From From Chicago Bears Round 1 - Pick 1 Bryce Young QB Alabama • Jr • 5'10" / 204 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 2nd PAYDS 3328 RUYDS 185 INTS 5 TDS 36 We here at Mock Draft 2.0 will NOT kowtow to the sports betting industry and the odds suggesting C.J. Stroud is the guy at No. 1 overall. (He could be, it just feels like Bryce Young is the kid you move up to get.)

Round 1 - Pick 2 Will Anderson Jr. EDGE Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 253 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st The Texans are PROBABLY taking a quarterback at No. 2, but they also turned down a chance to move into the first pick, (presumably) knowing the Bears had other suitors for the spot. So what if they're just happy with one of the Alabama players? Houston took two of them last year with Nick Caserio in charge after Jack Easterby's ousting. It would seriously shake up the draft in a fun way.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Arizona Cardinals Round 1 - Pick 3 C.J. Stroud QB Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 214 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st Cardinals GM Monti Ossenfort spent the last few years in Nashville with the Titans -- when the Texans shock everyone, this No. 3 pick turns into gold. The Titans can jump up for a reasonable price (No. 11, plus the Titans' second-round pick and a fourth-round pick) and grab a QB after Malik Willis appeared to not be Mike Vrabel's guy.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Jalen Carter DL Georgia • Jr • 6'3" / 314 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 4th There's a lot of chatter about Chris Ballard's warm seat, but Jim Irsay's overseen a tanking operation before and beefing up your defense with a blue-chip prospect and rolling into the season with Gardner Minshew is elite tank material.

From From Denver Broncos Round 1 - Pick 5 Peter Skoronski OT Northwestern • Jr • 6'4" / 313 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 2nd The Seahawks would prefer to trade back but it would be spot-on Pete Carroll/John Scheinder to use another first-round pick acquired in the Russell Wilson trade to beef up the offensive line, moving Skoronski to guard. Fifth is high for him here, but the pick fits. The Northwestern product's versatility also provides backup in case a tackle gets hurt.

From From Los Angeles Rams Round 1 - Pick 6 Devon Witherspoon CB Illinois • Jr • 6'0" / 181 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 3rd Christian Gonzalez is probably the top-rated corner on most boards but MAN does Witherspoon fit a Dan Campbell defense. I still *probably* think they go hog molly with this pick but this is a culture/scheme/need fit.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Tyree Wilson EDGE Texas Tech • Sr • 6'6" / 271 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 2nd The Raiders could go QB here (Levis and Richardson are suddenly slipping!) but Chandler Jones seems destined to become a salary cap casualty after this year, which means Vegas needs to replenish its pass rush this offseason.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Drew Sanders LB Arkansas • Jr • 6'4" / 235 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st Super tempted to go with a QB here, but the Falcons haven't shown a massive propensity to fly around the draft board. They have, however, shown some interest in adding pieces to their defense. Cornerback is an option but Drew Sanders coupled with the dudes up front (Grady Jarrett, Calais Campbell, David Onyemata) is fun to imagine. The Falcons' defense could be taking shape.

From From Carolina Panthers Round 1 - Pick 9 Christian Gonzalez CB Oregon • Soph • 6'1" / 197 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 2nd The Bears can go a lot of different directions here. Offensive line makes a ton of sense, but those Matt Eberflus defenses in Indy always had a good combo of linebackers and solid corners. Adding Gonzalez with Jaylon Johnson would put some teeth in this defense.

From From New Orleans Saints Round 1 - Pick 10 Broderick Jones OT Georgia • Soph • 6'5" / 311 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 3rd Howie Roseman's been hammering the UGA/Bama pipelines lately, which probably counts as #analytics. The trenches need depth and future starters for the Eagles. The last CB they drafted in the first round was Lito Sheppard, so anyone banking on seeing that is ignoring obvious draft history.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Tennessee Titans Round 1 - Pick 11 Myles Murphy DL Clemson • Jr • 6'5" / 268 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 1st Confession: I actually only had the Cardinals trade out of the No. 3 spot, hoping I would draw the ire of Darren Urban as he rounded up mock drafts for the Cards website and saw another mock trade. But we're here and they have to take someone so why not a sorely needed rusher off the edge.

From From Cleveland Browns Round 1 - Pick 12 Anthony Richardson QB Florida • Soph • 6'4" / 244 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 25th POSITION RNK 4th I honestly didn't plan this when I went Anderson at No. 2 but if you're the Texans how do you not sign in blood for this right now? An elite defensive prospect and an upside-riddled QB who you don't feel compelled to start right now ... OC Bobby Slowik was in San Francisco when they drafted a smaller, slower passer a few years ago attempting to reinvent the ShanaClan offense.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Paris Johnson Jr. OT Ohio State • Jr • 6'6" / 313 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 33rd POSITION RNK 5th Tough to peg without the Aaron Rodgers finalized, the Jets could still use help on the offensive line, especially with Mekhi Becton lingering as a question mark and Duane Brown quite long in the tooth. The only hesitation here is Woody Johnson stressing a lack of patience with this team.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Quentin Johnston WR TCU • Jr • 6'3" / 208 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 1st The Patriots early-round history with wide receivers isn't fantastic, so this likely won't go over well. But it hasn't stopped them from trying to find a *guy* -- Johnston would pair nicely with JuJu Smith-Schuster and give the Pats a legit deep threat they've sorely missed for some time. If you don't like Johnston or the Pats taking a WR in the first round, take it up with Belichick, not me.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Zay Flowers WR Boston College • Sr • 5'9" / 182 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 2nd 'Member when the Seahawks traded Russell Wilson and promptly took OL help early in the draft? This REEKS of the Packers doing the same thing to Aaron Rodgers, with the built-in excuse of helping Jordan Love. Flowers' size might not be perfect but he's a DUDE.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Joey Porter Jr. CB Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 193 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 4th With Will Levis slipping, this could be a prime spot for a trade down or even just snagging the Kentucky QB. I think Ron Rivera believes in Sam Howell and would love to add a talented, young piece to his secondary. Porter has the pedigree and played at a high level -- it just fits Washington kind of easily.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Pittsburgh Steelers Round 1 - Pick 17 Will Levis QB Kentucky • Sr • 6'4" / 229 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 1st MOCK TRADE! Will Levis' slide ends here with the Seattle Seahawks sensing some serious value and swapping with Pittsburgh (Seattle sends its third-round pick and 20 for Pittsburgh's fourth-round pick and 17) so it can jump up and add a QB with some Josh Allen traits (I'll never forget Seattle GM John Schneider watching Allen's pro day as long as I live) who can sit and learn behind Geno Smith as necessary. The Lions and Bucs were definitely threats to take Levis too.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Bijan Robinson RB Texas • Jr • 5'11" / 215 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 3rd SPICY FROM THE LIONS! Grabbing Bijan Robinson here feels a touch excessive but D'Andre Swift is in the final year of his rookie contract and David Montgomery's got a two- or even possibly one-year contract. Robinson behind this offensive line could cook. At some point you ignore positional value and take an elite running back at a discount. When people zig sometimes you gotta zag.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Matthew Bergeron OT Syracuse • Jr • 6'5" / 318 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 26th POSITION RNK 3rd It's pretty wild how quickly Tampa's offense just cratered before our eyes (and it's fine, because they won a Super Bowl with Tom Brady) -- Mike Evans and Chris Godwin remain staples, but the run game is a big question mark and the offensive line has suffered some massive attrition. Beef it up with some versatility (Bergeron probably ends up kicking inside)!

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Seattle Seahawks Round 1 - Pick 20 Lukas Van Ness EDGE Iowa • Soph • 6'5" / 272 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 1st Pittsburgh's talent up front will give Van Ness time to learn and develop from elite NFL players in the same room, he'll also be able to make some splash plays out of the gate for a Teryl Austin defense and Steelers team that surely sees itself as a competitor this season.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Jalin Hyatt WR Tennessee • Jr • 6'0" / 176 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 1st You might ~think~ the Chargers have a good WR corps -- and it is very strong up top -- but Keenan Allen and Mike Williams see monster cap hits after 2023, which could mean a change coming. Additionally, L.A. needs a vertical speed threat, particularly with Kellen Moore replacing Joe Lombardi at OC.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Nolan Smith EDGE Georgia • Sr • 6'2" / 238 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 1st The Ravens could certainly draft another wide receiver as a peace offering for Lamar Jackson, but their pass rush might need some reinforcements if they want to get after the young trio of AFC North opponents they'll see next year.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Hendon Hooker QB Tennessee • Sr • 6'3" / 217 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 31st POSITION RNK 3rd Let's get weird!!!! Kirk Cousins fits the scheme, knows the scheme, knows the coach, etc, etc. But he's 34 years old and has one year left on his contract. Hooker's coming off a torn ACL so the timeline is pretty outstanding to grab a leader/scheme dependent type QB to run this KOC offense. It gives the Vikings some pretty good leverage if there's mutual interest in running it back for 2024 and it should motivate Cousins this year. The only question is if they'll let him know.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Kelee Ringo CB Georgia • Soph • 6'2" / 207 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 27th POSITION RNK 4th The Jaguars' roster looks pretty darn stout, but Jacksonville definitely needs help on the back end of the defense. Trent Baalke hasn't been shy about targeting Georgia for help on his roster, spending a first- and second-round pick on Dawgs the last two years. Plus, think of the cheap moving costs! (Copyright Ringer Dannys.)

Round 1 - Pick 25 Brian Branch S Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 190 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 35th POSITION RNK 6th The Giants dipped into the 'Bama pool in the first round last year, so let's run it back here to beef up the back of this defense. Branch is just 21 years old with positional versatility and Brian Daboll certainly has a viable connection with Nick Saban to find out how Branch will fit. Wide receiver would be fine here too but this is good value given what's available later for pass catchers.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Michael Mayer TE Notre Dame • Jr • 6'5" / 249 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 54th POSITION RNK 4th Mike McCarthy wants to run the dang ball so why not help your offense out twice by grabbing a strong run-blocking tight end who doesn't need to be the focal point of the offense with a stout WR corps on the depth chart.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Josh Downs WR North Carolina • Jr • 5'9" / 171 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 38th POSITION RNK 2nd Bills fans are RABID DOGS for a wide receiver so let's give them a seriously legit slot guy in a pass-happy offense, with Downs providing a perfect complement to Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 196 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 1st The Bengals are loaded at wide receiver, but Tyler Boyd's contract is coming up, they have to pay Joe Burrow and adding a stud slot guy in JSN (versus paying Boyd another big deal) could be a way to alleviate the Burrow Bomb coming to the salary cap either this offseason or next offseason. This offense could be COOKING in 2023.

From From Denver Broncos Round 1 - Pick 29 Jordan Addison WR USC • Jr • 5'11" / 173 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 57th POSITION RNK 9th Addison was a monster at Pittsburgh before he transferred to USC where he was just fine. We presume the Saints are "fine" at WR because of Chris Olave and Michael Thomas, but if Thomas (30 years old, btw) doesn't come back and be his old self or gets hurt, things get thin pretty quickly. This could be a nice complement to help out Derek Carr.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Bryan Bresee DL Clemson • Soph • 6'6" / 298 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 32nd POSITION RNK 6th Very tempted to go edge here. Nolan Smith would be the target based on Howie Roseman's love for UGA. But Howie's jumped all over Clemson prospects too and likely knows he needs to continue and build depth on the interior with Fletcher Cox long in the tooth.