate need of upgrading the cornerback position. Ringo has been a stud at Georgia on the perimeter.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Anthony Richardson QB Florida • Soph • 6'4" / 232 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 4th Even if Sam Darnold plays steady football down the stretch, Carolina needs to address the quarterback spot in the draft. Richardson has All-Pro upside.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Tyree Wilson EDGE Texas Tech • Sr • 6'6" / 275 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 31st POSITION RNK 5th The Falcons pass rush needs serious reinforcement. Wilson is a long, versatile rusher who can win in a variety of ways from a multitude of positions.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Bryan Bresee DL Clemson • Soph • 6'5" / 305 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 29th POSITION RNK 5th The Jaguars have to add more pocket-pushing defensive front players to the roster. That's what Bresee is, and he can align anywhere pre-snap.

From From Cleveland Browns Round 1 - Pick 12 Quentin Johnston WR TCU • Jr • 6'4" / 215 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 26th POSITION RNK 3rd Home-run first two picks for Houston here. Young at No. 1 overall and the receiver who'll likely be the consensus WR1 in the class.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Peter Skoronski OT Northwestern • Jr • 6'4" / 315 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 1st Skoronski is a pass-pro wizard, but he may not have top-10 caliber athletic gifts. The Steelers will gladly pick him here at No. 13 overall.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Michael Mayer TE Notre Dame • Jr • 6'4" / 265 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 1st Let's get Aaron Rodgers a high-floor, super-reliable, seam-stretcher at the tight end spot.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Brian Branch CB Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 193 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 25th POSITION RNK 3rd After grabbing Stroud in the top 5, the Lions get the future quarterback of the defense who can play safety or man up in the slot.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Darnell Washington TE Georgia • Jr • 6'7" / 270 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 79th POSITION RNK 3rd The Chargers get Justin Herbert a freaky specimen at the tight end position.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Drew Sanders LB Arkansas • Jr • 6'5" / 233 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK POSITION RNK The Seahawks get a big, long, effortlessly athletic, versatile linebacker who gets after it as a pass rusher.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Paris Johnson Jr. OT Ohio State • Jr • 6'6" / 310 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 2nd The Jets should add more youth to the tackle position, and Johnson has had two strong seasons in a row at Ohio State.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Bo Nix QB Oregon • Sr • 6'2" / 213 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 1st Nix is a former five-star quarterback who found himself in 2022 at Oregon. The Buccaneers have to roll the dice at the quarterback spot.

Round 1 - Pick 20 Jordan Addison WR USC • Jr • 6'0" / 175 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 2nd Is it necessary for the Titans go to receiver in Round 1 in back-to-back drafts? Absolutely. Addison would be an ideal complement to the big, physical presence of Treylon Burks.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Anton Harrison OL Oklahoma • Jr • 6'5" / 315 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 2nd The Patriots may have to look at the tackle position early in the draft, given the uncertain future of Isaiah Wynn.

Round 1 - Pick 22 O'Cyrus Torrence OL Florida • Jr • 6'5" / 347 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 1st After losing Brandon Scherff in free agency before 2022, this would be an ideal scenario for the Commanders. Torrence plays with massive pop on every play.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Christian Gonzalez CB Oregon • Soph • 6'2" / 201 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 41st POSITION RNK 6th The Giants have dealt with plenty of injuries on the defensive side this season and need to get a true No. 1 outside corner on this roster. Gonzalez is that type of defender.

From From San Francisco 49ers Round 1 - Pick 25 Jared Verse EDGE Florida State • Soph • 6'4" / 248 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 2nd The Broncos add to a strength with Verse, an energetic, bendy rusher who exploded onto the scene in 2022 after transferring to Florida State.

Round 1 - Pick 26 DJ Turner DB Michigan • Sr • 6'0" / 180 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK POSITION RNK The Ravens go with someone at cornerback with whom their defensive coordinator is familiar. Turner has been lockdown for the Wolverines this season.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Clark Phillips III CB Utah • Soph • 5'10" / 183 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 30th POSITION RNK 4th Phillips is a super-productive man-to-man cornerback who'll add more youth to the Bengals secondary.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Joey Porter Jr. CB Penn State • Jr • 6'2" / 194 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 31st POSITION RNK 5th How about another talented cornerback opposite Trevon Diggs in Dallas?

Round 1 - Pick 29 Broderick Jones OT Georgia • Soph • 6'4" / 310 lbs Projected Team Kansas City PROSPECT RNK 28th POSITION RNK 4th The Chiefs could use some improvement at offensive tackle, and the large and springy Jones can eventually be a high-level starter.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Trenton Simpson LB Clemson • Jr • 6'3" / 240 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 33rd POSITION RNK 1st The Vikings plan for the future at linebacker with arguably the most physically gifted second-level defender in the class.

Round 1 - Pick 31 Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 200 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 1st The Bills run this pick to the podium. Smith-Njigba essentially lost his entire 2022 to injury yet was an explosive weapon for Stroud in 2021.