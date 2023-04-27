This is shaping up to be one of the best NFL Draft Thursdays in recent memory, because no one seemingly knows anything. Even the No. 1 pick, which by all accounts should be locked into Alabama quarterback Bryce Young, saw an upheaval in the betting market when a random Reddit poster claimed Kentucky quarterback Will Levis was told he would be Carolina's pick weeks ago. (Frank Reich essentially debunked that rumor on Wednesday when he said their chosen franchise quarterback has not been notified he's their pick yet.)

After No. 1, it's anyone's guess. Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud, Alabama edge rusher Will Anderson, Texas Tech edge rusher Tyree Wilson and Levis himself have all been favorites to go No. 2 over the past two weeks. Stroud has alternated with the edge rushers as the favorite to go No. 3 (with the Stroud scenario requiring Arizona trade the pick), and neither of those scenarios may end up happening either with buzz an offensive tackle could be the pick even if the Cardinals don't trade down. At No. 4, the Colts have been strongly linked to Levis for a long time, but up until the last week or so it didn't seem possible Stroud would be available. Does that make a difference? Your guess is as good as mine.

I've done well in my mock drafts over the years at CBS Sports and SportsLine, hitting 30 of 32 players who went in the first round a year ago (apologies to Cole Strange and George Karlaftis) with many within one or two slots of where they were mocked. That led to turning in a top-five score at the site Grading the Experts. I bring that up not to toot my own horn (well, not only to toot my own horn), but to share I actually had a better score the previous year but ranked 15th. And that helps illustrate that the draft seems to be getting less predictable, not more.

While this is my final mock, I reserve the right to update it up until the draft starts today based on reporting I trust, so feel free to check back before 8 p.m. ET to see if anything has changed.

