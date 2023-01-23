By the time of the actual NFL Draft in late April, there's a chance we'll end up hitting every permutation of the likely trade-up-for-a-QB scenario. In our previous mock draft, we had the Colts moving up to the top spot. This time around, it's the Texans who go from No. 2 to No. 1 for Bryce Young.
Of course, had since-fired coach Lovie Smith just lost in Week 18, Houston would've ended up with the first overall selection, and it wouldn't now cost them picks No. 2, 66 (3rd round), 104 (4th round) and a 2024 3rd rounder for the honor to take the Alabama QB.
Meanwhile, the Raiders move from No. 7 to No. 3, swapping places with the Cardinals, to grab C.J. Stroud. The cost? That aforementioned seventh selection, along with No. 39 (2nd round), and a 2024 2nd rounder.
The Colts stay put at No. 4 and target Kentucky quarterback Will Levis as the latest face of the franchise.
As for real life, the Bears currently have that top spot, though it's hard to imagine they'll stay put. In fact, former Vikings general manager Rick Spielman, who is also our partner on the "With the First Pick" draft podcast, addressed why they should seriously consider trading down.
Next week is Senior Bowl week, so there will be an opportunity for some of these players to improve their draft stock, and, added bonus: Rick and I will be podcasting from Mobile, Alabama, so look for those episodes.
Related to the podcast, thanks to all of you for the comments, thumbs up, and kind words regarding With the First Pick. Appreciate all the feedback and remember: we'll be live every Monday at 2 p.m. ET on the Pick Pix YouTube channel, and you can subscribe on iTunes, Spotify, or wherever you listen to podcasts.
As we get closer to the draft, we'll expand to several shows a week with CBS Sports NFL Draft analysts Josh Edwards, Chris Trapasso and Emory Hunt, as well as other folks in the CBS Sports family. You can follow me on Twitter at @ryanwilson for updates and reminders.
Remember: there are only 31 selections in this mock draft because the Dolphins were stripped of their first-round pick due to tampering.
Mock Trade from Chicago Bears
Round 1 - Pick 1
Bryce Young QB
Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 194 lbs
Bryce Young might be historically undersized by successful NFL QB standards but we don't care. He's been that good for Alabama, dragging that team to victory just about every week. And he's doing it with none of the playmakers that made life so much easier for Tua Tagovailoa and Mac Jones in previous years.
Mock Trade from Houston Texans
Round 1 - Pick 2
Will Anderson Jr. EDGE
Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 243 lbs
The Bears moved on from Robert Quinn before the trade deadline so they'll be in the market for an edge rusher this offseason, and Will Anderson is in the same pre-draft conversations as Chase Young and Nick Bosa when it comes to best non-QB players in a class.
Mock Trade from Arizona Cardinals
Round 1 - Pick 3
C.J. Stroud QB
Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 218 lbs
With Derek Carr set to be somewhere else in 2023, drafting a QB seems to be a high priority -- enough so that in this mock we have Vegas moving up before the Panthers do. C.J. Stroud has flown under the national-media radar all season, but some NFL teams will tell you he'll be in the running for QB1, and his performance in the semifinal game vs. Georgia showed that he can beat you with his arm and his legs.
From Indianapolis Colts
Round 1 - Pick 4
Will Levis QB
Kentucky • Sr • 6'3" / 232 lbs
Levis, who definitely looks the part, was plagued by injuries and poor play all fall. That said, NFL teams love how he projects to the next level but he'll be a controversial talking point for the next six months. Either way, if owner Jim Irsay thinks Levis is the guy to turn things around in Indy, it's easy to imagine that he will spare no expense to go get him.
From Denver Broncos
Round 1 - Pick 5
Jalen Carter DL
Georgia • Jr • 6'3" / 300 lbs
Jalen Carter, who was arguably the best defender on a 2021 Georgia 'D' that had five first-round picks, would fill a huge void in Seattle, where the defense has struggled getting after the quarterback.
From Los Angeles Rams
Round 1 - Pick 6
Tyree Wilson EDGE
Texas Tech • Sr • 6'6" / 275 lbs
Wilson is a high-motor player who consistently finds his way into the backfield. He's still raw but the physical tools are there and when he puts it all together he is going to be a problem.
Mock Trade from Las Vegas Raiders
Round 1 - Pick 7
Myles Murphy DL
Clemson • Jr • 6'5" / 275 lbs
Murphy won't be 21 until next spring and while we'd like to see him play with more consistency ... he won't be 21 until next spring. On top of that, when he's on, he's hard to stop, which makes him such an interesting prospect. `
Round 1 - Pick 8
Penn State • Jr • 6'2" / 194 lbs
Porter is the prototypical big, physical cornerback who looks like he belongs in the NFL. He can sometimes get a little too handsy downfield, but he checks many of the boxes of what team's look for when drafting DBs.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Florida • Soph • 6'4" / 232 lbs
Richardson is one of the most exciting prospects in this class. The problem: he's short on experience, and while his physical tools are rare, the Panthers are in dire need of a starting QB right now. David Tepper could choose to go the free agency route (again), but that has been, shall we say, a crapshoot. At the end of the day, Carolina may have to move inside the top 5 if they're a quarterback they really want with Day 1 starter potential.
From New Orleans Saints
Round 1 - Pick 10
Oregon • Soph • 6'2" / 201 lbs
Gonzalez, a Colorado transfer, is a big-time athlete who is still growing into the position. He has the size, strength and speed to line up against NFL wide receivers; he just needs to improve in run support.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Ohio State • Jr • 6'6" / 310 lbs
Paris Johnson, who plays left tackle for the Buckeyes this season, also has experience on the interior; either way, he is a Day 1 starter, which in Philly could be at guard early in his career before moving to tackle if and when Lane Johnson decides to hang them up.
From Cleveland Browns
Round 1 - Pick 12
Northwestern • Jr • 6'4" / 315 lbs
Skoronski is solid and consistent, which are two of the best things you can say about an offensive lineman. The biggest issue he'll face during the pre-draft process will be arm length and whether his NFL future is at tackle or guard.
Round 1 - Pick 13
Georgia • Soph • 6'4" / 310 lbs
Jones had had a strong '22 campaign for the Bulldogs, where he has faced some of the best defensive players in the country every day at practice for the last two years.
Round 1 - Pick 14
TCU • Jr • 6'4" / 215 lbs
The Patriots are looking for a new OC this offseason, and they'll also need to get Mac Jones more weapons on the outside after the offense stalled in 2022. Johnston's an above-the-rim playmaker whose athleticism and contested-catch abilities put him in the running for WR1
Round 1 - Pick 15
USC • Jr • 6'0" / 175 lbs
Addison isn't a big target, but he's one of the most dynamic players in the country who can line up anywhere. Whether it's Aaron Rodgers, Jordan Love or the QB behind Door No. 3, the Packers need to break the 20-year drought of not taking a wideout in the first round.
Round 1 - Pick 16
Florida • Jr • 6'5" / 347 lbs
Torrence transferred from Louisiana and didn't miss a beat. He's been dominant for Florida and is a plug-and-play player at the next level.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Brian Branch CB
Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 193 lbs
Branch isn't the first name you hear about when the conversation turns to Alabama's defense, but maybe he should be. He's a sure tackler, can blitz off the edge, and is solid in coverage, and if Nick Saban trusts him, that's all you need to know about his NFL prospects.
Round 1 - Pick 18
Illinois • Jr • 6'0" / 180 lbs
Witherspoon had a great season for the Illini and while there will be questions about his slight frame, you wouldn't know it to watch him play.
Round 1 - Pick 19
Notre Dame • Jr • 6'4" / 265 lbs
Who knows what Tom Brady's future is in Tampa Bay, but what better way to convince him to run it back at 46 than to add a tight end in the mold of Gronk. And while there's only one true Gronk, Mayer was one of the best players in college football last season, dominant at all three levels, and a solid blocker in the run game, too.
Round 1 - Pick 20
Kelee Ringo CB
Georgia • Soph • 6'2" / 210 lbs
The Georgia-to-first-round pipeline continues. A year after five Bulldogs went in Round 1, expect a handful this time around too. Ringo is a long, physical corner who has matched up against some of the best players in the country.
Round 1 - Pick 22
Oklahoma • Jr • 6'5" / 315 lbs
There was some thought that Harrison might return to Oklahoma for an NIL deal that was too good to pass up, but he's instead opted for the NFL. He's one of the top tackles in the class and now the question is whether he finds his way into Round 1 or goes early on Day 2.
Round 1 - Pick 23
Texas • Jr • 6'0" / 220 lbs
Robinson is special, and while he is probably one of the best players in this class, he could still be around late in Round 1 because he's a running back. And while the Ravens and offensive coordinator Greg Roman have parted ways, it's fair to assume that the team will still revolve around Lamar Jackson and the run game. JK Dobbins showed flashes after returning from ACL surgery but there isn't a lot of depth behind him. A backfield of Jackson, Dobbins and Robinson is a problem for the rest of the AFC, even if Baltimore has more pressing needs here.
Round 1 - Pick 24
BJ Ojulari EDGE
LSU • Jr • 6'3" / 250 lbs
Ojulari, whose brother played at Georgia and plays for the Giants, had a solid campaign for the Tigers, and he has many of the same explosive qualities that made his brother so hard to block for the Bulldogs. Ojulari could end up being better than Azeez, and that's saying something.
Round 1 - Pick 25
Utah • Sr • 6'4" / 240 lbs
Kincaid could end up being one of the best rookie offensive weapons in 2023, especially if Doug Pederson uses him like the Jags used Evan Engram in '22. Engram and two other Jacksonville TEs are currently free agents though the team could certainly decide to re-up the former Giants first-rounder who is coming off a career year. Even still, Kincaid would only make Trevor Lawrence's life easier in '23.
Round 1 - Pick 26
Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 200 lbs
Smith-Njigba barely saw the field during the 2022 season because of injuries but he's still one of the top wideouts in the class. And with Daniel Jones about to get paid, the Giants might as well get him some more weapons.
Round 1 - Pick 27
Jalin Hyatt WR
Tennessee • Jr • 6'0" / 185 lbs
Hyatt wasn't in the first-round conversation heading into the season but he's a great example of a player taking advantage of his opportunities, thanks in large part to Hendon Hooker's Heisman Trophy campaign. Hyatt is a bona fide deep threat who consistently stacks defensive backs who have been helpless to do much about it all season.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Cam Smith CB
South Carolina • Jr • 6'0" / 188 lbs
The Bills don't have a lot of needs -- and safety, interior offensive line, or even running back (if, say, Bijan Robinson is still sitting there) could be options here. But cornerback could be a target, as well. Cam Smith is a first-round talent who can be a Day 1 contributor.
From San Francisco 49ers
Round 1 - Pick 29
Georgia • Jr • 6'7" / 270 lbs
Darnell Washington is listed at 6-7, 265 pounds (he actually plays bigger than that), and while he's growing into his role as a receiver, he's essentially another offensive tackle when he's inline. The Bengals will only have one TE under contract after the season and Washington would serve the dual role of both receiver and blocker in Cincy's offense.
From San Francisco 49ers
Round 1 - Pick 30
Drew Sanders EDGE
Arkansas • Jr • 6'5" / 233 lbs
Sanders is a former five-star who transferred from Alabama after the 2021 season and all he's done is show out for the Razorbacks. He was an edge rusher for the Crimson Tide but he lines up all over the defense for Arkansas and he's been a one-man wrecking crew when he's on the field.
Round 1 - Pick 31
Maryland • Sr • 6'6" / 320 lbs
You'll be hard-pressed to find a more athletic offensive tackle in this class, and Duncan pops on tape at time. How he makes his way through the pre-draft process will ultimately determine if he can find his way into the first round.
Round 1 - Pick 32
Jahmyr Gibbs RB
Alabama • Jr • 5'11" / 200 lbs
The Eagles haven't taken a RB in the first round since 1986 (!) but we said the same thing about Andy Reid and RBs right until the moment he selected Clyde Edwards-Helaire a few years ago. And while CEH may not be the best example of why Philly might consider a back here, Gibbs has drawn comparisons to Dalvin Cook and Alvin Kamara as both a runner and a receiver. He essentially be yet another weapon for Jalen Hurts in this offense.