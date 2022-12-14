The NFC South is in shambles, but the Panthers have quietly won three of four and are playing stingy defense. Sam Darnold has done his part by not throwing interceptions. It's distinctly possible Carolina hosts a playoff game in a month. Regardless of all the positive coming out of the Panthers organization now, it probably needs to look at the quarterback position in the draft.
It does so in this mock.
There's not a No. 24 pick here, as that's the pick the Dolphins forfeited due to tampering violations.
One other thing, and this is an important: the draft order below is now the official order based on team records and tiebreakers.
Round 1 - Pick 1
Bryce Young QB
Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 194 lbs
This may not be an absolute slam-dunk selection we know will happen at the early stages of the pre-draft process. But I do think Houston will eventually settle on Young with the top pick. Young's size will be the only knock on him during the pre-draft process. He has a strong arm, pinpoint accuracy, and poise well beyond his years.
From Denver Broncos
Round 1 - Pick 2
Will Anderson Jr. EDGE
Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 243 lbs
The Broncos' loss to the Chiefs pushes the Seahawks into the No. 2 overall spot. Feels like they'd call in this pick immediately.
Round 1 - Pick 3
Jalen Carter DL
Georgia • Jr • 6'3" / 300 lbs
The Bears land the super-disruptive Carter to be the anchor of the middle of their defense for the next decade.
From Los Angeles Rams
Round 1 - Pick 4
C.J. Stroud QB
Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 218 lbs
The Lions get their quarterback of the future with a pick received in the Matthew Stafford deal from 2021. Even if they view Jared Goff as their entrenched starter in 2023, it would be a smart team-building practice.
From New Orleans Saints
Round 1 - Pick 5
Myles Murphy DL
Clemson • Jr • 6'5" / 275 lbs
Murphy isn't a ready-to-go, instant pass-rush specialist. But he fits what the Eagles have traditionally liked at the edge position. He's big, long, and can play three downs.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Will Levis QB
Kentucky • Sr • 6'3" / 232 lbs
The Colts have to look to the draft for the future at the quarterback spot. Levis can be that guy.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Kelee Ringo CB
Georgia • Soph • 6'2" / 210 lbs
Another club in desperate need of upgrading the cornerback position. Ringo has been a stud at Georgia on the perimeter.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Florida • Soph • 6'4" / 232 lbs
Even if Sam Darnold plays steady football down the stretch, Carolina needs to address the quarterback spot in the draft. Richardson has All-Pro upside.
Round 1 - Pick 10
Tyree Wilson EDGE
Texas Tech • Sr • 6'6" / 275 lbs
The Falcons pass rush needs serious reinforcement. Wilson is a long, versatile rusher who can win in a variety of ways from a multitude of positions.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Bryan Bresee DL
Clemson • Soph • 6'5" / 305 lbs
The Jaguars have to add more pocket-pushing defensive front players to the roster. That's what Bresee is, and he can align anywhere pre-snap.
From Cleveland Browns
Round 1 - Pick 12
TCU • Jr • 6'4" / 215 lbs
Home-run first two picks for Houston here. Young at No. 1 overall and the receiver who'll likely be the consensus WR1 in the class.
Round 1 - Pick 13
Northwestern • Jr • 6'4" / 315 lbs
Skoronski is a pass-pro wizard, but he may not have top-10 caliber athletic gifts. The Steelers will gladly pick him here at No. 13 overall.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Notre Dame • Jr • 6'4" / 265 lbs
Let's get Aaron Rodgers a high-floor, super-reliable, seam-stretcher at the tight end spot.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Brian Branch CB
Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 193 lbs
After grabbing Stroud in the top 5, the Lions get the future quarterback of the defense who can play safety or man up in the slot.
Round 1 - Pick 16
Georgia • Jr • 6'7" / 270 lbs
The Chargers get Justin Herbert a freaky specimen at the tight end position.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Drew Sanders LB
Arkansas • Jr • 6'5" / 233 lbs
The Seahawks get a big, long, effortlessly athletic, versatile linebacker who gets after it as a pass rusher.
Round 1 - Pick 18
Ohio State • Jr • 6'6" / 310 lbs
The Jets should add more youth to the tackle position, and Johnson has had two strong seasons in a row at Ohio State.
Round 1 - Pick 20
USC • Jr • 6'0" / 175 lbs
Is it necessary for the Titans go to receiver in Round 1 in back-to-back drafts? Absolutely. Addison would be an ideal complement to the big, physical presence of Treylon Burks.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Oklahoma • Jr • 6'5" / 315 lbs
The Patriots may have to look at the tackle position early in the draft, given the uncertain future of Isaiah Wynn.
Round 1 - Pick 22
Florida • Jr • 6'5" / 347 lbs
After losing Brandon Scherff in free agency before 2022, this would be an ideal scenario for the Commanders. Torrence plays with massive pop on every play.
Round 1 - Pick 23
Oregon • Soph • 6'2" / 201 lbs
The Giants have dealt with plenty of injuries on the defensive side this season and need to get a true No. 1 outside corner on this roster. Gonzalez is that type of defender.
From San Francisco 49ers
Round 1 - Pick 25
Jared Verse EDGE
Florida State • Soph • 6'4" / 248 lbs
The Broncos add to a strength with Verse, an energetic, bendy rusher who exploded onto the scene in 2022 after transferring to Florida State.
Round 1 - Pick 27
Utah • Soph • 5'10" / 183 lbs
Phillips is a super-productive man-to-man cornerback who'll add more youth to the Bengals secondary.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Penn State • Jr • 6'2" / 194 lbs
How about another talented cornerback opposite Trevon Diggs in Dallas?
Round 1 - Pick 29
Georgia • Soph • 6'4" / 310 lbs
The Chiefs could use some improvement at offensive tackle, and the large and springy Jones can eventually be a high-level starter.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Clemson • Jr • 6'3" / 240 lbs
The Vikings plan for the future at linebacker with arguably the most physically gifted second-level defender in the class.
Round 1 - Pick 31
Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 200 lbs
The Bills run this pick to the podium. Smith-Njigba essentially lost his entire 2022 to injury yet was an explosive weapon for Stroud in 2021.
Round 1 - Pick 32
Texas • Jr • 6'0" / 220 lbs
The Eagles get the premier back in the 2022 class to add even more firepower to this already dynamic offense.